North Carolina's Best Counties to Live In Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in North Carolina to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 100 counties in North Carolina, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of North Carolina, average life expectancy at birth is 77.7 years. Additionally, 13.3% of the population live below the poverty line and 33.9% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 12 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 North Carolina counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 76.5 years to 82.1 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 5.9% and 24.9%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 24% to over 60%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Franklin County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years

77.4 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $70,493

$70,493 Population: 69,680

29. Haywood County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years

76.5 years Poverty rate: 12.1%

12.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $56,596

$56,596 Population: 62,152

28. Clay County

Source: Milepost430Media / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years

78.1 years Poverty rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.8%

28.8% Median household income: $57,065

$57,065 Population: 11,186

27. Davie County

Source: Zachary Corriher / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 11.6%

11.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%

26.2% Median household income: $69,105

$69,105 Population: 43,030

26. Johnston County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 10.7%

10.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%

26.2% Median household income: $75,288

$75,288 Population: 219,042

25. Pender County

Source: NSA Digital Archive / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years

77.2 years Poverty rate: 11.7%

11.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $74,538

$74,538 Population: 61,592

24. Lincoln County

Source: Mark Castiglia / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.0 years

77.0 years Poverty rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income: $75,672

$75,672 Population: 87,933

23. Madison County

Source: Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years

76.7 years Poverty rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.2%

32.2% Median household income: $56,664

$56,664 Population: 21,414

22. Forsyth County

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years

77.7 years Poverty rate: 15.2%

15.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%

35.3% Median household income: $61,229

$61,229 Population: 383,739

21. Watauga County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years

81.3 years Poverty rate: 24.9%

24.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $50,034

$50,034 Population: 54,540

20. Currituck County

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years

78.1 years Poverty rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income: $82,793

$82,793 Population: 28,616

19. Guilford County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years

77.8 years Poverty rate: 15.1%

15.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9%

37.9% Median household income: $62,880

$62,880 Population: 539,557

18. Carteret County

Source: Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years

77.1 years Poverty rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.9%

31.9% Median household income: $66,965

$66,965 Population: 68,353

17. Camden County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years

79.6 years Poverty rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $79,120

$79,120 Population: 10,547

16. Iredell County

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years

77.9 years Poverty rate: 9.4%

9.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $73,103

$73,103 Population: 187,839

15. Henderson County

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years

79.0 years Poverty rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.0%

34.0% Median household income: $65,508

$65,508 Population: 116,469

14. Polk County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years

79.3 years Poverty rate: 11.0%

11.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.3%

33.3% Median household income: $60,465

$60,465 Population: 19,538

13. Brunswick County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years

79.2 years Poverty rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $71,193

$71,193 Population: 139,721

12. Transylvania County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years

81.0 years Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%

37.1% Median household income: $62,056

$62,056 Population: 33,131

11. Cabarrus County

Source: Rick Lanier / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.5%

36.5% Median household income: $83,828

$83,828 Population: 226,396

10. New Hanover County

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 12.7%

12.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.4%

43.4% Median household income: $67,515

$67,515 Population: 228,134

9. Buncombe County

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years

78.4 years Poverty rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.0%

43.0% Median household income: $66,531

$66,531 Population: 269,449

8. Moore County

Source: NSA Digital Archive / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years

79.1 years Poverty rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.9%

39.9% Median household income: $77,981

$77,981 Population: 100,759

7. Union County

Source: NRedmond / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years

80.1 years Poverty rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.4%

38.4% Median household income: $95,533

$95,533 Population: 240,109

6. Dare County

Source: kenlund / Flickr

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.9 years

78.9 years Poverty rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $79,742

$79,742 Population: 37,160

5. Chatham County

Source: Elizabeth Lara / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.5 years

80.5 years Poverty rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.5%

46.5% Median household income: $84,222

$84,222 Population: 76,754

4. Mecklenburg County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.8%

47.8% Median household income: $79,265

$79,265 Population: 1,115,403

3. Durham County

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years

80.0 years Poverty rate: 12.3%

12.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.9%

51.9% Median household income: $74,927

$74,927 Population: 325,101

2. Wake County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years

81.6 years Poverty rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.7%

55.7% Median household income: $96,734

$96,734 Population: 1,132,103

1. Orange County

Source: BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years

82.1 years Poverty rate: 12.3%

12.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $85,785

$85,785 Population: 145,919

Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population 1 Orange, North Carolina 82.1 61.7 12.3 145,919 2 Wake, North Carolina 81.6 55.7 8.2 1,132,103 3 Durham, North Carolina 80.0 51.9 12.3 325,101 4 Mecklenburg, North Carolina 80.0 47.8 10.5 1,115,403 5 Chatham, North Carolina 80.5 46.5 10.4 76,754 6 Dare, North Carolina 78.9 42.5 6.5 37,160 7 Union, North Carolina 80.1 38.4 6.8 240,109 8 Moore, North Carolina 79.1 39.9 9.5 100,759 9 Buncombe, North Carolina 78.4 43.0 11.2 269,449 10 New Hanover, North Carolina 79.1 43.4 12.7 228,134 11 Cabarrus, North Carolina 78.4 36.5 8.4 226,396 12 Transylvania, North Carolina 81.0 37.1 13.4 33,131 13 Brunswick, North Carolina 79.2 32.4 9.1 139,721 14 Polk, North Carolina 79.3 33.3 11.0 19,538 15 Henderson, North Carolina 79.0 34.0 11.4 116,469 16 Iredell, North Carolina 77.9 32.7 9.4 187,839 17 Camden, North Carolina 79.6 24.3 5.9 10,547 18 Carteret, North Carolina 77.1 31.9 9.7 68,353 19 Guilford, North Carolina 77.8 37.9 15.1 539,557 20 Currituck, North Carolina 78.1 27.1 8.5 28,616 21 Watauga, North Carolina 81.3 44.5 24.9 54,540 22 Forsyth, North Carolina 77.7 35.3 15.2 383,739 23 Madison, North Carolina 76.7 32.2 12.5 21,414 24 Lincoln, North Carolina 77.0 26.1 9.3 87,933 25 Pender, North Carolina 77.2 28.6 11.7 61,592 26 Johnston, North Carolina 77.7 26.2 10.7 219,042 27 Davie, North Carolina 78.4 26.2 11.6 43,030 28 Clay, North Carolina 78.1 28.8 13.5 11,186 29 Haywood, North Carolina 76.5 28.7 12.1 62,152 30 Franklin, North Carolina 77.4 23.7 9.7 69,680

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.