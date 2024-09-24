We're in our 30s and make $600k per year - are we doing okay? Canva | GeorgeRudy from Getty Images Pro and 13053697 from pixabay

Managing finances can take up a huge part of your life, especially for high earners in expensive cities. A recent Reddit post by a couple highlights just how much goes into managing your finances, particularly for those who want to retire early.

By saving half their income, investing strategically, and setting long-term goals, this couple has managed to grow their portfolio to nearly $3M, largely by keeping their lifestyle in check.

In this article, we’ll look at exactly what they did and how you can apply these principles to your own life – no matter your income level. Let’s take a look!

Why We’re Covering This

Looking at how others have succeeded can provide effective strategies for reaching your own financial goals. We’ll help you do exactly that here.

1. Prioritize High Savings Rate

Saving 50-55% of your gross income shows extreme financial discipline, but it’s exactly how our example couple got ahead. Aiming for an aggressive savings rate and minimizing lifestyle inflation can make all the difference in high-income brackets.

2. Invest Broadly

The couple has 85% of their investments in broad-based index funds. This strategy aligns with a long-term view that minimizes risks and capitalizes on market growth. Index funds can be a great choice for steady, passive wealth accumulation.

3. Maintain Cash Reserves

Our example couple didn’t invest everything, though. They keep 15% in cash and bonds. This strategy ensures the couple has a solid emergency fund in case something unforeseeable happens. This safer investment also helps balance their overall portfolio.

4. Clear, Long-Term Financial Goals

Their goal of reaching $6M and purchasing a home in 5-6 years offers a clear target. It’s something for them to work towards and puts a bit more meaning behind all their savings. It’s important to set stretch goals with timelines that help you maintain motivation. Otherwise, it’s easy to lose sight of what you’re working towards.

5. Live Below Your Means

Despite having a very high income, our couple keeps their annual expenses around $90-$95K. They keep their spending in check and avoid lifestyle inflation, which can quickly cut into any savings you accumulate. Living well below their means allows them to reach their goals faster and stay on track.

