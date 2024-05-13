Cities Americans Are Abandoning in Droves Margirita_Puma / Shutterstock.com

Several factors determine the attractiveness of a city, and when these factors turn negative, cities often lose residents. Some subjective factors include weather, community, and vibrancy. Other factors are more objective. Economic opportunity in the form of jobs or a robust economic climate is one such factor. Another is affordability, often measured by the cost of living and the cost of housing.

The U.S. population grew by 0.49% from July 2022 to July 2023, with natural change (births minus deaths) contributing 0.15% to growth and immigration contributing 0.34%. In cities across the nation, the population change during that time ranged from a decline of 1.2% to a growth of 4.7%. If we look specifically at how net migration (people coming in less people leaving) contributed to population change in U.S. cities, some gained over 6% from migration, while other lost nearly 1.4% of residents in the past year.

To determine the cities Americans are abandoning, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage change in population due to net migration alone from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, and we included the 36 cities where net migration contributed at least 0.4% to population decline (even if the overall population grew). Data on median home value came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community and figures are one-year estimates. Unemployment rates for March 2024 came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and are not seasonally adjusted.

The list includes several large metros, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but also considerably smaller ones, such as Eagle Pass, Texas, and Minot, North Dakota. (Also see: States That Will Grow the Most by 2040.)

The West region has by far the most cities on the list, at 16, including 12 in California alone. In 15 of the cities on the list, including 10 in California, the median home value is higher than the national median of $320,900 in 2022.

The next regions with the most cities on the list are the Midwest, with nine, and the South, with eight. In many of these cities, the March 2024 unemployment rate is higher than the national rate of 3.8%. In all, this is true in 28 of the 36 cities on the list, including four cities in which the unemployment rate is in the double digits. In some cities, both the unemployment rate and the home value are higher than the national averages.

Though all cities on the list lost population due to net migration also in the longer term, since 2020, the trend is not necessarily worsening in all cities. For example, while San Francisco lost 4.5% of its population since April 2020, the trend seems to have slowed over the past year, as it lost 0.5% of its population. On the other hand, in Lawton, Oklahoma, the trend seems to be worsening.

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

36. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN

Source: Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.40% (-36,706)

-0.40% (-36,706) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +34,604; domestic: -71,310

international: +34,604; domestic: -71,310 Total population change, 2022-2023: -16,602 or -0.18% (#66 slowest growth)

-16,602 or -0.18% (#66 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.5% (#19 slowest growth)

-2.5% (#19 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.9%

4.9% Median home value, 2022: $301,300

$301,300 Total population, 2023: 9,262,825

35. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.40% (-5,398)

-0.40% (-5,398) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,590; domestic: -7,988

international: +2,590; domestic: -7,988 Total population change, 2022-2023: -2,993 or -0.22% (#58 slowest growth)

-2,993 or -0.22% (#58 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.1% (#57 slowest growth)

-1.1% (#57 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 3.7%

3.7% Median home value, 2022: $244,100

$244,100 Total population, 2023: 1,335,674

34. Champaign-Urbana, IL

Source: leightrail / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.42% (-1,000)

-0.42% (-1,000) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,178; domestic: -3,178

international: +2,178; domestic: -3,178 Total population change, 2022-2023: -492 or -0.21% (#61 slowest growth)

-492 or -0.21% (#61 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -0.9% (#74 slowest growth)

-0.9% (#74 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.3%

4.3% Median home value, 2022: $193,700

$193,700 Total population, 2023: 235,608

33. Ann Arbor, MI

Source: Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.43% (-1,568)

-0.43% (-1,568) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +2,074; domestic: -3,642

international: +2,074; domestic: -3,642 Total population change, 2022-2023: -968 or -0.26% (#50 slowest growth)

-968 or -0.26% (#50 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.2% (#24 slowest growth)

-2.2% (#24 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 3.1%

3.1% Median home value, 2022: $364,600

$364,600 Total population, 2023: 365,536

32. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Source: Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.44% (-8,529)

-0.44% (-8,529) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +20,422; domestic: -28,951

international: +20,422; domestic: -28,951 Total population change, 2022-2023: -211 or -0.01% (#104 slowest growth)

-211 or -0.01% (#104 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.9% (#7 slowest growth)

-3.9% (#7 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.2%

4.2% Median home value, 2022: $1,422,600

$1,422,600 Total population, 2023: 1,945,767

31. Laredo, TX

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.47% (-1,259)

-0.47% (-1,259) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +795; domestic: -2,054

international: +795; domestic: -2,054 Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,529 or +0.57% (#153 fastest growth)

+1,529 or +0.57% (#153 fastest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.2% (#25 slowest growth)

-2.2% (#25 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.3%

4.3% Median home value, 2022: $171,200

$171,200 Total population, 2023: 269,148

30. Bloomington, IL

Source: ghornephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.48% (-821)

-0.48% (-821) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +605; domestic: -1,426

international: +605; domestic: -1,426 Total population change, 2022-2023: -477 or -0.28% (#48 slowest growth)

-477 or -0.28% (#48 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -0.9% (#73 slowest growth)

-0.9% (#73 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.2%

4.2% Median home value, 2022: $190,900

$190,900 Total population, 2023: 170,441

29. Yakima, WA

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.49% (-1,267)

-0.49% (-1,267) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +316; domestic: -1,583

international: +316; domestic: -1,583 Total population change, 2022-2023: -376 or -0.15% (#73 slowest growth)

-376 or -0.15% (#73 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.2% (#46 slowest growth)

-1.2% (#46 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 8.1%

8.1% Median home value, 2022: $300,000

$300,000 Total population, 2023: 256,643

28. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.50% (-1,908)

-0.50% (-1,908) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +441; domestic: -2,349

international: +441; domestic: -2,349 Total population change, 2022-2023: -1,648 or -0.43% (#30 slowest growth)

-1,648 or -0.43% (#30 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.4% (#21 slowest growth)

-2.4% (#21 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.7%

4.7% Median home value, 2022: $184,000

$184,000 Total population, 2023: 383,295

27. El Centro, CA

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.51% (-917)

-0.51% (-917) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +493; domestic: -1,410

international: +493; domestic: -1,410 Total population change, 2022-2023: +117 or +0.07% (#118 slowest growth)

+117 or +0.07% (#118 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.9% (#31 slowest growth)

-1.9% (#31 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 16.1%

16.1% Median home value, 2022: $293,200

$293,200 Total population, 2023: 179,057

26. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.52% (-23,654)

-0.52% (-23,654) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +30,506; domestic: -54,160

international: +30,506; domestic: -54,160 Total population change, 2022-2023: -11,174 or -0.24% (#56 slowest growth)

-11,174 or -0.24% (#56 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -4.5% (#3 slowest growth)

-4.5% (#3 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.2% (San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward)

4.2% (San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward) Median home value, 2022: $1,135,500 (San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley)

$1,135,500 (San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley) Total population, 2023: 4,566,961

25. Salt Lake City-Murray, UT

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.52% (-6,599)

-0.52% (-6,599) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +6,007; domestic: -12,606

international: +6,007; domestic: -12,606 Total population change, 2022-2023: +1,340 or +0.11% (#127 slowest growth)

+1,340 or +0.11% (#127 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.2% (#47 slowest growth)

-1.2% (#47 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 2.9% (Salt Lake City)

2.9% (Salt Lake City) Median home value, 2022: $528,100 (Salt Lake City)

$528,100 (Salt Lake City) Total population, 2023: 1,267,864

24. Decatur, IL

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.54% (-545)

-0.54% (-545) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +170; domestic: -715

international: +170; domestic: -715 Total population change, 2022-2023: -742 or -0.73% (#7 slowest growth)

-742 or -0.73% (#7 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.6% (#18 slowest growth)

-2.6% (#18 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 6.2%

6.2% Median home value, 2022: $108,900

$108,900 Total population, 2023: 100,591

23. Eagle Pass, TX

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.56% (-322)

-0.56% (-322) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +120; domestic: -442

international: +120; domestic: -442 Total population change, 2022-2023: +134 or +0.23% (#158 slowest growth)

+134 or +0.23% (#158 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.1% (#26 slowest growth)

-2.1% (#26 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: N/A

N/A Median home value, 2022: N/A

N/A Total population, 2023: 57,762

22. Alexandria, LA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.58% (-864)

-0.58% (-864) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +91; domestic: -955

international: +91; domestic: -955 Total population change, 2022-2023: -897 or -0.60% (#14 slowest growth)

-897 or -0.60% (#14 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.2% (#23 slowest growth)

-2.2% (#23 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.3%

4.3% Median home value, 2022: $174,300

$174,300 Total population, 2023: 148,171

21. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.61% (-19,978)

-0.61% (-19,978) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +10,767; domestic: -30,745

international: +10,767; domestic: -30,745 Total population change, 2022-2023: -7,203 or -0.22% (#59 slowest growth)

-7,203 or -0.22% (#59 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.0% (#28 slowest growth)

-2.0% (#28 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.4% (San Diego-Carlsbad)

4.4% (San Diego-Carlsbad) Median home value, 2022: $846,600

$846,600 Total population, 2023: 3,269,973

20. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.64% (-5,364)

-0.64% (-5,364) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,390; domestic: -6,754

international: +1,390; domestic: -6,754 Total population change, 2022-2023: -3,281 or -0.39% (#34 slowest growth)

-3,281 or -0.39% (#34 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.4% (#20 slowest growth)

-2.4% (#20 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.6%

4.6% Median home value, 2022: $796,300

$796,300 Total population, 2023: 829,590

19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.68% (-133,571)

-0.68% (-133,571) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +104,923; domestic: -238,494

international: +104,923; domestic: -238,494 Total population change, 2022-2023: -65,549 or -0.34% (#41 slowest growth)

-65,549 or -0.34% (#41 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.7% (#10 slowest growth)

-3.7% (#10 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.3% (New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA)

4.3% (New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA) Median home value, 2022: $578,800 (New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA)

$578,800 (New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA) Total population, 2023: 19,498,249

18. Lawton, OK

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.70% (-888)

-0.70% (-888) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +142; domestic: -1,030

international: +142; domestic: -1,030 Total population change, 2022-2023: -673 or -0.53% (#23 slowest growth)

-673 or -0.53% (#23 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -0.2% (#108 slowest growth)

-0.2% (#108 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 3.6%

3.6% Median home value, 2022: $143,000

$143,000 Total population, 2023: 127,001

17. Ithaca, NY

Source: benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.70% (-731)

-0.70% (-731) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +532; domestic: -1,263

international: +532; domestic: -1,263 Total population change, 2022-2023: -741 or -0.71% (#8 slowest growth)

-741 or -0.71% (#8 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -0.5% (#92 slowest growth)

-0.5% (#92 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 3.2%

3.2% Median home value, 2022: $283,000

$283,000 Total population, 2023: 103,558

16. Elkhart-Goshen, IN

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.70% (-1,450)

-0.70% (-1,450) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +475; domestic: -1,925

international: +475; domestic: -1,925 Total population change, 2022-2023: -464 or -0.22% (#57 slowest growth)

-464 or -0.22% (#57 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.7% (#37 slowest growth)

-1.7% (#37 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.4%

4.4% Median home value, 2022: $200,400

$200,400 Total population, 2023: 206,409

15. Urban Honolulu, HI

Source: sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.74% (-7,395)

-0.74% (-7,395) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,399; domestic: -10,794

international: +3,399; domestic: -10,794 Total population change, 2022-2023: -5,420 or -0.54% (#22 slowest growth)

-5,420 or -0.54% (#22 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.4% (#14 slowest growth)

-3.4% (#14 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 2.5%

2.5% Median home value, 2022: $874,500

$874,500 Total population, 2023: 989,408

14. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Source: shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.79% (-101,387)

-0.79% (-101,387) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +53,247; domestic: -154,634

international: +53,247; domestic: -154,634 Total population change, 2022-2023: -71,037 or -0.55% (#21 slowest growth)

-71,037 or -0.55% (#21 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.6% (#13 slowest growth)

-3.6% (#13 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.9%

4.9% Median home value, 2022: $847,400

$847,400 Total population, 2023: 12,799,100

13. Napa, CA

Source: StacieStauffSmith Photos / Shutterstock.com

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.79% (-1,060)

-0.79% (-1,060) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +279; domestic: -1,339

international: +279; domestic: -1,339 Total population change, 2022-2023: -1,154 or -0.86% (#4 slowest growth)

-1,154 or -0.86% (#4 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.2% (#15 slowest growth)

-3.2% (#15 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.2%

4.2% Median home value, 2022: $866,300

$866,300 Total population, 2023: 133,216

12. Bakersfield-Delano, CA

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.82% (-7,510)

-0.82% (-7,510) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,659; domestic: -9,169

international: +1,659; domestic: -9,169 Total population change, 2022-2023: -2,931 or -0.32% (#42 slowest growth)

-2,931 or -0.32% (#42 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.0% (#58 slowest growth)

-1.0% (#58 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 10.1% (Bakersfield)

10.1% (Bakersfield) Median home value, 2022: $330,000 (Bakersfield)

$330,000 (Bakersfield) Total population, 2023: 913,820

11. Hanford-Corcoran, CA

Source: springfieldhomer / Flickr

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.83% (-1,277)

-0.83% (-1,277) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +188; domestic: -1,465

international: +188; domestic: -1,465 Total population change, 2022-2023: -305 or -0.20% (#62 slowest growth)

-305 or -0.20% (#62 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.0% (#30 slowest growth)

-2.0% (#30 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 10.0%

10.0% Median home value, 2022: $299,400

$299,400 Total population, 2023: 152,682

10. St. Joseph, MO-KS

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.93% (-1,116)

-0.93% (-1,116) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +151; domestic: -1,267

international: +151; domestic: -1,267 Total population change, 2022-2023: -1,217 or -1.02% (#3 slowest growth)

-1,217 or -1.02% (#3 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -1.9% (#32 slowest growth)

-1.9% (#32 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 3.4%

3.4% Median home value, 2022: $165,600

$165,600 Total population, 2023: 118,475

9. Houma-Bayou Cane-Thibodaux, LA

Source: saturne / Flickr

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -0.94% (-1,892)

-0.94% (-1,892) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +152; domestic: -2,044

international: +152; domestic: -2,044 Total population change, 2022-2023: -1,711 or -0.85% (#5 slowest growth)

-1,711 or -0.85% (#5 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -4.4% (#4 slowest growth)

-4.4% (#4 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.0% (Houma-Thibodaux)

4.0% (Houma-Thibodaux) Median home value, 2022: $182,600 (Houma-Thibodaux)

$182,600 (Houma-Thibodaux) Total population, 2023: 198,672

8. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Source: stellalevi / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.09% (-4,822)

-1.09% (-4,822) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,424; domestic: -6,246

international: +1,424; domestic: -6,246 Total population change, 2022-2023: -2,658 or -0.60% (#15 slowest growth)

-2,658 or -0.60% (#15 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -2.9% (#16 slowest growth)

-2.9% (#16 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 5.1%

5.1% Median home value, 2022: $744,700

$744,700 Total population, 2023: 441,257

7. Salinas, CA

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.12% (-4,850)

-1.12% (-4,850) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +1,340; domestic: -6,190

international: +1,340; domestic: -6,190 Total population change, 2022-2023: -2,161 or -0.50% (#25 slowest growth)

-2,161 or -0.50% (#25 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.8% (#8 slowest growth)

-3.8% (#8 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 10.5%

10.5% Median home value, 2022: $732,500

$732,500 Total population, 2023: 430,723

6. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Source: Robert Campbell / Wikimedia Commons

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.16% (-3,059)

-1.16% (-3,059) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +396; domestic: -3,455

international: +396; domestic: -3,455 Total population change, 2022-2023: -2,693 or -1.02% (#2 slowest growth)

-2,693 or -1.02% (#2 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.6% (#11 slowest growth)

-3.6% (#11 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 7.4%

7.4% Median home value, 2022: $1,013,900

$1,013,900 Total population, 2023: 261,547

5. Fairbanks-College, AK

Source: sarkophoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.24% (-1,177)

-1.24% (-1,177) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +214; domestic: -1,391

international: +214; domestic: -1,391 Total population change, 2022-2023: -362 or -0.38% (#37 slowest growth)

-362 or -0.38% (#37 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.6% (#12 slowest growth)

-3.6% (#12 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.1% (Fairbanks)

4.1% (Fairbanks) Median home value, 2022: $307,600 (Fairbanks)

$307,600 (Fairbanks) Total population, 2023: 94,840

4. Minot, ND

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.24% (-947)

-1.24% (-947) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +175; domestic: -1,122

international: +175; domestic: -1,122 Total population change, 2022-2023: -491 or -0.64% (#12 slowest growth)

-491 or -0.64% (#12 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -4.0% (#5 slowest growth)

-4.0% (#5 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: N/A

N/A Median home value, 2022: $235,600

$235,600 Total population, 2023: 75,742

3. Manhattan, KS

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.28% (-1,709)

-1.28% (-1,709) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +425; domestic: -2,134

international: +425; domestic: -2,134 Total population change, 2022-2023: -553 or -0.41% (#31 slowest growth)

-553 or -0.41% (#31 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.7% (#9 slowest growth)

-3.7% (#9 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 2.7%

2.7% Median home value, 2022: $214,000

$214,000 Total population, 2023: 132,831

2. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.30% (-1,499)

-1.30% (-1,499) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +273; domestic: -1,772

international: +273; domestic: -1,772 Total population change, 2022-2023: -674 or -0.58% (#17 slowest growth)

-674 or -0.58% (#17 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -3.9% (#6 slowest growth)

-3.9% (#6 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 5.6%

5.6% Median home value, 2022: $177,700

$177,700 Total population, 2023: 114,787

1. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Population change due to migration, 2022-2023: -1.35% (-13,173)

-1.35% (-13,173) Migration breakdown, 2022-2023: international: +3,851; domestic: -17,024

international: +3,851; domestic: -17,024 Total population change, 2022-2023: -11,220 or -1.15% (#1 slowest growth)

-11,220 or -1.15% (#1 slowest growth) Population change due to migration, 2020-2023: -4.8% (#2 slowest growth)

-4.8% (#2 slowest growth) Unemployment rate, March 2024: 4.5%

4.5% Median home value, 2022: $265,800

$265,800 Total population, 2023: 962,165

Population growth comprises both natural change — births minus deaths — and net migration (people moving in minus people moving out). While some cities manage to grow mostly through natural change, the ability to attract new residents is often a sign of a positive economic environment among other things. When more residents choose to leave, something may be amiss that local governments need to address. For people considering a move, the cities on the list may not be the first choice.