The States With the Highest Concentration of Hate Groups: All 50 Ranked Octavio Jones / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In a December 2023 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray identified violent domestic extremism as the top terrorism threat facing the United States. Between the Spring of 2020 and November 2023, the FBI’s domestic terrorism caseload more than doubled to 2,700 active investigations. Typically, these cases involve individuals or groups using violence to advance social or political agendas — agendas that are often rooted in anti-government sentiment or prejudicial bias toward certain races, ethnicities, sexual identities, or religions.

The ideologies that motivate hate crimes and certain acts of domestic terrorism are being propagated by extremist groups across the country — and the number of these groups has grown considerably in recent years. According to the nonprofit legal advocacy group Southern Poverty Law Center, there were 1,430 active hate and anti-government extremist groups nationwide in 2023, a 17% increase from 2022.

Active extremist groups include those with decades-long histories in the United States, like the Nation of Islam and the Ku Klux Klan, as well as newer organizations like Patriot Front and the Proud Boys. It is important to note that while the violence these and other similar groups can inspire are a leading national security threat, simply belonging to these organizations — or subscribing to their core beliefs — is not a crime.

Currently, each of the 50 states is home to multiple extremist organizations. But in some parts of the country, hate and anti-government groups are far more common than in others.

Using data from the SPLC report The Year in Hate & Extremism 2023, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hate groups. We ranked each of the 50 states by the total number of hate and anti-government groups for every million residents. State-level data on population and demographics are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Nationwide, there are 4.3 extremist groups for every 1 million Americans. Across the 50 states, the concentration of these groups ranges from 1.4 to 15.5 for every 1 million people. Like the country as a whole, most states — 36 out of 50 — reported an increase in the number of known anti-government and hate groups in the last year. These states include Kentucky and Georgia, where the number of extremist groups doubled in 2023. Of the remaining 14 states, nine reported a year-over-year decline, and in five, the number of hate groups was unchanged.

With nearly 300 chapters nationwide, Moms for Liberty is the most common extremist group in the United States. Founded in 2021 out of opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, Moms for Liberty advocates book bans and opposes racial and LGBTQ+ inclusive school curriculums, according to SPLC. Other common groups in these states include the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government organization, the Nationalist Social Club, a neo-Nazi group, and the white nationalist organization, Patriot Front. (Here is a look at the largest hate groups in the United States.)

Why It Matters

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rates of hate crime and domestic terrorism have been climbing for years in the United States. Many of these offenses are committed by individuals who have been radicalized by racist, homophobic, ethnocentric, or anti-government ideologies — ideologies that are widely propagated by extremist hate groups. While every American has the right to adhere to any belief system they choose, it is likely no coincidence that as hate crime rates have been rising in recent years, so too have the number of extremist groups.

50. Mississippi

Source: Timothy Ivy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 1.4 per million people (4 total)

1.4 per million people (4 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: White Nationalist (2 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-government (1 group each)

White Nationalist (2 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-government (1 group each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 55.3% White; 36.5% Black, 0.9% Asian; 3.3% Hispanic or Latino

55.3% White; 36.5% Black, 0.9% Asian; 3.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 97.8% native; 0.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

49. Louisiana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 1.7 per million people (8 total)

1.7 per million people (8 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, ACT for America

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, ACT for America Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each), Anti-government, Anti-Muslim (1 group each)

Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each), Anti-government, Anti-Muslim (1 group each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 56.7% White; 30.9% Black, 1.8% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino

56.7% White; 30.9% Black, 1.8% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.8% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

48. Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 1.9 per million people (13 total)

1.9 per million people (13 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (3 groups)

Anti-government (5 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 67.0% White; 6.6% Black, 7.2% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino

67.0% White; 6.6% Black, 7.2% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 82.0% native; 10.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

47. New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 2.3 per million people (21 total)

2.3 per million people (21 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (11 groups), Neo-Nazi, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (11 groups), Neo-Nazi, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 51.5% White; 12.0% Black, 10.0% Asian; 21.9% Hispanic or Latino

51.5% White; 12.0% Black, 10.0% Asian; 21.9% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 76.5% native; 13.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

46. New Mexico

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 2.4 per million people (5 total)

2.4 per million people (5 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (3 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)

Anti-government (3 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 34.8% White; 1.7% Black, 1.7% Asian; 50.2% Hispanic or Latino

34.8% White; 1.7% Black, 1.7% Asian; 50.2% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 90.7% native; 4.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

45. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 2.9 per million people (3 total)

2.9 per million people (3 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Three Percenters

Moms for Liberty, Three Percenters Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (2 groups), Militia Movement (1 group)

Anti-government (2 groups), Militia Movement (1 group) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.9% White; 21.6% Black, 4.1% Asian; 10.3% Hispanic or Latino

58.9% White; 21.6% Black, 4.1% Asian; 10.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 90.1% native; 5.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

44. California

Source: bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.0 per million people (117 total)

3.0 per million people (117 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (46 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (15 groups)

Anti-government (46 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (15 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 33.7% White; 5.2% Black, 15.3% Asian; 40.3% Hispanic or Latino

33.7% White; 5.2% Black, 15.3% Asian; 40.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 73.3% native; 14.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 12.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

43. Illinois

Source: fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.1 per million people (39 total)

3.1 per million people (39 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Nation of Islam, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Nation of Islam, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (6 groups)

Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.5% White; 13.2% Black, 5.9% Asian; 18.3% Hispanic or Latino

58.5% White; 13.2% Black, 5.9% Asian; 18.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 85.6% native; 7.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

42. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.1 per million people (10 total)

3.1 per million people (10 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, National Alliance

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, National Alliance Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)

Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.8% White; 3.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 6.8% Hispanic or Latino

82.8% White; 3.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 6.8% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

41. New York

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.2 per million people (63 total)

3.2 per million people (63 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, American Freedom Party

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, American Freedom Party Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (21 groups), General Hate (13 groups)

Anti-government (21 groups), General Hate (13 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 52.9% White; 13.4% Black, 9.0% Asian; 19.7% Hispanic or Latino

52.9% White; 13.4% Black, 9.0% Asian; 19.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 77.3% native; 13.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

40. Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.2 per million people (97 total)

3.2 per million people (97 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America, New Black Panther Party

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America, New Black Panther Party Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (45 groups), General Hate (9 groups)

Anti-government (45 groups), General Hate (9 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 38.9% White; 11.7% Black, 5.4% Asian; 40.2% Hispanic or Latino

38.9% White; 11.7% Black, 5.4% Asian; 40.2% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 82.8% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

39. Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.4 per million people (10 total)

3.4 per million people (10 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Westboro Baptist Church, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Westboro Baptist Church, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, White Nationalist (3 groups each), Anti-LGBTQ, Conspiracy Propagandists, General Hate, Neo-Volkisch (1 group each)

Anti-government, White Nationalist (3 groups each), Anti-LGBTQ, Conspiracy Propagandists, General Hate, Neo-Volkisch (1 group each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 73.1% White; 5.0% Black, 2.9% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino

73.1% White; 5.0% Black, 2.9% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 92.9% native; 3.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

38. Michigan

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.6 per million people (36 total)

3.6 per million people (36 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Faith Education Commerce, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Faith Education Commerce, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (19 groups), White Nationalist (5 groups)

Anti-government (19 groups), White Nationalist (5 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 72.6% White; 13.1% Black, 3.3% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino

72.6% White; 13.1% Black, 3.3% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 93.1% native; 4.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

37. Minnesota

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.8 per million people (22 total)

3.8 per million people (22 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (12 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (3 groups)

Anti-government (12 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.2% White; 6.9% Black, 5.2% Asian; 5.8% Hispanic or Latino

76.2% White; 6.9% Black, 5.2% Asian; 5.8% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 91.3% native; 5.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

36. Connecticut

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.9 per million people (14 total)

3.9 per million people (14 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.0% White; 9.8% Black, 4.8% Asian; 18.2% Hispanic or Latino

62.0% White; 9.8% Black, 4.8% Asian; 18.2% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 84.3% native; 8.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

35. Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 3.9 per million people (20 total)

3.9 per million people (20 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Three Percenters

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Three Percenters Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (3 groups each)

Anti-government (6 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (3 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 64.1% White; 25.6% Black, 1.5% Asian; 4.9% Hispanic or Latino

64.1% White; 25.6% Black, 1.5% Asian; 4.9% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 96.2% native; 1.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

34. Kentucky

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.0 per million people (18 total)

4.0 per million people (18 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (8 groups), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (8 groups), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.2% White; 7.6% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.2% Hispanic or Latino

82.2% White; 7.6% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.2% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 96.0% native; 1.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

33. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.1 per million people (25 total)

4.1 per million people (25 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (13 groups), General Hate, White Nationalist (3 groups each)

Anti-government (13 groups), General Hate, White Nationalist (3 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 47.1% White; 29.2% Black, 6.5% Asian; 11.4% Hispanic or Latino

47.1% White; 29.2% Black, 6.5% Asian; 11.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 83.3% native; 9.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

32. Oklahoma

Source: raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.2 per million people (17 total)

4.2 per million people (17 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)

Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.6% White; 6.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 12.1% Hispanic or Latino

62.6% White; 6.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 12.1% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

31. Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.3 per million people (50 total)

4.3 per million people (50 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (19 groups), Militia Movement (6 groups)

Anti-government (19 groups), Militia Movement (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.1% White; 11.9% Black, 2.5% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino

76.1% White; 11.9% Black, 2.5% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.0% native; 2.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

30. Missouri

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.4 per million people (27 total)

4.4 per million people (27 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Council of Conservative Citizens

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Council of Conservative Citizens Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups)

Anti-government (10 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.6% White; 10.6% Black, 2.1% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino

76.6% White; 10.6% Black, 2.1% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.9% native; 2.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

29. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.5 per million people (49 total)

4.5 per million people (49 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, Occidental Quarterly

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, Occidental Quarterly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (28 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)

Anti-government (28 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 49.6% White; 30.7% Black, 4.4% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino

49.6% White; 30.7% Black, 4.4% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 89.3% native; 5.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

28. Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.5 per million people (31 total)

4.5 per million people (31 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (15 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)

Anti-government (15 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.0% White; 9.2% Black, 2.5% Asian; 7.8% Hispanic or Latino

76.0% White; 9.2% Black, 2.5% Asian; 7.8% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 93.9% native; 2.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.4% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

27. Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.6 per million people (3 total)

4.6 per million people (3 total) Active extremist groups include: Patriot Front

Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (2 groups), White Nationalist (1 group)

Anti-government (2 groups), White Nationalist (1 group) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 90.2% White; 1.0% Black, 1.8% Asian; 2.3% Hispanic or Latino

90.2% White; 1.0% Black, 1.8% Asian; 2.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.8% native; 2.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.5% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

26. North Carolina

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.7 per million people (50 total)

4.7 per million people (50 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (25 groups), General Hate (6 groups)

Anti-government (25 groups), General Hate (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 60.7% White; 20.1% Black, 3.2% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino

60.7% White; 20.1% Black, 3.2% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 91.4% native; 3.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

25. Nevada

Source: Justin Hartley / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.7 per million people (15 total)

4.7 per million people (15 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, White Nationalist (4 groups each), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement (2 groups each)

Anti-government, White Nationalist (4 groups each), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 44.4% White; 9.0% Black, 8.8% Asian; 30.3% Hispanic or Latino

44.4% White; 9.0% Black, 8.8% Asian; 30.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 81.1% native; 10.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

24. Wisconsin

Source: Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.8 per million people (28 total)

4.8 per million people (28 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (13 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, White Nationalist (3 groups each)

Anti-government (13 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, White Nationalist (3 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.0% White; 5.9% Black, 2.9% Asian; 7.6% Hispanic or Latino

79.0% White; 5.9% Black, 2.9% Asian; 7.6% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.0% native; 2.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

23. Arkansas

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 4.9 per million people (15 total)

4.9 per million people (15 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)

Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 67.5% White; 14.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 8.4% Hispanic or Latino

67.5% White; 14.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 8.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.9% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

22. Florida

Source: John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.1 per million people (114 total)

5.1 per million people (114 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Stormfront

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Stormfront Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (58 groups), General Hate (9 groups)

Anti-government (58 groups), General Hate (9 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 50.8% White; 14.6% Black, 2.8% Asian; 27.1% Hispanic or Latino

50.8% White; 14.6% Black, 2.8% Asian; 27.1% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 78.3% native; 12.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

21. Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.1 per million people (30 total)

5.1 per million people (30 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement (4 groups each)

Anti-government (10 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement (4 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 65.0% White; 3.8% Black, 3.1% Asian; 22.5% Hispanic or Latino

65.0% White; 3.8% Black, 3.1% Asian; 22.5% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 90.5% native; 4.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

20. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.2 per million people (45 total)

5.2 per million people (45 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (20 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)

Anti-government (20 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.7% White; 18.4% Black, 6.9% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino

58.7% White; 18.4% Black, 6.9% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 87.3% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

19. Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.2 per million people (37 total)

5.2 per million people (37 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)

Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 71.9% White; 15.5% Black, 1.9% Asian; 6.3% Hispanic or Latino

71.9% White; 15.5% Black, 1.9% Asian; 6.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.4% native; 2.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

18. Washington

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.3 per million people (41 total)

5.3 per million people (41 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (5 groups)

Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (5 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 63.5% White; 3.8% Black, 9.7% Asian; 14.0% Hispanic or Latino

63.5% White; 3.8% Black, 9.7% Asian; 14.0% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 84.7% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

17. Arizona

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.3 per million people (39 total)

5.3 per million people (39 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Militia Movement, White Nationalist (5 groups each)

Anti-government (9 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Militia Movement, White Nationalist (5 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 51.8% White; 4.4% Black, 3.5% Asian; 32.5% Hispanic or Latino

51.8% White; 4.4% Black, 3.5% Asian; 32.5% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 86.9% native; 6.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

16. Oregon

Source: BruceBlock / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.4 per million people (23 total)

5.4 per million people (23 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), General Hate (4 groups)

Anti-government (10 groups), General Hate (4 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 71.6% White; 1.8% Black, 4.5% Asian; 14.4% Hispanic or Latino

71.6% White; 1.8% Black, 4.5% Asian; 14.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 90.1% native; 4.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

15. Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 5.9 per million people (20 total)

5.9 per million people (20 total) Active extremist groups include: Proud Boys, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Proud Boys, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)

Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 75.6% White; 1.0% Black, 2.4% Asian; 15.1% Hispanic or Latino

75.6% White; 1.0% Black, 2.4% Asian; 15.1% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 91.4% native; 3.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

14. Pennsylvania

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.0 per million people (78 total)

6.0 per million people (78 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance, Keystone United

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance, Keystone United Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (48 groups), White Nationalist (9 groups)

Anti-government (48 groups), White Nationalist (9 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 73.1% White; 10.1% Black, 3.8% Asian; 8.6% Hispanic or Latino

73.1% White; 10.1% Black, 3.8% Asian; 8.6% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 92.5% native; 4.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

13. South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.2 per million people (33 total)

6.2 per million people (33 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (18 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)

Anti-government (18 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.5% White; 24.9% Black, 1.7% Asian; 6.5% Hispanic or Latino

62.5% White; 24.9% Black, 1.7% Asian; 6.5% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.8% native; 2.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

12. Hawaii

Source: jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.2 per million people (9 total)

6.2 per million people (9 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys Most common extremist ideologies: Sovereign Citizens Movement (5 groups), Anti-government (2 groups)

Sovereign Citizens Movement (5 groups), Anti-government (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 20.7% White; 1.6% Black, 34.6% Asian; 11.1% Hispanic or Latino

20.7% White; 1.6% Black, 34.6% Asian; 11.1% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 82.9% native; 10.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.5% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

11. Nebraska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.6 per million people (13 total)

6.6 per million people (13 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (5 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 75.8% White; 4.5% Black, 2.5% Asian; 12.3% Hispanic or Latino

75.8% White; 4.5% Black, 2.5% Asian; 12.3% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 92.8% native; 3.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

10. West Virginia

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.8 per million people (12 total)

6.8 per million people (12 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly, VDARE

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly, VDARE Most common extremist ideologies: White Nationalist (5 groups), Anti-government (3 groups)

White Nationalist (5 groups), Anti-government (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 89.8% White; 3.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 1.9% Hispanic or Latino

89.8% White; 3.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 1.9% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 98.2% native; 1.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 0.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

9. Alaska

Source: volvob12b / Flickr

Extremist groups in 2023: 6.8 per million people (5 total)

6.8 per million people (5 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (3 groups), Neo-Volkisch, Sovereign Citizens Movement (1 group each)

Anti-government (3 groups), Neo-Volkisch, Sovereign Citizens Movement (1 group each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 57.4% White; 2.8% Black, 6.1% Asian; 7.7% Hispanic or Latino

57.4% White; 2.8% Black, 6.1% Asian; 7.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 92.5% native; 4.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

8. Maine

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 8.7 per million people (12 total)

8.7 per million people (12 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 90.2% White; 1.6% Black, 1.2% Asian; 2.1% Hispanic or Latino

90.2% White; 1.6% Black, 1.2% Asian; 2.1% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.9% native; 2.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

7. North Dakota

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 9.0 per million people (7 total)

9.0 per million people (7 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, Neo-Volkisch, White Nationalist (2 groups each), General Hate (1 group)

Anti-government, Neo-Volkisch, White Nationalist (2 groups each), General Hate (1 group) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.0% White; 3.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino

82.0% White; 3.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 95.1% native; 2.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

6. Rhode Island

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 9.1 per million people (10 total)

9.1 per million people (10 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)

Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 68.2% White; 4.7% Black, 3.4% Asian; 17.6% Hispanic or Latino

68.2% White; 4.7% Black, 3.4% Asian; 17.6% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 85.6% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

5. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 11.5 per million people (16 total)

11.5 per million people (16 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 86.6% White; 1.3% Black, 2.6% Asian; 4.5% Hispanic or Latino

86.6% White; 1.3% Black, 2.6% Asian; 4.5% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 93.8% native; 3.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

4. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 12.9 per million people (25 total)

12.9 per million people (25 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly, Three Percenters

Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly, Three Percenters Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups)

Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.0% White; 0.6% Black, 1.3% Asian; 13.5% Hispanic or Latino

79.0% White; 0.6% Black, 1.3% Asian; 13.5% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

3. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 13.2 per million people (12 total)

13.2 per million people (12 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly

Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)

Anti-government (5 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.9% White; 2.0% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino

79.9% White; 2.0% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 96.5% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

2. Montana

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Extremist groups in 2023: 15.1 per million people (17 total)

15.1 per million people (17 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, National Socialist Movement

Moms for Liberty, National Socialist Movement Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists (3 groups)

Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists (3 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 83.5% White; 0.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino

83.5% White; 0.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 97.7% native; 1.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen

1. Wyoming

Source: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Extremist groups in 2023: 15.5 per million people (9 total)

15.5 per million people (9 total) Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front

Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)

Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups) Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 81.4% White; 0.7% Black, 0.6% Asian; 10.8% Hispanic or Latino

81.4% White; 0.7% Black, 0.6% Asian; 10.8% Hispanic or Latino State nationality demographics: 96.9% native; 1.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen