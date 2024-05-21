The 30 Youngest Countries On Earth NASA / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Rising living standards and advances in medicine have resulted in meaningful improvements in life expectancy in recent decades. According to the World Bank, average life expectancy at birth is 71.3 years globally, up from about 51 years in 1960. Over the same period, birth rates worldwide have fallen precipitously. These changes have led to a rapidly aging global population.

Between 1980 and 2022, the median age in the U.S. rose from 30 to record-high of nearly 39, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over roughly the same period, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. climbed from 73.6 to 76.3. Meanwhile, fertility rates in the U.S. dropped from an average of over 1.8 births per woman over a lifetime to fewer than 1.7 births, according to the World Bank.

While recent demographic changes in the U.S. are broadly representative of global trends, there are exceptions. In some parts of the world, populations are far younger than typical, including more than two dozen countries where most residents are not even 21 years old.

Using the latest available data from the CIA World Factbook, 24/7 Wall St. identified the youngest countries on Earth. We reviewed the median age in 193 countries and ranked the 30 with the youngest populations. All supplemental data is from the World Bank and is also for the most recent available year.

Among the countries on this list, the age of a typical resident ranges from 20.8 down to just 15.2. With only one exception, each of these countries are in Africa — and all are relatively poor places. In the wealthiest country on this list, per capita gross domestic product is only $3,000, and in most, GDP per capita is less than $1,000. For context, GDP per capita is $12,688 globally and $76,330 in the United States. (Here is a look at the poorest countries in the world.)

In many countries on this list, economic development is not the most pressing challenge. More than dozen of these countries, including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan are also currently embroiled in armed conflict. With lower living standards — and, in many cases widespread violence — life expectancy is below average in every country on this list. In 12 of these places, average life expectancy at birth is less than 60 years. (Here is a look at the countries currently at war.)

In addition to low life expectancies, young populations in these places are also attributable to high birth rates. For a country to maintain a steady population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should stand at around 2.1 children per woman. In every country on this list, fertility rates are well above that threshold.

Why It Matters

Many of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the world have been reporting falling birth rates for decades. Now, global population growth is being driven largely by some of the poorest countries in the world — often places that are suffering through armed conflict. With high birthrates and low life expectancies resulting from violence and lower standards of living, there are many countries where most of the population are 20 years old or younger.

30. Rwanda

Median age in 2024: 20.8 years

20.8 years Child dependency ratio: 66 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

66 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 3.8 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 66.1 years

66.1 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.1% (+2,675,348 people)

+24.1% (+2,675,348 people) Total population in 2022: 13,776,698

13,776,698 GDP in 2022: $13.3 billion ($966 per capita)

$13.3 billion ($966 per capita) Region: Africa

29. Togo

Median age in 2024: 20.7 years

20.7 years Child dependency ratio: 70 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

70 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.3 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.6 years

61.6 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.5% (+1,742,470 people)

+24.5% (+1,742,470 people) Total population in 2022: 8,848,699

8,848,699 GDP in 2022: $8.3 billion ($943 per capita)

$8.3 billion ($943 per capita) Region: Africa

28. Republic of the Congo

Median age in 2024: 20.7 years

20.7 years Child dependency ratio: 73 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

73 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.5 years

63.5 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +23.7% (+1,142,358 people)

+23.7% (+1,142,358 people) Total population in 2022: 5,970,424

5,970,424 GDP in 2022: $15.8 billion ($2,649 per capita)

$15.8 billion ($2,649 per capita) Region: Africa

27. Central African Republic

Median age in 2024: 20.4 years

20.4 years Child dependency ratio: 98 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

98 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 53.9 years

53.9 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +16.2% (+776,716 people)

+16.2% (+776,716 people) Total population in 2022: 5,579,144

5,579,144 GDP in 2022: $2.4 billion ($427 per capita)

$2.4 billion ($427 per capita) Region: Africa

26. Ethiopia

Median age in 2024: 20.4 years

20.4 years Child dependency ratio: 69 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

69 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.0 years

65.0 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.1% (+26,295,558 people)

+27.1% (+26,295,558 people) Total population in 2022: 123,379,924

123,379,924 GDP in 2022: $126.8 billion ($1,028 per capita)

$126.8 billion ($1,028 per capita) Region: Africa

25. Malawi

Median age in 2024: 20.3 years

20.3 years Child dependency ratio: 78 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

78 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.9 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 3.9 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 62.9 years

62.9 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.3% (+4,380,542 people)

+27.3% (+4,380,542 people) Total population in 2022: 20,405,317

20,405,317 GDP in 2022: $13.2 billion ($645 per capita)

$13.2 billion ($645 per capita) Region: Africa

24. The Gambia

Median age in 2024: 20.2 years

20.2 years Child dependency ratio: 79 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

79 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.7 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.7 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 62.1 years

62.1 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.3% (+581,123 people)

+27.3% (+581,123 people) Total population in 2022: 2,705,992

2,705,992 GDP in 2022: $2.2 billion ($808 per capita)

$2.2 billion ($808 per capita) Region: Africa

23. Afghanistan

Median age in 2024: 20.0 years

20.0 years Child dependency ratio: 79 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

79 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 62.0 years

62.0 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.4% (+9,587,562 people)

+30.4% (+9,587,562 people) Total population in 2022: 41,128,771

41,128,771 GDP in 2021: $14.3 billion ($356 per capita)

$14.3 billion ($356 per capita) Region: South Asia

22. Liberia

Median age in 2024: 19.9 years

19.9 years Child dependency ratio: 72 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

72 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.1 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.1 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.7 years

60.7 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +19.8% (+875,368 people)

+19.8% (+875,368 people) Total population in 2022: 5,302,681

5,302,681 GDP in 2022: $4.0 billion ($755 per capita)

$4.0 billion ($755 per capita) Region: Africa

21. Guinea

Median age in 2024: 19.4 years

19.4 years Child dependency ratio: 75 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

75 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.4 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 58.9 years

58.9 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +25.4% (+2,803,911 people)

+25.4% (+2,803,911 people) Total population in 2022: 13,859,341

13,859,341 GDP in 2022: $21.0 billion ($1,515 per capita)

$21.0 billion ($1,515 per capita) Region: Africa

20. Sierra Leone

Median age in 2024: 19.4 years

19.4 years Child dependency ratio: 67 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

67 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.0 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.1 years

60.1 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +23.6% (+1,640,859 people)

+23.6% (+1,640,859 people) Total population in 2022: 8,605,718

8,605,718 GDP in 2022: $4.1 billion ($476 per capita)

$4.1 billion ($476 per capita) Region: Africa

19. Nigeria

Median age in 2024: 19.3 years

19.3 years Child dependency ratio: 80 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

80 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 5.2 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 52.7 years

52.7 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +25.1% (+43,815,089 people)

+25.1% (+43,815,089 people) Total population in 2022: 218,541,212

218,541,212 GDP in 2022: $472.6 billion ($2,163 per capita)

$472.6 billion ($2,163 per capita) Region: Africa

18. Sudan

Median age in 2024: 19.3 years

19.3 years Child dependency ratio: 74 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

74 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.3 years

65.3 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.2% (+10,883,500 people)

+30.2% (+10,883,500 people) Total population in 2022: 46,874,204

46,874,204 GDP in 2022: $51.7 billion ($1,102 per capita)

$51.7 billion ($1,102 per capita) Region: Africa

17. Senegal

Median age in 2024: 19.2 years

19.2 years Child dependency ratio: 75 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

75 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.4 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.4 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.1 years

67.1 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.4% (+3,720,883 people)

+27.4% (+3,720,883 people) Total population in 2022: 17,316,449

17,316,449 GDP in 2022: $27.7 billion ($1,599 per capita)

$27.7 billion ($1,599 per capita) Region: Africa

16. Tanzania

Median age in 2024: 19.1 years

19.1 years Child dependency ratio: 81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.7 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.7 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 66.2 years

66.2 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +33.0% (+16,244,105 people)

+33.0% (+16,244,105 people) Total population in 2022: 65,497,748

65,497,748 GDP in 2022: $75.7 billion ($1,193 per capita)

$75.7 billion ($1,193 per capita) Region: Africa

15. Somalia

Median age in 2024: 19.1 years

19.1 years Child dependency ratio: 94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.3 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 55.3 years

55.3 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +36.9% (+4,745,026 people)

+36.9% (+4,745,026 people) Total population in 2022: 17,597,511

17,597,511 GDP in 2022: $10.4 billion ($592 per capita)

$10.4 billion ($592 per capita) Region: Africa

14. Cameroon

Median age in 2024: 18.9 years

18.9 years Child dependency ratio: 77 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

77 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.3 years

60.3 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +29.0% (+6,281,686 people)

+29.0% (+6,281,686 people) Total population in 2022: 27,914,536

27,914,536 GDP in 2022: $43.6 billion ($1,563 per capita)

$43.6 billion ($1,563 per capita) Region: Africa

13. South Sudan

Median age in 2024: 18.7 years

18.7 years Child dependency ratio: 82 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

82 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.5 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 55.0 years

55.0 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -1.7% (-192,867 people)

-1.7% (-192,867 people) Total population in 2022: 10,913,164

10,913,164 GDP: N/A

N/A Region: Africa

12. Burkina Faso

Median age in 2024: 18.7 years

18.7 years Child dependency ratio: 81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.8 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.3 years

59.3 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +28.6% (+5,037,354 people)

+28.6% (+5,037,354 people) Total population in 2022: 22,673,762

22,673,762 GDP in 2022: $18.8 billion ($830 per capita)

$18.8 billion ($830 per capita) Region: Africa

11. Zambia

Median age in 2024: 18.4 years

18.4 years Child dependency ratio: 77 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

77 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.3 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.2 years

61.2 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +31.4% (+4,782,699 people)

+31.4% (+4,782,699 people) Total population in 2022: 20,017,675

20,017,675 GDP in 2022: $29.2 billion ($1,457 per capita)

$29.2 billion ($1,457 per capita) Region: Africa

10. Burundi

Median age in 2024: 18.4 years

18.4 years Child dependency ratio: 89 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

89 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.1 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 5.1 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.7 years

61.7 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.0% (+2,739,999 people)

+27.0% (+2,739,999 people) Total population in 2022: 12,889,576

12,889,576 GDP in 2022: $3.3 billion ($259 per capita)

$3.3 billion ($259 per capita) Region: Africa

9. Guinea-Bissau

Median age in 2024: 18.4 years

18.4 years Child dependency ratio: 70 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

70 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.0 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.7 years

59.7 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.0% (+407,813 people)

+24.0% (+407,813 people) Total population in 2022: 2,105,566

2,105,566 GDP in 2022: $1.6 billion ($776 per capita)

$1.6 billion ($776 per capita) Region: Africa

8. Mozambique

Median age in 2024: 17.3 years

17.3 years Child dependency ratio: 81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

81 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.3 years

59.3 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.6% (+7,717,787 people)

+30.6% (+7,717,787 people) Total population in 2022: 32,969,518

32,969,518 GDP in 2022: $18.4 billion ($558 per capita)

$18.4 billion ($558 per capita) Region: Africa

7. Benin

Median age in 2024: 17.2 years

17.2 years Child dependency ratio: 78 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

78 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 5.0 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.8 years

59.8 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +29.5% (+3,044,134 people)

+29.5% (+3,044,134 people) Total population in 2022: 13,352,864

13,352,864 GDP in 2022: $17.4 billion ($1,303 per capita)

$17.4 billion ($1,303 per capita) Region: Africa

6. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Median age in 2024: 16.9 years

16.9 years Child dependency ratio: 92 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

92 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.2 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.2 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.2 years

59.2 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.8% (+25,550,191 people)

+34.8% (+25,550,191 people) Total population in 2022: 99,010,212

99,010,212 GDP in 2022: $64.7 billion ($654 per capita)

$64.7 billion ($654 per capita) Region: Africa

5. Chad

Median age in 2024: 16.7 years

16.7 years Child dependency ratio: 94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.3 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 52.5 years

52.5 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.1% (+4,506,549 people)

+34.1% (+4,506,549 people) Total population in 2022: 17,723,315

17,723,315 GDP in 2022: $12.7 billion ($717 per capita)

$12.7 billion ($717 per capita) Region: Africa

4. Mali

Median age in 2024: 16.4 years

16.4 years Child dependency ratio: 94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

94 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.0 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 58.9 years

58.9 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +32.9% (+5,589,557 people)

+32.9% (+5,589,557 people) Total population in 2022: 22,593,590

22,593,590 GDP in 2022: $18.8 billion ($833 per capita)

$18.8 billion ($833 per capita) Region: Africa

3. Angola

Median age in 2024: 16.3 years

16.3 years Child dependency ratio: 86 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

86 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.3 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 5.3 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.6 years

61.6 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +36.1% (+9,441,985 people)

+36.1% (+9,441,985 people) Total population in 2022: 35,588,987

35,588,987 GDP in 2022: $106.8 billion ($3,000 per capita)

$106.8 billion ($3,000 per capita) Region: Africa

2. Uganda

Median age in 2024: 16.2 years

16.2 years Child dependency ratio: 84 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

84 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 4.6 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 62.7 years

62.7 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.0% (+11,976,015 people)

+34.0% (+11,976,015 people) Total population in 2022: 47,249,585

47,249,585 GDP in 2022: $45.6 billion ($964 per capita)

$45.6 billion ($964 per capita) Region: Africa

1. Niger

Median age in 2024: 15.2 years

15.2 years Child dependency ratio: 100 people under age 15 per 100 working age people

100 people under age 15 per 100 working age people Fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.8 children per woman over lifetime

Avg. of 6.8 children per woman over lifetime Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.6 years

61.6 years 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +40.5% (+7,554,778 people)

+40.5% (+7,554,778 people) Total population in 2022: 26,207,977

26,207,977 GDP in 2022: $15.3 billion ($585 per capita)

$15.3 billion ($585 per capita) Region: Africa

