The 30 Oldest Countries On Earth deberarr / iStock via Getty Images

The global population has aged considerably in recent decades. Between 1960 and 2022, the share of people 65 and older worldwide doubled from 5% to 10%, according to the World Bank. While the increase is partially attributable to improved living standards and advances in medicine, it is also a product of falling birth rates. On average, women are now having half as many children in their lifetimes as they were in the 1960s. Partially as a result, many countries now face a looming crisis.

An aging population can have far-reaching social and economic consequences. As populations age and workers retire, there are fewer young people to fill job openings. Fewer workers also means fewer people paying taxes that fund social safety net programs. As revenue for public pension and health care programs decline, a growing retired population will mean greater demand for their benefits and services.

According to data from the CIA’s World Factbook, the median age in a typical country is 31.5 years. But in dozens of countries around the world, over half of the population are well over 40 years old.

Using CIA data for the latest available year, 24/7 Wall St. identified the oldest countries on Earth. We reviewed the median age in 193 countries and ranked the 30 with the oldest populations. All supplemental data is from the World Bank and is also for the most recent available year.

Among the countries on this list, the age of a typical resident ranges from 42.8 years to nearly 57 years. The countries on this list are almost all in Europe, and most are highly-developed and relatively wealthy. In all but three countries on this list, GDP per capita exceeds the $12,688 global average. (Here is a look at the countries with the most millionaires per capita.)

For a country to maintain a steady population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should stand at around 2.1 children per woman. In every country on this list with available data, fertility rates are below that threshold. In these countries, low birth rates have given way to a disproportionately large, and growing, retirement age population. (Here is a look at the countries with devastatingly low birth rates.)

Globally, the old age dependency ratio, or the number of residents aged 65 and up for every 100 working age residents, stands at 15 per 100. Among the countries on this list, the old age dependency ratio ranges from about 21 per 100, up to over 70 per 100.

Why It Matters

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images

Demographic trends, like an aging population, can have far-reaching consequences. In any given country, more older residents can mean fewer people to fill essential jobs, and fewer workers to support a growing number of retirees. The problem is expected to get worse before it gets better. According to U.N. estimates, there were 727 million people aged 65 or older in 2020, a number that is expected to more than double by mid-century.

30. Slovakia

Source: QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 42.8 years

42.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 25.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

25.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-15,495 people)

-0.3% (-15,495 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +0.3% (+18,359 people)

+0.3% (+18,359 people) Total population in 2022: 5,431,752

5,431,752 GDP in 2022: $115.5 billion ($21,257 per capita)

$115.5 billion ($21,257 per capita) Region: Europe

29. Poland

Source: MikeMareen / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 42.9 years

42.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 28.0 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

28.0 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -2.5% (-925,375 people)

-2.5% (-925,375 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -3.2% (-1,218,447 people)

-3.2% (-1,218,447 people) Total population in 2022: 36,821,749

36,821,749 GDP in 2022: $688.1 billion ($18,688 per capita)

$688.1 billion ($18,688 per capita) Region: Europe

28. Finland

Source: scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 43.3 years

43.3 years Old-age dependency ratio: 37.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

37.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.3% (+15,089 people)

+0.3% (+15,089 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.2% (+117,134 people)

+2.2% (+117,134 people) Total population in 2022: 5,556,106

5,556,106 GDP in 2022: $282.6 billion ($50,872 per capita)

$282.6 billion ($50,872 per capita) Region: Europe

27. Malta

Source: Cristian Mircea Balate / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 43.5 years

43.5 years Old-age dependency ratio: 28.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

28.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.4% (+12,577 people)

+2.4% (+12,577 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.7% (+105,146 people)

+24.7% (+105,146 people) Total population in 2022: 531,113

531,113 GDP in 2022: $18.1 billion ($34,128 per capita)

$18.1 billion ($34,128 per capita) Region: Europe

26. Serbia

Source: SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 43.9 years

43.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 31.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

31.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -2.5% (-169,877 people)

-2.5% (-169,877 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -7.0% (-499,683 people)

-7.0% (-499,683 people) Total population in 2022: 6,664,449

6,664,449 GDP in 2022: $63.6 billion ($9,538 per capita)

$63.6 billion ($9,538 per capita) Region: Europe

25. Switzerland

Source: extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.2 years

44.2 years Old-age dependency ratio: 29.4 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

29.4 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.8% (+71,214 people)

+0.8% (+71,214 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +8.5% (+686,414 people)

+8.5% (+686,414 people) Total population in 2022: 8,775,760

8,775,760 GDP in 2022: $818.4 billion ($93,260 per capita)

$818.4 billion ($93,260 per capita) Region: Europe

24. Czechia

Source: DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.2 years

44.2 years Old-age dependency ratio: 32.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

32.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.6% (+166,346 people)

+1.6% (+166,346 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +1.5% (+157,846 people)

+1.5% (+157,846 people) Total population in 2022: 10,672,118

10,672,118 GDP in 2022: $290.6 billion ($27,227 per capita)

$290.6 billion ($27,227 per capita) Region: Europe

23. Liechtenstein

Median age in 2024: 44.2 years

44.2 years Old-age dependency ratio: 29.3 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

29.3 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.7% (+288 people)

+0.7% (+288 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +6.8% (+2,521 people)

+6.8% (+2,521 people) Total population in 2022: 39,327

39,327 GDP in 2021: $7.7 billion ($197,505 per capita)

$7.7 billion ($197,505 per capita) Region: Europe

22. Taiwan

Source: Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.6 years

44.6 years Old-age dependency ratio: N/A

N/A Fertility rate in 2021: N/A

N/A 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: N/A

N/A 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: N/A

N/A Total population in 2022: N/A

N/A GDP: N/A

N/A Region: East and Southeast Asia

21. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Greg Sullavan / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.8 years

44.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 27.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

27.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -1.1% (-37,417 people)

-1.1% (-37,417 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -10.6% (-384,033 people)

-10.6% (-384,033 people) Total population in 2022: 3,233,526

3,233,526 GDP in 2022: $24.5 billion ($7,569 per capita)

$24.5 billion ($7,569 per capita) Region: Europe

20. Hungary

Source: AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.8 years

44.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 30.5 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

30.5 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.7% (-66,843 people)

-0.7% (-66,843 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -2.5% (-250,034 people)

-2.5% (-250,034 people) Total population in 2022: 9,643,048

9,643,048 GDP in 2022: $177.3 billion ($18,390 per capita)

$177.3 billion ($18,390 per capita) Region: Europe

19. Ukraine

Source: Aleksandr Mokshyn / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.9 years

44.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 28.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

28.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -13.3% (-5,822,901 people)

-13.3% (-5,822,901 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -16.5% (-7,489,648 people)

-16.5% (-7,489,648 people) Total population in 2022: 38,000,000

38,000,000 GDP in 2022: $160.5 billion ($4,534 per capita)

$160.5 billion ($4,534 per capita) Region: Europe

18. Austria

Source: Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 44.9 years

44.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 30.1 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

30.1 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.0% (+86,054 people)

+1.0% (+86,054 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +6.6% (+562,028 people)

+6.6% (+562,028 people) Total population in 2022: 9,041,851

9,041,851 GDP in 2022: $470.9 billion ($52,085 per capita)

$470.9 billion ($52,085 per capita) Region: Europe

17. Estonia

Median age in 2024: 45.0 years

45.0 years Old-age dependency ratio: 32.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

32.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.3% (+17,908 people)

+1.3% (+17,908 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.3% (+30,843 people)

+2.3% (+30,843 people) Total population in 2022: 1,348,840

1,348,840 GDP in 2022: $38.1 billion ($28,247 per capita)

$38.1 billion ($28,247 per capita) Region: Europe

16. Croatia

Source: Dreamer4787 / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Old-age dependency ratio: 35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.6% (-23,400 people)

-0.6% (-23,400 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -9.4% (-400,089 people)

-9.4% (-400,089 people) Total population in 2022: 3,855,600

3,855,600 GDP in 2022: $71.6 billion ($18,570 per capita)

$71.6 billion ($18,570 per capita) Region: Europe

15. Bulgaria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Old-age dependency ratio: 35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -6.0% (-412,646 people)

-6.0% (-412,646 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -11.0% (-800,018 people)

-11.0% (-800,018 people) Total population in 2022: 6,465,097

6,465,097 GDP in 2022: $90.3 billion ($13,974 per capita)

$90.3 billion ($13,974 per capita) Region: Europe

14. Lithuania

Median age in 2024: 45.1 years

45.1 years Old-age dependency ratio: 32.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

32.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.1% (+30,800 people)

+1.1% (+30,800 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.3% (-126,050 people)

-4.3% (-126,050 people) Total population in 2022: 2,831,639

2,831,639 GDP in 2022: $71.0 billion ($25,065 per capita)

$71.0 billion ($25,065 per capita) Region: Europe

13. Latvia

Source: Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 45.5 years

45.5 years Old-age dependency ratio: 34.9 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

34.9 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-5,107 people)

-0.3% (-5,107 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -6.6% (-133,264 people)

-6.6% (-133,264 people) Total population in 2022: 1,879,383

1,879,383 GDP in 2022: $40.9 billion ($21,780 per capita)

$40.9 billion ($21,780 per capita) Region: Europe

12. Romania

Median age in 2024: 45.5 years

45.5 years Old-age dependency ratio: 28.5 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

28.5 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.4% (-75,050 people)

-0.4% (-75,050 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.7% (-936,684 people)

-4.7% (-936,684 people) Total population in 2022: 19,047,009

19,047,009 GDP in 2022: $300.7 billion ($15,787 per capita)

$300.7 billion ($15,787 per capita) Region: Europe

11. South Korea

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 45.5 years

45.5 years Old-age dependency ratio: 24.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

24.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.2% (-116,759 people)

-0.2% (-116,759 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.4% (+1,199,224 people)

+2.4% (+1,199,224 people) Total population in 2022: 51,628,117

51,628,117 GDP in 2022: $1.7 trillion ($32,423 per capita)

$1.7 trillion ($32,423 per capita) Region: East and Southeast Asia

10. San Marino

Source: -M-I-S-H-A- / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.1 years

46.1 years Old-age dependency ratio: 30.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

30.6 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 0.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 0.0 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-85 people)

-0.3% (-85 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +1.1% (+375 people)

+1.1% (+375 people) Total population in 2022: 33,660

33,660 GDP in 2021: $1.9 billion ($54,982 per capita)

$1.9 billion ($54,982 per capita) Region: Europe

9. Slovenia

Source: QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.3 years

46.3 years Old-age dependency ratio: 32.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

32.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.2% (+3,907 people)

+0.2% (+3,907 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.5% (+52,033 people)

+2.5% (+52,033 people) Total population in 2022: 2,111,986

2,111,986 GDP in 2022: $60.1 billion ($28,439 per capita)

$60.1 billion ($28,439 per capita) Region: Europe

8. Portugal

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.4 years

46.4 years Old-age dependency ratio: 35.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

35.8 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.5% (+47,873 people)

+0.5% (+47,873 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -0.5% (-47,591 people)

-0.5% (-47,591 people) Total population in 2022: 10,409,704

10,409,704 GDP in 2022: $255.2 billion ($24,515 per capita)

$255.2 billion ($24,515 per capita) Region: Europe

7. Greece

Source: Allard1 / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.5 years

46.5 years Old-age dependency ratio: 36.0 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

36.0 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -1.3% (-142,288 people)

-1.3% (-142,288 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -4.9% (-538,292 people)

-4.9% (-538,292 people) Total population in 2022: 10,426,919

10,426,919 GDP in 2022: $217.6 billion ($20,867 per capita)

$217.6 billion ($20,867 per capita) Region: Europe

6. Germany

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.8 years

46.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

35.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.7% (+601,907 people)

+0.7% (+601,907 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +3.9% (+3,152,380 people)

+3.9% (+3,152,380 people) Total population in 2022: 83,797,985

83,797,985 GDP in 2022: $4.1 trillion ($48,718 per capita)

$4.1 trillion ($48,718 per capita) Region: Europe

5. Spain

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 46.8 years

46.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 30.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

30.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +0.8% (+362,546 people)

+0.8% (+362,546 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.5% (+1,158,295 people)

+2.5% (+1,158,295 people) Total population in 2022: 47,778,340

47,778,340 GDP in 2022: $1.4 trillion ($29,675 per capita)

$1.4 trillion ($29,675 per capita) Region: Europe

4. Italy

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

Median age in 2024: 48.4 years

48.4 years Old-age dependency ratio: 37.9 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

37.9 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.3% (-192,748 people)

-0.3% (-192,748 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -2.1% (-1,293,523 people)

-2.1% (-1,293,523 people) Total population in 2022: 58,940,425

58,940,425 GDP in 2022: $2.0 trillion ($34,776 per capita)

$2.0 trillion ($34,776 per capita) Region: Europe

3. Andorra

Source: Armando Oliveira / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 48.8 years

48.8 years Old-age dependency ratio: 20.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

20.7 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 0.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 0.0 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.0% (+790 people)

+1.0% (+790 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +11.9% (+8,457 people)

+11.9% (+8,457 people) Total population in 2022: 79,824

79,824 GDP in 2022: $3.4 billion ($41,993 per capita)

$3.4 billion ($41,993 per capita) Region: Europe

2. Japan

Source: f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Median age in 2024: 49.9 years

49.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 51.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

51.2 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.4% (-556,604 people)

-0.4% (-556,604 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -1.8% (-2,320,011 people)

-1.8% (-2,320,011 people) Total population in 2022: 125,124,989

125,124,989 GDP in 2022: $4.3 trillion ($34,017 per capita)

$4.3 trillion ($34,017 per capita) Region: East and Southeast Asia

1. Monaco

Source: Garsya / iStock via Getty Images

Median age in 2024: 56.9 years

56.9 years Old-age dependency ratio: 70.4 people age 65+ per 100 working age people

70.4 people age 65+ per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: N/A

N/A 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: -0.6% (-217 people)

-0.6% (-217 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +2.9% (+1,044 people)

+2.9% (+1,044 people) Total population in 2022: 36,469

36,469 GDP in 2022: $8.8 billion ($240,862 per capita)

$8.8 billion ($240,862 per capita) Region: Europe