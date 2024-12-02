Nearly 38 Million People Call This Megacity Home

Megacities are urban areas with over 10 million people. For most of the history of the world, no city had a population this great. It wasn’t until the 1950s that the metro areas of New York and Tokyo became the first urban areas to reach 10 million residents. Population growth continued to explode with people flocking to urban areas. By 2018, the world contained 37 megacities. While today, according to a report from Demographia, the world is home to 44 megacities. (Also see the largest cities in the U.S.)

To identify the world’s 44 megacities, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the August 2023 edition of the World Urban Areas report from Demographia. Cities on the list are ranked based on their population. All data is from this report, except for gross domestic product, which came from CEOWorldBiz. The matter of boundaries is particularly important to calculating GDP, and while some lists may rank New York as the largest economy among world cities, this list ranks Tokyo as the largest.

Why We Are Mentioning This

TIMDAVIDCOLLECTION / Shutterstock.com

In 1950, the world was home to just under three billion people. By 1990, it had surpassed five billion. As this number now approaches eight billion, overpopulation is growing increasingly problematic. Nowhere is this more apparent than in megacities, urban areas exploding with residents. In the U.S., the average citizen uses five times more resources than what the planet is capable of sustaining. Are we pushing the Earth’s resources past the point of no return?