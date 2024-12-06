The 21 Most Massive Empires in History

When we think of the great empires of history, the Romans tend to steal the show. Although their empire arguably has had the greatest worldwide cultural impact, it was by no means the largest ever to try to rule the world. Check out our top 21 countdown of the world’s largest empires. In some cases, more than one empire in history started in the same place, such as China or Persia. In those cases, we’ve just listed the largest empire originating in that territory.

Empires that collapsed typically did so as a result of internal strife and defeat in war.

Many of the largest empires in history originated in Europe.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.