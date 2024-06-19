Which Countries Immigrants in the US Are Originally From Eblis / iStock via Getty Images

Half a million immigrants could get U.S. citizenship under a new plan from the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The plan is aimed specifically at spouses of U.S. citizens who lived in the U.S. for 10 years. The move comes about two weeks after the administration announced it would halt asylum processing at the U.S. border with Mexico when a certain threshold is reached in an effort to clamp down on immigration.

No doubt, immigration is a hot button issue this presidential election. In fact, it was named the top U.S. problem for the third month in a row, according to a Gallup poll as illegal border crossings have been setting records over the past few years. But immigration is not a static issue.

While most immigrants to the U.S. today are from Mexico, there were times when most immigrants were from Italy, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It was only around 1980 that immigration from Mexico topped all other countries. Today, of the estimated 46 million immigrants living in the U.S., about 10.7 million are from Mexico, according to Census data.

To determine which countries U.S. immigrants are from, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed immigration figures compiled by the Migration Policy Institute, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 2010, 2019, and 2022 American Community Surveys, and 2000 Decennial Census. We included here the 35 countries that are the country of birth for at least 250,000 immigrants. We also added gross national income in constant 2021 dollars (purchasing power parity method) with figures from the World Bank. For reference, the U.S. GNI per capita is $72,497.

The term “immigrants” or “foreign born,” the institute explains, “refers to people residing in the United States who were not U.S. citizens at birth.” Therefore, naturalized citizens are included in the count. Also included are lawful permanent residents, certain legal nonimmigrants (those who enter with student or work visas), refugees or asylum seekers, and persons illegally residing in the U.S. (Also see: States Where the Federal Government Encounters the Most Illegal Immigrants.)

Looking at the trend over time, immigrants born in European countries comprised a larger share of foreign-born American residents in the 1960s and 1970s. Italian-born Americans accounted for over 10% of foreign-borns in 1970.

This changed as immigration from south of the border increased as well as immigration from India and China. Specifically, there were just about 759,000 Mexico-born American residents in 1970 compared to over 10 million today. Similarly, there were about 51,000 Indian-born American residents and 172,000 Chinese-born at the time. Today, there are 2.8 million Indian-born and 2.2 million Chinese born people residing in the U.S.

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

35. Thailand

US immigrants born in Thailand, 2022: 263,120 (0.57% of all foreign-born)

263,120 (0.57% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Thailand as of 2000: 169,801 (0.55% of all foreign-born)

169,801 (0.55% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Thailand as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 54,803 (0.39% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 54,803 (0.39% of all foreign-born) Thailand GNI per capita, 2021: $19,531 (compared to $19,287 world avg)

$19,531 (compared to $19,287 world avg) Country region: South Eastern Asia

34. Guyana

Source: J.G. de Kruijf, The Netherlands / Wikimedia Commons

US immigrants born in Guyana, 2022: 286,951 (0.62% of all foreign-born)

286,951 (0.62% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Guyana as of 2000: 211,189 (0.68% of all foreign-born)

211,189 (0.68% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Guyana as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 48,608 (0.35% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 48,608 (0.35% of all foreign-born) Guyana GNI per capita, 2021: $21,902 (compared to $19,287 world avg)

$21,902 (compared to $19,287 world avg) Country region: South America

33. Ethiopia

Source: GlobalP / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Ethiopia, 2022: 293,083 (0.63% of all foreign-born)

293,083 (0.63% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ethiopia as of 2000: 69,531 (0.22% of all foreign-born)

69,531 (0.22% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ethiopia as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 7,516 (0.05% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 7,516 (0.05% of all foreign-born) Ethiopia GNI per capita, 2022: $2,687 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$2,687 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Africa

32. Bangladesh

US immigrants born in Bangladesh, 2022: 294,277 (0.64% of all foreign-born)

294,277 (0.64% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Bangladesh as of 2000: 95,294 (0.31% of all foreign-born)

95,294 (0.31% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Bangladesh as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 4,989 (0.04% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 4,989 (0.04% of all foreign-born) Bangladesh GNI per capita, 2022: $8,116 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$8,116 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Central Asia

31. Italy

US immigrants born in Italy, 2022: 294,936 (0.64% of all foreign-born)

294,936 (0.64% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Italy as of 2000: 473,338 (1.52% of all foreign-born)

473,338 (1.52% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Italy as of 1970: 1,008,533 (10.48% of all foreign-born)

1,008,533 (10.48% of all foreign-born) Italy GNI per capita, 2022: $50,777 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$50,777 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Southern Europe

30. Nicaragua

Source: riderfoot / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Nicaragua, 2022: 295,280 (0.64% of all foreign-born)

295,280 (0.64% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Nicaragua as of 2000: 220,335 (0.71% of all foreign-born)

220,335 (0.71% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Nicaragua as of 1970: 16,125 (0.17% of all foreign-born)

16,125 (0.17% of all foreign-born) Nicaragua GNI per capita, 2022: $6,539 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$6,539 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Mexico and Central America

29. Japan

US immigrants born in Japan, 2022: 330,096 (0.71% of all foreign-born)

330,096 (0.71% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Japan as of 2000: 347,539 (1.12% of all foreign-born)

347,539 (1.12% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Japan as of 1970: 120,235 (1.25% of all foreign-born)

120,235 (1.25% of all foreign-born) Japan GNI per capita, 2022: $46,420 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$46,420 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Asia

28. Poland

Source: RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Poland, 2022: 374,056 (0.81% of all foreign-born)

374,056 (0.81% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Poland as of 2000: 466,742 (1.50% of all foreign-born)

466,742 (1.50% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Poland as of 1970: 548,107 (5.70% of all foreign-born)

548,107 (5.70% of all foreign-born) Poland GNI per capita, 2022: $41,975 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$41,975 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Europe

27. Taiwan

US immigrants born in Taiwan, 2022: 377,949 (0.82% of all foreign-born)

377,949 (0.82% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Taiwan as of 2000: 326,215 (1.05% of all foreign-born)

326,215 (1.05% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Taiwan as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 75,353 (0.54% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 75,353 (0.54% of all foreign-born) Taiwan GNI per capita, 2022: N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg)

N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Asia

26. Russia

US immigrants born in Russia, 2022: 398,123 (0.86% of all foreign-born)

398,123 (0.86% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Russia/Soviet Union as of 2000: 340,177 (1.09% of all foreign-born)

340,177 (1.09% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Soviet Union as of 1970: 463,462 (4.82% of all foreign-born)

463,462 (4.82% of all foreign-born) Russia GNI per capita, 2022: $37,327 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$37,327 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Europe

25. Pakistan

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Pakistan, 2022: 399,086 (0.86% of all foreign-born)

399,086 (0.86% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Pakistan as of 2000: 223,477 (0.72% of all foreign-born)

223,477 (0.72% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Pakistan as of 1970: 6,182 (0.06% of all foreign-born)

6,182 (0.06% of all foreign-born) Pakistan GNI per capita, 2022: $5,628 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$5,628 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Central Asia

24. Iran

US immigrants born in Iran, 2022: 407,283 (0.88% of all foreign-born)

407,283 (0.88% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Iran as of 2000: 283,226 (0.91% of all foreign-born)

283,226 (0.91% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Iran as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 121,505 (0.86% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 121,505 (0.86% of all foreign-born) Iran GNI per capita, 2022: $15,477 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$15,477 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Central Asia

23. Ukraine

Source: alzay / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Ukraine, 2022: 427,163 (0.92% of all foreign-born)

427,163 (0.92% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ukraine as of 2000: 275,153 (0.88% of all foreign-born)

275,153 (0.88% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ukraine as of 1970: N/A ( of all foreign-born)

N/A ( of all foreign-born) Ukraine GNI per capita, 2022: $15,997 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$15,997 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Europe

22. Nigeria

US immigrants born in Nigeria, 2022: 448,405 (0.97% of all foreign-born)

448,405 (0.97% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Nigeria as of 2000: 134,940 (0.43% of all foreign-born)

134,940 (0.43% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Nigeria as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 25,528 (0.18% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 25,528 (0.18% of all foreign-born) Nigeria GNI per capita, 2021: $5,514 (compared to $19,287 world avg)

$5,514 (compared to $19,287 world avg) Country region: Western Africa

21. Peru

US immigrants born in Peru, 2022: 471,988 (1.02% of all foreign-born)

471,988 (1.02% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Peru as of 2000: 278,186 (0.89% of all foreign-born)

278,186 (0.89% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Peru as of 1970: 21,663 (0.23% of all foreign-born)

21,663 (0.23% of all foreign-born) Peru GNI per capita, 2022: $14,104 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$14,104 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South America

20. Ecuador

US immigrants born in Ecuador, 2022: 518,287 (1.12% of all foreign-born)

518,287 (1.12% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ecuador as of 2000: 298,626 (0.96% of all foreign-born)

298,626 (0.96% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Ecuador as of 1970: 36,663 (0.38% of all foreign-born)

36,663 (0.38% of all foreign-born) Ecuador GNI per capita, 2022: $13,311 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$13,311 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South America

19. Germany

US immigrants born in Germany, 2022: 537,484 (1.16% of all foreign-born)

537,484 (1.16% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Germany as of 2000: 706,704 (2.27% of all foreign-born)

706,704 (2.27% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Germany as of 1970: 832,965 (8.66% of all foreign-born)

832,965 (8.66% of all foreign-born) Germany GNI per capita, 2022: $63,619 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$63,619 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Western Europe

18. Brazil

US immigrants born in Brazil, 2022: 618,525 (1.34% of all foreign-born)

618,525 (1.34% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Brazil as of 2000: 212,428 (0.68% of all foreign-born)

212,428 (0.68% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Brazil as of 1970: 27,069 (0.28% of all foreign-born)

27,069 (0.28% of all foreign-born) Brazil GNI per capita, 2022: $17,319 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$17,319 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South America

17. Venezuela

US immigrants born in Venezuela, 2022: 667,664 (1.45% of all foreign-born)

667,664 (1.45% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Venezuela as of 2000: 107,031 (0.34% of all foreign-born)

107,031 (0.34% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Venezuela as of 1970: 11,348 (0.12% of all foreign-born)

11,348 (0.12% of all foreign-born) Venezuela GNI per capita, 2022: N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg)

N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South America

16. United Kingdom

Source: IakovKalinin / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in United Kingdom, 2022: 676,652 (1.47% of all foreign-born)

676,652 (1.47% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in United Kingdom as of 2000: 677,751 (2.18% of all foreign-born)

677,751 (2.18% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in United Kingdom as of 1970: 686,099 (7.13% of all foreign-born)

686,099 (7.13% of all foreign-born) United Kingdom GNI per capita, 2021: $53,132 (compared to $19,287 world avg)

$53,132 (compared to $19,287 world avg) Country region: Northern Europe

15. Haiti

US immigrants born in Haiti, 2022: 730,780 (1.58% of all foreign-born)

730,780 (1.58% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Haiti as of 2000: 419,317 (1.35% of all foreign-born)

419,317 (1.35% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Haiti as of 1970: 28,026 (0.29% of all foreign-born)

28,026 (0.29% of all foreign-born) Haiti GNI per capita, 2022: $3,030 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$3,030 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Caribbean

14. Jamaica

Source: GummyBone / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Jamaica, 2022: 804,775 (1.74% of all foreign-born)

804,775 (1.74% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Jamaica as of 2000: 553,827 (1.78% of all foreign-born)

553,827 (1.78% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Jamaica as of 1970: 68,576 (0.71% of all foreign-born)

68,576 (0.71% of all foreign-born) Jamaica GNI per capita, 2021: $9,337 (compared to $19,287 world avg)

$9,337 (compared to $19,287 world avg) Country region: Caribbean

13. Canada

US immigrants born in Canada, 2022: 821,322 (1.78% of all foreign-born)

821,322 (1.78% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Canada as of 2000: 820,771 (2.64% of all foreign-born)

820,771 (2.64% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Canada as of 1970: 812,421 (8.45% of all foreign-born)

812,421 (8.45% of all foreign-born) Canada GNI per capita, 2022: $56,955 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$56,955 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Northern America

12. Honduras

Source: Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Honduras, 2022: 843,774 (1.83% of all foreign-born)

843,774 (1.83% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Honduras as of 2000: 282,852 (0.91% of all foreign-born)

282,852 (0.91% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Honduras as of 1970: 19,118 (0.20% of all foreign-born)

19,118 (0.20% of all foreign-born) Honduras GNI per capita, 2022: $5,976 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$5,976 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Mexico and Central America

11. Colombia

US immigrants born in Colombia, 2022: 928,053 (2.01% of all foreign-born)

928,053 (2.01% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Colombia as of 2000: 509,872 (1.64% of all foreign-born)

509,872 (1.64% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Colombia as of 1970: 63,538 (0.66% of all foreign-born)

63,538 (0.66% of all foreign-born) Colombia GNI per capita, 2022: $17,965 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$17,965 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South America

10. Korea

Source: CJNattanai / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Korea, 2022: 1,045,100 (2.26% of all foreign-born)

1,045,100 (2.26% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Korea as of 2000: 864,125 (2.78% of all foreign-born)

864,125 (2.78% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Korea as of 1970: 38,711 (0.40% of all foreign-born)

38,711 (0.40% of all foreign-born) South Korea GNI per capita, 2022: $48,913 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$48,913 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Asia

9. Guatemala

Source: SteveTMP12 / Wikimedia Commons

US immigrants born in Guatemala, 2022: 1,148,543 (2.49% of all foreign-born)

1,148,543 (2.49% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Guatemala as of 2000: 480,665 (1.55% of all foreign-born)

480,665 (1.55% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Guatemala as of 1970: 17,356 (0.18% of all foreign-born)

17,356 (0.18% of all foreign-born) Guatemala GNI per capita, 2022: $12,177 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$12,177 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Mexico and Central America

8. Dominican Republic

Source: Lya_Cattel / E+ via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Dominican Republic, 2022: 1,279,900 (2.77% of all foreign-born)

1,279,900 (2.77% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Dominican Republic as of 2000: 687,677 (2.21% of all foreign-born)

687,677 (2.21% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Dominican Republic as of 1970: 61,228 (0.64% of all foreign-born)

61,228 (0.64% of all foreign-born) Dominican Republic GNI per capita, 2022: $21,831 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$21,831 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Caribbean

7. Cuba

US immigrants born in Cuba, 2022: 1,312,510 (2.84% of all foreign-born)

1,312,510 (2.84% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Cuba as of 2000: 872,716 (2.81% of all foreign-born)

872,716 (2.81% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Cuba as of 1970: 439,048 (4.56% of all foreign-born)

439,048 (4.56% of all foreign-born) Cuba GNI per capita, 2022: N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg)

N/A (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Caribbean

6. Vietnam

Source: HuyThoai / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Vietnam, 2022: 1,331,192 (2.88% of all foreign-born)

1,331,192 (2.88% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Vietnam as of 2000: 988,174 (3.18% of all foreign-born)

988,174 (3.18% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Vietnam as of 1970: N/A — 1980 data: 231,120 (1.64% of all foreign-born)

N/A — 1980 data: 231,120 (1.64% of all foreign-born) Vietnam GNI per capita, 2022: $12,466 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$12,466 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Eastern Asia

5. El Salvador

Source: Shackleford-Photography / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in El Salvador, 2022: 1,407,622 (3.05% of all foreign-born)

1,407,622 (3.05% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in El Salvador as of 2000: 817,336 (2.63% of all foreign-born)

817,336 (2.63% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in El Salvador as of 1970: 15,717 (0.16% of all foreign-born)

15,717 (0.16% of all foreign-born) El Salvador GNI per capita, 2022: $10,480 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$10,480 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Mexico and Central America

4. Philippines

Source: fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in Philippines, 2022: 1,982,333 (4.29% of all foreign-born)

1,982,333 (4.29% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Philippines as of 2000: 1,369,070 (4.40% of all foreign-born)

1,369,070 (4.40% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Philippines as of 1970: 184,842 (1.92% of all foreign-born)

184,842 (1.92% of all foreign-born) Philippines GNI per capita, 2022: $9,866 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$9,866 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Eastern Asia

3. China

US immigrants born in China, 2022: 2,217,894 (4.80% of all foreign-born)

2,217,894 (4.80% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in China as of 2000: 988,857 (3.18% of all foreign-born)

988,857 (3.18% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in China as of 1970: 172,132 (1.79% of all foreign-born)

172,132 (1.79% of all foreign-born) China GNI per capita, 2022: $20,794 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$20,794 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Eastern Asia

2. India

Source: Roop_Dey / iStock via Getty Images

US immigrants born in India, 2022: 2,839,618 (6.15% of all foreign-born)

2,839,618 (6.15% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in India as of 2000: 1,022,552 (3.29% of all foreign-born)

1,022,552 (3.29% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in India as of 1970: 51,000 (0.53% of all foreign-born)

51,000 (0.53% of all foreign-born) India GNI per capita, 2022: $8,399 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$8,399 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: South Central Asia

1. Mexico

US immigrants born in Mexico, 2022: 10,678,502 (23.12% of all foreign-born)

10,678,502 (23.12% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Mexico as of 2000: 9,177,487 (29.50% of all foreign-born)

9,177,487 (29.50% of all foreign-born) US immigrants born in Mexico as of 1970: 759,711 (7.90% of all foreign-born)

759,711 (7.90% of all foreign-born) Mexico GNI per capita, 2022: $21,314 (compared to $19,648 world avg)

$21,314 (compared to $19,648 world avg) Country region: Mexico and Central America

Immigration continues to be a key issue in the 2024 election year and is ranked as one of the most pressing topics among voters nationwide, according to polls. For some voters, immigration ranks even above the economy and inflation, as they worry the influx of migrants could be affecting crime, national security, and government spending among other aspects of life. Needless to say, the U.S. was built on immigration and there have always been fully naturalized Americans who were born elsewhere. Of course, there are also those who reside in the U.S. illegally who were also born elsewhere. While we do not have this breakdown, we can at least see how this changed over time.