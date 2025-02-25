These 3 Numbers Will Tell You if You Are Ready to Retire EpicStockMedia and olm26250 from Getty Images Pro

Key Points Before retiring, you must know your investment account balance.

It’s important to also know how much Social Security income you will receive.

Finally, you need to know how much you plan to spend to make sure your income will cover your costs.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Are you ready to retire or not? It can be difficult to answer this question. However, there are three key numbers that you need to look at which will tell you everything that you need to know about whether you are ready to retire.

Here’s what they are.

1. Investment account balance

The first big number that you need to know is your investment account balance. That’s the amount of money that you have set aside in your 401(k), IRA, and taxable brokerage accounts. You must know this number because the money from these accounts will supplement your Social Security income.

You can’t live on Social Security alone, so you should have additional savings to help you pay the bills as a retiree. Once you know the total amount you have invested, you can determine how much income your accounts will provide.

Experts recommend withdrawing 3.7% of your account balance in your first year of retirement. So, if you have, say $850K in your investment accounts, you would multiply that number to determine that you would have $31,450 per year in income from savings to spend.

2. Social Security benefit

The next big number that you must know is the amount of your Social Security benefit. Your Social Security payment is also going to be a crucial source of retirement income and, unlike your savings, this source of funds is guaranteed to last for life and has built-in protections against inflation.

Your Social Security benefit is designed to replace around 40% of your pre-retirement income. However, for some people, it will replace more and for others, it won’t replace as much Higher earners have a lower portion of their earnings replaced as the benefits formula is progressive. Your age when you claim benefits also matters, as those who file for benefits before their full retirement age are faced with penalties for early filing while those who delay past FRA get delayed retirement credits that increase benefits.

Whether you claim earlier or late is going to depend on your financial situation, as well as whether you would prefer more smaller checks or fewer larger checks. If you expect a long life expectancy or need your spouse to receive a large survivor’s benefit, then a delayed claim is also advisable.

Ultimately, though, the key thing that matters here is how much your benefit will be. That number will help determine if you have enough income when combined with savings. You can visit your online Social Security account to see how much money will come from these benefits so you’ll know how much income they’ll provide for you to spend.

3. Annual expenditures

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Finally, the next key number you need to know is how much you are going to spend each year. That’s because you must make sure your combined income from Social Security and savings covers all of the spending that you need to do. If it doesn’t, then you are not ready to retire. If your Social Security and savings will provide enough to cover your costs — including healthcare expenses you are likely to incur in retirement — then you can quit working.

You can set a retirement budget to figure out this number or estimate that you’ll likely need enough income to replace around 80% of the amount you were earning at work before retiring.

By calculating these three numbers, you can make the best and most informed choices about retirement so you don’t leave work too soon and find yourself facing regrets.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.