Travel Points via Credit Card: Smart Strategy or Are We Being Deceived? Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Credit cards with travel rewards allow you to save money when you travel. Every purchase increases your travel points, which you can use for various rewards like airplane tickets and hotel reservations.

However, not everyone is convinced that travel rewards cards are valuable. A Reddit post in the Personal Finance subreddit stirred up plenty of debate as one Redditor explained how these cards are deceptive. You can end up spendingfar more than necessary and end up in the negative after paying interest, even considering the travel rewards.

These are some of the details to consider if you have a travel points credit card or are considering one in the future.

Key Points Are travel rewards credit cards a scam? While they can turn into money pits, you can actually benefit immensely if you use them correctly.

Building financial discipline and establishing a budget can help you accumulate travel points without ending up in debt.

Credit Cards Are Great If You Pay It Off Each Month

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

Credit cards are great resources if you know how to use them. You get access to additional money, which can help you avoid payday loans while waiting for your next paycheck. Furthermore, you get to accumulate points and cash with each purchase.

These financial products even allow you to build credit with everyday purchases. On-time payments will improve your payment history, and if you pay off the balance, you will have a low credit utilization ratio. Those two factors influence 65% of your FICO score. As your credit card gets older, it will give your credit score an additional boost.

While credit cards can be problematic, you can avoid most of the pitfalls if you pay off your card at the end of each month. Doing that comes down to good financial discipline. You only spend money on your credit card if you know that you can pay it off at the end of the month. Financially disciplined people don’t overextend their credit and avoid credit card debt.

Create A Budget

Lek_charoen / Shutterstock.com

If you track your expenses and establish a budget, it’s easier to stay within your limits and use a credit card productively. You can choose from several budgeting apps, and many financial institutions have budgeting tools in their mobile banking apps.

However, you don’t have to use fancy apps. Some people create budgets with spreadsheets. You can enter your monthly income and expenses on a spreadsheet and refer back to it. Continuing this habit will allow you to see how your spending and savings have changed over the years. You can review your monthly credit card statements and bank statements to see where your money has gone. A budget also allows you to maximize the perks of a travel rewards credit card without falling into debt.

Set Financial Goals That Keep You Disciplined

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

It’s possible to stay disciplined under your own willpower, but tracking your results and setting goals will be more helpful. You don’t have to start big. Simply investing $50 each month can snowball into investing $100 per month and beyond.

You can eventually invest more than 10% of your monthly paycheck, but you only get there if you track your spending and establish goals. Having objectives gives you a clear metric to measure your success or shortcomings. You will want to get better as you continue to put in the work, and financial goals act as a scorecard. Saving more money each month automatically puts you in a better position to make on-time credit card payments.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.