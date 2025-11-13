S&P 500
6,744.40
-1.65%
Dow Jones
47,608.00
-1.48%
Nasdaq 100
24,962.30
-2.31%
Russell 2000
2,385.66
-2.71%
FTSE 100
9,768.00
-1.41%
Nikkei 225
50,110.50
-2.57%
Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Personal Finance

With $4.5 Million at 48 I Could Quit Today, but I’m Choosing Not To

By 247staff
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
With $4.5 Million at 48 I Could Quit Today, but I’m Choosing Not To

© Canva | Brigitte Theriault from Getty Images Signature and canaran from Getty Images Pro



One of the hardest parts of retiring is not the saving itself. The real challenge is the moment you actually decide to retire. Many people draw a deep sense of meaning from their work, and when the time comes to step away, they often discover they are not ready to let it go.

I recently came across a story on Reddit that captured this perfectly. A forty-eight-year-old woman with a substantial net worth, solid pension plans, and full financial independence found herself unable to quit her job.

I have written about early retirement before. If you want a deeper look at the strategies involved, feel free to check out my piece on early retirement approaches.

Even though she and her husband built a plan to retire early and fully enjoy the years ahead, she is struggling with the idea of walking away from the career she has spent decades building. She finds her work deeply fulfilling, even intoxicating, and she genuinely enjoys what she does. 

Early retirement infographic
24/7 Wall St.

Here is my guidance for anyone in a similar situation. This is not financial advice, just my perspective:

1) Assess Your Values and Priorities

Work often becomes a major part of a person’s identity, but retirement is an opportunity to look beyond routine and consider what you want your life to truly reflect. It is easy to continue doing what feels familiar, even when it is no longer what brings the most fulfillment.

In a case like the Redditor’s, it can help to think about the unique experiences she may want to pursue outside of her career. A short sabbatical, extended travel, or even a trial break from work can offer clarity about what life could look like beyond the job.

2) Plan for Fulfillment Outside of Work

Retirement does not mean staying home with nothing to do. Identify the interests, activities, and passions that genuinely bring you joy, whether that is travel, creative pursuits, or meaningful volunteer work. These are likely to shape your daily life once you step away from your career, so it helps to understand them early.

There are also plenty of ways to contribute outside of a traditional job. Volunteer roles, mentoring, or occasional consulting can provide both purpose and flexibility.

3) Create an Exit Timeline with Purpose

The Redditor mentioned setting a loose goal of taking on “one more challenge,” which keeps pushing retirement farther into the future. Instead, create a firm and intentional timeline for stepping away. Planning to retire “someday” often results in never retiring at all. A clear date helps turn the idea into a real plan.

4) Weigh the Risks of Staying

Every decision comes with an opportunity cost. Choosing to remain in a demanding role might mean sacrificing health, free time, or personal experiences. Financial independence gives you the freedom to prioritize your well-being, relationships, and new adventures.

But it is up to you to use that freedom.

5) Gradual Transition or Sabbatical

A sabbatical can be an ideal way to test retirement before making it permanent. If you are unsure whether you want to retire, taking a structured break allows you to experience a slower pace of life without a long-term commitment. Trying it out can remove much of the uncertainty that makes retirement feel intimidating.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

I’m 48 With $4.5 Million and Ready to Retire, But Not Ready to Leave My Job
Kristin Hitchcock | Jun 11, 2025

I’m 48 With $4.5 Million and Ready to Retire, But Not Ready to Leave My Job

One of the hardest parts of retiring isn’t actually saving for retirement – it’s actually retiring. Many people get a lot of…
With a mortgage free $4.2 million home and $9.5 million net worth, what’s next ?
David Beren | Aug 1, 2025

With a mortgage free $4.2 million home and $9.5 million net worth, what’s next ?

One of the great things about the FIRE movement is that once you achieve a certain level of success, you…
The 7 Best Retirement Jobs You’ll Actually Enjoy
Kristin Hitchcock | Dec 5, 2024

The 7 Best Retirement Jobs You’ll Actually Enjoy

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
This Steve Jobs Quote Will Make You View Life Differently
Kristin Hitchcock | Aug 6, 2024

This Steve Jobs Quote Will Make You View Life Differently

Steve Jobs, the visionary founder of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), left behind a legacy of inspiring quotes that continue to resonate…
I retired early 5 years ago and this is the #1 biggest downside of my decision
Joey Frenette | Feb 4, 2025

I retired early 5 years ago and this is the #1 biggest downside of my decision

Sometimes, our retirements fail to live up to the sky-high expectations we’ve set throughout a lengthy career. Undoubtedly, one’s golden…
10 Life Lessons From Warren Buffett Every Person in Their 50s Should Hear
Kristin Hitchcock | May 26, 2024

10 Life Lessons From Warren Buffett Every Person in Their 50s Should Hear

Warren Buffett, the “Oracle of Omaha,” is synonymous with legendary investment success. His company has grown into a behemoth, and…
The novelty of retirement has worn off, and now I don’t know what to do. Should I use a retirement coach?
Maurie Backman | Jan 13, 2025

The novelty of retirement has worn off, and now I don’t know what to do. Should I use a retirement coach?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
I’m a 61-year-old retiree and thanks to strong investments, I’m now sitting on $7 million – here’s my advice for anyone considering retirement
Christy Bieber | Mar 5, 2025

I’m a 61-year-old retiree and thanks to strong investments, I’m now sitting on $7 million – here’s my advice for anyone considering retirement

A Reddit user with a $7 million nest egg has shared some important advice with people who are considering retirement.…
Retire Early or Work Longer? Why More People Are Re-Thinking Their Retirement Plans
David Beren | Mar 25, 2025

Retire Early or Work Longer? Why More People Are Re-Thinking Their Retirement Plans

If you look at the data, there is a movement happening in the United States right now with people rethinking…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,018,629
+$2.10
+4.85%
$45.41
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 35,687,387
+$3.55
+4.80%
$77.51
Dow
DOW Vol: 12,466,018
+$0.85
+3.81%
$23.03
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,658,398
+$1.63
+3.51%
$48.10
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 731,678
+$7.41
+3.48%
$220.32

Top Losing Stocks

Corning
GLW Vol: 6,288,282
-$7.15
8.03%
$81.87
Disney
DIS Vol: 32,666,029
-$9.19
7.88%
$107.46
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 24,867,631
-$2.98
7.86%
$34.93
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,333,869
-$21.52
7.60%
$261.75
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 84,198,397
-$32.20
7.48%
$398.40