This Will Be America's Largest State in 2050

For the first time since 2020, California’s population grew in 2023. The most populous state added just over 67,000 people in 2023, or 0.17%. While the growth rate is very small, it ends a three-year trend of significant population loss — nearly half a million residents from 2019 to 2022, according to Census data — and officials hope it marks the first change back to normal population trend.

Looking 26 years into the future, can California indeed maintain its top spot as the most populous state? It is no secret, after all, that Florida and Texas have been making significant population gains.

To determine which state will be America’s largest in 2050, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the National Population Projections published by the Demographics Research Group at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Services and updated just this July 1. The 25 largest states are ranked here by their projected 2050 population from largest to smallest.

We added snapshot information about the states to provide perhaps some context as to possible population growth trends. Gross domestic product in current U.S. dollars came from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate figures came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home values came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey — the national value is $320,000.

While the top four states are projected to keep their ranking, some are growing faster than others. Meanwhile, Georgia jumps to the fifth spot from eighth today, with a near 20% population growth from 2020, unseating Pennsylvania, which is projected to drop from fifth to sixth most populous, with a nearly 3% population decline. (Also see: This Will Be America’s Smallest State in 2040.)

Similarly, North Carolina, with a 17% projected population growth from 2020 to 2050, is projected to move from ninth largest to seventh largest. Illinois, meanwhile, is projected to have a 9% population decline and move from sixth most populous to eighth most populous, and Ohio, with a near 3% population decline, from seventh to ninth.

25. Oregon

2050 projected population: 5,099,791 (+20.4% from 2020)

5,099,791 (+20.4% from 2020) 2022 population: 4,240,137 — 25th lowest out of 50 states and DC

4,240,137 — 25th lowest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $297.3 billion — 25th highest

$297.3 billion — 25th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $475,600 — 8th highest

24. Alabama

2050 projected population: 5,263,069 (+4.8% from 2020)

5,263,069 (+4.8% from 2020) 2022 population: 5,074,296 — 24th highest out of 50 states and DC

5,074,296 — 24th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $281.6 billion — 25th lowest

$281.6 billion — 25th lowest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $200,900 — 7th lowest

23. Wisconsin

2050 projected population: 5,938,601 (+0.8% from 2020)

5,938,601 (+0.8% from 2020) 2022 population: 5,892,539 — 20th highest out of 50 states and DC

5,892,539 — 20th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $396.2 billion — 22nd highest

$396.2 billion — 22nd highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 2.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate

2.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $252,800 — 20th lowest

22. Missouri

2050 projected population: 6,061,168 (-1.5% from 2020)

6,061,168 (-1.5% from 2020) 2022 population: 6,177,957 — 18th highest out of 50 states and DC

6,177,957 — 18th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $396.9 billion — 21st highest

$396.9 billion — 21st highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.5% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.5% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $221,200 — 12th lowest

21. South Carolina

2050 projected population: 6,169,078 (+20.5% from 2020)

6,169,078 (+20.5% from 2020) 2022 population: 5,282,634 — 23rd highest out of 50 states and DC

5,282,634 — 23rd highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $297.5 billion — 24th highest

$297.5 billion — 24th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $254,600 — 21st lowest

20. Minnesota

2050 projected population: 6,370,014 (+11.6% from 2020)

6,370,014 (+11.6% from 2020) 2022 population: 5,717,184 — 22nd highest out of 50 states and DC

5,717,184 — 22nd highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $448.0 billion — 20th highest

$448.0 billion — 20th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 2.8% — compared to 4.0% national rate

2.8% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $314,600 — 23rd highest

19. Maryland

2050 projected population: 6,791,286 (+9.9% from 2020)

6,791,286 (+9.9% from 2020) 2022 population: 6,164,660 — 19th highest out of 50 states and DC

6,164,660 — 19th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $480.1 billion — 17th highest

$480.1 billion — 17th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 2.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate

2.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $398,100 — 14th highest

18. Indiana

2050 projected population: 7,022,739 (+3.5% from 2020)

7,022,739 (+3.5% from 2020) 2022 population: 6,833,037 — 17th highest out of 50 states and DC

6,833,037 — 17th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $470.3 billion — 19th highest

$470.3 billion — 19th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $208,700 — 10th lowest

17. Colorado

2050 projected population: 7,690,559 (+33.2% from 2020)

7,690,559 (+33.2% from 2020) 2022 population: 5,839,926 — 21st highest out of 50 states and DC

5,839,926 — 21st highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $491.3 billion — 15th highest

$491.3 billion — 15th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.8% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.8% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $531,100 — 6th highest

16. Massachusetts

2050 projected population: 7,802,759 (+11.0% from 2020)

7,802,759 (+11.0% from 2020) 2022 population: 6,981,974 — 16th highest out of 50 states and DC

6,981,974 — 16th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $691.5 billion — 12th highest

$691.5 billion — 12th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $534,700 — 5th highest

15. Tennessee

2050 projected population: 7,973,147 (+15.4% from 2020)

7,973,147 (+15.4% from 2020) 2022 population: 7,051,339 — 15th highest out of 50 states and DC

7,051,339 — 15th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $485.7 billion — 16th highest

$485.7 billion — 16th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $284,800 — 24th lowest

14. Arizona

2050 projected population: 8,881,012 (+24.2% from 2020)

8,881,012 (+24.2% from 2020) 2022 population: 7,359,197 — 14th highest out of 50 states and DC

7,359,197 — 14th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $475.7 billion — 18th highest

$475.7 billion — 18th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $402,800 — 12th highest

13. Virginia

2050 projected population: 9,705,706 (+12.4% from 2020)

9,705,706 (+12.4% from 2020) 2022 population: 8,683,619 — 12th highest out of 50 states and DC

8,683,619 — 12th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $663.1 billion — 13th highest

$663.1 billion — 13th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 2.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate

2.7% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $365,700 — 18th highest

12. Michigan

2050 projected population: 9,710,293 (-3.6% from 2020)

9,710,293 (-3.6% from 2020) 2022 population: 10,034,118 — 10th highest out of 50 states and DC

10,034,118 — 10th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $622.6 billion — 14th highest

$622.6 billion — 14th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $224,400 — 13th lowest

11. New Jersey

2050 projected population: 9,867,242 (+6.2% from 2020)

9,867,242 (+6.2% from 2020) 2022 population: 9,261,699 — 11th highest out of 50 states and DC

9,261,699 — 11th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $754.9 billion — 9th highest

$754.9 billion — 9th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.6% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.6% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $428,900 — 11th highest

10. Washington

2050 projected population: 10,210,211 (+32.5% from 2020)

10,210,211 (+32.5% from 2020) 2022 population: 7,785,786 — 13th highest out of 50 states and DC

7,785,786 — 13th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $738.1 billion — 10th highest

$738.1 billion — 10th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $569,500 — 4th highest

9. Ohio

2050 projected population: 11,467,712 (-2.8% from 2020)

11,467,712 (-2.8% from 2020) 2022 population: 11,756,058 — 7th highest out of 50 states and DC

11,756,058 — 7th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $826.0 billion — 7th highest

$826.0 billion — 7th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $204,100 — 8th lowest

8. Illinois

2050 projected population: 11,659,474 (-9.0% from 2020)

11,659,474 (-9.0% from 2020) 2022 population: 12,582,032 — 6th highest out of 50 states and DC

12,582,032 — 6th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $1,025.7 billion — 5th highest

$1,025.7 billion — 5th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.9% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $251,600 — 19th lowest

7. North Carolina

2050 projected population: 12,219,917 (+17.1% from 2020)

12,219,917 (+17.1% from 2020) 2022 population: 10,698,973 — 9th highest out of 50 states and DC

10,698,973 — 9th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $716.0 billion — 11th highest

$716.0 billion — 11th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.6% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.6% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $280,600 — 23rd lowest

6. Pennsylvania

2050 projected population: 12,665,983 (-2.6% from 2020)

12,665,983 (-2.6% from 2020) 2022 population: 12,972,008 — 5th highest out of 50 states and DC

12,972,008 — 5th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $911.8 billion — 6th highest

$911.8 billion — 6th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.4% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $245,500 — 18th lowest

5. Georgia

2050 projected population: 12,883,056 (+20.3% from 2020)

12,883,056 (+20.3% from 2020) 2022 population: 10,912,876 — 8th highest out of 50 states and DC

10,912,876 — 8th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $767.4 billion — 8th highest

$767.4 billion — 8th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $297,400 — 25th highest

4. New York

2050 projected population: 20,686,329 (+2.4% from 2020)

20,686,329 (+2.4% from 2020) 2022 population: 19,677,151 — 4th highest out of 50 states and DC

19,677,151 — 4th highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $2,048.4 billion — 3rd highest

$2,048.4 billion — 3rd highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $400,400 — 13th highest

3. Florida

2050 projected population: 28,521,380 (+32.4% from 2020)

28,521,380 (+32.4% from 2020) 2022 population: 22,244,823 — 3rd highest out of 50 states and DC

22,244,823 — 3rd highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $1,439.1 billion — 4th highest

$1,439.1 billion — 4th highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 3.3% — compared to 4.0% national rate

3.3% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $354,100 — 19th highest

2. Texas

2050 projected population: 39,842,850 (+36.7% from 2020)

39,842,850 (+36.7% from 2020) 2022 population: 30,029,572 — 2nd highest out of 50 states and DC

30,029,572 — 2nd highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $2,402.1 billion — 2nd highest

$2,402.1 billion — 2nd highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 4.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate

4.0% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $275,400 — 22nd lowest

1. California

2050 projected population: 42,520,492 (+7.5% from 2020)

42,520,492 (+7.5% from 2020) 2022 population: 39,029,342 — the highest out of 50 states and DC

39,029,342 — the highest out of 50 states and DC GDP (current dollars), 2023: $3,641.6 billion — the highest

$3,641.6 billion — the highest Unemployment rate, May 2024: 5.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate

5.2% — compared to 4.0% national rate Median home value, 2022: $715,900 — 2nd highest

Population projections are important for people and governments as they often determine attraction of a place, policies, and more. For example, in many health care areas, including Medicaid, the size and makeup of a projected population can determine current and future policy and budget. In politics, some states can stand to lose congressional seats, while others gain them. In economics, environment, infrastructure — many policies and plans depend on what the population is projected to be.