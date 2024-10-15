If Trump Wins, Will He Be the Oldest President Ever Elected? gageskidmore / Flickr

After the presidential debate of June 27, national attention was laser-focused on the question of Joe Biden’s competence to lead the country in a second term. Of course, Biden has since dropped out, but an ABC News poll released a few months ago showed that 50% of voters believed that Trump also should have stepped aside for a younger candidate. Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946 – meaning, by Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025, he will be 78 years and 7 months old

So, as we enter the home stretch of the race and with Trump leading in some polls, would he be the oldest President ever elected if he wins the election in a few weeks?

What We Did and Why

As this political drama comes to a head, it’s worth looking at the historical context to understand how old our previous presidents were when they took office and what they achieved despite, or perhaps thanks to, their age and experience. We’ve consulted sources such as WhiteHouse.gov, the American Presidency Project, and Britannica to assemble comparative data on each President. They are arranged from youngest to oldest based on their age at inauguration.

Of course, nearly every President was controversial and some had scandals associated with them, but we’re focusing here on listing a few notable positive contributions of each. This illustrates that age is not necessarily a factor in a President being able to make positive contributions to the country. However, you will also note that the trend toward electing elderly people to the highest office in the land has become stronger in modern times. It’s worth considering why this is the case and what, if anything, should be done about it.

What Are the Qualifications to be President?

There is no maximum age limit for Presidential candidates, only minimum limits. According to the Constitution, a President must be at least 35 years old, must be a natural born citizen, and has to have lived in the United States for a minimum of 14 years. What is a natural born citizen? It is someone who was born a citizen and did not have to go through a legal process to become an American. So for example, if someone was born overseas, but to American parents, they could be eligible to run for President.

How Could an Age Limit Be Added to the Constitution?

Requiring an upward age limit for Presidential candidates would involve changing the Constitution—a process the Founders intentionally made quite difficult so that any changes would truly reflect a national consensus.

To propose an Amendment, either 2/3 of both houses of Congress (67 of 100 Senators and 290 out of 435 Representatives) have to approve it, or 2/3 of the states (34 states) can call for a constitutional convention. Once the Amendment passes one of those hurdles, it must be ratified by 3/4 of the country’s state legislatures (38 states). It’s such a strenuous process to reach this level of consensus that the Constitution has only been amended 27 times in the country’s 237-year history.

Are Presidential Age Limits Likely to Happen?

American culture has a noticeable bias toward youth and a tendency to think of age as a liability rather than an asset. There are arguments to be made on both sides, and we’ll give a few examples below. But the main reason a Presidential age limit is unlikely to be approved is that Senators, Representatives, and members of state legislatures often have their own Presidential ambitions. As many of them are also elderly, they would be the people most immediately disadvantaged by such a new condition.

As a general rule, it’s hard to get lawmakers to vote to restrict their own power. However, in a scenario where public backlash against aged candidates votes them out of office and creates a supermajority of younger legislators with a mandate for change, then Presidential and even Congressional age limits might be on the table.

Pros of an Age Limit

Inspiration: A younger President can have a more youthful energy and ability to cast bold visions that capture the public imagination. They can also connect with younger generations and get them more involved politically.

A younger President can have a more youthful energy and ability to cast bold visions that capture the public imagination. They can also connect with younger generations and get them more involved politically. Energy: The Presidency is a demanding job. Everyone who has served in this role leaves office having visibly aged. Presidents have a demanding travel and meeting schedule and need to remain alert and focused, while at the same time keeping their eye on a multitude of issues. A younger person may be able to sustain this level of intensity longer, physically and mentally.

The Presidency is a demanding job. Everyone who has served in this role leaves office having visibly aged. Presidents have a demanding travel and meeting schedule and need to remain alert and focused, while at the same time keeping their eye on a multitude of issues. A younger person may be able to sustain this level of intensity longer, physically and mentally. Reform: A younger President may be less entrenched in the political machine and better able to bring in fresh, forward-thinking ideas.

A younger President may be less entrenched in the political machine and better able to bring in fresh, forward-thinking ideas. Legacy: Some of our former Presidents have gone on to make great contributions as peace negotiators, social activists, lecturers, and advisors. A younger President will have a longer post-Presidency to continue serving and influencing in strategic ways.

Cons of an Age Limit

Experience: Putting younger people in charge means they simply don’t have as many decades of experience in politics or just in life itself. They may be idealistic in a way that is not practical or achievable. An older person knows how the game works and has accumulated a network of connections to get things done.

Putting younger people in charge means they simply don’t have as many decades of experience in politics or just in life itself. They may be idealistic in a way that is not practical or achievable. An older person knows how the game works and has accumulated a network of connections to get things done. Continuity: Having older generations in charge bridges the gap between the country’s past and future. An older person may have a greater appreciation for how some of our traditions and institutions have served the nation well in the past and should not be lightly brushed aside.

Having older generations in charge bridges the gap between the country’s past and future. An older person may have a greater appreciation for how some of our traditions and institutions have served the nation well in the past and should not be lightly brushed aside. Trust: An older person can at times inspire more trust in their competence than someone younger. Obviously, there are limits, and we are certainly nearing them in 2024. But in general, you don’t want a financial advisor, a doctor, or a President who looks like they arrived to work on a skateboard, right?

An older person can at times inspire more trust in their competence than someone younger. Obviously, there are limits, and we are certainly nearing them in 2024. But in general, you don’t want a financial advisor, a doctor, or a President who looks like they arrived to work on a skateboard, right? Medical Technology: People did not live as long in the past as they do today, thanks to improvements in nutrition and medical technology. Research into cognitive-enhancing drugs is rapidly progressing. A hard cut-off date in the Constitution would be short-sighted if future Americans live much longer, healthier, and mentally sharper lives well beyond their 80s and 90s. Thus, the real issue may not be age as much as ability.

Now check out the 46 individuals who have served as U.S. President and some of the things they accomplished, together with Congress and other political leaders, at their age.

46. Theodore Roosevelt

Age at inauguration: 42 years, 322 days

42 years, 322 days Presidency #: 26th (1901-1909)

26th (1901-1909) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Broke up unfair business monopolies, passed food and drug safety regulations, and established the U.S. Forest Service and national parks.

45. John F. Kennedy

Age at inauguration: 43 years, 236 days

43 years, 236 days Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Presidency #: 35th (1961-1963)

35th (1961-1963) Notable achievements: Initiated space race and planning for the moon landing and managed the Cuban Missile Crisis.

44. Bill Clinton

Age at inauguration: 46 years, 154 days

46 years, 154 days Presidency #: 42nd (1993-2001)

42nd (1993-2001) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Reduced national debt by $363 billion, intervened militarily in the Bosnia war, and ended it with the Dayton Peace Accords.

43. Ulysses S. Grant

Age at inauguration: 46 years, 311 days

46 years, 311 days Presidency #: 18th (1869-1877)

18th (1869-1877) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Presided over post-Civil War Reconstruction; appointed African Americans and Jewish Americans to federal offices.

43. Barack Obama

Age at inauguration: 47 years, 169 days

47 years, 169 days Presidency #: 44th (2009-2017)

44th (2009-2017) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Expanded access to medical insurance and Wall Street financial practices and authorized counterterrorism actions that killed 9-11 terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

41. Grover Cleveland

Age at inauguration: 47 years, 351 days

47 years, 351 days Presidency #: 22nd (1885-1889)

22nd (1885-1889) Political Party: National Democratic Party

National Democratic Party Notable achievements: Fought political corruption and wasteful spending and opposed imperialism and the questionable annexation of Hawaii.

40. Franklin Pierce

Age at inauguration: 48 years, 101 days

48 years, 101 days Presidency #: 14th (1853-1857)

14th (1853-1857) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Completed the Gadsden Purchase of land from Mexico and tried unsuccessfully to acquire Cuba from Spain.

39. James A. Garfield

Age at inauguration: 49 years, 105 days

49 years, 105 days Presidency #: 20th (1881)

20th (1881) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Purged corruption in the Post Office, reformed the Civil Service, and promoted civil rights for African Americans.

38. James K. Polk

Age at inauguration: 49 years, 123 days

49 years, 123 days Presidency #: 11th (1845-1849)

11th (1845-1849) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Expanded the country into the Southwest in the Mexican War and the Northwest through negotiation with Great Britain; opened the U.S. Naval Academy and Smithsonian Institution.

37. Millard Fillmore

Age at inauguration: 50 years, 183 days

50 years, 183 days Presidency #: 13th (1850-1853)

13th (1850-1853) Political Party: Whig Party

Whig Party Notable achievements: Temporarily settled the issue of the expansion of slavery in the West, opened Japan to trade, and blocked the French from annexing Hawaii.

36. John Tyler

Age at inauguration: 51 years, 6 days

51 years, 6 days Presidency #: 10th (1841-1845)

10th (1841-1845) Political Party: Whig Party

Whig Party Notable achievements: Signed a bill offering statehood to Texas and settled the border between Maine and Canada.

35. Calvin Coolidge

Age at inauguration: 51 years, 29 days

51 years, 29 days Presidency #: 30th (1923-1929)

30th (1923-1929) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Cut taxes, protected American businesses, and shrank the national debt by 25%.

34. Franklin D. Roosevelt

Age at inauguration: 51 years, 33 days

51 years, 33 days Presidency #: 32nd (1933-1945)

32nd (1933-1945) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Established New Deal programs to help Americans during the Great Depression and led the country through most of World War II. He served 4 terms before term limits were established.

33. William H. Taft

Age at inauguration: 51 years, 170 days

51 years, 170 days Presidency #: 27th (1909-1913)

27th (1909-1913) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Shifted the country’s focus to East Asia and Latin America and tried to reduce trade tariffs.

32. Chester A. Arthur

Age at inauguration: 51 years, 349 days

51 years, 349 days Presidency #: 21st (1881-1885)

21st (1881-1885) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Strengthened and expanded the U.S. Navy, tried to reduce trade tariffs, and reformed the civil service.

31. Abraham Lincoln

Age at inauguration: 52 years, 20 days

52 years, 20 days Presidency #: 16th (1861-1865)

16th (1861-1865) Political Party: National Union Party

National Union Party Notable achievements: Led the Union to victory in the Civil War and ended the practice of slavery. As a result, there are more statues of Lincoln than of any other person in the United States.

30. Jimmy Carter

Age at inauguration: 52 years, 111 days

52 years, 111 days Presidency #: 39th (1977-1981)

39th (1977-1981) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Negotiated a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, managed the Iranian hostage crisis, and created the Department of Education.

29. William McKinley

Age at inauguration: 54 years, 34 days

54 years, 34 days Presidency #: 25th (1897-1901)

25th (1897-1901) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Led the U.S. to victory in the Spanish-American War and added Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines as new territories.

28. Martin Van Buren

Age at inauguration: 54 years, 89 days

54 years, 89 days Presidency #: 8th (1837-1841)

8th (1837-1841) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Took strong anti-slavery stances.

27. Rutherford B. Hayes

Age at inauguration: 54 years, 151 days

54 years, 151 days Presidency #: 19th (1877-1881)

19th (1877-1881) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Used the military to end a railroad strike, reformed the civil service, and kept a pledge to serve only one term.

26. George W. Bush

Age at inauguration: 54 years, 198 days

54 years, 198 days Presidency #: 43rd (2001-2009)

43rd (2001-2009) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Led the response to 9-11, launched anti-terror wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

25. Herbert Hoover

Age at inauguration: 54 years, 206 days

54 years, 206 days Presidency #: 31st (1929-1933)

31st (1929-1933) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: As the President at the beginning of the Great Depression, he attempted a laissez-faire approach to stopping it.

24. Lyndon B. Johnson

Age at inauguration: 55 years, 87 days

55 years, 87 days Presidency #: 36th (1963-1969)

36th (1963-1969) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Civil Rights legislation, “Great Society” social programs, President during most of the Vietnam War.

23. Warren G. Harding

Age at inauguration: 55 years, 122 days

55 years, 122 days Presidency #: 29th (1921-1923)

29th (1921-1923) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Negotiated limits on naval power with other countries; returned the country to normalcy after World War I and released political prisoners.

22. Benjamin Harrison

Age at inauguration: 55 years, 196 days

55 years, 196 days Presidency #: 23rd (1889-1893)

23rd (1889-1893) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Implemented protective trade tariffs, created national forest reserves, admitted 6 Western states to the Union, strengthened the U.S. Navy, and tried to protect voting rights for African Americans.

21. Grover Cleveland

Age at inauguration: 55 years, 351 days

55 years, 351 days Presidency #: 24th (1885-1889)

24th (1885-1889) Political Party: National Democratic Party

National Democratic Party Notable achievements: The only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. Fought corruption, opposed imperialism and the annexation of Hawaii.

20. Richard M. Nixon

Age at inauguration: 56 years, 11 days

56 years, 11 days Presidency #: 37th (1969-1974)

37th (1969-1974) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Intensified the Vietnam War before ending it and reopened relations with China.

19. Woodrow Wilson

Age at inauguration: 56 years, 66 days

56 years, 66 days Presidency #: 28th (1913-1921)

28th (1913-1921) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Presided over U.S. involvement in World War I and the postwar settlement that redrew the map of Europe.

18. Andrew Johnson

Age at inauguration: 56 years, 107 days

56 years, 107 days Presidency #: 17th (1865-1869)

17th (1865-1869) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Became president after the assassination of Lincoln; favored the rapid restoration of conquered Southern states to the Union.

17. George Washington

Age at inauguration: 57 years, 68 days

57 years, 68 days Presidency #: 1st (1789-1797)

1st (1789-1797) Political Party: None.

None. Notable achievements: Celebrated Revolutionary War general; first U.S. President; voluntarily chose to retire after two terms although not constitutionally required to do so at the time.

16. John Quincy Adams

Age at inauguration: 57 years, 236 days

57 years, 236 days Presidency #: 6th (1825-1829)

6th (1825-1829) Political Party: Democratic-Republican Party

Democratic-Republican Party Notable achievements: Had an ambitious agenda for infrastructure projects and diplomatic relations; opposed slavery and supported the rights of women and Native Americans.

15. Thomas Jefferson

Age at inauguration: 57 years, 325 days

57 years, 325 days Presidency #: 3rd (1801-1809)

3rd (1801-1809) Political Party: Democratic-Republican Party

Democratic-Republican Party Notable achievements: Completed the Louisiana Purchase, doubling the size of the country; sent Lewis and Clark on an expedition through the Pacific Northwest.

14. James Madison

Age at inauguration: 57 years, 353 days

57 years, 353 days Presidency #: 4th (1809-1817)

4th (1809-1817) Political Party: Democratic-Republican Party

Democratic-Republican Party Notable achievements: Led the country during the War of 1812; and created the Second Bank of the United States.

13. James Monroe

Age at inauguration: 58 years, 310 days

58 years, 310 days Presidency #: 5th (1817-1825)

5th (1817-1825) Political Party: Democratic-Republican Party

Democratic-Republican Party Notable achievements: Issued the Monroe Doctrine, proclaiming the Americas were off-limits to new European colonization.

12. Harry S. Truman

Age at inauguration: 60 years, 339 days

60 years, 339 days Presidency #: 33rd (1945-1953)

33rd (1945-1953) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Used atomic bombs to end World War II, organized the postwar recovery, and led the U.S. during the Korean War and the start of the Cold War.

11. Gerald R. Ford

Age at inauguration: 61 years, 26 days

61 years, 26 days Presidency #: 38th (1974-1977)

38th (1974-1977) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Assumed presidency after Nixon’s impeachment and worked to restore national trust and unity.

10. John Adams

Age at inauguration: 61 years, 125 days

61 years, 125 days Presidency #: 2nd (1797-1801)

2nd (1797-1801) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: The second U.S. President and the first to live in the White House. He kept the U.S. neutral during the French Revolution.

9. Andrew Jackson

Age at inauguration: 61 years, 354 days

61 years, 354 days Presidency #: 7th (1829-1837)

7th (1829-1837) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Reputed as an advocate for ordinary Americans; tried to preserve the Union in the decades before the Civil War.

8. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Age at inauguration: 62 years, 98 days

62 years, 98 days Presidency #: 34th (1953-1961))

34th (1953-1961)) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Celebrated World War II general; started interstate highway program; ended the Korean War.

7. Zachary Taylor

Age at inauguration: 64 years, 100 days

64 years, 100 days Presidency #: 12th (1849-1850)

12th (1849-1850) Political Party: Whig Party

Whig Party Notable achievements: Priorized keeping the country united before the Civil War; got New Mexico and California to bypass the territorial stage and apply for statehood as free states.

6. George H. W. Bush

Age at inauguration: 42 years, 222 days

42 years, 222 days Presidency #: 41st (1989-1993)

41st (1989-1993) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Managed the U.S. response to the collapse of communism; coordinated NATO expansion into Eastern Europe; invaded Panama.

5. James Buchanan

Age at inauguration: 65 years, 315 days

65 years, 315 days Presidency #: 15th (1857-1861)

15th (1857-1861) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: The last president before the Civil War. He kept a pledge to serve only one term and tried to minimize the role of the Federal government.

4. William Henry Harrison

Age at inauguration: 68 years, 23 days

68 years, 23 days Presidency #: 9th (March 4- April 4, 1841)

9th (March 4- April 4, 1841) Political Party: Whig Party

Whig Party Notable achievements: President for only 1 month before dying in office. This led to clarification of the rules for presidential succession.

3. Ronald Reagan

Age at inauguration: 69 years, 348 days

69 years, 348 days Presidency #: 40th (1981-89)

40th (1981-89) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Increased military spending, invaded Grenada, negotiated arms control treaties with the USSR, and presided over a prosperous economy.

2. Donald J. Trump

Age at inauguration: 70 years, 220 days

70 years, 220 days Presidency #: 45th (2017-2021)

45th (2017-2021) Political Party: Republican Party

Republican Party Notable achievements: Initiated a program to rapidly develop the COVID-19 vaccine. He appointed 3 Supreme Court justices and reduced many federal regulations.

1. Joe Biden

Age at inauguration: 78 years, 61 days

78 years, 61 days Presidency #: 46th (2021-2024)

46th (2021-2024) Political Party: Democratic Party

Democratic Party Notable achievements: Led COVID-19 national recovery and the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

