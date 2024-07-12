The States With the Highest Concentration of Hate Groups: All 50 Ranked

In a December 2023 hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray identified violent domestic extremism as the top terrorism threat facing the United States. Between the Spring of 2020 and November 2023, the FBI’s domestic terrorism caseload more than doubled to 2,700 active investigations. Typically, these cases involve individuals or groups using violence to advance social or political agendas — agendas that are often rooted in anti-government sentiment or prejudicial bias toward certain races, ethnicities, sexual identities, or religions.
The ideologies that motivate hate crimes and certain acts of domestic terrorism are being propagated by extremist groups across the country — and the number of these groups has grown considerably in recent years. According to the nonprofit legal advocacy group Southern Poverty Law Center, there were 1,430 active hate and anti-government extremist groups nationwide in 2023, a 17% increase from 2022.
Active extremist groups include those with decades-long histories in the United States, like the Nation of Islam and the Ku Klux Klan, as well as newer organizations like Patriot Front and the Proud Boys. It is important to note that while the violence these and other similar groups can inspire are a leading national security threat, simply belonging to these organizations — or subscribing to their core beliefs — is not a crime.
Currently, each of the 50 states is home to multiple extremist organizations. But in some parts of the country, hate and anti-government groups are far more common than in others.
Using data from the SPLC report The Year in Hate & Extremism 2023, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most hate groups. We ranked each of the 50 states by the total number of hate and anti-government groups for every million residents. State-level data on population and demographics are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Nationwide, there are 4.3 extremist groups for every 1 million Americans. Across the 50 states, the concentration of these groups ranges from 1.4 to 15.5 for every 1 million people. Like the country as a whole, most states — 36 out of 50 — reported an increase in the number of known anti-government and hate groups in the last year. These states include Kentucky and Georgia, where the number of extremist groups doubled in 2023. Of the remaining 14 states, nine reported a year-over-year decline, and in five, the number of hate groups was unchanged.
With nearly 300 chapters nationwide, Moms for Liberty is the most common extremist group in the United States. Founded in 2021 out of opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, Moms for Liberty advocates book bans and opposes racial and LGBTQ+ inclusive school curriculums, according to SPLC. Other common groups in these states include the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government organization, the Nationalist Social Club, a neo-Nazi group, and the white nationalist organization, Patriot Front. (Here is a look at the largest hate groups in the United States.)
Why It Matters
Rates of hate crime and domestic terrorism have been climbing for years in the United States. Many of these offenses are committed by individuals who have been radicalized by racist, homophobic, ethnocentric, or anti-government ideologies — ideologies that are widely propagated by extremist hate groups. While every American has the right to adhere to any belief system they choose, it is likely no coincidence that as hate crime rates have been rising in recent years, so too have the number of extremist groups.
50. Mississippi
- Extremist groups in 2023: 1.4 per million people (4 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: White Nationalist (2 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-government (1 group each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 55.3% White; 36.5% Black, 0.9% Asian; 3.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 97.8% native; 0.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
49. Louisiana
- Extremist groups in 2023: 1.7 per million people (8 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, ACT for America
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each), Anti-government, Anti-Muslim (1 group each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 56.7% White; 30.9% Black, 1.8% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.8% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
48. Massachusetts
- Extremist groups in 2023: 1.9 per million people (13 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 67.0% White; 6.6% Black, 7.2% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 82.0% native; 10.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
47. New Jersey
- Extremist groups in 2023: 2.3 per million people (21 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (11 groups), Neo-Nazi, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 51.5% White; 12.0% Black, 10.0% Asian; 21.9% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 76.5% native; 13.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
46. New Mexico
- Extremist groups in 2023: 2.4 per million people (5 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (3 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 34.8% White; 1.7% Black, 1.7% Asian; 50.2% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 90.7% native; 4.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
45. Delaware
- Extremist groups in 2023: 2.9 per million people (3 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Three Percenters
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (2 groups), Militia Movement (1 group)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.9% White; 21.6% Black, 4.1% Asian; 10.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 90.1% native; 5.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
44. California
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.0 per million people (117 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (46 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (15 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 33.7% White; 5.2% Black, 15.3% Asian; 40.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 73.3% native; 14.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 12.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
43. Illinois
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.1 per million people (39 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Nation of Islam, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.5% White; 13.2% Black, 5.9% Asian; 18.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 85.6% native; 7.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
42. Iowa
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.1 per million people (10 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, National Alliance
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.8% White; 3.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 6.8% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
41. New York
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.2 per million people (63 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, American Freedom Party
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (21 groups), General Hate (13 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 52.9% White; 13.4% Black, 9.0% Asian; 19.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 77.3% native; 13.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
40. Texas
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.2 per million people (97 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, ACT for America, New Black Panther Party
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (45 groups), General Hate (9 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 38.9% White; 11.7% Black, 5.4% Asian; 40.2% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 82.8% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
39. Kansas
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.4 per million people (10 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Westboro Baptist Church, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, White Nationalist (3 groups each), Anti-LGBTQ, Conspiracy Propagandists, General Hate, Neo-Volkisch (1 group each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 73.1% White; 5.0% Black, 2.9% Asian; 13.0% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 92.9% native; 3.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
38. Michigan
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.6 per million people (36 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Faith Education Commerce, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (19 groups), White Nationalist (5 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 72.6% White; 13.1% Black, 3.3% Asian; 5.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 93.1% native; 4.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
37. Minnesota
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.8 per million people (22 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (12 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.2% White; 6.9% Black, 5.2% Asian; 5.8% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 91.3% native; 5.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
36. Connecticut
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.9 per million people (14 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.0% White; 9.8% Black, 4.8% Asian; 18.2% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 84.3% native; 8.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
35. Alabama
- Extremist groups in 2023: 3.9 per million people (20 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Three Percenters
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (3 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 64.1% White; 25.6% Black, 1.5% Asian; 4.9% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 96.2% native; 1.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
34. Kentucky
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.0 per million people (18 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (8 groups), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.2% White; 7.6% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.2% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 96.0% native; 1.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
33. Maryland
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.1 per million people (25 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (13 groups), General Hate, White Nationalist (3 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 47.1% White; 29.2% Black, 6.5% Asian; 11.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 83.3% native; 9.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
32. Oklahoma
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.2 per million people (17 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.6% White; 6.7% Black, 2.3% Asian; 12.1% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
31. Ohio
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.3 per million people (50 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (19 groups), Militia Movement (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.1% White; 11.9% Black, 2.5% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.0% native; 2.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
30. Missouri
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.4 per million people (27 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Council of Conservative Citizens
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.6% White; 10.6% Black, 2.1% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.9% native; 2.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
29. Georgia
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.5 per million people (49 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Nation of Islam, Occidental Quarterly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (28 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 49.6% White; 30.7% Black, 4.4% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 89.3% native; 5.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
28. Indiana
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.5 per million people (31 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (15 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 76.0% White; 9.2% Black, 2.5% Asian; 7.8% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 93.9% native; 2.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.4% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
27. Vermont
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.6 per million people (3 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (2 groups), White Nationalist (1 group)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 90.2% White; 1.0% Black, 1.8% Asian; 2.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.8% native; 2.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.5% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
26. North Carolina
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.7 per million people (50 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (25 groups), General Hate (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 60.7% White; 20.1% Black, 3.2% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 91.4% native; 3.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
25. Nevada
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.7 per million people (15 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, White Nationalist (4 groups each), General Hate, Sovereign Citizens Movement (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 44.4% White; 9.0% Black, 8.8% Asian; 30.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 81.1% native; 10.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 8.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
24. Wisconsin
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.8 per million people (28 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (13 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, White Nationalist (3 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.0% White; 5.9% Black, 2.9% Asian; 7.6% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.0% native; 2.4% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
23. Arkansas
- Extremist groups in 2023: 4.9 per million people (15 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 67.5% White; 14.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 8.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.9% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
22. Florida
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.1 per million people (114 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Stormfront
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (58 groups), General Hate (9 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 50.8% White; 14.6% Black, 2.8% Asian; 27.1% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 78.3% native; 12.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 9.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
21. Colorado
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.1 per million people (30 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Sovereign Citizens Movement (4 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 65.0% White; 3.8% Black, 3.1% Asian; 22.5% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 90.5% native; 4.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
20. Virginia
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.2 per million people (45 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Oath Keepers, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (20 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 58.7% White; 18.4% Black, 6.9% Asian; 10.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 87.3% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
19. Tennessee
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.2 per million people (37 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 71.9% White; 15.5% Black, 1.9% Asian; 6.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.4% native; 2.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
18. Washington
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.3 per million people (41 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (16 groups), Anti-LGBTQ (5 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 63.5% White; 3.8% Black, 9.7% Asian; 14.0% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 84.7% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 7.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
17. Arizona
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.3 per million people (39 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), Anti-LGBTQ, Militia Movement, White Nationalist (5 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 51.8% White; 4.4% Black, 3.5% Asian; 32.5% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 86.9% native; 6.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
16. Oregon
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.4 per million people (23 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (10 groups), General Hate (4 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 71.6% White; 1.8% Black, 4.5% Asian; 14.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 90.1% native; 4.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
15. Utah
- Extremist groups in 2023: 5.9 per million people (20 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Proud Boys, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (14 groups), White Nationalist (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 75.6% White; 1.0% Black, 2.4% Asian; 15.1% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 91.4% native; 3.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 5.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
14. Pennsylvania
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.0 per million people (78 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, National Alliance, Keystone United
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (48 groups), White Nationalist (9 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 73.1% White; 10.1% Black, 3.8% Asian; 8.6% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 92.5% native; 4.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.3% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
13. South Carolina
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.2 per million people (33 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (18 groups), White Nationalist (6 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 62.5% White; 24.9% Black, 1.7% Asian; 6.5% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.8% native; 2.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.7% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
12. Hawaii
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.2 per million people (9 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys
- Most common extremist ideologies: Sovereign Citizens Movement (5 groups), Anti-government (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 20.7% White; 1.6% Black, 34.6% Asian; 11.1% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 82.9% native; 10.6% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.5% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
11. Nebraska
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.6 per million people (13 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 75.8% White; 4.5% Black, 2.5% Asian; 12.3% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 92.8% native; 3.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 4.0% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
10. West Virginia
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.8 per million people (12 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly, VDARE
- Most common extremist ideologies: White Nationalist (5 groups), Anti-government (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 89.8% White; 3.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 1.9% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 98.2% native; 1.1% naturalized U.S. citizen; 0.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
9. Alaska
- Extremist groups in 2023: 6.8 per million people (5 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (3 groups), Neo-Volkisch, Sovereign Citizens Movement (1 group each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 57.4% White; 2.8% Black, 6.1% Asian; 7.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 92.5% native; 4.7% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
8. Maine
- Extremist groups in 2023: 8.7 per million people (12 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 90.2% White; 1.6% Black, 1.2% Asian; 2.1% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.9% native; 2.3% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.8% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
7. North Dakota
- Extremist groups in 2023: 9.0 per million people (7 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government, Neo-Volkisch, White Nationalist (2 groups each), General Hate (1 group)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 82.0% White; 3.3% Black, 1.6% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 95.1% native; 2.0% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
6. Rhode Island
- Extremist groups in 2023: 9.1 per million people (10 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front, Nationalist Social Club
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 68.2% White; 4.7% Black, 3.4% Asian; 17.6% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 85.6% native; 7.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 6.9% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
5. New Hampshire
- Extremist groups in 2023: 11.5 per million people (16 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (6 groups), Neo-Nazi, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 86.6% White; 1.3% Black, 2.6% Asian; 4.5% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 93.8% native; 3.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 2.4% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
4. Idaho
- Extremist groups in 2023: 12.9 per million people (25 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Asatru Folk Assembly, Three Percenters
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (9 groups), White Nationalist (4 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.0% White; 0.6% Black, 1.3% Asian; 13.5% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 94.0% native; 2.8% naturalized U.S. citizen; 3.2% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
3. South Dakota
- Extremist groups in 2023: 13.2 per million people (12 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Proud Boys, Asatru Folk Assembly
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), Sovereign Citizens Movement, White Nationalist (2 groups each)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 79.9% White; 2.0% Black, 1.4% Asian; 4.7% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 96.5% native; 1.9% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
2. Montana
- Extremist groups in 2023: 15.1 per million people (17 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, National Socialist Movement
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (7 groups), Conspiracy Propagandists (3 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 83.5% White; 0.3% Black, 0.7% Asian; 4.4% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 97.7% native; 1.2% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.1% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
1. Wyoming
- Extremist groups in 2023: 15.5 per million people (9 total)
- Active extremist groups include: Moms for Liberty, Patriot Front
- Most common extremist ideologies: Anti-government (5 groups), White Nationalist (2 groups)
- Statewide racial and ethnic makeup: 81.4% White; 0.7% Black, 0.6% Asian; 10.8% Hispanic or Latino
- State nationality demographics: 96.9% native; 1.5% naturalized U.S. citizen; 1.6% foreign-born non-U.S. citizen
