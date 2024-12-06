The 21 Most Massive Empires in History

When we think of the great empires of history, the Romans tend to steal the show. Although their empire arguably has had the greatest worldwide cultural impact, it was by no means the largest ever to try to rule the world. Check out our top 21 countdown of the world’s largest empires. In some cases, more than one empire in history started in the same place, such as China or Persia. In those cases, we’ve just listed the largest empire originating in that territory.
Key Points
- Many of the largest empires in history originated in Europe.
- Empires that collapsed typically did so as a result of internal strife and defeat in war.
21. Austro-Hungarian Empire
- Years: 1867-1918
- Land area: 239,977 sq. mi.
- Capital: Vienna
- Reason for decline: Defeat during World War I.
- Cultural impact: United many Central European ethnic groups that had emerged from Ottoman Turkish domination under European administration and culture.
20. Inca Empire
- Years: 1438-1572
- Land area: 386,000 sq. mi.
- Capital: Cusco
- Reason for decline: Civil wars, power struggles, European diseases, and conquest by Spanish conquistadors.
- Cultural impact: The Incas built extensive infrastructure in the Andes, including roads, bridges, irrigation systems, and terraced agriculture. Quicha, the Incan language, is still spoken by 7.2 million people in the central Andes region.
19. Songhai Empire
- Years: 1375-1591
- Land Area: 540,000 sq. mi.
- Capital: Gao
- Reason for decline: Conflict in the leadership, civil wars, and invasion by Moroccan armed forces armed with guns.
- Cultural impact: Timbuktu was a major center of culture and Islamic education for the region. Art, literature, science, and commerce all flourished under Songhai administration.
18. Belgian Empire
- Years: 1908-1960
- Land Area: 938,330 sq. mi.
- Capital: Brussels
- Reason for decline: Post World-War II nationalism and decolonization movements.
- Cultural impact: Belgium introduced European education, infrastructure, and administrative structures in Belgian Congo, but left a lasting legacy of resentment due to colonial-era exploitation and human rights violations.
17. Danish Empire
- Years: 1397-present
- Land Area: 1.5 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Copenhagen
- Reason for decline: Nationalist independence movements and foreign military defeats.
- Cultural impact: The Danes spread Viking culture around the far North Atlantic islands. Large numbers of people from Denmark settled in England in the past and the United States starting in the 18th century.
16. German Empire (1914)
- Years: 1871-1918
- Land area: 1.75 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Berlin
- Reason for decline: After World War I, the terms of Germany’s surrender included giving up all its colonies and some of its territory in Europe.
- Cultural Impact: The German Imperial period helped solidify the country’s identity and status as a great power.
15. Roman Empire
- Years: 753 BCE-1453 CE
- Land area: 1.9 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Rome, Constantinople
- Reason for decline: Corruption, economic problems, barbarian invasions and migrations into the empire.
- Cultural impact: Greco-Roman culture became foundational for western civilization. Latin became the foundation of several major European languages. Democratic government and legal standards in the West draw heavily from Roman precedents.
14. Dutch Empire
- Years: 1581-1975
- Land Area: 2 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Amsterdam
- Reason for decline: Encroachment on their colonies by other colonial powers and independence movements after World War II.
- Cultural impact: The Netherlands became one of the greatest maritime trading empires in history and became a significant economic and cultural force in Europe.
13. Macedonian Empire
- Years: 336-323 BCE
- Land area: 2.01 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Pella
- Reason for decline: Alexander the Great died and four of his generals divided the empire between themselves.
- Cultural impact: The empire fused Greek and Eastern cultures, creating Hellenistic civilization. The Greek language became the main language of the region. Art, philosophy, architecture, and trade significantly benefited.
12. Achaemenid Empire
- Years: 550-330 BCE
- Land area: 2.12 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Persepolis
- Reason for decline: Founded by Cyrus the Great, the empire was conquered by Alexander the Great.
- Cultural impact: The empire developed roads and administrative structures to unite a far-flung empire that influenced their successors.
11. Empire of Japan
- Years: 1868-1945
- Land area: 2.9 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Tokyo
- Reason for decline: Defeat in World War II.
- Cultural impact: This period of Japanese history infused the country with intense nationalism, cultural superiority, and an industrial economy dependent on overseas sources of raw materials. The wartime industriousness and resilience of the Japanese people helps the country prosper today. However, Japan continues to have strained relations with China, North and South Korea, and other nations it occupied.
10. United States of America
- Years: 1776-present
- Land area: 3.6 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Washington, D.C.
- Reason for decline: The Philippines became independent of the United States in 1946 as part of the postwar decolonization movement. The Marshall Islands and Micronesia became independent in 1986, and Palau in 1994. The United States still controls several overseas territories, including Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands.
- Cultural impact: The United States has played a global leadership role since World War II. Its culture, technology, economic influence, and military power continue to dominate much of the world.
9. Abbasid Caliphate
- Years: 750-1258 CE
- Land area: 4.29 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Baghdad
- Reason for decline: The Mongols invaded and took over the empire.
- Cultural impact: This was the largest of several successive Islamic empires. Abbasid rule was considered the Golden Age of Islamic culture, with brilliant advances in science, philosophy, art, and architecture.
8. Portuguese Empire
- Years: 1415-1999
- Land area: 4.48 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Lisbon
- Reason for decline: Portugal was occupied by France during the Napoleonic Wars. A few years later Brazil declared independence. After a revolution in Portugal in 1974, its remaining colonies declared independence.
- Cultural impact: Portugal pioneered maritime navigation technology that opened the world to European colonization and trade.
7. Ottoman Empire
- Years: 1299-1922
- Land area: 5.2 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Istanbul
- Reason for decline: The country gradually lost territories to stronger empires and independence movements. Its last remaining territories were stripped away when it was defeated in World War I.
- Cultural impact: The empire blended the cultures of the Middle East and the Balkans.
6. French Empire (1938)
- Years: 1605-present
- Land area: 5.2 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Paris
- Reason for decline: Occupation by Nazi Germany in World War II followed by the decolonization movement after the war.
- Cultural impact: French is one of the most widely-spoken languages in the world. French culture is internationally influential. France continues to hold scattered islands as colonies around the world and has made French Guinea an integral part of France itself. France exercises neo-colonial economic and political influence in North Africa.
5. Spanish Empire
- Years: 1492-1898
- Land area: 5.29 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Madrid
- Reason for decline: Napoleonic France occupied Spain and most of the Spanish colonies in the New World took advantage of the opportunity to declare independence. Spain lost most of the remainder of its empire to the United States in the Spanish-American War.
- Cultural impact: Spanish is one of the most widely-spoken languages in the world. Spanish culture has profoundly influenced the Americas.
4. Qing Dynasty (China)
- Years: 1644-1912 CE
- Land area: 5.68 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Beijing
- Reason for decline: Rebellions and foreign invasions.
- Cultural impact: This dynasty created the largest Chinese empire. Culturally, it made lasting contributions to Chinese art and philosophy.
3. Russian Empire
- Years: 1721-present
- Land area: 8.8 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Moscow
- Reason for decline: Revolutions and war stripped the country of some of its territories. The collapse of communism in 1991 led to independence for Russian-held countries in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Eastern Europe.
- Cultural impact: Russian language and culture spread throughout the countries they ruled. Russia became a military superpower and made enormous contributions to world science and technology. Communist ideology posed a worldwide counterpoint to free market capitalism worldwide.
2. Mongol Empire
- Years: 1206-1368 CE
- Land area: 9.27 million sq. mi.
- Capital: Karakorum
- Reason for decline: The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. It collapsed as internal conflict fragmented the country into smaller khanates.
- Cultural impact: Stabilized and secured the overland trade route between China and Europe. Facilitated a cultural fusion of East Asian, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European cultures.
1. British Empire (1938)
- Years: 1583-present
- Land area: 13.71 million sq. mi.
- Capital: London
- Reason for decline: The United Kingdom was devastated by World War II. Its colonies, along with those of other European countries, declared independence in the postwar years.
- Cultural impact: English is now the primary language of business, academia, and diplomacy around the globe. British traditions, culture, values, education, business practices, and legal systems have widespread influence. The United Kingdom continues to retain colonial possessions in the Caribbean, Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans.
