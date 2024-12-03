Credit Cards Aren't Evil - You're Just Using Them Wrong Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.

Credit cards are often labeled as debt traps and downright dangerous. However, credit cards aren’t inherently evil. It’s all about how you use them! Credit cards can be powerful tools to build wealth and even save money when you use them responsibly.

There are tons of myths surrounding credit cards, too. These can prevent people from using credit cards effectively, so let’s dispel some of them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

Credit cards aren’t financial enemy #1. Instead, they’re tools. Like any tool, their value depends largely on how you use them.

Missteps with credit cards can lead to debt that’s hard to dig out of. However, they can also open doors to a higher credit score and even financial growth.

Instead of swearing off credit cards completely, consider using them with a smarter strategy.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Myth 1: All Debt is Bad

Yes, debt can be bad. However, credit cards don’t have to represent a pill of unpaid debt. If you pay your balance in full each month, you’ll avoid interest charges entirely. Credit cards only become “debt traps” when balances are left to grow unchecked.

Myth 2: Credit Cards Hurt Your Credit Score

In fact, responsible credit card use can boost your credit score. Low credit utilization and timely payments can push up your credit score, making it easier to buy a home.

Myth 3: Rewards Aren’t Worth It

Most credit cards have rewards, but many claim that they’re not worth it due to the debt potential. However, rewards programs such as cashback and travel perks can yield significant value. Sometimes, you can even get discounts on everyday purchases.

Myth 4: Credit Cards Are Only for the Wealthy

If you make less income, you may be stuck with low-limit credit cards. However, these can still help you build credit and earn rewards. These low-limit credit cards often offer very similar benefits to higher-limit options, but they can open you up less to debt.

Myth 5: You Need to Carry a Balance to Build Credit

Many people recommend carrying a balance to build credit. However, this isn’t something we recommend! Timely payments and low credit utilization rates are the two factors that impact your credit score, not necessarily carrying a balance and paying interest.

Responsible Credit Card Habits

So, how do you use credit cards effectively? Here are some tips on how to use credit cards as financial allies, not enemies.

1. Pay Your Balance in Full

You should avoid paying interest on a credit card by paying off your balance each month. Use it a bit like a debit card, spending only what you can actually pay off each month. You should also set up autopay to ensure that you never miss a due date.

2. Avoid Unnecessary Fees

Be careful of fees on credit cards. Choose no-annual-fee cards unless the rewards justify the cost. Stay on top of payments to dodge late fees, too.

3. Leverage Rewards Programs

Pick a card aligned with your spending habits. Frequent flyer? Opt for travel rewards. Groceries and gas heavy? Choose cash back. Everyone won’t use every reward program, so you need to choose a card that aligns with what you’re already spending. Some credit cards even pay you back more than 2%.

Why Credit Cards Are Powerful Financial Tools

Yes, credit cards can be potential money pits, but only if you use them incorrectly! There are several ways that credit cards are beneficial, especially when you use them correctly. For instance, credit cards can:

Build Credit History: A credit score can help with loan approvals and lower your overall interest rate, which can help with other kinds of debt, too. Credit cards are one of the easiest ways to build a credit score. You may need a solid credit score to secure loans, rent apartments, or even land certain jobs.

A credit score can help with loan approvals and lower your overall interest rate, which can help with other kinds of debt, too. Credit cards are one of the easiest ways to build a credit score. You may need a solid credit score to secure loans, rent apartments, or even land certain jobs. Offers Fraud Protection: Unlike debit cards, credit cards often provide zero-liability protection against unauthorized charges. Some cards also offer tools that help you detect suspicious activity and freeze your account instantly. Generally, credit cards are safer to use for online shopping than debit cards.

Unlike debit cards, credit cards often provide zero-liability protection against unauthorized charges. Some cards also offer tools that help you detect suspicious activity and freeze your account instantly. Generally, credit cards are safer to use for online shopping than debit cards. Provide Convenience: Credit cards are widely accepted and safe to use, making them an easy option, even during emergencies. Credit cards even work globally, making them a solid choice for travel or online shopping.

Credit cards are widely accepted and safe to use, making them an easy option, even during emergencies. Credit cards even work globally, making them a solid choice for travel or online shopping. Rewards Programs: Credit cards offer many rewards that can help you save money on things you’re already buying! For instance, many credit cards offer percentages back on everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and dining. You can also accumulate points to redeem for flights and hotels, especially if you travel regularly.

Credit cards offer many rewards that can help you save money on things you’re already buying! For instance, many credit cards offer percentages back on everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and dining. You can also accumulate points to redeem for flights and hotels, especially if you travel regularly. Earning Interest: When paired with a high-yield savings account, credit cards can free up cash flow. Use the credit card for purchases while letting your cash sit in savings to earn interest until the bill is due.

Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.

Cash Back Credit Cards Have Never Been This Good Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. See our top picks for the best credit cards today. You won’t want to miss some of these offers. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.