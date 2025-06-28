Personal Finance

41 States That Tax Social Security and 9 That Don't

Detail of several Social Security Cards and cash money symbolizing retirement pensions financial safety
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com
Maurie Backman
Published:

Key Points

  • Whether you’re taxed on Social Security hinges on your income and where you live.

  • There are some states that impose a tax on benefits.

  • It’s important to know what taxes to expect once you retire.

Social Security is an important source of income for millions of retired seniors. But it’s not a given that you’ll get to keep your benefits in full.

Not only can Social Security be taxable at the federal level, but there are some states that tax benefits, too. Here’s a state-by-state rundown of what to expect as far as taxes go.

1. Alabama

voted for president
Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com

Alabama is not a state that taxes Social Security. It also has the benefit of offering a fairly low cost of living for retirees.

2. Alaska

popular evs in alaska
TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Although Alaska doesn’t tax Social Security, it may not be an ideal state to retire in. Aside from the harsh weather for much of the year, living costs in Alaska can be high.

3. Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Arizona is another state that doesn’t tax Social Security. It tends to be a popular place for retirees due to its warn climate.

4. Arkansas

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com

Retirees don’t pay state taxes on Social Security in Arkansas. They may also find that the state offers a moderate cost of living.

5. California

San Pablo, California | Beach at San Pablo Bay by China Camp
AlessandraRC / iStock via Getty Images

Although California isn’t known as a particularly affordable state — for retirement or in general — it doesn’t tax Social Security. Retiring in certain parts California can be tough, but there are also benefits to consider.

6. Colorado

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Colorado is one of the states that taxes Social Security. However, there are exemptions for moderate earners. And it’s hard to beat the scenery.

7. Connecticut

Torrington, Connecticut | Trees reflected in Burr Pond
Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Connecticut taxes Social Security, but it gives lower earners a break. Even moderate earners may not have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits.

8. Delaware

Welcome to Delaware road sign
AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images

Although there’s a state tax in Delaware, there’s no Social Security tax at the state level. That makes Delaware a fairly affordable East Coast state to retire in.

9. Florida

Palm+Bay+Florida | Guard Shack at Biscayne Bay
joiseyshowaa / Flickr

Florida has long been a popular state for retirees. Not only is the weather warm year-round, but there’s no state income tax. There’s also no state tax on Social Security to worry about.

10. Georgia

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Sandy Springs, Georgia
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Like Florida, Georgia offers the benefit of a mild climate for retirees. It also does not tax Social Security, offering seniors another break.

11. Hawaii

Hawaii | Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head Crater including the hotels and buildings in Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu island, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in the center of Honolulu has the largest number of visitors in Hawaii
okimo / iStock via Getty Images

A lot of people would probably retire in Hawaii if it weren’t for the expense. Though there’s no state tax on Social Security, Hawaii is one of the costliest states in the country.

12. Idaho

A roadside welcome to Idaho sign coming from Spokane Washington and entering North Idaho at Post Falls, Idaho, USA
Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com

Idaho is known as a state with moderate living costs, making it a potentially good choice for retirees. There’s also no state tax on Social Security.

13. Illinois

After Major Looting Incident, Chicago Closes Bridges Overnight
2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Escaping the harsh Midwest winters is something a good number of retirees do. But those who plan to retire in Illinois won’t have to pay state taxes on their Social Security benefits.

14. Indiana

Auburn, Indiana | File:Auburn-indiana-courthouse-night.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Indiana doesn’t tax Social Security either. It’s also a relatively affordable state to retire in.

15. Iowa

Iowa road sign - 12 towns with cheapest gas in the state
gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Iowa is another state that doesn’t tax Social Security benefits. It also offers a fairly low cost of living for retirees.

16. Kansas

Windmill sits in a Kansas sorghum field
Stephanie L Bishop / Shutterstock.com

Kansas doesn’t tax Social Security, either. Some retirees find it a nice, affordable state to call home.

17. Kentucky

frankfort, ky | Frankfort, Kentucky Waterfront
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Kentucky is yet another relatively affordable state for retirees. It also doesn’t tax Social Security.

18. Louisiana

Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Louisiana does not have a state tax on Social Security. The warm climate may attract retirees, though extreme weather is a concern.

19. Maine

Maine | Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine
Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Maine offers the benefit of great beaches and parks. It also doesn’t tax Social Security.

20. Maryland

Baltimore+Maryland | Harborplace, Inner Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland
kenlund / Flickr

Maryland doesn’t tax Social Security at the state level. But parts of the state can be very costly to live in, particularly those closest to Washington, D.C.

21. Massachusetts

Massachusetts | File:Boston -Massachusetts State House (48718911666).jpg
Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts doesn’t tax Social Security. But as one of the more expensive New England states, it may not be ideal for retirees who get most of their income from those benefits.

22. Michigan

Charlevoix County, Michigan | Boats in the Round Lake marina in downtown Charlevoix Michigan
zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

There’s no tax on Social Security in Michigan. Despite the state’s many lakes and beautiful scenery, winters can be tough for retirees.

23. Minnesota

Plymouth, Minnesota | Minneapolis Skyline over Golden Valley During Winter
rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Minnesota is one of the nine states that taxes Social Security. However, it also offers an exemption for not just low, but even moderate-income retirees.

24. Mississippi

 

Mississippi Gulf Coast
CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com
Mississippi doesn’t tax Social Security. It’s also a pretty affordable state for retirees to call  home.

25. Missouri

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

The cost of living in Missouri tends to be lower than the national average. And as a plus for retirees, Missouri is not a state that taxes Social Security.

26. Montana

Beautiful Landscape photography of Glacier National Park in Montana USA
Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

Montana is another state that taxes Social Security. However, there’s a proposed bill seeking to do away with that rule, so retirees could soon get a break.

27. Nebraska

Nebraska | Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn
Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Nebraska’s low costs make it a good option for retirees. There’s also no state tax on Social Security to worry about.

28. Nevada

Welcome to Nevada sign
RedTango/Shutterstock.com

Nevada is a fairly tax-friendly state for retirees. There’s no state income tax, and there’s no tax on Social Security.

29. New Hampshire

New+Hampshire | New hampshire in autumn
New hampshire in autumn by Someone35 / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

New Hampshire doesn’t have a state income tax, nor does it tax Social Security. However, it’s known to have pretty high property taxes.

30. New Jersey

phillyskater / iStock via Getty Images

New Jersey is not a state that taxes Social Security. But many retirees end up leaving New Jersey due to its high cost of living and property taxes.

31. New Mexico

New+Mexico | New Mexico Desert
New Mexico Desert by a4gpa / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

New Mexico is among the states that put a tax on Social Security benefits. But there are exemptions for low and moderate earners.

32. New York

New+York+residential+area | New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St.
New York City, Lower Manhattan, Church St. by (vincent desjardins) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

There’s no state tax on Social Security benefits in New York. Parts of the state may be affordable for retirees, but New York City and its suburbs may be cost-prohibitive for seniors on a budget.

33. North Carolina

North+Carolina | Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina by James Willamor / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

It’s pretty common for people who raise their families on the East Coast to retire to North Carolina. Aside from great weather, the state offers the benefit of not taxing Social Security.

34. North Dakota

Sunrise over Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
ZakZeinert / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota may be an affordable place to retire, but the winters aren’t for everyone. There’s no state tax on Social Security to worry about, though.

35. Ohio

Cleveland+Ohio+view | Downtown view
springfieldhomer / Flickr

Ohio offers a fairly low cost of living, which is something retirees tend to appreciate. It also does not tax Social Security.

36. Oklahoma

Oklahoma on the map of USA
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma is not one of the states that taxes Social Security. It also has the benefit of offering a fairly low cost of living for retirees.

37. Oregon

Oregon welcomes you sign at state line. US-HWY 199 Redwood Highway in rain.
arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

Oregon does not tax Social Security. But retirees in the state, like all residents, face higher-than-average living costs.

38. Pennsylvania

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA with blue sky
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Parts of Pennsylvania can be expensive and have high property taxes. But at least retirees do not have to worry about state taxes on their Social Security benefits.

39. Rhode Island

Welcome to Rhode Island, The Ocean State, white road sign.
Brett Godfrey / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island is another state that taxes Social Security. It offers an exemption for some beneficiaries, but only those who have reached full retirement age.

40. South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina | Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina also tends to be a popular state for people from the northern part of the U.S. to retire to. The fact that it doesn’t tax Social Security benefits is a plus.

41. South Dakota

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is centered on a sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills in Keystone, South Dakota, United States
Pic_Manji / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota doesn’t tax Social Security. That’s not surprising, though, since there’s also no state income tax.

42. Tennessee

Tennessee state image | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Like South Dakota, Tennessee has no state income tax. Retirees in Tennessee do not have to worry about their Social Security benefits being taxed.

43. Texas

cowboy boots and hat on Texas flag
Berry Medley / Shutterstock.com

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, but that doesn’t apply to taxes. There’s no state income tax, and Texas does not tax Social Security.

44. Utah

Draper, Utah | Fall colors in Draper, Utah
(c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Utah imposes a tax on Social Security at the state level. However, it also offers a credit that can help retirees reduce their tax liability.

45. Vermont

Vermont | Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season
Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season by Anthony Quintano / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Vermont is another one of the nine states that taxes Social Security. However, lower income households can typically get out of paying those taxes.

46. Virginia

The US Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Virginia does not tax Social Security benefits. Parts of the state may be affordable for retirees — namely, those farther away from the nation’s capital.

47. Washington

seattle+skyline | Skyline Seattle
Skyline Seattle by michaelrighi / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Washington does not tax Social Security benefits. It also does not have an income tax on wages, but some people do pay capital gains taxes at the state level.

48. West Virginia

This is a photo of the Bridge in Beckley West Virginia and the New River Gorge under the bridge.
J K Laws / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia is one of the nine states with a tax on Social Security, but lower income households typically qualify for an exemption. West Virginia is also in the process of phasing out taxes on Social Security by 2026.

49. Wisconsin

Wisconsin | Skyscrapers skyline of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan, WI
Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

On a national scale, Wisconsin is fairly affordable for retirees. It also doesn’t tax Social Security benefits.

50. Wyoming

Wyoming
Ingo70/Shutterstock.com

Retirees in Wyoming don’t have to worry about being taxed by the state on their Social Security benefits. There’s also no state income tax in general.

