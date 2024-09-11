Should we sell our paid-off home and downsize? My wife says yes, but I’m not so sure Canva | Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and Monster Ztudio

Meet Lisa and Mark, a couple in their mid-50s who are preparing to retire within the next few years. They’ve done a great job building a solid retirement portfolio, but they’re facing a dilemma about their living situation. Lisa wants to sell their paid-off 4,000 square-foot home (now that their two kids are off to college), which has appreciated significantly, and downsize to a smaller apartment. Her idea is to bank the proceeds, invest them, and enjoy the extra cash by retiring sooner and traveling more.

On the other hand, Mark is resistant to the idea of selling their home. He believes that renting is never smart, and he’s concerned about giving up a fully paid-off asset in favor of renting something smaller. He feels more secure staying in a home they own outright, even if it means delaying retirement a bit longer.

This is a common situation many couples face as they near retirement. Let’s break down the pros and cons of both perspectives and see how they can approach this decision.

1. The Case for Selling and Renting (Lisa’s Perspective)

Lisa sees selling their large home as an opportunity to unlock the wealth tied up in the property and gain more flexibility in their retirement years. Here are the key reasons why she feels strongly about downsizing and renting:

Unlocking Home Equity:

Retiring Sooner:

More Freedom and Flexibility:

Right-Sizing Their Living Space:

2. The Case for Staying and Owning (Mark’s Perspective)

Mark is more conservative in his approach. He feels strongly that owning is always better than renting, especially when the home is paid off. Here’s why he prefers to stay in their current home:

Home Ownership Is Security:

Appreciation Potential:

Emotional Attachment:

Renting Feels Risky:

3. Financial Considerations for Both Sides

While both perspectives have valid points, Lisa and Mark need to carefully weigh the financial impact of their decision. Here’s what they should consider:

How Much Would They Get from Selling?

Cost of Renting vs. Staying:

Investment Returns:

4. Compromise: What If They Split the Difference?

There may be a compromise that satisfies both Lisa and Mark. For example, they could consider:

Renting for a Trial Period:

Downsize to a Smaller Owned Property:

Big Decisions

The decision to downsize, rent, or stay in their home carries long-term consequences for their retirement. That’s why it could be a smart idea for Lisa and Mark to work with a financial planner who can help them evaluate all the variables. A financial advisor can run different scenarios based on their current assets, projected investment returns, and lifestyle goals to help them understand which option makes the most financial sense.

A planner can also address other considerations, such as how the sale of the home might impact their taxes, the best way to invest the proceeds, and how much income they’ll need in retirement to cover their desired lifestyle.

Lisa and Mark are both coming from reasonable perspectives, but their decision will ultimately come down to balancing financial goals with personal preferences. Downsizing and renting could provide them with more flexibility, cash to enjoy retirement sooner, and reduced maintenance responsibilities. On the other hand, staying in their paid-off home offers security and potential future appreciation.

By carefully weighing the financial impact and seeking professional guidance, they can make a decision that allows them to live the retirement they both envision—whether it’s staying in their family home or embarking on new adventures with more financial freedom.

