These Are the Oldest Members of Congress and How Long They've Served

One of the biggest concerns in politics is that those serving in Congress can get older. Among the arguments for term limits, there is growing popularity to limit how many terms someone can serve in the US House and Senate. Considering that the average age of someone serving in the House now is 57, and the Senate is 64, there have been plenty of questions about age and serving voters better. Of course, any attempt to establish term limits would require updating the Constitution, which would require approval from both Congress and the states.

Key Points

The oldest Congressional members are currently in their 80s.

Establishing a Congressional amendment would require updating the Constitution.

Why Does Congress Not Have Term Limits?

Interestingly enough, while the President has had term limits since 1951, members of Congress have had no such restrictions as the goal was to only stop an “elective monarchy” by allowing a President to hold office indefinitely. Considering that a September 2023 Pew Research Center study indicated that 87% of respondents support term limits for Congress, public support exists.

What Would It Take to Establish Congressional Term Limits?

The easiest method to establish congressional term limits would require changing the Constitution. This is no easy task and would begin with requiring an approval vote from individuals who would be limited in how long they can remain in office. This was shown in 1997 when the House voted on congressional term limits but fell short of the two-thirds majority vote required, while a Senate amendment never even made it to a vote.

How Would A Law or Amendment Pass?

The conventional path to approving an amendment changing the Constitution and enacting term limits calls for two-thirds of the House and Senate to propose language to the states and then requiring three-quarters of state assemblies to vote in favor of the proposed amendment. A second path is for Article V of the constitutional convention to be enacted, requiring 34 states to call a convention and 38 states to ratify an amendment initiating term limits. As it stands, in 2024, this process has never happened before in US history.

What is the Likelihood A Term Limit Amendment Passes?

One of the rare issues that both Democrat and Republican constituents agree on is that a term limit amendment will be coming anytime soon. Political experts and scholars often say that term limits won’t solve the core problem most Americans have with Congress, in that few Americans trust these elected individuals regardless of party affiliation.

Adding to the argument is that the 16 states with term limits for state legislators have seen an opposite effect of what was intended with term limits. These limitations have forced legislators to become more concerned about winning over their party to achieve the next step in their political future instead of worrying about advocating for their constituents. Given this, the likelihood of any amendment passing soon is nearly zero.

17. Richard Durbin

Current age: 80

Date of Birth: November 21, 1944

Serving Since: 1997

Number of terms: 5

Senior Senator from Illinois

The senior Senator from Illinois, Dick Durbin, has been the Senate Democratic whip since 2005, as well as the chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Financial Services and General Government. Durbin has also strongly influenced the provision of funds to improve Illinois roads, bridges, and infrastructure.

16. Jim Risch

Current age: 81

Date of Birth: May 3, 1943

Serving Since: 2008

Number of terms: 3

Junior Senator from Idaho

Jim Risch, the junior Senator from Idaho, was previously the state’s governor and was one of 22 senators who asked President Trump to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement. Risch has been a key figure in improving cybersecurity resources for small businesses and giving these businesses access to more capital.

15. Ben Cardin

Current age: 81

Date of Birth: October 5, 1943

Serving Since: 3

Number of terms: 2006

Senior Senator from Maryland

Ben Cardin, the senior Senator from Maryland, was previously a member of the House and was one of the senators who called for President Trump’s impeachment following the January 6th insurrection. He also worked with Senator Marco Rubio to ensure transparency across all US foreign aid assistance.

14. John Carter

Current age: 81

Date of Birth: November 6, 1941

Serving Since: 2002

Number of terms: 11

Big Texas Representative

Representing Texas’ 31st congressional district, John Carter has been in office since 2002. Carter famously co-sponsored a bill requiring birth certificates from presidential candidates in 2009 in response to theories President Obama wasn’t a natural-born citizen.

13. Anna Eshoo

Current age: 82

Date of Birth: December 13, 1942

Serving Since: 1993

Number of terms: 16

Retiring In 2025

Anna Eshoo, who serves California’s 16th congressional district, has previously introduced a bill requiring presidential and vice-presidential candidates to disclose their last ten tax returns. Upon her retirement in 2025, Eshoo will be best remembered for playing a key role in passing the Affordable Care Act.

12. Frederica Wilson

Current age: 82

Date of Birth: November 5, 1942

Serving Since: 2013

Number of terms: 7

Job Creator

From Florida’s 24th congressional district, she has taken a vocal stance on issues related to bullying and hazing as well as police shootings after the death of Trayvon Martin, who was a resident of her district. Wilson also introduced the American Jobs Act in 2013, which has helped strengthen the US economy.

11. Bernie Sanders

Current age: 82

Date of Birth: September 8, 1941

Serving Since: 2006

Number of terms: 3

Former Presidential Candidate

An outspoken left-wing Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent in congressional history. Sanders is a strong proponent of civil rights and banking reform and opposed the Patriot Act and the War in Iraq. Sanders is known as the “amendment king” for famously adding more roll-call amendments than any other congressman since 1995.

10. Mitch McConnell

Current age: 82

Date of Birth: February 20, 1942

Serving Since: 1984

Number of terms: 7

Senate Party Leader

A seven-time US Senator from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell serves as the Senate Minority Leader and frequently uses the filibuster to block President Obama’s initiatives. Under McConnell’s leadership, the Senate passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the Great American Outdoors Act.

9. Danny K. Davis

Current age: 83

Date of Birth: September 6, 1941

Serving Since: 1997

Number of terms: 14

Key Affordable Care Act Participant

From Illinois’ 7th congressional district, which represents pro-choice and single-payer healthcare platforms, Davis has also supported numerous apprenticeship programs. Davis is highly regarded for his work in stewarding the Affordable Care Act through Congress and improving child welfare funding.

8. Nancy Pelosi

Current age: 84

Date of Birth: March 26, 1940

Serving Since: 1987

Number of terms: 19

Former Speaker of the House

The most powerful Democratic member of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has served as Speaker twice, the first woman to do so. She represents California’s 11th district. Pelosi led the passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act in 2009, which provided job and economic relief after the housing crisis.

7. James Clyburn

Current age: 84

Date of Birth: July 21, 1940

Serving Since: 1993

Number of terms: 16

Powerful House Member

James Clyburn, a representative from South Carolina’s 6th congressional district, was the third-ranking House member from 2007 until 2023. Clyburn helped develop the 10-20-30 formula for establishing federal guidelines around allocating resources to those below the poverty line.

6. Steny H. Hoyer

Current age: 85

Date of Birth: June 14, 1939

Serving Since: 1981

Number of terms: 21

Previous House Majority Leader

For almost twenty years until 2023, Steny H. Hoyer was the second-ranking Democrat in the House behind Nancy Pelosi and a two-time House majority leader. Hoyer played a major role recently in passing the Chips and Science Act and historically, in passing the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990, a landmark civil rights legislation.

5. Maxine Waters

Current age: 86

Date of Birth: August 5, 1938

Serving Since: 1990

Number of terms: 17

Outspoken about Urban Affairs

Maxine Waters, a prominent member of the Democratic party, serves the 43rd District of California in the House. She has been outspoken about the disrepair of urban cities in the US, especially South Central Los Angeles. Waters chaired the Congressional Black Caucus from 1997 to 1998.

4. Harold Rogers

Current age: 86

Date of Birth: December 31, 1937

Serving Since: 1980

Number of terms: 22

Kentucky’s Longest Serving Congressman

Hailing from Kentucky, Hal Rogers has been serving his state since 1980. In that time, he has tirelessly fought to ensure first responders in his home state have plenty of money to protect against terrorist threats. Rogers was the first to chair the subcommittee on Homeland Security, which was established after 9/11.

3. Eleanor Holmes Norton

Current age: 87

Date of Birth: June 13, 1937

Serving Since: 1991

Number of terms: 17

District of Columbia

Serving as the congressional delegate to the U.S. House from the District of Columbia, Elanor Holmes Norton has helped provide D.C. high school graduates with funds for school and a homebuyer tax credit for D.C. residents. Norton is also a tireless campaigner to give DC full voting rights in Congress.

2. Grace Napolitano

Current age: 88

Date of Birth: December 4, 1936

Serving Since: 1999

Number of terms: 13

Not Returning In 2025

The second oldest serving member of Congress, Grace Napolitano, serving out of California’s 31st district, Napolitano announced she would not run for re-election in 2025. Napolitano secured over $26 billion to boost California’s infrastructure, specifically around roads, bridges, and the transit system.

1. Senators Charles (Chuck) E. Grassley

Current age: 91

Date of Birth: September 17, 1933

Serving Since: 1981

Number of terms: 8

Oldest Member of Congress

The current president pro tempore, Chuck Grassley, has served over four decades in the Senate since 1991. Grassley represents the state of Iowa and is currently the oldest sitting US Senator and member of Congress. Grassley is also a tireless defender of whistleblower laws, which has helped recover over $28 billion in fraudulent spending.

