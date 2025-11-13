With $4.5 Million at 48 I Could Quit Today, but I’m Choosing Not To

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.







One of the hardest parts of retiring is not the saving itself. The real challenge is the moment you actually decide to retire. Many people draw a deep sense of meaning from their work, and when the time comes to step away, they often discover they are not ready to let it go.

I recently came across a story on Reddit that captured this perfectly. A forty-eight-year-old woman with a substantial net worth, solid pension plans, and full financial independence found herself unable to quit her job.

I have written about early retirement before. If you want a deeper look at the strategies involved, feel free to check out my piece on early retirement approaches.

Even though she and her husband built a plan to retire early and fully enjoy the years ahead, she is struggling with the idea of walking away from the career she has spent decades building. She finds her work deeply fulfilling, even intoxicating, and she genuinely enjoys what she does.

Here is my guidance for anyone in a similar situation. This is not financial advice, just my perspective:

1) Assess Your Values and Priorities

Work often becomes a major part of a person’s identity, but retirement is an opportunity to look beyond routine and consider what you want your life to truly reflect. It is easy to continue doing what feels familiar, even when it is no longer what brings the most fulfillment.

In a case like the Redditor’s, it can help to think about the unique experiences she may want to pursue outside of her career. A short sabbatical, extended travel, or even a trial break from work can offer clarity about what life could look like beyond the job.

2) Plan for Fulfillment Outside of Work

Retirement does not mean staying home with nothing to do. Identify the interests, activities, and passions that genuinely bring you joy, whether that is travel, creative pursuits, or meaningful volunteer work. These are likely to shape your daily life once you step away from your career, so it helps to understand them early.

There are also plenty of ways to contribute outside of a traditional job. Volunteer roles, mentoring, or occasional consulting can provide both purpose and flexibility.

3) Create an Exit Timeline with Purpose

The Redditor mentioned setting a loose goal of taking on “one more challenge,” which keeps pushing retirement farther into the future. Instead, create a firm and intentional timeline for stepping away. Planning to retire “someday” often results in never retiring at all. A clear date helps turn the idea into a real plan.

4) Weigh the Risks of Staying

Every decision comes with an opportunity cost. Choosing to remain in a demanding role might mean sacrificing health, free time, or personal experiences. Financial independence gives you the freedom to prioritize your well-being, relationships, and new adventures.

But it is up to you to use that freedom.

5) Gradual Transition or Sabbatical

A sabbatical can be an ideal way to test retirement before making it permanent. If you are unsure whether you want to retire, taking a structured break allows you to experience a slower pace of life without a long-term commitment. Trying it out can remove much of the uncertainty that makes retirement feel intimidating.