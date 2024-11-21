I'm only 28 but a lucky stock pick has pushed my net worth to over $3 million - should I realistically stop working? Canva: Rido and Nature from Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St Key Takeaways:

Many people aim to retire early, but making that transition can be understandably hard mentally. Even if all the numbers work out, it isn’t uncommon for those with financial independence to question the jump to retirement.

Coming into sudden wealth means learning how to manage that wealth, which is completely different from accumulating wealth!

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Reaching financial independence (or even anything resembling financial independence) at 28 is a huge achievement. However, it does bring out some interesting considerations. A recent Reddit post I came across highlights the challenges of moving from accumulating wealth to managing it effectively.

Whether you’re just starting your FIRE journey or nearing your goal, there’s something everyone can learn from this milestone. Practically everyone will need to manage their wealth at some point.

I’ll cover some of my suggestions below. Remember, these are just my suggestions, not financial advice.

Canva: marekuliasz from Getty Images

1. Diversification is Key to Long-Term Security

The poster’s $3M net worth is heavily concentrated in one investment with significant unrealized gains. This is a huge problem. While the concentrated position could grow wealth quickly, it also adds a lot of risk. It could go down quickly, too.

Diversify to protect your portfolio from volatility, especially if you’re planning to live on your wealth.

2. Seek Professional Guidance for Big Decisions

This Redditor knows he probably needs professional advice for their finances. However, he doesn’t know who he’s supposed to go to!

For those with significant wealth, consult a fiduciary financial advisor or a tax professional to explore options like tax-efficient selling or hedging strategies. You’ll preferably want an advisor with some understanding of early retirement.

3. Taxable Accounts Offer Flexibility

With a $170K 401(k) and a $60K taxable brokerage account, the poster questions whether continuing 401(k) contributions are useful. Does he need to continue using these taxable accounts when he has so much stocked up?

Despite having quite a bit of money saved, I still recommend using a 401(k), as it reduces your taxable income.

4. Understanding Sequence of Returns Risk

The Redditor currently has around $30K in annual expenses, which is very low. However, he expects this to increase substantially as his life progresses. A family and kids can easily double those expenses.

Transitioning into early retirement requires planning for these higher future expenses and potential market downturns. To minimize risks, a conservative withdrawal strategy must be built.

5. Ease Into Lifestyle Adjustments

The poster is considering taking a temporary leave from work but is hesitant about permanently leaving a stable income source. Leaving a job that you find stable is a huge risk. Anxiety over making the jump to retirement is extremely common.

That said, I do recommend part-time work or sabbaticals before fully retiring, especially if you have anxiety over the transition. This allows you to test the waters before jumping right in.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.