The Most Affordable Town In Every State Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Home prices, rent, and inflation are absolutely out of control. The prices of single-family homes have skyrocketed to unaffordable levels and are inflated well beyond the reasonable value of the property. There are many people to blame for this situation, not least of which are private equity firms, realtors, and more. How long will this last? Nobody can say. In the meantime, the rest of us are forced to find affordable places to live and try to squeeze out an affordable life. Here is the most affordable town in every U.S. state.

For this list, we used price, income, and demographic information from Redfin, HomeSnacks, World Population Review, and Tripadvisor. The Cost of Living Index for each town comes from Homesnacks. Homesnacks used weighted data to create the index. Statistical categories that are weighted together used to create the index include the cost of housing, transportation, services, groceries, healthcare, and utilities. The United States Average is 100, So anything over or under that tells you what the cost of living in each city is relative to the United States average.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

If current wage, inflation, and home price trends continue as they are today, very soon we will find ourselves in a world in which we don’t actually own anything and we are all forced to rent since we can’t afford basic things. We want to help people avoid this future as much as possible, so we found the most affordable towns in every state.

#1 Selma, Alabama

Source: William Lovelace / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $55,185

$55,185 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $552

$552 Median Household Income: $31,084

$31,084 Cost of Living : 81

: 81 Population: 17,023

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Selma is 64% lower than the national average of $1,516/month. Selma is known as “The Queen City of the Black Belt.” It is the county seat of Dallas County, Alabama, and is home to the largest historic district in Alabama. Selma is known for being the place of the Montgomery Marches. The Montgomery Marches happened on March 17, 1965, and started in Selma. It was led by civil rights activists, most notably, Martin Luther King Jr.

#2 Palmer, Alaska

Source: Robert Frashure / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $225,000

$225,000 Average Rent for a 1-bedroom Apartment: $1,053

$1,053 Median Household Income: $62,068

$62,068 Cost of Living Index: 118

118 Population: 6,304

Palmer has an elevation of 233 feet and is only an hour outside of Anchorage. You can enjoy the proximity to Alaska’s biggest city without paying big city prices. Palmer is nestled next to the beautiful Pioneer and Twin Peaks and the Chugach Mountains. It is a farming community known for its cabbages, turnips, and large root vegetables. Visitors can enjoy exploring the Kink Glacier and the Independence Mine State Historical Park.

#3 Bullhead City, Arizona

Source: Fotogro / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $310,043

$310,043 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $944

$944 Median Household Income: $47,129

$47,129 Cost of Living Index: 82

82 Population: 41,593

Bullhead City sits along the Colorado River and offers plenty of free and low-cost entertainment. You can visit the Colorado River Nature Center and the Colorado River Museum, go camping at the Davis Dam, or ride a river taxi. There are six public schools in Bullhead City with an average testing rate of 3/10, which puts it in the bottom 50% of Arizona public schools. On the other hand, among the five charter schools the city has to offer, one of them is considered one of the highest-ranked charter schools in the state: Mohave Accelerated Elementary School East with a rating of nine.

#4 El Dorado, Arkansas

Source: Damon Shaw / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $122,597

$122,597 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $780

$780 Median Household Income: $46,869

$46,869 Cost of Living Index: 77

77 Population: 18,129

El Dorado is part of Union County. This small suburban town is rated excellent for education but has a higher than national average crime rate at 68 per 1,000 people. El Dorado is famous for its annual music festival. While you are downtown, you can visit the Arkansas Arboretum, and the Magnolia Murals, and go antiquing. El Dorado has a poverty rate of 22.2%.

#5 Calipatria, California

Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $226,274

$226,274 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $832

$832 Median Household Income: $43,095

$43,095 Cost of Living Index: 85

85 Population: 6,579

Dreaming of living in California but can’t afford the Hollywood lifestyle? If you don’t mind small-town living, consider Calipatria as an alternative. Calipatria is in Southern California and is located two hours east of San Diego. Visitors can enjoy the beach or swing by the Salton Sea Wildlife Refuge. You could also check out The Mud Pots of Calipatria.

#6 Federal Heights, Colorado

Source: geewhypics / Flickr

Median Home Price: $401,479

$401,479 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,516

$1,516 Median Household Income: $56,316

$56,316 Cost of Living Index : 82

: 82 Population: 14,173

Federal Heights is located near Denver and has a cost of living 24.1% lower than the state average. It is home to Water World, a 67-acre water park. It also has an 18-hole golf course and a lively garden center. The nearest big city is Boulder, which is 19 miles away. Federal Heights has a school rating of 6/10.

#7 Willimantic, Connecticut

Source: Renata Ty / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $225,900

$225,900 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,060

$1,060 Median Household Income: $45,723

$45,723 Cost of Living Index: 101

101 Population: 17,762

Willimantic is located in Windham County and is 40 minutes away from Hartford and is considered a borough within Windham. Visitors can enjoy the rich Connecticut paranormal history of Willimantic by visiting the Mystic Seaport Museum, and the Mystic Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tour. The town boasts 10 haunted locations that tourists can explore.

#8 Seaford, Delaware

Source: Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $284,380

$284,380 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,064

$1,064 Median Household Income: $49,469

$49,469 Cost of Living Index: 99

99 Population: 8,055

Despite being the most dangerous city in Delaware (according to the most recent FBI crime data) education is rated a 6/10 and ranks among the top 50% of Delaware public schools. As the name implies, Seaford sits on the coast and has beautiful coastal views. The city draws tourists for hiking and camping at the Nanticoke River, and Cape Henlopen. It also has a rich cultural history with places like the Seaford Gallery, Nanticoke River Arts Council, and the Seaford Museum.

#9 Palatka, Florida

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $196,151

$196,151 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $792

$792 Median Household Income: $30,945

$30,945 Cost of Living Index : 81

: 81 Population: 10,471

Palatka hosts a number of fairs and festivals annually, most notably the Palatka Bluegrass Festival, Florida Azalea Festival, and the Blue Crab Festival. It is known as the “Gem City of the St. Johns.” Visitors also enjoy the local cuisine that combines freshly caught seafood and southern comfort food.

#10 Waynesboro, Georgia

Source: Blake Hydrick / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $149,567

$149,567 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $724

$724 Median Household Income: $41,932

$41,932 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 5,472

Waynesboro is close to the Agusta metro area and offers a lot of amenities for a small town. Amenities include multiple golf courses, a greenway loop, and an emphasis on mental health. The crime rate is a little bit higher than the Georgia national average.

#11 Waianae, Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $590,487

Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,304

Median Household Income: $77,435

Cost of Living Index: 141

Population: 13,749

Waianae is on the Island of O’ahu. Median rent here is the cheapest in the state. You can enjoy the year-long mild temperatures and sunshine and the incredible fresh fruit. Hawaii also ranks in the top 5 most racially diverse states in the nation, which helps you enjoy multiple cultures. One thing to consider is that Indigenous Hawaiians consider their state as occupied land, and most do not want tourists and transplants to come and use up their resources. Life is really hard for indigenous Hawaiians, and the high cost of living has caused a lot of natives to not be able to afford to live in their own kingdom.

#12 Rupert, Idaho

Source: Tedi S Photography / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $295,733

$295,733 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $756

$756 Median Household Income : $53,348

: $53,348 Cost of Living Index: 81

81 Population: 6,066

This Southern Idaho town was ranked as the best city for families in Idaho. There are a lot of budget-friendly things to do here including natural hot springs, fishing, hiking, kayaking, whitewater rafting, farmer’s markets, pickleball courts, and a city pool. One of the only drawbacks of living in Rupert is the high poverty rate at 24.9%.

#13 Mattoon, Illinois

Source: GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $102,983

: $102,983 Average Rent for a1-Bedroom Apartment: $740

$740 Median Household Income: $45,953

$45,953 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 16,870

When most people think of Illinois, the first place they think of is Chicago. Mattoon is definitely not Chicago, so lower your standards before moving here. Mattoon is a charming small town with tree-lined streets, plenty of bike trails, lakes, and nature trails, and is rated highly in education. Something to consider is that a significant portion of the population are retirees, which isn’t a con necessarily, but just a fact. Mattoon also has low crime rates.

#14 Connersville, Indiana

Source: Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $134,012

$134,012 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $747

$747 Median Household Income: $41,769

$41,769 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 13,395

The cost of living in Connersville is 12.8% lower than the state average. One of the most exciting attractions in Connersville is the Whitewater Valley Railroad where you can look at the museum and even take a historic train ride. Connersville also hosts a good number of festivals and fairs year-round. The most notable events are the Fayette County Free Fair, the Connersville Apple Festival, Oktoberfest, and a robust Christmas Parade.

#15 Oelwein, Iowa

Source: StompingGirl / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $97,930

$97,930 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $790

: $790 Median Household Income: $41,629

$41,629 Cost of Living Index : 75

: 75 Population: 5,934

Oelwein is in Fayette County, conveniently located at an intersection between two major Iowa highways. One of the only downsides of Oelwein is the small population size. Small towns are ideal for some but might feel under-stimulating for others. A big pro is that Oelwein has a really low crime rate and highly-rated education. Some of the local attractions include the Hub City Heritage Corp. Railway Museum, Hickory Grove Golf Course, Corner Market & Greenhouse, and some great public parks.

#16 Fort Scott, Kansas

Source: Ricardo Reitmeyer / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $108,652

$108,652 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $798

$798 Median Household Income: $45,206

$45,206 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 7,569

Located under an hour away from Kansas City, you will have the advantage of small-town living while being close to the largest city in Kansas. With an unemployment rate of 4.5% and a poverty rate of 15.5%, the crime rate is 33.6% above the national average. If you are a history buff, there is plenty to do here. Historic attractions include the Fort Scott National Historic Site, Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, and Gordon Parks Museum. Other attractions include breweries, pubs, a golf course, the Museum of Creativity, and riverfront park trails.

#17 Williamsburg, Kentucky

Source: William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $88,110

$88,110 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $660

$660 Median Household Income: $33,875

$33,875 Cost of Living Index : 76

: 76 Population: 5,229

This southeastern Kentucky small town comes with a waterpark and a resort park! For outdoor lovers to soak up the lovely scenery, you can enjoy the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Laurel River Lake, and the Summer Shoals Retreat & Campground. Something to consider is that it is a college town, home to the University of the Cumberlands. The crime rate is relatively low with only 10 per 1,000 residents.

#18 Tallulah, Louisiana

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $81,815

$81,815 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $594

$594 Median Household Income: $31,070

$31,070 Cost of Living Index : 73

: 73 Population: 5,639

Tallulah has the advantage of being located close to the Mississippi border and is ranked as one of the safest places in the state. Unfortunately, the poverty rate is around 47% but has a homeownership rate of 46.4%. Some of the attractions include the Southern Heritage Air Foundation, Tensas River National Wildlife Refuge, and the Gators Den Casino.

#19 Caribou, Maine

Source: haveseen / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $156,013

$156,013 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $636

$636 Median Household Income: $47,803

$47,803 Cost of Living Index : 93

: 93 Population: 7,593

Besides having an adorable name, Caribou happens to be the most northeastern city in the United States. Things to do in Caribou include world-class snowmobiling which is famous for being the home of the Northern Maine Brewing Company. It has a low unemployment rate of 3.6% and a homeownership rate of 65.7%. If conservative small towns are your vibe, Caribou might be the place for you.

#20 Cumberland, Maryland

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $139,025

$139,025 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $712

$712 Median Household Income: $45,915

$45,915 Cost of Living Index: 88

88 Population: 19,041

This small town is 10 square miles large with a median age of 41. For history lovers, a few attractions might be of interest: Fort Cumberland, C&O Canal National Historic Park and Visitors Museum, and the Allegany Museum. It also has a community theater, a few breweries and wineries, and some lovely lake-side views at the Rocky Gap State Park.

#21 North Adams, Massachusetts

Source: jdwfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $232,713

$232,713 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $843

$843 Median Household Income: $49,525

$49,525 Cost of Living Index: 101

101 Population: 12,961

North Adams is located within Berkshire County and is conveniently located near the New Hampshire border. Enjoy the culture at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, and the ROAM: A Xtina Parks Gallery. Nature lovers can enjoy the Cascade Waterfall and Windsor Lake.

#22 Benton Harbor, Michigan

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $112,898

: $112,898 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $791

$791 Median Household Income: $26,592

$26,592 Cost of Living Index: 73

73 Population: 8,797

Sitting on the Shore of Lake Michigan, Benton Harbor is a small town with an overall poverty rate of 44.2%. There are plenty of ways to enjoy nature in Benton Harbor including visiting beaches, hiking to a lighthouse, golfing, and wildlife watching at the Sarett Nature Center. Visitors can also enjoy wine tasting, glass making, and go-karting.

#23 Thief River Falls, Minnesota

Source: A Great Blue Heron at Big Sandy Lake in McGregor Minnesota with smoke haze from forest fires in Canada by Lorie Shaull / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Median Home Price: $188,664

$188,664 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $921

$921 Median Household Income: $64,086

$64,086 Cost of Living Index: 83

83 Population: 8,7500

Welcome to “The Snowmobile Capital of the World.” Thief River Falls is the birthplace of Arctic Cat, which is one of the most popular snowmobile manufacturers globally. Thief River Falls is known to be a welcoming town that values community. It hosts several concerts, hockey games, community gatherings, and other events year-round. The city is focused on education and is highly rated. It is a relatively safe place to live, with a violent crime rate of 29 per 100,000 people.

#24 Clarksdale, Mississippi

Source: Rob Schultz / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $45,333

$45,333 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $745

$745 Median Household Income: $35,377

$35,377 Cost of Living Index: 74

74 Population: 13,190

Clarksdale has the best home price-to-income ratio in the entire state of Mississippi. It is also a historic stop on the Mississippi Blues Trail. Visitors and residents enjoy the Delta Blues Museum, tour the Ike Turner House, and enjoy live music at the Ground Zero Blues Club. Being part of the Delta Region, Clarksdale is located in Northern Mississippi and sits on the Mississippi River.

#25 Jennings, Missouri

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $58,011

$58,011 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $857

$857 Median Household Income: $43,633

$43,633 Cost of Living Index : 77

: 77 Population: 12,747

Jennings is located in St. Louis County and is considered part of the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area. Residents have easy access to all the entertainment and amenities St. Louis has to offer. It was home to 20,000 people at its peak in 1960. Jennings was originally Osage and Missouria land until it was occupied by European settlers in the 19th century. Jennings is known for its racially diverse and inclusive sense of community. Some consider it the birthplace of R&B music as prominent musicians such as Ike &Tina Turner.

#26 Lewistown, Montana

Source: Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $251,367

$251,367 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $818

$818 Median Household Income: $56,041

$56,041 Cost of Living Index: 83

83 Population: 6,183

The cost of living is 17.8% cheaper than the Montana average. Lewistown is located almost directly in the middle of the state. With the population being 92% white, it isn’t that diverse but still has some culture to offer visitors and residents. Lewistown was named after Fort Lewis, where the town currently sits. It was established in 1879 and incorporated in 1899. Lewistown was once a prominent city in the gold rush and then became a mining city after the gold ran out. Lewistown is known as the place where “The Mountains Meet the Plains.” Visitors enjoy walking tours to view the historic Croatian architecture.

#27 Lexington, Nebraska

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $180,138

: $180,138 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $921

: $921 Median Household Income: $70,177

$70,177 Cost of Living Index : 80

: 80 Population: 10,780

Lexington has been experiencing a steady increase in population growth since 1990 when it was home to only 1,300 people. Lexington is racially diverse and ranked among one of the safest places in Nebraska. Lexington is located along the Platte River and was named after the Battle of Lexington, which was the first battle during the Revolutionary War. The city also offers the Lexington Bull Ride, one of the largest rodeos in the nation.

#28 Laughlin, Nevada

Source: iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Median Home Price: $260,644

$260,644 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom apartment: $930

$930 Median Household Income: $57,969

$57,969 Cost of Living Index: 83

83 Population: 8,204

Laughlin has a poverty rate of 19.7%. The median age of Laughlin residents is 59 years old. Laughlin is an unincorporated community that sits along the Colorado River, directly across from the most affordable city to live in Arizona, Bullhead City. It’s located 90 miles south of Las Vegas and attracts tourists for its quality gambling, the Car Museum, and a plethora of outdoor activities including hiking, ATV adventuring, petroglyphs spotting, river dinner cruises, water sports on Lake Mohave and the Colorado River, or even take a day trip to nearby Lake Havasu City.

#29 Berlin, New Hampshire

Source: trialsanderrors / Flickr

Median Home Price: $169,746

$169,746 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $769

$769 Median Household Income: $63,100

$63,100 Cost of Living Index: 97

97 Population: 9,629

Situated very near Quebec, around 65% of the population speaks French. Berlin is ranked among one of the best places for families in New Hampshire and has the best home price-to-income ratio. Some of the attractions include gorgeous scenery, biking trails, hiking trails, lakes, four-wheeling trails, and vintage restaurants. The poverty rate is 14.61%, and the median age is 44 years old. Berlin was the first city in New Hampshire to have electric lights in the state and was settled by Prussian immigrants in 1829.

#30 Bridgeton, New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $221,011

: $221,011 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,246

$1,246 Median Household Income: $56,918

$56,918 Cost of Living Index : 89

: 89 Population: 25,665

Bridgeton has a poverty rate of 32.7%, and the median age is 29. As New Jersey’s self-proclaimed Heartland, Bridgeton has attractions aplenty to offer such as the Cohanzick Zoo, Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts, the Malboro Farmer’s Market, and antique shops.

#31 Tucumcari, New Mexico

Source: Neil Lockhart / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $75,709

$75,709 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $672

$672 Median Household Income: $48,773

$48,773 Cost of Living Index : 74

: 74 Population: 5,038

Tucumcari is a historic stop on Route 66 and is home to famous landmarks. It is also home to Mesalands Community College’s Dinosaur Museum and Natural Sciences Laboratory, the Tucumcari Historical Museum, the Tucumcari Railroad Museum, and the New Mexico Route 66 Museum. The city also offers a theater, golf course, and bowling alley.

#32 Niagra Falls, New York

Source: Orchidpoet / Getty Images

Median Home Price: $148,929

Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $763

Median Household Income: $62,833

Cost of Living Index: 79

Population: 47,466

Niagara Falls is probably the most well-known city on our Most Affordable Places to Live In Each State list. Niagara Falls, New York is right next to the City of Niagara Falls, Ontario. You can benefit from the rich culture that the Buffalo-Niagara Falls Metropolitan Area has to offer.

#33 Eden, North Carolina

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $135,635

$135,635 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $741

$741 Median Household Income: $61,963

$61,963 Cost of Living Index : 81

: 81 Population: 15,241

Eden is located on the Northern border of North Carolina near Quartz Mountain. There are several parks and outdoor recreational areas that provide access to activities such as watersports at Millers Creek Reservoir, hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. Eden started out as a textile mill and manufacturing town. The poverty rate is 22.7% and is currently declining annually at a rate of -0.27%. It is home to a charming drive-in movie theater, a vintage marketplace, and a golf course. For brave tourists and residents, there are several historical ghost tours to encounter.

#34 Devil’s Lake, North Dakota

Source: ZakZeinert / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $215,052

$215,052 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $664

$664 Median Household Income: $60,988

$60,988 Cost of Living Index : 81

: 81 Population: 7,152

Apparently, the Devil is generous because Devil’s Lake is the most affordable place to live in North Dakota. With an average age of 37, there are many families that live in this town. As the name suggests, the town is located near Devil’s Lake State Park. It is also near Grahams Island State Park, Black Tiger Bay State Recreation Area, and offers local attractions such as Dockside Entertainment, Lake Region Fitness Center, bars, breweries, and the Lake Region Heritage Center.

#35 Galion, Ohio

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $144,629

: $144,629 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $762

$762 Median Household Income: $56,645

$56,645 Cost of Living Index: 76

76 Population: 10,151

Galion is 96% white and has a poverty rate of 18.62%. It is known for its Oktoberfest celebration, where visitors from nearby counties participate. The city is home to many public parks, a distillery, a brewery, and an art gallery. The crime rate is 11.16 per 1,000 residents, which makes it safer than 44% of U.S. cities.

#36 Henryetta, Oklahoma

Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $95,811

$95,811 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $744

$744 Median Household Income: $55,620

$55,620 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 5,613

Conveniently located one hour east of Oklahoma City, Henryetta lies at the intersection of Routes 40 and 62. Residents can enjoy outdoor recreational activities at Lake Henryetta, Jim Hall Lake, and Nichols Park. The town is also home to Coble Highland Ranch and Zoo, and The Henryetta Territorial Museum. The poverty rate of Henryetta is 26% and the average age is 39.

#37 Milton-Freewater, Oregon

Source: BruceBlock / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $214,651

$214,651 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $725

: $725 Median Household Income: $64,004

$64,004 Cost of Living Index: 89

89 Population: 7,037

Located in Umatilla County, also known as Wine County. Residents and visitors can enjoy wineries and wine-tasting tours. It is also near Harris Park, which has camping sites and beautiful hiking trails. It is 70% white with a poverty rate of 11.7%. The average age is 33.

#38 Bradford, Pennsylvania

Source: BrianEKushner / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $79,099

: $79,099 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $735

$735 Median Household Income: $61,912

$61,912 Cost of Living Index: 79

79 Population: 7,836

Bradford is 94% White with a poverty rate of 28.3%. The average age is 38 years. It has a lot to offer for nature lovers with the Marilla Bridges Hiking Trail, Allegheny National Forest, and Kendall Creek Alpacas Farm. Other attractions include a city pool, movie theater, The Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, and a country club.

#39 Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Source: NayaDadara / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $338,485

$338,485 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $1,066

$1,066 Median Household Income : $74,606

: $74,606 Cost of Living Index: 105

105 Population: 43,118

Woodstock is a town that has a rich textile manufacturing heritage. Visitors can enjoy learning about it at the Museum of Work and Culture. If you are interested in culture, you could check out Stage Right Studio for Arts and Stadium Theatre. Outdoorsy types can enjoy canoeing down the Blackstone River which runs through the town.

#40 Gaffney, South Carolina

Source: Donna Brooks / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $160,274

$160,274 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $837

$837 Median Household Income: $53,835

$53,835 Cost of Living Index: 83

83 Population: 12,177

Gaffney is known as the home of The Peachoid, which is a charming 135-foot water tower that is painted to look like a giant peach. The poverty rate is 23% with a median age of 33.6 years old. Gaffney was involved in the Revolutionary War. History buffs can visit Cowpens National Battlefield which has tours and a walking trail, or Cherokee County History & Arts Museum. Gaffney is also home to many antique shops, a speedway, breweries, and an outdoor shopping outlet marketplace.

#41 Madison, South Dakota

Source: JJM Photography / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price : $235,746

: $235,746 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $806

: $806 Median Household Income: $80,573

$80,573 Cost of Living Index: 79

79 Population: 6,034

Located an hour away from charming Sioux Falls, Madison is home to Lake Herman State Park. This offers plenty of outdoor activity opportunities. It is 94% White with a poverty rate of 14.7%. Visitors can enjoy exploring the Historic Prairie Village, Lake County Museum, and the John Green Art Gallery.

#42 La Follette, Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $143,885

: $143,885 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $729

$729 Median Household Income : $50,331

: $50,331 Cost of Living Index: 75

75 Population: 6,983

Located just 45 minutes outside of Knoxville, filled with mountain views, and serene lake landscapes, and oozes small-town charm. The population is 92% white with a poverty rate of 31.3%. The town is home to an award-winning winery, the famous Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival, and two resorts.

#43 San Benito, Texas

Source: Jeff Remy / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $120,692

: $120,692 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $866

$866 Median Household Income: $51,172

$51,172 Cost of Living Index : 69

: 69 Population: 24,491

Near the southeast Texas/Mexico border, San Benito is a diverse town with a poverty rate of 29%. It is home to the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a trampoline park, the San Benito Historical Society and Museum, the Cultural Arts Department, paintball, a city pool, and La Paloma State Park.

#44 Price, Utah

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

Median Home Price: $278,094

$278,094 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $800

$800 Median Household Income: $59,817

$59,817 Cost of Living Index: 90

90 Population: 8,291

Price is located in Carbon County and has a population that is 84% white, with a 17% poverty rate. For dinosaur lovers, Price might be the place for you! Home to the Prehistoric Museum of the Utah State University Eastern, the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry, and The Basso Dino-Mine Adventure Park. Hikers stop through Price on their way to nearby Goblin Valley State Park. Price also has a wave pool, a community fishing pond, a driving range, a community theater, and several public parks.

#45 St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Source: AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $226,387

$226,387 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $883

: $883 Median Household Income: $73,248

$73,248 Cost of Living Index : 99

: 99 Population: 7,430

Vermont is an expensive state to live in. St. Johnsbury is the only town in the state that has a cost of living under the national average. The population is 92% white and the poverty rate is 16.8%. St. Johnsbury is a growing town that’s home to the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, Farmer’s markets, distilleries, breweries, The Dog Chapel, and Dog Mountain which is a dog-themed chapel complete with scenic views, stained glass, and a gift shop. Skiing enthusiasts will enjoy nearby Burke Mountain, and outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy many hiking, biking, and walking trails.

#46 Danville, Virginia

Source: Matthew T. Carroll / Moment Open via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $137,067

$137,067 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $770

$770 Median Household Income : $59,489

: $59,489 Cost of Living Index : 79

: 79 Population: 41,881

Danville is a city in south-central Virginia. Danville is 50% African American with a poverty rate of 25.3%. Danville sits along the Dan River and is known for its roots in the tobacco markets in the 1800s. It has associations with the Civil War and has Civil War historical sites. It is also home to the Danville Science Center, Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, breweries, an antique mall, and plenty of outdoor fun at the public parks. Danville also hosts a number of festivals and outdoor concerts every year.

#47 Grandview, Washington

Source: gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price : $307,807

: $307,807 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment : $1,005

: $1,005 Median Household Income: $70,516

$70,516 Cost of Living Index: 89

89 Population: 11,206

Grandview is located near Kennewick and Yakima. It is 59% white with a poverty rate of 15%. The median age in Grandview is 25. Danville is home to the charming Bill’s Berry Farm and Yakima Valley Vintners- which teaches winery.

#48 Bluefield, West Virginia

Source: Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

Median Home Price: $101,761

$101,761 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $854

$854 Median Household Income : $62,780

: $62,780 Cost of Living Index: 82

82 Population: 9,208

Bluefield is located in Southern West Virginia on the West Virginia/ Virginia border. It has a population demographic of 68% White and 22% African American. A highlight of Bluefield is the East River Mountain Overlook which gives spectacular views.

#49 Merrill, Wisconsin

Source: wackybadger / Flickr

Median Home Price: $180,411

$180,411 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $703

$703 Median Household Income: N/A



N/A Cost of Living Index : 79

: 79 Population: 8,897

The “City of Parks,” is located in north-central Wisconsin. The City of Merrill promises future residents a “simple, fulfilling lifestyle and diverse choice of rich and robust outdoor activities.” The small town is full of local bakeries, cafes, and shops, and hosts annual festivals and community events such as the annual Food Truck-a-Palooza. They even have a Residential Incentive Program for incoming residents.

#50 Torrington, Wyoming

Source: mujun / iStock via Getty Images

Median Home Price: $219,113

$219,113 Average Rent for a 1-Bedroom Apartment: $742

$742 Median Household Income: $72,068

$72,068 Cost of Living Index: 88

88 Population: 6,155

Torrington is conveniently located near Cheyenne and sits on the Nebraska border. It is 86% white with a poverty rate of 11.6%. This small town is home to the Homesteaders Museum, breweries, gardens, boutiques, bars, and a bowling alley/ family fun center.