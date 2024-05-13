America's Worst Counties America to Live In Jacek_Sopotnicki / Getty Images

The U.S. economy is not only the largest in the world, but also among the most resilient. Of all countries in the Group of Seven — a forum of seven industrialized democracies that includes France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and the United States — the U.S. reported the fastest post-pandemic reduction in core inflation and was the first G7 member to restore real GDP growth to pre-pandemic levels. Looking forward, American GDP growth is projected to outpace that of every other large, advanced economy in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Despite some strong fundamental economic indicators, a more holistic analysis reveals some deeply entrenched weaknesses in the United States. The United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index is a single measure made up of three components: life expectancy at birth, educational attainment, and financial stability. Designed to capture overall development potential, the HDI shows the U.S. ranking well behind many of its peers on the global stage.

According to the latest HDI report, the United States ranks 20th in the world, trailing Canada, Germany, South Korea, and several other European and Asian countries. When applied to geographies within the U.S., the HDI shows that development potential is especially low in many parts of the country.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 40 worst U.S. counties to live in. Counties and county equivalents are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages. Counties with incomplete data were excluded from analysis.

Over half of the 40 counties and county equivalents on this list are in the South. Another 10 are in the Midwest, including eight South Dakota alone, the most of any state. Only four are in the West and none are in the Northeast. (Here is a look at America’s best counties to live in.)

Average life expectancy at birth is below the 78.5 year national average in every county on this list — in some cases, by more than 10 years. In most of these places, the poverty rate exceeds the 12.5% U.S. poverty rate by over 20 percentage points, and, among these same counties, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree ranges from 20% to less than 5%. Meanwhile, over 34% of adults nationwide have a four-year college degree.

Explanations for widespread hardship in these places vary. Notably, many counties on this list — particularly those in South Dakota — are home to Native American reservations, places which, for a variety of historical and contemporary reasons, have long suffered from limited economic opportunity. Other counties on this list are concentrated in Appalachia, a region that has historically relied largely on coal extraction. In these places, long-term economic decline is closely linked to America’s dying coal industry. (Here is a look at 10 American cities destroyed by outsourcing jobs.)

Why It Matters

With a $27.4 trillion economy, the United States is by far the wealthiest country in the world. Even adjusting for population, U.S. GDP per capita is over $76,300, higher than in all but nine other countries, according to the World Bank. Still, not all parts of the country benefit from America’s relative prosperity. Across the U.S., there are communities largely defined by widespread financial hardship, lack of economic opportunity, and health outcomes that are well below average.

40. Quitman County, Mississippi

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.5 years (9.0 years below U.S. avg.)

69.5 years (9.0 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 30.2% (17.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

30.2% (17.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.4% (19.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.4% (19.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $31,192 ($43,957 less than U.S. median)

$31,192 ($43,957 less than U.S. median) Population: 6,113

6,113 County seat: Marks

39. Marlboro County, South Carolina

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years (7.1 years below U.S. avg.)

71.4 years (7.1 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 27.8% (15.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

27.8% (15.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.3% (26.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

8.3% (26.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $34,275 ($40,874 less than U.S. median)

$34,275 ($40,874 less than U.S. median) Population: 26,585

26,585 County seat: Bennettsville

38. Lee County, Arkansas

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.6 years (6.9 years below U.S. avg.)

71.6 years (6.9 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 27.6% (15.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

27.6% (15.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.7% (26.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

7.7% (26.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $33,801 ($41,348 less than U.S. median)

$33,801 ($41,348 less than U.S. median) Population: 8,666

8,666 County seat: Marianna

37. Calhoun County, West Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.6 years (2.0 years below U.S. avg.)

76.6 years (2.0 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 33.7% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

33.7% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.3% (26.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

8.3% (26.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $39,031 ($36,118 less than U.S. median)

$39,031 ($36,118 less than U.S. median) Population: 6,279

6,279 County seat: Grantsville

36. Zapata County, Texas

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years (0.7 years below U.S. avg.)

77.8 years (0.7 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 37.2% (24.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

37.2% (24.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.3% (23.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.3% (23.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $35,061 ($40,088 less than U.S. median)

$35,061 ($40,088 less than U.S. median) Population: 13,896

13,896 County seat: Zapata

35. Perry County, Alabama

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.8 years (7.7 years below U.S. avg.)

70.8 years (7.7 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 32.8% (20.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

32.8% (20.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.2% (19.1 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

15.2% (19.1 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $32,332 ($42,817 less than U.S. median)

$32,332 ($42,817 less than U.S. median) Population: 8,479

8,479 County seat: Marion

34. Bienville Parish, Louisiana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.9 years (7.6 years below U.S. avg.)

70.9 years (7.6 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 31.1% (18.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

31.1% (18.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.4% (21.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

12.4% (21.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $34,268 ($40,881 less than U.S. median)

$34,268 ($40,881 less than U.S. median) Population: 12,958

12,958 County seat: Arcadia

33. Tunica County, Mississippi

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.0 years (10.5 years below U.S. avg.)

68.0 years (10.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 31.4% (18.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

31.4% (18.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 16.9% (17.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

16.9% (17.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $41,676 ($33,473 less than U.S. median)

$41,676 ($33,473 less than U.S. median) Population: 9,787

9,787 County seat: Tunica

32. Magoffin County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.2 years (7.4 years below U.S. avg.)

71.2 years (7.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 30.4% (17.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

30.4% (17.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.9% (23.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

10.9% (23.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $31,927 ($43,222 less than U.S. median)

$31,927 ($43,222 less than U.S. median) Population: 11,647

11,647 County seat: Salyersville

31. Clinch County, Georgia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.6 years (7.0 years below U.S. avg.)

71.6 years (7.0 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 32.5% (19.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

32.5% (19.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.9% (21.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

12.9% (21.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $53,350 ($21,799 less than U.S. median)

$53,350 ($21,799 less than U.S. median) Population: 6,713

6,713 County seat: Homerville

30. Tensas Parish, Louisiana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.1 years (5.4 years below U.S. avg.)

73.1 years (5.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 35.1% (22.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

35.1% (22.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.2% (20.1 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.2% (20.1 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $35,653 ($39,496 less than U.S. median)

$35,653 ($39,496 less than U.S. median) Population: 4,127

4,127 County seat: St. Joseph

29. Mingo County, West Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.1 years (8.5 years below U.S. avg.)

70.1 years (8.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 28.6% (16.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

28.6% (16.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.6% (24.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

9.6% (24.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $38,305 ($36,844 less than U.S. median)

$38,305 ($36,844 less than U.S. median) Population: 23,466

23,466 County seat: Williamson

28. Pemiscot County, Missouri

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.1 years (9.4 years below U.S. avg.)

69.1 years (9.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 29.3% (16.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

29.3% (16.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.6% (22.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.6% (22.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $37,426 ($37,723 less than U.S. median)

$37,426 ($37,723 less than U.S. median) Population: 15,555

15,555 County seat: Caruthersville

27. Jackson County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.1 years (3.5 years below U.S. avg.)

75.1 years (3.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 38.4% (25.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

38.4% (25.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 15.6% (18.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

15.6% (18.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $26,078 ($49,071 less than U.S. median)

$26,078 ($49,071 less than U.S. median) Population: 2,838

2,838 County seat: Kadoka

26. Apache County, Arizona

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.1 years (8.4 years below U.S. avg.)

70.1 years (8.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 32.5% (20.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

32.5% (20.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 13.8% (20.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

13.8% (20.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $37,483 ($37,666 less than U.S. median)

$37,483 ($37,666 less than U.S. median) Population: 66,054

66,054 County seat: St. Johns

25. Dillon County, South Carolina

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.6 years (8.0 years below U.S. avg.)

70.6 years (8.0 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 31.6% (19.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

31.6% (19.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.9% (22.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.9% (22.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $42,454 ($32,695 less than U.S. median)

$42,454 ($32,695 less than U.S. median) Population: 28,255

28,255 County seat: Dillon

24. Dewey County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.3 years (13.3 years below U.S. avg.)

65.3 years (13.3 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 30.9% (18.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

30.9% (18.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.9% (16.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

17.9% (16.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $55,077 ($20,072 less than U.S. median)

$55,077 ($20,072 less than U.S. median) Population: 5,275

5,275 County seat: Timber Lake

23. Roosevelt County, Montana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.5 years (14.1 years below U.S. avg.)

64.5 years (14.1 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 31.5% (19.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

31.5% (19.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 19.8% (14.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

19.8% (14.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $51,038 ($24,111 less than U.S. median)

$51,038 ($24,111 less than U.S. median) Population: 10,799

10,799 County seat: Wolf Point

22. Hancock County, Tennessee

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.8 years (6.7 years below U.S. avg.)

71.8 years (6.7 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 32.3% (19.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

32.3% (19.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 9.9% (24.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

9.9% (24.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $31,809 ($43,340 less than U.S. median)

$31,809 ($43,340 less than U.S. median) Population: 6,726

6,726 County seat: Sneedville

21. Ziebach County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.9 years (1.7 years below U.S. avg.)

76.9 years (1.7 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 41.3% (28.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

41.3% (28.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.9% (19.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.9% (19.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $46,023 ($29,126 less than U.S. median)

$46,023 ($29,126 less than U.S. median) Population: 2,455

2,455 County seat: Dupree

20. Harlan County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.1 years (9.5 years below U.S. avg.)

69.1 years (9.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 30.0% (17.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

30.0% (17.5 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 10.5% (23.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

10.5% (23.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $35,128 ($40,021 less than U.S. median)

$35,128 ($40,021 less than U.S. median) Population: 26,589

26,589 County seat: Harlan

19. Owsley County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.4 years (11.2 years below U.S. avg.)

67.4 years (11.2 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 28.8% (16.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

28.8% (16.3 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.1% (23.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.1% (23.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $32,844 ($42,305 less than U.S. median)

$32,844 ($42,305 less than U.S. median) Population: 4,054

4,054 County seat: Booneville

18. Coahoma County, Mississippi

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.6 years (10.0 years below U.S. avg.)

68.6 years (10.0 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 37.0% (24.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

37.0% (24.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 20.0% (14.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

20.0% (14.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $36,075 ($39,074 less than U.S. median)

$36,075 ($39,074 less than U.S. median) Population: 21,264

21,264 County seat: Clarksdale

17. Leslie County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.3 years (8.2 years below U.S. avg.)

70.3 years (8.2 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 33.6% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

33.6% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.6% (22.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.6% (22.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $37,019 ($38,130 less than U.S. median)

$37,019 ($38,130 less than U.S. median) Population: 10,468

10,468 County seat: Hyden

16. Holmes County, Mississippi

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.0 years (9.5 years below U.S. avg.)

69.0 years (9.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 35.0% (22.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

35.0% (22.4 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.7% (19.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.7% (19.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $28,818 ($46,331 less than U.S. median)

$28,818 ($46,331 less than U.S. median) Population: 16,848

16,848 County seat: Lexington

15. Madison Parish, Louisiana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.0 years (6.6 years below U.S. avg.)

72.0 years (6.6 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 38.1% (25.6 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

38.1% (25.6 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.0% (20.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.0% (20.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $34,508 ($40,641 less than U.S. median)

$34,508 ($40,641 less than U.S. median) Population: 10,028

10,028 County seat: Tallulah

14. Dimmit County, Texas

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.6 years (1.9 years below U.S. avg.)

76.6 years (1.9 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 43.6% (31.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

43.6% (31.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.6% (19.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.6% (19.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $27,374 ($47,775 less than U.S. median)

$27,374 ($47,775 less than U.S. median) Population: 8,672

8,672 County seat: Carrizo Springs

13. McCreary County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.9 years (6.6 years below U.S. avg.)

71.9 years (6.6 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 33.7% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

33.7% (21.1 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 6.8% (27.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

6.8% (27.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $35,000 ($40,149 less than U.S. median)

$35,000 ($40,149 less than U.S. median) Population: 16,892

16,892 County seat: Whitley City

12. McKinley County, New Mexico

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.9 years (10.6 years below U.S. avg.)

67.9 years (10.6 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 33.6% (21.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

33.6% (21.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 12.4% (21.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

12.4% (21.9 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $44,029 ($31,120 less than U.S. median)

$44,029 ($31,120 less than U.S. median) Population: 72,073

72,073 County seat: Gallup

11. Lee County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.2 years (9.4 years below U.S. avg.)

69.2 years (9.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 31.4% (18.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

31.4% (18.8 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.3% (27.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

7.3% (27.0 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $31,682 ($43,467 less than U.S. median)

$31,682 ($43,467 less than U.S. median) Population: 7,338

7,338 County seat: Beattyville

10. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.3 years (7.3 years below U.S. avg.)

71.3 years (7.3 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 40.3% (27.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

40.3% (27.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.8% (22.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.8% (22.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $30,856 ($44,293 less than U.S. median)

$30,856 ($44,293 less than U.S. median) Population: 7,371

7,371 County seat: Lake Providence

9. McDowell County, West Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.7 years (10.9 years below U.S. avg.)

67.7 years (10.9 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 33.3% (20.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

33.3% (20.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 6.6% (27.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

6.6% (27.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $28,235 ($46,914 less than U.S. median)

$28,235 ($46,914 less than U.S. median) Population: 18,911

18,911 County seat: Welch

8. Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.7 years (10.8 years below U.S. avg.)

67.7 years (10.8 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 34.3% (21.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

34.3% (21.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 4.6% (29.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

4.6% (29.7 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $42,663 ($32,486 less than U.S. median)

$42,663 ($32,486 less than U.S. median) Population: 8,372

8,372 County seat: N/A

7. Wolfe County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.0 years (10.6 years below U.S. avg.)

68.0 years (10.6 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 36.8% (24.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

36.8% (24.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 7.0% (27.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

7.0% (27.3 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $28,666 ($46,483 less than U.S. median)

$28,666 ($46,483 less than U.S. median) Population: 6,573

6,573 County seat: Campton

6. Sioux County, North Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.2 years (13.3 years below U.S. avg.)

65.2 years (13.3 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 39.7% (27.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

39.7% (27.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.5% (22.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.5% (22.8 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $41,201 ($33,948 less than U.S. median)

$41,201 ($33,948 less than U.S. median) Population: 3,896

3,896 County seat: Fort Yates

5. Corson County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.1 years (14.4 years below U.S. avg.)

64.1 years (14.4 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 43.4% (30.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

43.4% (30.9 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 17.2% (17.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

17.2% (17.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $48,125 ($27,024 less than U.S. median)

$48,125 ($27,024 less than U.S. median) Population: 3,906

3,906 County seat: McIntosh

4. Buffalo County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.1 years (17.5 years below U.S. avg.)

61.1 years (17.5 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 36.5% (24.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

36.5% (24.0 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 6.8% (27.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

6.8% (27.5 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $42,917 ($32,232 less than U.S. median)

$42,917 ($32,232 less than U.S. median) Population: 1,859

1,859 County seat: Gann Valley

3. Mellette County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.3 years (10.2 years below U.S. avg.)

68.3 years (10.2 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 49.1% (36.6 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

49.1% (36.6 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 11.9% (22.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

11.9% (22.4 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $41,397 ($33,752 less than U.S. median)

$41,397 ($33,752 less than U.S. median) Population: 1,989

1,989 County seat: White River

2. Todd County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.6 years (13.9 years below U.S. avg.)

64.6 years (13.9 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 52.2% (39.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

52.2% (39.7 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 14.7% (19.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

14.7% (19.6 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $33,792 ($41,357 less than U.S. median)

$33,792 ($41,357 less than U.S. median) Population: 9,353

9,353 County seat: N/A

1. Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 62.8 years (15.7 years below U.S. avg.)

62.8 years (15.7 years below U.S. avg.) Poverty rate: 55.8% (43.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.)

55.8% (43.2 ppt. above U.S. avg.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 8.1% (26.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.)

8.1% (26.2 ppt. below U.S. avg.) Median household income: $32,279 ($42,870 less than U.S. median)

$32,279 ($42,870 less than U.S. median) Population: 13,695

13,695 County seat: N/A

