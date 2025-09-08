As A Boomer I Invest 7% of My Income Monthly, is That Too Much, or Too Little? 24/7 Wall St.

For most people, deciding how much of their monthly income to save can be a real challenge. If you’re a fan of Dave Ramsey, the answer might be right around 15% of your net take-home, but this number can vary considerably, based on your personal needs.

Key Points For baby boomers, there is a real question about what percentage of their income should be put away for retirement.

Younger individuals might be able to get away with less, but boomers shouldn’t consider anything below 15% of their current income.

The hope is that you can even increase this percentage to give yourself a retirement boost in your golden years.

In the case of baby boomers, this answer might be even higher, especially if they are playing catch-up. According to a 2025 Northwestern Mutual Study, if you are 50 and just starting to save, you might need as much as $4,000 to hit $1.26 million by the time you retire.

How Much Should You Be Saving?

Trying to get the advice of others, at least one boomer is taking to Reddit with a post in r/PersonalFinance, trying to decide if the 7% they are putting away is enough. In most instances, the answer here is a resounding no, as 7% is entirely too low and will result in not having enough savings to properly enjoy the golden years. However, it’s important to take a look at your own finances first, as this is going to be a major factor in how much you put away each month. Do you have significant credit card debt, or are you taking on the debt of a child or having a child living with you?

All of these factors are going to determine exactly how much free cash is available every month. This said, ideally, while Dave Ramsey might not always give the best advice, his 15% number is pretty spot on for where most boomers should be, if not higher. At a $100,000 annual salary, 15% of the take-home and net salary, or $15,000, should be going into a 401(k), IRA, brokerage, bonds, or some other type of investment account that is set to provide for retirement.

What Does Fidelity Say?

If I had to give advice to someone, not as a financial advisor, which we recommend you speak with, but as a friend or family member, listening to a bank like Fidelity is a great idea. According to their planning, which is admittedly generalized until you start talking through your own situation with a personal financial advisor, the 15% number holds pretty firm.

The caveat here is that Fidelity reminds you that the 15% number can include the money you put into a 401(k) account as part of a contribution from an employer as well. The goal is for boomers still in the workforce to save at least 15% of their net income each month, either through an employer-matched 401 (k) or an IRA, for retirement.

If you need further validation that 15% is the right number, T. Rowe Price also highlights that saving 15% of your income per year is the right way to go. Like Fidelity, they also emphasize that this number can be inclusive of employer contributions, so how you get to the 15% isn’t as important as the percentage itself. T. Rowe Price suggests that individuals between 60 and 65 should have between 6 and 13.5 times their current salary saved for retirement.

How to Increase This Percentage

Depending on where you are in your retirement planning as a boomer, you might want to consider increasing this percentage to 20 or 25% in order to make sure you are hitting the right number. This is super important advice, especially if you want to be able to travel and live a lifestyle that allows you to do all of the things you couldn’t do while working.

As a result, you have to consider this advice, which I would happily give to someone I love, and that is to gradually increase the investment percentage. In other words, don’t jump from 15% to 25%, but go from 15% to 17% to 19% and so on until you are at a comfortable ceiling.

I would also highly recommend setting up automatic transfers so you aren’t able to spend the money you want to set aside for retirement. This money should automatically come out of your account as soon as it’s directly deposited from an employer or client. What’s more, you should consult a financial advisor on how to best diversify your portfolio, not just to mitigate your risk, but also to ensure you can achieve your target goals.

For most boomers, they won’t have the time to do this learning on their own, so I would highly encourage seeking out a fiduciary financial planner who can set up a plan that’s personalized just for you, and as part of this, can help you figure out exactly how to increase the paycheck percentage that you are putting away each month.

If you are a boomer who has the means to go above 25% and can do so, you would be right to set aside as much as possible for retirement. The most important goal here is to put enough away for a better tomorrow without sacrificing your needs for today.

