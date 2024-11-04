Billionaires' Row: These Are New York's Uber Elite Residential Towers Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

Manhattan is one of the most expensive places to live in the world. If you’re getting started there, get ready to live like Aladdin’s genie stuffed into the “teeny tiny living space” of the magic lamp . . . only with several roommates. And if you want to live on Billionaire’s Row, you’re gonna need about a thousand roommates, as condos there sell for up to $100 million! Some of the most prestigious addresses are in supertall “pencil” towers that look like a strong wind could blow them over. How are these things engineered, and what will you find inside?

High-rise residences on Billionaire’s row offer a prime location near the city’s financial district and spectacular views of the city and Central Park.

The amenities in these buildings cater to the extravagant lifestyle of the ultra-rich.

Where is Billionaires’ Row?

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com

Billionaire’s Row is a neighborhood of high luxury residential skyscrapers at the southern end of Central Park in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It includes several supertall skyscrapers over 1,000 feet tall. Some of them are around 57th Street, so that area is included in Billionaires’ Row.

How Much Does it Cost to Live There?

Ollyy / Shutterstock.com

Buildings in Billionaire’s Row have broken records for the most expensive residences in the United States. These include a 2-story penthouse that sold for over $100 million, a 4-floor residence for $238 million, and several units combined into a 4-story mansion for $250 million.

Why is it So Expensive?

Pinkystock / Shutterstock.com

In addition to being close to the business district on the southern end of Manhattan and offering beautiful views of the city and Central Park, Billionaire’s Row has benefited from foreign investors seeking a safe haven for their money. Some of them are trying to avoid taxes in their home country or launder money they got in nefarious ways. After purchase, some of the apartments are left vacant or only used to store valuables in a building with high security, functioning like enormous safe deposit boxes.

Who Are the Billionaires?

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Privacy is important to the buyers in Billionaire’s Row, so most of them purchase anonymously. However, the billionaires who are known to be owners include Michael Dell, Bill Ackman, Fawaz Al Hokair, Kenneth C. Griffin, Sara Blakely, Lloyd Blankfein, Omid Kordestani, Daniel Loeb, Daniel Och, Eyal Ofer, Pan Shiyi, Sandy Weill, Jerry Yang, Dmitry Rybolovlev, and Zhang Xin.

Why Are These Buildings Controversial?

Here / Shutterstock.com

As with any super-tall buildings, one of the concerns is how they block sunlight with their long shadows. In this case, because they are arranged near Central Park, their shadows are particularly irritating to people who want to enjoy a sunny day in the park. Another reason Billionaires’ Row developments raise some New Yorkers’ ire is that they represent huge wealth inequalities and drive up already unaffordable real estate prices in Manhattan.

Next up are the major buildings in Billionaires’ Row

1. One 57 (157 West 57th Street)

public domain / wikimedia commons

Built: 2009-2014

2009-2014 Height: 1,005 feet

1,005 feet Stories: 73 above ground, 2 below ground

73 above ground, 2 below ground Cost: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Style: Modern

Modern Uses: Hyatt Hotel, condominiums

2. 432 Park Avenue

public domain / wikimedia commons

Built: 2011-2015

2011-2015 Height: 1,397 feet

1,397 feet Stories: 96

96 Cost: $1.25 billion

$1.25 billion Style: Minimalist

Minimalist Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail

3. 252 East 57th Street

Skyline Rider / Wikimedia Commons

Built: 2013-2016

2013-2016 Height: 712 feet

712 feet Stories: 65

65 Cost: $700 million

$700 million Style: Modern

Modern Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail, rental apartments, 2 public schools

4. 111 West 57th Street

public domain / wikimedia commons

Built: 2014-2021

2014-2021 Height: 1,438 feet

1,438 feet Stories: 84

84 Cost: $2 billion

$2 billion Style: Neo-Art Deco

Neo-Art Deco Uses: Luxury condominiums

5. Central Park Tower (225 West 57th Street)

Percival Kestreltail / wikimedia commons

Built: 2014-2021

2014-2021 Height: 1,550 feet

1,550 feet Stories: 98

98 Cost: $3 billion

$3 billion Style: Modern

Modern Uses: Luxury condominiums, retail

6. 220 Central Park South

Jim Henderson / wikimedia commons

Built: 2015-2019

2015-2019 Height: 952 feet

952 feet Stories: 70

70 Cost: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Style: New Classical

New Classical Uses: Luxury condominiums

7. 53W53 (53 West 53rd Street)

CVB / Wikimedia Commons

Built: 2014-2019

2014-2019 Height: 1,050 feet

1,050 feet Stories: 77

77 Cost: $1 billion

$1 billion Style: Postmodern

Postmodern Uses: Museum of Modern Art galleries, restaurant, luxury condominiums

8. 520 Park Avenue

Kidfly182 / wikimedia commons

Built: 2015-2018

2015-2018 Height: 781 feet

781 feet Stories: 54

54 Cost: $450 million

$450 million Style: New Classical

New Classical Uses: Luxury condominiums

