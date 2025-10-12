S&P 500
6,513.00
-3.41%
Dow Jones
45,263.50
-2.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,018.50
-4.39%
Russell 2000
2,370.28
-4.13%
FTSE 100
9,390.20
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
45,302.90
-6.75%
Home > Personal Finance > Suze Orman: Why the 4% Rule No Longer Works for Today’s Retirees

Personal Finance

Suze Orman: Why the 4% Rule No Longer Works for Today’s Retirees

Suze Orman: Why the 4% Rule No Longer Works for Today’s Retirees
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The 4% rule is a popular strategy for managing retirement savings.
  • Suze Orman thinks 4% may be too aggressive a withdrawal rate today.
  • She recommends a more conservative approach coupled with other means of attaining financial security in retirement.
  • Some investors get rich while others struggle because they never learned there are two completely different strategies to building wealth. Don’t make the same mistake, learn about both here.

A lot of people reach retirement age without much money in savings. But if you worked hard and saved well, you may be in a very different position. And if you’re retiring with a respectable nest egg, it’s important to know how to manage it.

Many financial experts recommend using a strategy called the 4% rule. The rule has you withdrawing 4% of your savings balance your first year of retirement and adjusting future withdrawals for inflation.

It’s a strategy that, if all goes well, should be conducive to having your savings last for 30 years. But while a lot of financial insiders are fans of the 4% rule, Suze Orman is not.

Orman thinks the 4% rule no longer works for today’s retirees and recommends a different approach to managing savings.

Why Orman think the 4% rule is a problem

The 4% rule makes a number of assumptions that could render it less effective. It assumes a fairly even mix of stocks and bonds and certain market conditions.

Orman thinks markets are unpredictable, interest rates aren’t what they were back when the 4% rule was established, and Americans are living longer. This combination makes the 4% rule a bit dangerous, in her opinion.

Orman therefore recommends starting with a 3% withdrawal rate, or even less, depending on how your portfolio is invested.

What does that mean for you?

Let’s say you retire with $1 million in savings. With the 4% rule, you’d be looking at about $40,000 a year in income from your portfolio.

With a 3% withdrawal rate, you’d be looking at $30,000 a year. Clearly, that’s a huge difference, and one you may need to take steps to compensate for.

How to cope with a smaller withdrawal rate

One of the biggest fears you might have in the context of retirement is that your money will eventually run out. That’s why it’s important to withdraw from your savings carefully.

That said, it’s not easy to accept a lower income than what you’re hoping for. To compensate, Orman has a few suggestions.

First, she recommends working longer. This could allow you to boost your savings so that if you end up sticking to a smaller withdrawal rate, it’ll result in more annual income.

For example, let’s say you’ve saved $1 million by age 65, which is your planned retirement age, but you push yourself to work until age 70. In doing so, you might manage to grow your portfolio to $1.1 million.

In that case, a 3% withdrawal rate gives you $33,000 a year, as opposed to the $30,000 you’d have with a $1 million balance.

Next, Orman recommends that people delay claiming Social Security until age 70 if possible. Claims that are delayed past full retirement age result in boosted benefits.

Age 70 is when you stop getting credit for holding off on Social Security. But if your full retirement age is 67 and you wait until 70 to sign up, you can boost your monthly payments by 24% on a permanent basis.

Having more Social Security is another great way to make up for smaller withdrawals from your savings.

All told, you don’t want to risk having your money run out during retirement. The 4% rule is supposed to prevent that from happening, but Orman isn’t convinced. If you want to play things safe, you may want to heed her advice.

It’s also a good idea to talk to a financial advisor about your situation. They can look at your portfolio makeup, your income needs, and market conditions to suggest a withdrawal rate that’s most suitable for you.

The image featured for this article is © Leigh Vogel / Stringer / Getty Images North America

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Suze Orman Calls This Popular Retirement Rule “Dangerous.” Here’s Why
Maurie Backman | Feb 25, 2025

Suze Orman Calls This Popular Retirement Rule “Dangerous.” Here’s Why

Saving money for retirement is not an easy thing to do — namely, because it means giving up one thing…
We’re Retiring in a Decade and Have $4M Invested. What’s the Best Move for Preserving It?
Maurie Backman | Feb 23, 2025

We’re Retiring in a Decade and Have $4M Invested. What’s the Best Move for Preserving It?

A recent AARP survey found that 20% of Americans ages 50 and over have no retirement savings. So if you’re…
Suze Orman says $2 million is not enough to retire early on – here’s the flipside of that coin
Christy Bieber | Jan 3, 2025

Suze Orman says $2 million is not enough to retire early on – here’s the flipside of that coin

A $2 million nest egg is a lot more money than most people have when they retire, but it’s not nearly…
I’m 61 Years Old With $200,000 Saved for Retirement. What’s My Game Plan?
Maurie Backman | Dec 2, 2024

I’m 61 Years Old With $200,000 Saved for Retirement. What’s My Game Plan?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Suze Orman says this ‘Social Security norm’ is costing Americans thousands of dollars of retirement income
Joey Frenette | Nov 18, 2024

Suze Orman says this ‘Social Security norm’ is costing Americans thousands of dollars of retirement income

Financial guru Suze Orman offers a wealth of helpful, sometimes surprising insights for savings gearing up for retirement. Even if…
Dave Ramsey Says $1M, Suze Orman Says $10M, Who Is Right?
Christy Bieber | Mar 2, 2025

Dave Ramsey Says $1M, Suze Orman Says $10M, Who Is Right?

How much do you need to have saved for retirement? This is a more difficult question than you’d think to…
3 Reasons Baby Boomers Might Be Shocked How Long Their Retirement Account Last Them
Maurie Backman | Feb 27, 2025

3 Reasons Baby Boomers Might Be Shocked How Long Their Retirement Account Last Them

  A recent Allianz survey found that Americans are more worried about running out of money in retirement than dying.…
Dave Ramsey’s 8% Retirement Rule Debate: Higher Income or Higher Risk?
David Beren | Oct 4, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s 8% Retirement Rule Debate: Higher Income or Higher Risk?

If you’re a fan of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey, it shouldn’t surprise you that there are some differing opinions…
Worried You’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement? 3 Moves to Make
Maurie Backman | Feb 16, 2025

Worried You’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement? 3 Moves to Make

There are a number of aspects of retirement you might find daunting. The idea of not showing up to work…

Top Gaining Stocks

PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 17,543,965
+$5.37
+3.71%
$150.08
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 852,181
+$5.17
+3.00%
$177.40
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 156,698
+$108.03
+2.72%
$4,075.31
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 5,487,132
+$2.43
+2.44%
$102.15
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 6,542,479
+$3.62
+2.31%
$160.47

Top Losing Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,587,866
-$45.49
9.39%
$438.92
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 11,968,750
-$3.09
9.24%
$30.35
Teradyne
TER Vol: 5,756,327
-$13.11
9.03%
$132.08
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 45,083,419
-$5.12
8.83%
$52.86
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 13,821,855
-$4.23
8.47%
$45.74