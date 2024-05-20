Population and Social Characteristics

North Carolina's Best Counties to Live In

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Every year in the United States, tens of millions of Americans move to a new home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the bulk of these moves are motivated by personal circumstances, often relating to housing, family, or employment. But when it comes to deciding on a place to live, it can also be helpful to weigh other, less subjective factors.

As a means of gauging and comparing degrees of development between countries — beyond standard measures like gross domestic product and economic growth — the United Nations created the Human Development Index. By accounting for factors related to health and well-being, educational attainment, and standards of living, the HDI offers an assessment of overall quality of life at the individual level within a given geography.

When applied to communities within the United States, the core principles of the HDI reveal that some parts of the country are far better places to live than others.

Using an index inspired by the HDI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best counties in North Carolina to live in. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate. Of the 100 counties in North Carolina, we ranked the 30 with the highest HDI score.

Across all of North Carolina, average life expectancy at birth is 77.7 years. Additionally, 13.3% of the population live below the poverty line and 33.9% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Of the 30 counties on this list, 12 compare favorably to the state as a whole in each of these metrics.

Among these 30 North Carolina counties, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 76.5 years to 82.1 years. Meanwhile, poverty rates vary between 5.9% and 24.9%, and bachelor’s degree attainment rates range from about 24% to over 60%.

Data used to calculate rankings are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. All ACS data are five-year averages.

Why It Matters

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Many of the most commonly cited economic indicators — including unemployment, GDP, and industrial output — are useful gauges of prosperity and productive capacity in a given area. But when it comes to measuring overall quality of life, any single metric inevitably falls short. To address these shortcomings, the HDI combines three key social and economic measures into a single index score, allowing for objective comparisons between communities across the United States.

30. Franklin County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 23.7%
  • Median household income: $70,493
  • Population: 69,680

29. Haywood County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years
  • Poverty rate: 12.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.7%
  • Median household income: $56,596
  • Population: 62,152

28. Clay County

Source: Milepost430Media / Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 13.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.8%
  • Median household income: $57,065
  • Population: 11,186

27. Davie County

Source: Zachary Corriher / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years
  • Poverty rate: 11.6%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%
  • Median household income: $69,105
  • Population: 43,030

26. Johnston County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years
  • Poverty rate: 10.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.2%
  • Median household income: $75,288
  • Population: 219,042

25. Pender County

Source: NSA Digital Archive / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years
  • Poverty rate: 11.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 28.6%
  • Median household income: $74,538
  • Population: 61,592

24. Lincoln County

Source: Mark Castiglia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.0 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 26.1%
  • Median household income: $75,672
  • Population: 87,933

23. Madison County

Source: Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.7 years
  • Poverty rate: 12.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.2%
  • Median household income: $56,664
  • Population: 21,414

22. Forsyth County

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years
  • Poverty rate: 15.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 35.3%
  • Median household income: $61,229
  • Population: 383,739

21. Watauga County

AppalCART Facility Ribbon Cutting - Aug. 2, 2013 by NCDOTcommunications
AppalCART Facility Ribbon Cutting - Aug. 2, 2013 (CC BY 2.0) by NCDOTcommunications
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years
  • Poverty rate: 24.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.5%
  • Median household income: $50,034
  • Population: 54,540

20. Currituck County

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 8.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 27.1%
  • Median household income: $82,793
  • Population: 28,616

19. Guilford County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years
  • Poverty rate: 15.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9%
  • Median household income: $62,880
  • Population: 539,557

18. Carteret County

Source: Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.9%
  • Median household income: $66,965
  • Population: 68,353

17. Camden County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years
  • Poverty rate: 5.9%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.3%
  • Median household income: $79,120
  • Population: 10,547

16. Iredell County

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.7%
  • Median household income: $73,103
  • Population: 187,839

15. Henderson County

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years
  • Poverty rate: 11.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.0%
  • Median household income: $65,508
  • Population: 116,469

14. Polk County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years
  • Poverty rate: 11.0%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.3%
  • Median household income: $60,465
  • Population: 19,538

13. Brunswick County

Brunswick County Courthouse by Gerry Dincher
Brunswick County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.1%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 32.4%
  • Median household income: $71,193
  • Population: 139,721

12. Transylvania County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years
  • Poverty rate: 13.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.1%
  • Median household income: $62,056
  • Population: 33,131

11. Cabarrus County

Source: Rick Lanier / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years
  • Poverty rate: 8.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.5%
  • Median household income: $83,828
  • Population: 226,396

10. New Hanover County

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 12.7%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.4%
  • Median household income: $67,515
  • Population: 228,134

9. Buncombe County

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.4 years
  • Poverty rate: 11.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.0%
  • Median household income: $66,531
  • Population: 269,449

8. Moore County

Source: NSA Digital Archive / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 9.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.9%
  • Median household income: $77,981
  • Population: 100,759

7. Union County

Source: NRedmond / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 6.8%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 38.4%
  • Median household income: $95,533
  • Population: 240,109

6. Dare County

Source: kenlund / Flickr

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.9 years
  • Poverty rate: 6.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 42.5%
  • Median household income: $79,742
  • Population: 37,160

5. Chatham County

Source: Elizabeth Lara / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.5 years
  • Poverty rate: 10.4%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.5%
  • Median household income: $84,222
  • Population: 76,754

4. Mecklenburg County

Welcome to North Carolina by Ken Lund
Welcome to North Carolina (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years
  • Poverty rate: 10.5%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 47.8%
  • Median household income: $79,265
  • Population: 1,115,403

3. Durham County

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.0 years
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.9%
  • Median household income: $74,927
  • Population: 325,101

2. Wake County

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.6 years
  • Poverty rate: 8.2%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.7%
  • Median household income: $96,734
  • Population: 1,132,103

1. Orange County

Source: BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.1 years
  • Poverty rate: 12.3%
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 61.7%
  • Median household income: $85,785
  • Population: 145,919
Rank County Avg. life expectancy at birth (yrs.) Adults with a bachelor’s degree (%) Poverty rate (%) Population
1 Orange, North Carolina 82.1 61.7 12.3 145,919
2 Wake, North Carolina 81.6 55.7 8.2 1,132,103
3 Durham, North Carolina 80.0 51.9 12.3 325,101
4 Mecklenburg, North Carolina 80.0 47.8 10.5 1,115,403
5 Chatham, North Carolina 80.5 46.5 10.4 76,754
6 Dare, North Carolina 78.9 42.5 6.5 37,160
7 Union, North Carolina 80.1 38.4 6.8 240,109
8 Moore, North Carolina 79.1 39.9 9.5 100,759
9 Buncombe, North Carolina 78.4 43.0 11.2 269,449
10 New Hanover, North Carolina 79.1 43.4 12.7 228,134
11 Cabarrus, North Carolina 78.4 36.5 8.4 226,396
12 Transylvania, North Carolina 81.0 37.1 13.4 33,131
13 Brunswick, North Carolina 79.2 32.4 9.1 139,721
14 Polk, North Carolina 79.3 33.3 11.0 19,538
15 Henderson, North Carolina 79.0 34.0 11.4 116,469
16 Iredell, North Carolina 77.9 32.7 9.4 187,839
17 Camden, North Carolina 79.6 24.3 5.9 10,547
18 Carteret, North Carolina 77.1 31.9 9.7 68,353
19 Guilford, North Carolina 77.8 37.9 15.1 539,557
20 Currituck, North Carolina 78.1 27.1 8.5 28,616
21 Watauga, North Carolina 81.3 44.5 24.9 54,540
22 Forsyth, North Carolina 77.7 35.3 15.2 383,739
23 Madison, North Carolina 76.7 32.2 12.5 21,414
24 Lincoln, North Carolina 77.0 26.1 9.3 87,933
25 Pender, North Carolina 77.2 28.6 11.7 61,592
26 Johnston, North Carolina 77.7 26.2 10.7 219,042
27 Davie, North Carolina 78.4 26.2 11.6 43,030
28 Clay, North Carolina 78.1 28.8 13.5 11,186
29 Haywood, North Carolina 76.5 28.7 12.1 62,152
30 Franklin, North Carolina 77.4 23.7 9.7 69,680

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Population and Social Characteristics, acs, best counties in North Carolina, best counties to live in North Carolina, best educated counties in North Carolina, best places to live in North Carolina, county health rankings, healthiest counties in North Carolina, richest counties in North Carolina

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

New York's Best Counties to Live In

New Jersey's Best Counties to Live In

Michigan's Best Counties to Live In

11 Jim Cramer Quotes Every 60-Year-Old Needs to Hear