Suze Orman Says ‘Get as Much Pleasure Out of Saving as You Do Spending’, And She's Right PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points from 24/7 Wall St.

Saving money isn’t easy, but it’s very necessary.

Changing your savings mindset and strategy could get you to a better place financially.

Choosing the right bank account can help you earn more on your savings. (Sponsor)

The past few years have done a number on a lot of people’s savings. Between high levels of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and several years of rampant inflation, many folks have whittled down their cash reserves to practically nothing.

In fact, as of late 2023, an estimated 63% of U.S. workers did not have enough savings on hand to cover a $500 emergency expense, according to Fintech company SecureSave. That’s kind of scary, though, because as a general rule, it’s important to have a large enough emergency fund to cover at least three months of expenses.

But while overcoming the events of the past few years may not be an easy thing, part of building savings boils down to the right mindset. And to that end, it pays to take some key advice from financial guru Suze Orman.

Why saving money needs to be a priority

Nobody is immune to unexpected bills or a period of unemployment. Without savings, you risk racking up scores of debt and other potentially damaging consequences.

For example, if your financial situation worsens and you’re unable to pay your mortgage for a period of time, you could risk losing your home. If you fall behind on your bills and your credit score tanks, you might struggle to buy a home when you want to.

These are major things that could negatively impact not only your finances, but your entire life. So it’s important to set yourself up with some protection in the form of savings.

To that end, Orman says to “get as much pleasure out of saving as you do spending.” And it’s great advice.

Spending money can be fun when it results in instant gratification. But if you’re able to train your brain to get excited when you see your bank account balance grow, you’ll be more likely to meet your savings goals and accumulate enough cash reserves to secure the protection you need.

Orman, who co-founded SecureSave, encourages people to think of the big picture rewards associated with saving money. You may have to give up near-term luxuries to add money to your savings. But in return, you can set yourself up to meet more of your long-term goals. So it’s worth it.

How to meet your savings goals

The simple act of getting into the habit of saving money could work wonders for your financial picture. To that end, one thing it pays to do is put the process on autopilot.

First, shop around for a great high-yield savings account. Many banks are still paying around 4%, which means that in addition to finding a safe place for your cash, you can also earn a nice return on it.

Next, set up an automatic transfer so that a portion of each paycheck you receive hits your savings account every month. It doesn’t have to be 5% or 10% of your pay if you can’t swing that. Start by setting up an automatic transfer of $50 a month, and then increase to $75 or $100 as you’re able to.

A big part of getting to a financially secure place is eliminating excuses for not saving. And if you send a portion of your paycheck into savings each month before you’re able to touch it, you’re that much more likely to stay on track.

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse. Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.