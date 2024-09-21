Elon Musk is worth $250 billion and says this is the "ultimate currency" Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Elon Musk is the entrepreneur behind Neuralink, SpaceX, and Tesla (TSLA). With ambition and determination, Musk has revolutionized industries from electric vehicles to space exploration. His groundbreaking work in these pursuits has pushed the limits of what is possible, making Musk the poster boy for those who dare to dream big and strive to make their mark on the world. Will following the advice of this 21st-century Silicon Valley guru make your big dreams come true? Well, it couldn’t hurt to at least consider it.

Elon Musk possesses exceptional insights into entrepreneurship and innovation. His business success is evidence that Musk can turn dreams into reality. And while you might not agree with all his plainspoken pearls of wisdom, they still spark a good debate. I know you know.

1. Friendly Coworkers

It’s very important to like the people you work with. Otherwise, your job is going to be quite miserable. -Elon Musk

Enjoying the company of your coworkers makes the workplace more enjoyable and reduces stress levels. That doesn’t mean you have to be close friends with every coworker. Positive professional relationships also lead to productivity in a supportive work environment. Mutual respect, effective communication, and a shared commitment to achieving a common goal are the winning combination. But if you’re lucky enough to have that one co-worker friend, you know, the one you can’t sit next to in team meetings? Priceless.

2. Don’t Panic

Most people will panic to find a charger before their phone dies, but won’t panic to find a plan before their dream dies. -Elon Musk

Ouch. I’m guessing most of us identify with this quote. Keeping your phone charged is important, but so are your dreams. If your dreams have lost their juice, it’s never too late to recharge them. Dedicating yourself to accomplishing your goals and maintaining your focus on the endgame takes patience and a network of support. Will it be easy? Probably not. Will it be worth it? Absolutely. Oh, better keep your phone charged, because you never know when success will call.

3. Control Issues

It’s OK to have all of your eggs in one basket as long as you have control of the basket. -Elon Musk

On 24.7 Wall St.’s list of 9 Elon Musk quotes every 50-year-old needs to hear, this is one of the more debatable pieces of advice. Relying on a single source of income or investment carries significant risk. Yes, even when you (think) you have control of the basket/situation. And I can’t think of anything more tiring than feeling the need to consistently control the basket. It’s prudent to avoid over-reliance on any one avenue. Aim for a balanced and diversified portfolio to safeguard against a time when you may blink.

4. Time Is Money

Time is the ultimate currency. -Elon Musk

Time is the most valuable resource we have, and unlike money or material possessions, time is finite. How we choose to spend our time ultimately determines the quality and fulfillment of our lives. This perspective encourages prioritizing activities and pursuits that give meaning and bring joy to our lives. Time spent on meaningful endeavors yields the highest returns in terms of satisfaction, somethng that money cannot buy.

5. Meaningful Endeavors

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are against you. -Elon Musk

Betting against the odds can be a strategic move when you have a well-informed and calculated understanding of the situation, but it’s quite a different undertaking when you’re going on nothing more than your gut. If you continue to have a strong conviction in your endeavor even after analyzing the risks, Musk thinks you should take the plunge. That’s what innovators do.

6. Think Big

I think it’s possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary. -Elon Musk

More accurately, ordinary individuals can do extraordinary things by making choices that propel them toward greatness. By setting ambitious goals and consistently seeking opportunities for learning while surrounding themselves with a supportive cohort, ordinary people can unlock their full potential and accomplish remarkable things. Though luck and serendipity are often factors as well, maintaining your focus and channeling your drive will result in extraordinary success more often than not.

7. Risky Business

Take risks now. Do something bold. You won’t regret it. -Elon Musk

Stepping outside of your comfort zone pushes you beyond the boundaries of what feels safe and familiar, allowing you to encounter perspectives, have experiences, and access opportunities that you would otherwise miss. Taking risks allows you to discover untapped potential, Embracing change as an integral part of your journey toward achieving your dreams, will, in turn, empower you to live a more rewarding and fulfilling life.

8. It’s Worth Saying Again

Patience is a virtue, and I’m learning patience. It’s a tough lesson. -Elon Musk

Patience is considered a virtue because it enables us to remain calm, cool, and composed in the face of challenges. By exercising patience, we can better manage our stress and make more informed decisions. Patience also plays a role in achieving long-term goals, by allowing us to stay focused as we navigate obstacles in our path. Patience is a decadent trait in this fast-paced world in which instant gratification has become the norm. Be a rebel.

9. You’re The Decisive Element

If you get up and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not. -Elon Musk

This is by far the best advice on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 9 Elon Musk quotes every 50-year-old needs to hear. As Rikki Lee Jones sings in her splendid song Ghetto of My Mind, “I know that the world you make inside your head; that’s the one you see around you.” The world we envision in our minds heavily influences our worldview. Our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions shape our interpretations of the external world. By making a concerted effort to look for the best in everyone and everything, we will begin to see the best in everyone and everything. So, when you wake up tomorrow morning, face the world with a smile and good thoughts.

