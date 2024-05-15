Florida's Best Counties to Live In espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in Florida to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 67 counties in Florida, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of Florida, average life expectancy at birth is 79.7 years. Additionally, 12.9% of the population live below the poverty line and 32.3% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 11 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 Florida counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 77.3 years to 86.1 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 6.8% and 20.2%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from 25% to over 45%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Osceola County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $64,312

$64,312 Population: 393,745

29. Pasco County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 11.8%

11.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $63,187

$63,187 Population: 569,211

28. St. Lucie County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $66,154

$66,154 Population: 334,682

27. Lake County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.6 years

78.6 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $66,239

$66,239 Population: 386,829

26. Clay County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 9.4%

9.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income: $82,242

$82,242 Population: 219,650

25. Charlotte County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years

80.8 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 25.1%

25.1% Median household income: $62,164

$62,164 Population: 189,900

24. Flagler County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income: $69,251

$69,251 Population: 117,515

23. Santa Rosa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.3 years

77.3 years Poverty rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 29.9%

29.9% Median household income: $84,715

$84,715 Population: 188,994

22. Miami-Dade County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years

81.6 years Poverty rate: 15.3%

15.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.5%

32.5% Median household income: $64,215

$64,215 Population: 2,688,237

21. Brevard County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.5 years

77.5 years Poverty rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.9%

32.9% Median household income: $71,308

$71,308 Population: 610,723

20. Okaloosa County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.3%

33.3% Median household income: $73,988

$73,988 Population: 212,021

19. Nassau County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.6 years

77.6 years Poverty rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.0%

32.0% Median household income: $84,085

$84,085 Population: 91,538

18. Hillsborough County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.2%

36.2% Median household income: $70,612

$70,612 Population: 1,468,560

17. Walton County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.1%

33.1% Median household income: $74,832

$74,832 Population: 76,618

16. Alachua County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.6 years

78.6 years Poverty rate: 20.2%

20.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $57,566

$57,566 Population: 279,729

15. Lee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.4 years

82.4 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.1%

30.1% Median household income: $69,368

$69,368 Population: 772,902

14. Pinellas County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.8 years

78.8 years Poverty rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.1%

35.1% Median household income: $66,406

$66,406 Population: 959,918

13. Indian River County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years

80.7 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $67,543

$67,543 Population: 160,986

12. Leon County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years

78.7 years Poverty rate: 19.4%

19.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.5%

47.5% Median household income: $61,317

$61,317 Population: 294,128

11. Orange County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.2 years

80.2 years Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $72,629

$72,629 Population: 1,427,403

10. Broward County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.9 years

80.9 years Poverty rate: 12.4%

12.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $70,331

$70,331 Population: 1,940,907

9. Manatee County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years Poverty rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.8%

32.8% Median household income: $71,385

$71,385 Population: 405,069

8. Sumter County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.2 years

80.2 years Poverty rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $70,105

$70,105 Population: 131,832

7. Monroe County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years

81.5 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.3%

36.3% Median household income: $80,111

$80,111 Population: 82,044

6. Martin County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years

81.8 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.1%

35.1% Median household income: $77,894

$77,894 Population: 159,399

5. Palm Beach County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.2 years

82.2 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.8%

38.8% Median household income: $76,066

$76,066 Population: 1,494,805

4. Sarasota County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years

81.5 years Poverty rate: 8.1%

8.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $77,213

$77,213 Population: 439,392

3. Seminole County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.5 years

80.5 years Poverty rate: 9.6%

9.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.7%

41.7% Median household income: $79,490

$79,490 Population: 471,321

2. Collier County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 86.1 years

86.1 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.7%

38.7% Median household income: $82,011

$82,011 Population: 380,221

1. St. Johns County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years

81.9 years Poverty rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.4%

47.4% Median household income: $100,020

$100,020 Population: 278,722

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 St. Johns, Florida 81.9 47.4 6.8 278,722 2 Collier, Florida 86.1 38.7 10.4 380,221 3 Seminole, Florida 80.5 41.7 9.6 471,321 4 Sarasota, Florida 81.5 38.3 8.1 439,392 5 Palm Beach, Florida 82.2 38.8 11.4 1,494,805 6 Martin, Florida 81.8 35.1 10.5 159,399 7 Monroe, Florida 81.5 36.3 11.7 82,044 8 Sumter, Florida 80.2 33.7 9.3 131,832 9 Manatee, Florida 81.3 32.8 10.2 405,069 10 Broward, Florida 80.9 34.9 12.4 1,940,907 11 Orange, Florida 80.2 37.4 13.5 1,427,403 12 Leon, Florida 78.7 47.5 19.4 294,128 13 Indian River, Florida 80.7 32.7 11.4 160,986 14 Pinellas, Florida 78.8 35.1 11.5 959,918 15 Lee, Florida 82.4 30.1 11.7 772,902 16 Alachua, Florida 78.6 46.7 20.2 279,729 17 Walton, Florida 78.4 33.1 10.5 76,618 18 Hillsborough, Florida 79.1 36.2 13.7 1,468,560 19 Nassau, Florida 77.6 32.0 9.2 91,538 20 Okaloosa, Florida 77.4 33.3 10.2 212,021 21 Brevard, Florida 77.5 32.9 10.1 610,723 22 Miami-Dade, Florida 81.6 32.5 15.3 2,688,237 23 Santa Rosa, Florida 77.3 29.9 8.9 188,994 24 Flagler, Florida 79.1 28.4 9.8 117,515 25 Charlotte, Florida 80.8 25.1 10.5 189,900 26 Clay, Florida 77.5 27.6 9.4 219,650 27 Lake, Florida 78.6 25.7 9.7 386,829 28 St. Lucie, Florida 80.0 25.0 12.5 334,682 29 Pasco, Florida 77.4 27.1 11.8 569,211 30 Osceola, Florida 79.3 26.5 13.4 393,745

