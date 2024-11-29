10 Oprah Winfrey Quotes Every 70 Year Old Needs To Hear Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is a highly-quotable media personality who offers wonderful advice for individuals of all ages.

If you’re in your 70s, refer to the following quotes for tailored guidance and support.

Oprah Winfrey, the popular talk show host, producer, and author — among many other things — is known for her inspiring and uplifting nature. Many turn to Oprah for advice and guidance through low points in their lives.

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to continue growing, learning, and healing — and Oprah’s quotes serve as great reminders of this. Here are 10 Oprah Winfrey quotes every 70-year-old needs to hear.

1. Practice Gratitude

Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough. -Oprah Winfrey

Oftentimes, how you feel is entirely based on your mindset in a given moment. Especially as you get older, you might look back and realize just how far you’ve come, as well as all the people and things you now have but once only dreamed of having. The more you practice gratitude rather than operating from a place of lack, the more positivity and abundance you will naturally attract.

2. Celebrate Yourself

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. -Oprah Winfrey

Many individuals stop celebrating their birthdays or other milestones once they reach a certain age, deeming it unnecessary or simply feeling embarrassed to celebrate themselves. However, no matter how old you get, you should always prioritize celebration. There is so much to enjoy in your life, regardless of what phase you’re in. This can be as simple as celebrating another sunrise with your partner and as grand as throwing yourself a 75th birthday bash. Whatever the case, continue to show up for yourself every day — and know you are worth celebrating. There is still much you can achieve in your 70s and beyond.

3. Chase Your Dreams

The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams. -Oprah Winfrey

Many people think their life is over by the time they reach their 70s, but really, it’s just getting started. Oftentimes, this is when individuals retire or relocate, exploring their freedom and enjoying the simple things in life.

What are all the hobbies you wanted to try but couldn’t find the time to do when you were younger? What are some trips you’ve been wanting to take but putting off due to finances or business? What are some daily habits you can incorporate into your life now that you have more time? Can you see family more often? Perhaps, you can read more books, paint more pictures, or take up yoga. The world is your oyster — live the life of your dreams.

4. Have Faith

What God intended for you goes far beyond anything you can imagine. -Oprah Winfrey

As we get older, it’s easy to feel discouraged, like we’re losing time. However, this is not the case. Even if you don’t feel you’re where you want to be yet in life, it is never too late to start over or make strides in a new direction. Trust in God’s (or the universe’s, or any higher power you might believe in’s) plan for you — and never lose faith. Embrace your unique journey.

5. Choose Love

I believe that every single event in life happens in an opportunity to choose love over fear. -Oprah Winfrey

As you get older, you might face more frightening thoughts or heavier decisions — ones that require you to choose love over fear. It’s easy to give in to anxieties and insecurities, but it’s much more rewarding to pursue love in every interaction. You can’t go wrong when you lead with your heart rather than letting your worries cloud your judgment or hold you back.

6. Be Present

Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure. -Oprah Winfrey

We all need a reminder to breathe sometimes — especially in today’s highly stressful world. And as we get older, we realize just how important each and every moment is. As Oprah says, we only ever have the present moment. Grounding yourself back into your body during anxious times or periods of grief is a reminder that you’re alive and breathing — and that is something worth celebrating. Don’t take it for granted.

7. Get to Know Yourself At Every Age

It isn’t until you come to a spiritual understanding of who you are — not necessarily a religious feeling, but deep down, the spirit within — that you can begin to take control. -Oprah Winfrey

Many people go their entire lives without ever truly knowing themselves, defining themselves through their relationships or how they wish to be perceived. Every day you get older is an opportunity to discover your most authentic self. On a spiritual, intimate level, allow yourself to explore your true essence.

For example, what do you enjoy doing each day? What are some hobbies you’d like to try? What lights your soul on fire? How do you want to show up in the world? The answers to these questions can help you discover yourself.

8. Protect Your Energy

You are responsible for the energy that you create for yourself, and you’re responsible for the energy that you bring to others. -Oprah Winfrey

Your energy is a gift — and you should cherish it as such. Each moment is an opportunity to shift or transmute your energy, both for yourself and for those around you. There is power in your passion. Never underestimate just how healing your own presence can be when you show up in the world.

If you’ve ever heard of the butterfly effect, you likely already know that the simplest of actions can completely alter your fate as well as others’ stories. For example, just expressing kindness to the barista in the morning can completely shift their perspective throughout the rest of the day, which can then impact those who interact with them, and so on. Pay attention to your energy in every moment.

9. Be Fearless in Your Pursuits

I have a lot of things to prove to myself. One is that I can live my life fearlessly. -Oprah Winfrey

Life can be a scary place — there’s no denying that. However, it can also be beautiful and rewarding. Despite all there is to fear in this world, choosing to free yourself of those anxieties and live in your truth will get you further than you ever thought you could. Unfortunately, we cannot escape the terrors that come with living; but we can choose to embrace the blessings that also accompany us. This perspective shift will open doors to opportunities and abundance you might not have known existed.

10. Never Stop Evolving

I always feel that until you take your last breath, you’re always growing. -Oprah Winfrey

No matter how old you get, you will never stop evolving. Many people subconsciously believe that once they reach a certain age, they’re done growing. However, oftentimes, it is in our older age that we learn new valuable lessons, like how fragile life is and what truly matters in the day-to-day.

As you continue to grow, keep an open mind and allow yourself to learn from generations of individuals who come after you. The world is evolving every day — and so can you.

Why We’re Covering This

Oprah Winfrey’s quotes are equal parts inspiring and comforting. If you’re in your 70s, you might benefit from Oprah’s various takes on business, life, and spirituality.

