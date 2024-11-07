Thousands of Retirees Are Flooding Into These Sections of America

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- An estimated 28 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and retirement age adults accounted for nearly one in four of those moves.
- The reasons older Americans decide to move to a new home often differ from the factors that motivate younger age groups — and as a result, certain parts of the country have become magnets for retirees.
The U.S. population is aging rapidly. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18% of the population — about 62 million people in total — are over the age of 64. In 30 years, the number of Americans in this age group is projected to reach 84 million, accounting for 23% of the population. This rapidly growing cohort is also one of the most geographically mobile demographic groups in the United States, as every year, millions of Americans aged 65 and older pack up and move to a different part of the country.
Estimates from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey show that over 28 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022 — and according to the Census’ American Community Survey, senior citizens accounted for nearly one-in-four of those moves.
While the largest shares of Americans who move do so for reasons related to housing, family, or employment, older Americans are often motivated by different factors. Of the nearly 6.8 million people over the age of 64 who moved in 2022, many did so to live in a warmer climate or in a walkable community with reliable public transit. Additionally, because a significant share of retirees in the U.S. are living off of savings and Social Security, areas with lower taxes or a below average cost of living are also popular destinations.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties retirement age Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked by the number of adults 65 and older who moved there in 2022 from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places older Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.
Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 11,500 retirement age adults in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 50,000 adults over the age of 64 that year. Major cities are typically well equipped to accommodate large influxes of new residents, and every county on this list is part of a major metropolitan area. (Here is a look at the factors to consider when buying a home for retirement.)
Given some of the common factors that influence retiree moves, it is perhaps not surprising that the vast majority of counties on this list — 29 out of 34 — are located in Sun Belt states, places that offer warm climates for much of the year. These counties include 15 in Florida, four in Texas, and one in Nevada. Each of these states are among the few nationwide that do not levy an income tax.
Several counties outside of the Sun Belt, like Cook County, Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, King County, Washington, home to the city of Seattle, as well as two counties in New York City, are largely walkable places with expansive and reliable public transportation networks.
The popularity of many of these places among older Americans is nothing new, as many counties on this list are already home to older than average populations. In over half of these counties — 19 out of 34 — the age of a typical resident exceeds the median age of 38.9 years across the entire U.S. population. (Here is a look at America’s 15 most luxurious retirement communities.)
Why It Matters
Nearly 6.8 million Americans aged 65 and older moved to a new home in 2022. While retirement age adults are spread across the country, those with the means to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 34 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 11,500 adults over the age of 64 in 2022.
34. Oakland County, Michigan
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,572 (0.9% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 59.6% from different county in state; 23.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 222,540 (17.7% of population)
- Median age in county: 41.6 years old
- Location: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area
33. New York County, New York
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,654 (0.7% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.8% from different county in state; 34.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 284,256 (17.4% of population)
- Median age in county: 38.8 years old
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area
32. Bexar County, Texas
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,686 (0.6% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 40.4% from different county in state; 46.8% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 248,631 (12.5% of population)
- Median age in county: 34.6 years old
- Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area
31. Marion County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,018 (3.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 37.3% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 109,251 (29.1% of population)
- Median age in county: 49 years old
- Location: Ocala metro area
30. Queens County, New York
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,071 (0.5% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 9.7% from a different state; 41.9% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 389,399 (16.7% of population)
- Median age in county: 40.2 years old
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area
29. Contra Costa County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,370 (1.1% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 63.1% from different county in state; 21.5% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 190,307 (16.5% of population)
- Median age in county: 40.4 years old
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area
28. Lake County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,703 (3.3% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 35.0% from different county in state; 57.7% from a different state; 7.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 103,276 (26.9% of population)
- Median age in county: 47.3 years old
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area
27. Pinal County, Arizona
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,774 (3.0% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.3% from different county in state; 63.4% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 89,957 (21.0% of population)
- Median age in county: 40.1 years old
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area
26. Manatee County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,366 (3.3% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 24.8% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 114,243 (28.4% of population)
- Median age in county: 49.7 years old
- Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area
25. San Bernardino County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,516 (0.6% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 67.3% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 13.5% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 259,927 (12.1% of population)
- Median age in county: 34.3 years old
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area
24. Volusia County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,737 (2.5% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 49.5% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.1% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 138,757 (25.0% of population)
- Median age in county: 46.9 years old
- Location: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area
23. Dallas County, Texas
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,942 (0.5% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 54.2% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 18.8% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 290,461 (11.3% of population)
- Median age in county: 34.2 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
22. Polk County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,065 (1.9% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 26.0% from different county in state; 62.5% from a different state; 11.5% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 146,515 (20.1% of population)
- Median age in county: 40.2 years old
- Location: Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area
21. Pasco County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,386 (2.5% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 41.2% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 126,195 (22.4% of population)
- Median age in county: 44.2 years old
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area
20. Hillsborough County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,594 (1.0% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 29.4% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 20.6% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 214,615 (14.8% of population)
- Median age in county: 38 years old
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area
19. Tarrant County, Texas
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,622 (0.7% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 52.5% from different county in state; 35.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 247,826 (11.9% of population)
- Median age in county: 35.3 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
18. King County, Washington
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,997 (0.7% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 34.7% from different county in state; 40.8% from a different state; 24.5% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 306,055 (13.7% of population)
- Median age in county: 37.5 years old
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area
17. Collier County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 15,598 (4.1% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 13.6% from different county in state; 73.6% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 124,784 (33.1% of population)
- Median age in county: 52.5 years old
- Location: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area
16. Miami-Dade County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 15,630 (0.6% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 17.1% from different county in state; 34.3% from a different state; 48.6% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 446,559 (16.8% of population)
- Median age in county: 40.9 years old
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
15. Orange County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 17,586 (1.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.3% from different county in state; 39.4% from a different state; 30.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 177,634 (12.6% of population)
- Median age in county: 36.2 years old
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area
14. Pima County, Arizona
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 18,068 (1.7% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.5% from different county in state; 75.3% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 212,565 (20.6% of population)
- Median age in county: 39.4 years old
- Location: Tucson metro area
13. Cook County, Illinois
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 19,848 (0.4% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 32.0% from different county in state; 36.0% from a different state; 32.0% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 793,931 (15.4% of population)
- Median age in county: 37.9 years old
- Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area
12. Pinellas County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 21,344 (2.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 27.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 245,332 (25.8% of population)
- Median age in county: 49.1 years old
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area
11. Sarasota County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 22,130 (5.1% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 22.2% from different county in state; 72.6% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 163,928 (37.5% of population)
- Median age in county: 57.3 years old
- Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area
10. Harris County, Texas
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 22,953 (0.5% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 43.2% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 25.0% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 521,651 (11.2% of population)
- Median age in county: 34.5 years old
- Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area
9. San Diego County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,136 (0.7% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 45.8% from different county in state; 37.5% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 481,993 (14.8% of population)
- Median age in county: 37.1 years old
- Location: San Diego-Carlsbad metro area
8. Broward County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,139 (1.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 33.3% from different county in state; 37.7% from a different state; 29.0% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 335,342 (17.5% of population)
- Median age in county: 41.3 years old
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
7. Orange County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,930 (0.8% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 55.1% from different county in state; 24.5% from a different state; 20.4% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 488,359 (15.5% of population)
- Median age in county: 39.1 years old
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area
6. Lee County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 24,563 (3.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.4% from different county in state; 71.8% from a different state; 11.8% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 223,302 (29.2% of population)
- Median age in county: 49.5 years old
- Location: Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area
5. Clark County, Nevada
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 26,813 (1.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 2.6% from different county in state; 87.2% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 343,754 (15.3% of population)
- Median age in county: 38.2 years old
- Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area
4. Los Angeles County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 29,733 (0.3% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 38.1% from different county in state; 33.3% from a different state; 28.6% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 1,415,856 (14.4% of population)
- Median age in county: 37.7 years old
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area
3. Palm Beach County, Florida
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 29,932 (2.0% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 25.6% from different county in state; 56.1% from a different state; 18.3% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 365,029 (24.6% of population)
- Median age in county: 45.6 years old
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
2. Riverside County, California
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 31,606 (1.3% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 58.0% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 359,162 (14.9% of population)
- Median age in county: 36.7 years old
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area
1. Maricopa County, Arizona
- Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 54,729 (1.2% of current population)
- Origin of new retirement age residents: 12.7% from different county in state; 73.4% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad
- Total number of retirement age residents: 692,770 (15.8% of population)
- Median age in county: 37.5 years old
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area
