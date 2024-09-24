I’m 65 and about to retire with $1.8M in savings and Social Security benefits — how do I maximize my monthly income?

The question now is, how can you maximize your monthly income to make the most of your retirement?

With $1.8 million in savings and the additional support of Social Security, you’re in a strong position to enjoy your retirement years. However, the key to financial security lies in making informed decisions about how to draw down your assets and integrate your benefits effectively.

As you approach retirement, ensuring that your hard-earned savings and Social Security benefits are optimized is crucial for maintaining a comfortable lifestyle.

One Approach

Maximizing your monthly income in retirement involves a strategic approach to withdrawing from your $1.8 million in savings while integrating your Social Security benefits.

One effective strategy is to consider the “4% rule,” a commonly used guideline that suggests withdrawing 4% of your savings annually to ensure your funds last for 30 years. With $1.8 million, this would allow for an annual withdrawal of $72,000, or $6,000 per month. However, depending on your risk tolerance and expected longevity, you may adjust this percentage slightly higher or lower.

In addition to your savings, optimizing your Social Security benefits is crucial. If you haven’t yet started receiving Social Security, delaying benefits until age 70 can significantly boost your monthly payments by up to 32%.

This delay can provide you with a larger, inflation-adjusted income stream for life, which reduces the pressure on your savings. Moreover, consider diversifying your withdrawals by using tax-advantaged accounts, such as Roth IRAs, to minimize taxes on your income.

Balancing withdrawals with Social Security, maintaining an investment strategy that preserves and grows your savings, and managing taxes effectively will help maximize your monthly income and provide financial security throughout retirement.