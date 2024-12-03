All the Cold War Arms Control Treaties the US Has Signed

During the Cold War, the superpowers signed a number of arms control agreements that helped build trust and limit the scope of their competition. Generally, they agreed to ban nuclear weapons from areas where deploying them would be expensive and difficult and to limit weapons that could give the other side a destabilizing advantage. In the current geopolitical climate, more arms control treaties are not likely, but with a friendlier government in Moscow in the future, and with China emerging as a growing multi-dimensional threat, we might see more of these to regulate new areas of competition, such as cyberspace.

Future arms control treaties are possible but unlikely in the present tense geopolitical climate.

The United States and the Soviet Union signed numerous arms control treaties to limit the scope, danger, and expense of their competition.

