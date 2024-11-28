Personal Finance

The Average American Can’t Answer These Simple 401(k) Questions

401k plan with a coin and piggy bank. Business and finance. Pension planning.
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Knowing key facts is critical as a 401(k) plan is hugely important for many Americans. 
  • Most Americans have a 401(k) account and receive matching funds through their employer. 
  • Matching funds is essentially free money from your employer as a work benefit. 
  • Also: Are You On Track to Retire With a 401(K)? Take This Quiz and Find Out (Sponsored) 

When it comes to retirement funding, specifically a 401(k), most Americans are familiar with the term and understand that it’s generally a good thing to have in preparation for retirement. This is even more true for those who work in a corporate or work environment where employers offer a 401(k) plan with employer matching

However, beyond an initial understanding of depositing money into a 401 (k) and that an employer may offer matching funds, most Americans, or at least the average American, don’t know much beyond that. Understanding how this account works is critical, as this money will be used for retirement and helping you live a life that allows you to stop working. 

1. Question 

1001Love / Getty Images

The most basic question for every American is, what is a 401(k)? 

Answer: Save for Retirement

money saving for retirement concept , retirement planning
pawelkot / Shutterstock.com

The long answer is that a 401(k) is a smart and easy way to save money for retirement. It takes money from your bi-weekly or monthly pay and deposits it into an account of your choice, where it can be invested and grow over time. 

2. Question 

Businessman holding a card with text 401K. PLAN Keyboard, diagram and wooden background
Inna Kot / Shutterstock.com

What does “employer matching” mean with a 401(k)? 

Answer: More Money

calculator, magnifying glass, pen and alarm clock with the word benefits. the concept of profit. business concept
Fauzi Muda / Shutterstock.com

While employers are not required to do anything with your 401(k), one primary benefit of working for a company is they will provide matching funds toward your account. The most common employer action is to match dollar-for-dollar on the first 6% of employee-donated contributions to a 401(k) account. 

3. Question

Retirement plans IRA, 401k and Roth IRA for choosing.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Is there any contribution limit that exists with a 401(k)? 

Answer: Yes 

designer491 / Getty Images

In 2024, the contribution limit for any 401(k) account by an employee of a company is $23,000. There is a caveat here if you are 50 or older, as you can contribute an additional $7,500. In total, the combined employee and employer contribution is $69,000. 

4. Question 

Saving money for retirement 401k with a piggy bank on a desk and chalkboard
karen roach / Shutterstock.com

When should you begin contributing to a 401(k) account? 

Answer: Immediately

Take Action Now is an imperative statement urging someone to act promptly or immediately, text concept button on keyboard
dizain / Shutterstock.com

This question is answered with the word “immediately” if you haven’t started doing so already. The more constructive answer is that you should start contributing to 401(k) as soon as you can afford to do so. The more you put in, the more money you have to grow, and the better retirement you will enjoy. 

5. Question

Conceptual hand writing showing 401k vs. Roth IRA.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

What is the tax difference between a Roth 401(k) and a traditional 401(k) account? 

Answer: When It’s Beneficial

Concept of IRA and Roth IRA write on paperwork isolated on wooden background.
bangoland / Shutterstock.com

For the most part, the easiest way to remember the difference is that a traditional 401(k), which is what most people use, will give you a tax benefit today. When you contribute from your pay to a traditional 401(k) while working, you are lowering the amount of gross income that will be taxed. A Roth 401(k) will give you a tax benefit in retirement since any contributions are made with after-tax income. 

6. Question

401(k) plan checklist among forms and other documents.
Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Are employers required to offer a 401(k) to their employees? 

Answer: Yes

TheCrimsonRibbon / Getty Images

In many states, employers must offer employees a 401(k) program so they can automatically deduct the contribution. However, only a few states mandate this as a requirement to operate in the state. Still, as employers often benefit tax-wise by offering this program, the number of companies that choose not to provide 401(k) programs is shrinking. 

7. Question

Pile of money dollar banknotes in trap on wooden table background. Concept of financial risk management, loss in stock market, money investment or personal loan.
Pla2na / Shutterstock.com

I saw what happened in 2008 and 2009 with 401(k) accounts. Are they risky investments? 

Answer: It Can Be Risky

Low risk investment concept, Stacks of coins and an arrow graph pointing down to the lowest point. Reduce financial risk for investments and capital. Risky investment
Sutthiphong Chandaeng / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that investing your money in the market comes with risk. The good news is that you can choose how much risk you have with a 401(k), which remains one of the safest ways to grow your money. While not universally true, many people who lost their 401(k) savings during the mortgage crisis did so by panic selling and not waiting for the market to recover. 

8. Question

Money jar for savings and investment IRA 401k retirement or college rainy day
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

How much should I be saving with a 401(k)? 

Answer: It Depends

Retirement message with a white piggy bank on a calendar
karen roach / Shutterstock.com

The tough answer to this question depends on how much you can afford to set aside for retirement. It would be best if you did what you could to contribute the maximum amount without hurting your current lifestyle. If you want to trust the experts, Fidelity says you should save up to at least 8 times your final salary, while T. Rowe Price says up to 12 times your current salary. 

9. Question

401k Early withdrawal penalty letter and notebook.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

At what age can you start withdrawing from your 401(k) without incurring any penalties? 

Answer: 59.5 Years Old

Early withdrawal penalty letter on the desk.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

The reality is that as soon as you turn 59.5, you can start making withdrawals without incurring any penalty. If you look to withdraw from a 401(k) account before you turn this age, you will incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, some exceptions exist if you become disabled or have financial hardship. 

10. Question

401K Plan text on paper card with magnifying glass and stationery on cork board background
mayu85 / Shutterstock.com

What is vesting as it relates to a 401(k) program? 

Answer: How Much You Own And When

401k statement message on mailing envelope on a wood desk
karen roach / Shutterstock.com

The way employer contributions are set up for many companies is that they have to do what is called vesting. If your employer allows immediate vesting, you can leave the company tomorrow and keep all their matched contributions. However, some companies have a cliff vesting schedule that only allows you to own their matched contributions after a set period. 

11. Question 

Inherited IRA written on a piggy bank.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

What fees can be associated with a 401(k) investment account? 

Answer: It Depends

Financial concept meaning Self Directed 401K Plan with sign on the piece of paper.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that fees are associated with a 401(k) account. It’s just a matter of how much. For most people, you should expect to pay around 1-2% of the total value of your assets in a 401(k) account if you need some management with a financial advisor. If you put your money in an index fund, you will pay far less in fees. 

12. Question

Financial concept about Loan 401K with phrase on the sheet.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

Can you take a loan from your 401(k) if you need emergency cash? 

Answer: Yes, Up to a Set Amount

401k loan phrase in the notepad and calculator.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

If you have a traditional 401(k), there is a good chance you can take a loan up to $50,000 or 50% of the vested balance, whichever is less. However, as this is a loan, you should expect it to earn accrued interest and generally have less time to pay it back, likely five years. It’s worth noting that money can be deducted from your salary by your employer as an easy way to make payments. 

13. Question

Concept of 401k Rollovers write on sticky notes isolated on Wooden Table.
bangoland / Shutterstock.com

What happens to your existing 401(k) account if you change jobs? 

Answer: It Goes With You

401k Savings Account And Retirement. Bank Deposit
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

The good news is that 401(k) programs are set up so that if you change jobs, your 401(k) can be rolled into a new plan at a new employer. The challenge is whether you have any money not yet vested, which could be forfeited if you leave ahead of its vesting date. 

14. Question

401 K PLANNING text on wooden block on chart background , business concept
Drozd Irina / Shutterstock.com

What happens if someone who owns a 401(k) passes away? 

Answer: It’s Inherited

Papers about IRA, HSA and 401k plan on desk.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

This is a fairly common question that more Americans should be familiar with. If someone who owns a 401(k) dies, a beneficiary will already be assigned. Of course, any withdrawals made by the beneficiary would still be subject to any eligible income taxes. If you are not a spouse, you must also withdraw the money within 10 years, while a spouse can roll the money into a new retirement plan. 

15. Question 

Financial concept about 401k Hardship Loan with phrase on the sheet.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

What is a hardship withdrawal from a 401(k)? 

Answer: Accessing the Money

401k Hardship Loan phrase on the sheet.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

If you are in a tough financial position, you can access your 401(k) to pull out emergency funding. In most cases, this money will be used to cover medical bills or make a house or vehicle payment. It’s important to know that while you can pull out money to help, it’s taxed, and you could incur a penalty depending on the account type. 

16. Question

401k concept with a wooden cube and money on a black background.
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com

Can you decline having an employer provide matching 401(k) funds? 

Answer: Yes

401k Plan is shown using a text
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

If you don’t want to accept money from an employer offering matching 401(k) funds, you can do so. However, there are very few instances in which this would make sense. If you decline to have your employer match your funds, you’re essentially giving up free money that could boost your long-term savings. 

17. Question 

On the table are financial reports, a pen, a magnifying glass and a notebook with the inscription - plan 401k. Business and finance concept.
SkazovD / Shutterstock.com

Can you set up a 401(k) plan if you are self-employed? 

Answer: Yes

Dollar bills and 401k plan
Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

If you’re self-employed, you can set up a solo 401(k) plan. These plans are built for this very reason, and you can make a total contribution of up to $66,000 per year or $73,500 if you are 50 and older in 2024. 

18. Question 

401K - retirement savings and investing plan that employers offer, text concept button on keyboard
dizain / Shutterstock.com

Do employers automatically enroll you in a 401(k) savings plan? 

Answer: Sometimes

Hand of a businessman holding wooden blocks. Conceptual image. Text 401k planning concept business succeed
ANDREI ASKIRKA / Shutterstock.com

There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of employers who will automatically enroll you in their 401(k) plan by default. The good news is that employees can opt-out and back in at different times. 

19. Question

Businessman showing 401K Plan on business card. Business
ANDRANIK HAKOBYAN / Shutterstock.com

Do I have different 401(k) options from my employer? 

Answer: Yes, You Should

Hand writing the text: 401K
Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com

Assuming your employer follows standard practice, you should have various investment options from your employer to be used with your 401(k). This could be a self-directed account where you are solely responsible for managing the money or a full-brokerage option where you can mix everything from bonds, stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. 

20. Question

401K - retirement savings and investing plan that employers offer, text concept button on keyboard
dizain / Shutterstock.com

What is the main difference between graded and cliff vesting with an employer 401(k)? 

Answer: When They Vest

Retirement 401k message on red, white and blue USA flag stars and stripes
karen roach / Shutterstock.com

In the case of a 401(k) account with your employer that has graded vesting, you may be 25% vested after your first year, 50% after the second year, and so on until you hit fully vested status. With cliff vesting, the employer contribution is considered at 0% until you have been on the job for a predetermined period, after which the money your employer contributes becomes 100% invested. 

 
Read more: Personal Finance, 401(k), employee matching, investing, retirement, Roth 401(k), Traditional 401K, vesting

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

I'm in my 50s and trying to plan for healthcare costs after Medicare and not...

I opened a business and am suddenly making over $400k in profit - should I pay...

From Garage to Success: A Plant Seller's Low-Stress Side Hustle Story

If you're 50 and make $300k per year, you should have this much saved for...