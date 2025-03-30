Can You Deduct College Savings From Your Taxes? 7 Critical Facts to Know Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Every parent hopes their children will someday attend college and change the world. The reality is that not every child can or will go to college, but for those that do, parents have a new set of concerns as they have to figure out how to pay for tuition, books, and room and board.

Key Points There is some definite misunderstanding about how 529 plans apply to taxes.

The hope is that you live in a state where you have at least some opportunity to use a 529 plan for tax benefits.

One new rule in many states says you can rollover any unused 529 funds into a Roth IRA retirement plan.

When it comes to paying for college, one of the best solutions is for every parent or grandparent to set up a 529 plan when a child is young. Between this and other programs like Florida Prepaid, there is a belief that you can set aside enough money to not worry about college costs when the time finally comes.

529 Plans and Tax Benefits

If you’re considering setting up a 529 tax plan for your child, the good news is that it will help pay for school, but the bad news is that it’s not directly deductible. In other words, let’s immediately get it out there and say that you can’t reduce your taxable income by saving in a 529 plan.

However, and this is a good thing, you can find some tax benefits if you consider all of the tax-free growth you will get as a 529 account earns money. The account’s earnings are free of federal taxes if you use these funds for any qualified education expense, so that’s your first bit of good news.

This means tuition, books, and room and board are federally tax-free. In addition, there are some state-level benefits for 529 plans when it comes time to pay taxes.

State Taxes

Over 30 states and Washington, D.C. offer tax deductions or credits for 529 plan contributions. The challenge is that the specifics in each state are pretty varied. For example, New York offers up to $5,000 in deductions ($10,000 for married filing jointly), while Indiana only provides a 20% tax credit on any contribution up to $5,000.

The caveat is that states like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee don’t offer any benefits since there is no income tax to offset. There are, however, nine tax parity states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Only four states do not have a state income tax or offer a contribution deduction, which is bad news for California, Hawaii, Kentucky, and North Carolina residents.

Lastly, Indiana, Oregon, Utah, and Vermont offer a state income tax credit for any 529 plan contribution. In contrast, Minnesota tax benefits are subject to an individual’s adjusted gross income to see if you qualify for a state income tax deduction or credit, so it really does vary pretty wildly by state.

American Opportunity Tax Credit

While the 529 plan might be the most common and popular college tuition saving plan, it isn’t the only way to save some money on your taxes while setting aside money for education. Lesser known but still popular is the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which can save you on your taxes and reduce the cost of attending college.

This plan offers a credit of up to $2,500 per student for their first four years of higher education, which should be enough to help cover fees, course materials like books, and any applicable fees toward tuition.



The best aspect is that up to $1,000 is refundable if you don’t owe any taxes. All you have to do to be eligible is actively pursuing a degree at an accredited place of higher education. In addition, you must be enrolled at least half-time and have a modified adjusted gross income of less than $90,000 if you are single or $180,000 if you are married and filing jointly in 2025.

There is a common misconception that 529 withdrawals can double-dip with the American Opportunity Tax Credit, which is inaccurate. It would be better to coordinate any expenses to avoid getting the credit disqualified if you attempt to claim the same costs twice on your taxes.

Lifetime Learning Credit

Another potential tax benefit for tuition is the Lifetime Learning Credit, which provides up to $2,000 per tax return for any tuition and fees paid for post-secondary education. This also includes non-degree courses, so earning a certificate would also be applicable.

Unlike the AOTC, you don’t have to worry about the same requirements as this credit doesn’t require any specific enrollment time, which means part-time and graduate students all qualify. Regarding qualifying, you must have a modified adjusted gross income of less than $80,000 if filing single and $180,000 when filing jointly.

Exceptions and Misconceptions

Rollover to IRA

While it’s okay if this is somewhat confusing, you should be familiar with some exceptions and misunderstandings. One such exception example is that some people will roll a 529 into a Roth IRA, which has been allowed since January 2024. This shifts the tax-free status to retirement rules and not education.

This means you don’t get a state deduction unless you live in Pennsylvania, but this is an option you can consider for any unused funds. It’s crucial to emphasize twice that this only applies to any unused funds that remain after a four-year degree is finished, and it provides a way to use these leftover funds without any additional penalties or fees.

Not Just for College

Because 529 accounts are generally only discussed around college, there is a belief that college is all they apply to. This isn’t accurate as these funds can now be used for K-12 if you want to put a child into a private or charter school. Additionally, apprenticeships and (education) loan repayments now also qualify.

As a caveat, some states limit the use of these funds when not used for college tuition. For example, in Florida, only $10,000 can be utilized for a public, private, or religious school, which has been in effect since 2018.

Linking directly back to the rollover to IRA option, there is also a misconception that unused funds from a 529 account are essentially forfeit. However, now that these funds can be rolled into a Roth IRA, they can be helpful for retirement benefits.

Tools and Resources

If you want to learn more about these plans, the best thing you can do is visit your state’s 529 website. In Florida’s case, the www.myfloridaprepaid.com website provides all the necessary information and calls this plan “a flexible, affordable, tax-free way to save for college.”

Two additional resource sites would be www.saveforcollege.com and www.collegesavings.org, which provide detailed data on a state-by-state breakdown. This helps you calculate exactly what you can expect as far as tax savings. You can also jump into the forums on both sites to locate and connect with others in your area who may have experience with the tax benefits available to you.

