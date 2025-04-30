I'm obsessed with saving money. Here are the biggest mistakes I see people making Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Are you making mistakes when it comes to saving for your future? One Reddit poster thinks you may be. The poster explained that he is a “massive savings nerd,” and that he sees people doing the wrong things with their money all the time.

So, what are some of the big errors the poster says people make regularly? Is he right about these money mistakes? And, how can you stop making them, if they actually are affecting your financial future?

These are the top money mistakes you may be making

The Redditor is absolutely right about some of the money errors he identifies. Specifically, he’s correct that far too many people cost themselves money by:

Overpaying online: The original poster (OP) explained that people often just shop at the big box stores by default, leaving these stores no real incentive to compete on price. If you’ve ever just ordered something from Amazon or Walmart without looking around online to see if it’s cheaper elsewhere, you’re probably guilty of this. One way to avoid it is to install an online app such as the Capital One shopping app or ShopSavvy. These apps can alert you if something you’re buying costs less elsewhere. Although the OP didn’t mention it, it’s also worth looking for a coupon code before you check out online. The Honey app can help you find one.

So, the OP was right about four out of his five suggestions. His fifth suggestion, however, advised working with a debt relief company if you owe a lot of money. Unfortunately, this is usually a bad idea because these companies can charge a lot of money for things you can do anyway — like negotiating with your creditors to enter into a payment plan when you’re falling behind. They can also do a lot of damage to your credit score.

Avoid making money mistakes

Following some of this advice makes good sense, but the reality is that almost everyone makes some mistakes with their money that cost them. The advice you read on the Internet only goes so far in fixing this situation, and the best way to ensure you’re optimizing your finances is to get a financial advisor to help. An advisor can work with you to determine what’s working — and what’s not — when it comes to your money management so you can make the most of your hard-earned dollars.

