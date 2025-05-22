Recent Poll Shows These Americans are Losing Faith in Trump's Economy Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Few issues in U.S. politics have a greater impact on as many Americans as the economy. A single percentage point increase in the unemployment rate translates to job losses for more than 1.6 million Americans, rising consumer prices can reduce household buying power by thousands of dollars in a single year, and heightened, long-term uncertainty can erode investor confidence and hollow out retirement savings accounts. As a result, maintaining economic stability is typically a top priority for any presidential administration.

Key Points President Trump’s electoral victory in November was due in no small part to public confidence in his economic leadership abilities.

However, only months into his second term, support for Trump’s economic policies has eroded substantially across dozens of demographic groups — including many that make up the president’s base.

In the first few months of his second term, however, President Donald Trump’s economic policies have offered little in the way of certainty and stability. Through a series of executive orders, President Trump has implemented a sweeping set of global import taxes — with many of the highest tariff rates reserved for America’s most important trading partners.

The announcement of these policies precipitated a massive sell off on Wall Street. While major stock indices have climbed once again, as President Trump has since put a temporary pause on many of the most impactful tariffs, policy whiplash has done little to restore a sense of certainty among American business leaders — particularly as several economic indicators that have emerged in recent months have not been promising. (Here is a look at why consumer confidence is cratering.)

Between January and April 2025, the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up from 4.0% to 4.2%. The CBOE Volatility Index, an indicator of levels of stress or fear in the S&P 500 Index, just hit its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. And, most notably, the U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, potentially signaling the start of a recession.

Perhaps not surprisingly, public support for Trump’s economic policies has eroded over the course of his second term. According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, just 45.4% of registered voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, down from 51.2% at the outset of his presidency. And, among certain groups of American voters, Trump’s economic approval rating has fallen considerably more.

Using data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are souring on Trump’s economic policies. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on the change in their approval rating of Trump’s handling of the economy since the start of his second term. The base-line, pre-tariff survey was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2025, and the latest survey numbers were collected between May 16 and May 19, 2025. We also calculated more recent changes in Trump’s economic approval rating, by comparing his current numbers to those collected from May 9 to 11, 2025.

Since the early days of the new administration, support for Trump’s economic policies has fallen in all but four of the 55 demographic groups considered for this story. Among the 31 demographic groups that rank on this list, Trump’s economic approval rating has fallen by anywhere from 5 to nearly 25 percentage points.

For several of the groups on this list — such as registered Democrats, ideological moderates, and Black Americans — Trump’s economic policies have never been especially popular. Still, some of the largest declines in Trump’s economic approval ratings have been reported among groups that constitute his base, including registered Republicans, Christians, and Americans living in rural communities. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

These are the Americans who are souring on Trump’s economy.

Why It Matters

inray27 / Shutterstock.com

In his first few months in office, President Donald Trump imposed across the board tariffs on all of America’s trading partners — a move that may present the biggest disruption to global trade in at least a century. Trump’s tariffs, many of which have been temporarily paused, are fueling a surge in economic uncertainty in the United States — and uncertainty, rarely favorable for business leaders and investors, is an enemy of growth. As recession risk continues to rise, popular support for Trump’s economic policies is eroding rapidly — even among some demographic groups that constitute the president’s political base.

31. Democratic women

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -5.0 percentage points

-5.0 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +2.5 percentage points

+2.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 13.0% (10.4% last week; 18.0% in early February)

13.0% (10.4% last week; 18.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 79.0% (83.1% last week; 68.9% in early February)

79.0% (83.1% last week; 68.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -66.1% (-72.6% last week; -50.9% in early February)

30. Democratic men

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -5.1 percentage points

-5.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +1.6 percentage points

+1.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 23.6% (22.0% last week; 28.7% in early February)

23.6% (22.0% last week; 28.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 71.9% (73.5% last week; 63.1% in early February)

71.9% (73.5% last week; 63.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -48.3% (-51.6% last week; -34.5% in early February)

29. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

stockfour / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -5.1 percentage points

-5.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.0 percentage points

-0.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 48.5% (48.5% last week; 53.6% in early February)

48.5% (48.5% last week; 53.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 43.8% (44.8% last week; 36.1% in early February)

43.8% (44.8% last week; 36.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +4.7% (+3.7% last week; +17.5% in early February)

28. Registered Democrats

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -5.2 percentage points

-5.2 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +2.3 percentage points

+2.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 17.4% (15.1% last week; 22.6% in early February)

17.4% (15.1% last week; 22.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 75.9% (79.2% last week; 66.5% in early February)

75.9% (79.2% last week; 66.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -58.6% (-64.2% last week; -43.9% in early February)

27. All registered voters

deberarr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -5.8 percentage points

-5.8 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.5 percentage points

-0.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.4% (45.8% last week; 51.2% in early February)

45.4% (45.8% last week; 51.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.9% (47.9% last week; 38.3% in early February)

46.9% (47.9% last week; 38.3% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -1.6% (-2.1% last week; +12.8% in early February)

26. Registered Independents

EvaL Miko / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.0 percentage points

-6.0 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 32.1% (36.5% last week; 38.1% in early February)

32.1% (36.5% last week; 38.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 54.3% (52.1% last week; 44.7% in early February)

54.3% (52.1% last week; 44.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -22.2% (-15.6% last week; -6.6% in early February)

25. Hispanic Americans

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.2 percentage points

-6.2 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +2.5 percentage points

+2.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 42.2% (39.6% last week; 48.4% in early February)

42.2% (39.6% last week; 48.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.6% (53.6% last week; 39.1% in early February)

49.6% (53.6% last week; 39.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -7.5% (-13.9% last week; +9.3% in early February)

24. Evangelical Christians

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.3 percentage points

-6.3 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.2 percentage points

-0.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 60.8% (60.9% last week; 67.1% in early February)

60.8% (60.9% last week; 67.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 31.8% (32.3% last week; 24.7% in early February)

31.8% (32.3% last week; 24.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +28.9% (+28.7% last week; +42.3% in early February)

23. Workers earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.4 percentage points

-6.4 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -3.3 percentage points

-3.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.0% (48.3% last week; 51.3% in early February)

45.0% (48.3% last week; 51.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.2% (47.8% last week; 39.3% in early February)

49.2% (47.8% last week; 39.3% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -4.3% (+0.5% last week; +12.0% in early February)

22. Registered Republicans

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.4 percentage points

-6.4 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -2.5 percentage points

-2.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 80.8% (83.3% last week; 87.3% in early February)

80.8% (83.3% last week; 87.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 13.6% (13.3% last week; 6.7% in early February)

13.6% (13.3% last week; 6.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +67.3% (+70.0% last week; +80.6% in early February)

21. Christians

Iryna Makukha / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -6.9 percentage points

-6.9 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +2.5 percentage points

+2.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 53.0% (50.6% last week; 60.0% in early February)

53.0% (50.6% last week; 60.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.7% (44.4% last week; 31.5% in early February)

41.7% (44.4% last week; 31.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +11.3% (+6.1% last week; +28.5% in early February)

20. Non-evangelical Christians

ChristinLola / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -7.8 percentage points

-7.8 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +1.7 percentage points

+1.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.4% (42.6% last week; 52.1% in early February)

44.4% (42.6% last week; 52.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 48.8% (52.2% last week; 37.8% in early February)

48.8% (52.2% last week; 37.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -4.5% (-9.6% last week; +14.3% in early February)

19. Ideological moderates

KucherAV / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.1 percentage points

-8.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -4.8 percentage points

-4.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 34.4% (39.2% last week; 42.4% in early February)

34.4% (39.2% last week; 42.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.4% (51.9% last week; 42.4% in early February)

52.4% (51.9% last week; 42.4% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -18.0% (-12.8% last week; +0.1% in early February)

18. Black Americans

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.5 percentage points

-8.5 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -3.2 percentage points

-3.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 32.0% (35.2% last week; 40.5% in early February)

32.0% (35.2% last week; 40.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 56.6% (55.6% last week; 44.0% in early February)

56.6% (55.6% last week; 44.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -24.5% (-20.4% last week; -3.4% in early February)

17. Workers earning less than $50,000 per year

maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.5 percentage points

-8.5 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.2 percentage points

-0.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 40.0% (40.2% last week; 48.6% in early February)

40.0% (40.2% last week; 48.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 48.2% (50.9% last week; 38.7% in early February)

48.2% (50.9% last week; 38.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -8.2% (-10.7% last week; +9.9% in early February)

16. Republican women

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.6 percentage points

-8.6 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -2.1 percentage points

-2.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 77.0% (79.1% last week; 85.6% in early February)

77.0% (79.1% last week; 85.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 15.0% (15.0% last week; 5.0% in early February)

15.0% (15.0% last week; 5.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +62.0% (+64.1% last week; +80.6% in early February)

15. Women

Jo Panuwat D / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.9 percentage points

-8.9 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +1.0 percentage points

+1.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 37.9% (36.8% last week; 46.8% in early February)

37.9% (36.8% last week; 46.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 52.7% (55.3% last week; 40.0% in early February)

52.7% (55.3% last week; 40.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -14.9% (-18.4% last week; +6.8% in early February)

14. Adults without a college education

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -8.9 percentage points

-8.9 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -2.6 percentage points

-2.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.3% (47.0% last week; 53.3% in early February)

44.3% (47.0% last week; 53.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.1% (45.8% last week; 35.1% in early February)

46.1% (45.8% last week; 35.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -1.8% (+1.2% last week; +18.2% in early February)

13. Unemployed Americans

Photo Smoothies / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -9.0 percentage points

-9.0 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -7.7 percentage points

-7.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 34.2% (41.9% last week; 43.2% in early February)

34.2% (41.9% last week; 43.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 50.5% (48.0% last week; 45.0% in early February)

50.5% (48.0% last week; 45.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -16.2% (-6.1% last week; -1.8% in early February)

12. Ideological conservatives

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -9.2 percentage points

-9.2 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.5 percentage points

-0.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 77.7% (78.2% last week; 86.8% in early February)

77.7% (78.2% last week; 86.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 18.0% (18.8% last week; 7.8% in early February)

18.0% (18.8% last week; 7.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +59.7% (+59.3% last week; +79.1% in early February)

11. Americans in the 18-34 age group

Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -9.5 percentage points

-9.5 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -3.6 percentage points

-3.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.0% (44.6% last week; 50.5% in early February)

41.0% (44.6% last week; 50.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.3% (46.7% last week; 36.3% in early February)

47.3% (46.7% last week; 36.3% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -6.2% (-2.1% last week; +14.2% in early February)

10. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -9.6 percentage points

-9.6 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -4.9 percentage points

-4.9 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 79.5% (84.3% last week; 89.0% in early February)

79.5% (84.3% last week; 89.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 14.1% (11.1% last week; 5.2% in early February)

14.1% (11.1% last week; 5.2% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +65.3% (+73.3% last week; +83.8% in early February)

9. Americans living in the South

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -9.6 percentage points

-9.6 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: +1.3 percentage points

+1.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 48.7% (47.5% last week; 58.3% in early February)

48.7% (47.5% last week; 58.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.0% (46.9% last week; 32.7% in early February)

44.0% (46.9% last week; 32.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +4.7% (+0.6% last week; +25.6% in early February)

8. Self-employed workers

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -10.1 percentage points

-10.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -6.5 percentage points

-6.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 49.1% (55.6% last week; 59.3% in early February)

49.1% (55.6% last week; 59.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 43.5% (38.5% last week; 29.8% in early February)

43.5% (38.5% last week; 29.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +5.6% (+17.1% last week; +29.4% in early February)

7. Residents of rural communities

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -11.1 percentage points

-11.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 47.1% (49.4% last week; 58.2% in early February)

47.1% (49.4% last week; 58.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 44.5% (44.9% last week; 33.5% in early February)

44.5% (44.9% last week; 33.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: +2.6% (+4.5% last week; +24.7% in early February)

6. Americans in the 35-44 age group

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -11.5 percentage points

-11.5 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -4.0 percentage points

-4.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 43.9% (47.9% last week; 55.4% in early February)

43.9% (47.9% last week; 55.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.1% (43.6% last week; 36.5% in early February)

45.1% (43.6% last week; 36.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -1.2% (+4.3% last week; +18.9% in early February)

5. Independent women

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -14.1 percentage points

-14.1 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -6.1 percentage points

-6.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 23.1% (29.2% last week; 37.2% in early February)

23.1% (29.2% last week; 37.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 61.8% (58.0% last week; 43.1% in early February)

61.8% (58.0% last week; 43.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -38.8% (-28.8% last week; -5.9% in early February)

4. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

JJ-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -14.7 percentage points

-14.7 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -6.8 percentage points

-6.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 41.0% (47.8% last week; 55.7% in early February)

41.0% (47.8% last week; 55.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 46.2% (44.2% last week; 35.0% in early February)

46.2% (44.2% last week; 35.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -5.2% (+3.6% last week; +20.7% in early February)

3. Government workers

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -15.5 percentage points

-15.5 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -0.4 percentage points

-0.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 38.1% (38.5% last week; 53.6% in early February)

38.1% (38.5% last week; 53.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 56.0% (50.9% last week; 37.7% in early February)

56.0% (50.9% last week; 37.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -17.9% (-12.4% last week; +15.9% in early February)

2. Americans who did not vote in 2024

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -17.4 percentage points

-17.4 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 28.3% (30.3% last week; 45.8% in early February)

28.3% (30.3% last week; 45.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 45.0% (46.4% last week; 24.8% in early February)

45.0% (46.4% last week; 24.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -16.6% (-16.1% last week; +20.9% in early February)

1. Homemakers

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies during presidency: -24.8 percentage points

-24.8 percentage points 1-week change in approval rating of Trump’s economic policies: -5.2 percentage points

-5.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s handling of the economy: 33.0% (38.2% last week; 57.8% in early February)

33.0% (38.2% last week; 57.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy: 53.6% (46.9% last week; 28.3% in early February)

53.6% (46.9% last week; 28.3% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s economic policies among demographic group: -20.6% (-8.7% last week; +29.4% in early February)

