Thousands of Retirees Are Flooding Into These Sections of America Image Source / DigitalVision via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

An estimated 28 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and retirement age adults accounted for nearly one in four of those moves.

The reasons older Americans decide to move to a new home often differ from the factors that motivate younger age groups — and as a result, certain parts of the country have become magnets for retirees.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

The U.S. population is aging rapidly. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18% of the population — about 62 million people in total — are over the age of 64. In 30 years, the number of Americans in this age group is projected to reach 84 million, accounting for 23% of the population. This rapidly growing cohort is also one of the most geographically mobile demographic groups in the United States, as every year, millions of Americans aged 65 and older pack up and move to a different part of the country.

Estimates from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey show that over 28 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022 — and according to the Census’ American Community Survey, senior citizens accounted for nearly one-in-four of those moves.

While the largest shares of Americans who move do so for reasons related to housing, family, or employment, older Americans are often motivated by different factors. Of the nearly 6.8 million people over the age of 64 who moved in 2022, many did so to live in a warmer climate or in a walkable community with reliable public transit. Additionally, because a significant share of retirees in the U.S. are living off of savings and Social Security, areas with lower taxes or a below average cost of living are also popular destinations.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties retirement age Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked by the number of adults 65 and older who moved there in 2022 from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places older Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 11,500 retirement age adults in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 50,000 adults over the age of 64 that year. Major cities are typically well equipped to accommodate large influxes of new residents, and every county on this list is part of a major metropolitan area. (Here is a look at the factors to consider when buying a home for retirement.)

Given some of the common factors that influence retiree moves, it is perhaps not surprising that the vast majority of counties on this list — 29 out of 34 — are located in Sun Belt states, places that offer warm climates for much of the year. These counties include 15 in Florida, four in Texas, and one in Nevada. Each of these states are among the few nationwide that do not levy an income tax.

Several counties outside of the Sun Belt, like Cook County, Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, King County, Washington, home to the city of Seattle, as well as two counties in New York City, are largely walkable places with expansive and reliable public transportation networks.

The popularity of many of these places among older Americans is nothing new, as many counties on this list are already home to older than average populations. In over half of these counties — 19 out of 34 — the age of a typical resident exceeds the median age of 38.9 years across the entire U.S. population. (Here is a look at America’s 15 most luxurious retirement communities.)

Why It Matters

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Nearly 6.8 million Americans aged 65 and older moved to a new home in 2022. While retirement age adults are spread across the country, those with the means to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 34 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 11,500 adults over the age of 64 in 2022.

34. Oakland County, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,572 (0.9% of current population)

11,572 (0.9% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 59.6% from different county in state; 23.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad

59.6% from different county in state; 23.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 222,540 (17.7% of population)

222,540 (17.7% of population) Median age in county: 41.6 years old

41.6 years old Location: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area

33. New York County, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,654 (0.7% of current population)

11,654 (0.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.8% from different county in state; 34.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad

48.8% from different county in state; 34.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 284,256 (17.4% of population)

284,256 (17.4% of population) Median age in county: 38.8 years old

38.8 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area

32. Bexar County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 11,686 (0.6% of current population)

11,686 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 40.4% from different county in state; 46.8% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad

40.4% from different county in state; 46.8% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 248,631 (12.5% of population)

248,631 (12.5% of population) Median age in county: 34.6 years old

34.6 years old Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area

31. Marion County, Florida

scampj / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,018 (3.2% of current population)

12,018 (3.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 37.3% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad

37.3% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 109,251 (29.1% of population)

109,251 (29.1% of population) Median age in county: 49 years old

49 years old Location: Ocala metro area

30. Queens County, New York

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,071 (0.5% of current population)

12,071 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 9.7% from a different state; 41.9% from abroad

48.4% from different county in state; 9.7% from a different state; 41.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 389,399 (16.7% of population)

389,399 (16.7% of population) Median age in county: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area

29. Contra Costa County, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,370 (1.1% of current population)

12,370 (1.1% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 63.1% from different county in state; 21.5% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad

63.1% from different county in state; 21.5% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 190,307 (16.5% of population)

190,307 (16.5% of population) Median age in county: 40.4 years old

40.4 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area

28. Lake County, Florida

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,703 (3.3% of current population)

12,703 (3.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 35.0% from different county in state; 57.7% from a different state; 7.3% from abroad

35.0% from different county in state; 57.7% from a different state; 7.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 103,276 (26.9% of population)

103,276 (26.9% of population) Median age in county: 47.3 years old

47.3 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area

27. Pinal County, Arizona

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 12,774 (3.0% of current population)

12,774 (3.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.3% from different county in state; 63.4% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad

30.3% from different county in state; 63.4% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 89,957 (21.0% of population)

89,957 (21.0% of population) Median age in county: 40.1 years old

40.1 years old Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area

26. Manatee County, Florida

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,366 (3.3% of current population)

13,366 (3.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 24.8% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad

24.8% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 114,243 (28.4% of population)

114,243 (28.4% of population) Median age in county: 49.7 years old

49.7 years old Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area

25. San Bernardino County, California

MudaCom / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,516 (0.6% of current population)

13,516 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 67.3% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 13.5% from abroad

67.3% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 13.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 259,927 (12.1% of population)

259,927 (12.1% of population) Median age in county: 34.3 years old

34.3 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area

24. Volusia County, Florida

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,737 (2.5% of current population)

13,737 (2.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 49.5% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.1% from abroad

49.5% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 138,757 (25.0% of population)

138,757 (25.0% of population) Median age in county: 46.9 years old

46.9 years old Location: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area

23. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 13,942 (0.5% of current population)

13,942 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 54.2% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 18.8% from abroad

54.2% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 18.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 290,461 (11.3% of population)

290,461 (11.3% of population) Median age in county: 34.2 years old

34.2 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

22. Polk County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,065 (1.9% of current population)

14,065 (1.9% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 26.0% from different county in state; 62.5% from a different state; 11.5% from abroad

26.0% from different county in state; 62.5% from a different state; 11.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 146,515 (20.1% of population)

146,515 (20.1% of population) Median age in county: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area

21. Pasco County, Florida

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,386 (2.5% of current population)

14,386 (2.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 41.2% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad

41.2% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 126,195 (22.4% of population)

126,195 (22.4% of population) Median age in county: 44.2 years old

44.2 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area

20. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,594 (1.0% of current population)

14,594 (1.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 29.4% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 20.6% from abroad

29.4% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 20.6% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 214,615 (14.8% of population)

214,615 (14.8% of population) Median age in county: 38 years old

38 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area

19. Tarrant County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,622 (0.7% of current population)

14,622 (0.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 52.5% from different county in state; 35.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad

52.5% from different county in state; 35.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 247,826 (11.9% of population)

247,826 (11.9% of population) Median age in county: 35.3 years old

35.3 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

18. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 14,997 (0.7% of current population)

14,997 (0.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 34.7% from different county in state; 40.8% from a different state; 24.5% from abroad

34.7% from different county in state; 40.8% from a different state; 24.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 306,055 (13.7% of population)

306,055 (13.7% of population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area

17. Collier County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 15,598 (4.1% of current population)

15,598 (4.1% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 13.6% from different county in state; 73.6% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad

13.6% from different county in state; 73.6% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 124,784 (33.1% of population)

124,784 (33.1% of population) Median age in county: 52.5 years old

52.5 years old Location: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area

16. Miami-Dade County, Florida

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 15,630 (0.6% of current population)

15,630 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 17.1% from different county in state; 34.3% from a different state; 48.6% from abroad

17.1% from different county in state; 34.3% from a different state; 48.6% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 446,559 (16.8% of population)

446,559 (16.8% of population) Median age in county: 40.9 years old

40.9 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

15. Orange County, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 17,586 (1.2% of current population)

17,586 (1.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.3% from different county in state; 39.4% from a different state; 30.3% from abroad

30.3% from different county in state; 39.4% from a different state; 30.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 177,634 (12.6% of population)

177,634 (12.6% of population) Median age in county: 36.2 years old

36.2 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area

14. Pima County, Arizona

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 18,068 (1.7% of current population)

18,068 (1.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.5% from different county in state; 75.3% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad

16.5% from different county in state; 75.3% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 212,565 (20.6% of population)

212,565 (20.6% of population) Median age in county: 39.4 years old

39.4 years old Location: Tucson metro area

13. Cook County, Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 19,848 (0.4% of current population)

19,848 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 32.0% from different county in state; 36.0% from a different state; 32.0% from abroad

32.0% from different county in state; 36.0% from a different state; 32.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 793,931 (15.4% of population)

793,931 (15.4% of population) Median age in county: 37.9 years old

37.9 years old Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area

12. Pinellas County, Florida

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 21,344 (2.2% of current population)

21,344 (2.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 27.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad

27.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 245,332 (25.8% of population)

245,332 (25.8% of population) Median age in county: 49.1 years old

49.1 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area

11. Sarasota County, Florida

Ryan McGill / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 22,130 (5.1% of current population)

22,130 (5.1% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 22.2% from different county in state; 72.6% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad

22.2% from different county in state; 72.6% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 163,928 (37.5% of population)

163,928 (37.5% of population) Median age in county: 57.3 years old

57.3 years old Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area

10. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 22,953 (0.5% of current population)

22,953 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 43.2% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 25.0% from abroad

43.2% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 25.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 521,651 (11.2% of population)

521,651 (11.2% of population) Median age in county: 34.5 years old

34.5 years old Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area

9. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,136 (0.7% of current population)

23,136 (0.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 45.8% from different county in state; 37.5% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad

45.8% from different county in state; 37.5% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 481,993 (14.8% of population)

481,993 (14.8% of population) Median age in county: 37.1 years old

37.1 years old Location: San Diego-Carlsbad metro area

8. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,139 (1.2% of current population)

23,139 (1.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 33.3% from different county in state; 37.7% from a different state; 29.0% from abroad

33.3% from different county in state; 37.7% from a different state; 29.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 335,342 (17.5% of population)

335,342 (17.5% of population) Median age in county: 41.3 years old

41.3 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

7. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 23,930 (0.8% of current population)

23,930 (0.8% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 55.1% from different county in state; 24.5% from a different state; 20.4% from abroad

55.1% from different county in state; 24.5% from a different state; 20.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 488,359 (15.5% of population)

488,359 (15.5% of population) Median age in county: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area

6. Lee County, Florida

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 24,563 (3.2% of current population)

24,563 (3.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.4% from different county in state; 71.8% from a different state; 11.8% from abroad

16.4% from different county in state; 71.8% from a different state; 11.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 223,302 (29.2% of population)

223,302 (29.2% of population) Median age in county: 49.5 years old

49.5 years old Location: Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area

5. Clark County, Nevada

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 26,813 (1.2% of current population)

26,813 (1.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 2.6% from different county in state; 87.2% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad

2.6% from different county in state; 87.2% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 343,754 (15.3% of population)

343,754 (15.3% of population) Median age in county: 38.2 years old

38.2 years old Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area

4. Los Angeles County, California

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 29,733 (0.3% of current population)

29,733 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 38.1% from different county in state; 33.3% from a different state; 28.6% from abroad

38.1% from different county in state; 33.3% from a different state; 28.6% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 1,415,856 (14.4% of population)

1,415,856 (14.4% of population) Median age in county: 37.7 years old

37.7 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area

3. Palm Beach County, Florida

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 29,932 (2.0% of current population)

29,932 (2.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 25.6% from different county in state; 56.1% from a different state; 18.3% from abroad

25.6% from different county in state; 56.1% from a different state; 18.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 365,029 (24.6% of population)

365,029 (24.6% of population) Median age in county: 45.6 years old

45.6 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

2. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 31,606 (1.3% of current population)

31,606 (1.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 58.0% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad

58.0% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 359,162 (14.9% of population)

359,162 (14.9% of population) Median age in county: 36.7 years old

36.7 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area

1. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in within the past year: 54,729 (1.2% of current population)

54,729 (1.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 12.7% from different county in state; 73.4% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad

12.7% from different county in state; 73.4% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 692,770 (15.8% of population)

692,770 (15.8% of population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.