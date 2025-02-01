The American City That Lost 39% of Its Downtown Population in a Decade

American downtowns suffered during the global pandemic when many employees worked from home and downtown buildings were left empty. But even before the pandemic, technological advances created work environments where employees didn’t necessarily need to be physically present in the office. Today we’re taking a closer look at the top American cities with shrinking downtowns. (On the other hand, some American cities are exploding with population growth.)
To determine the cities with shrinking downtowns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on population change from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage change in population in downtown census tracts from 2012 to 2022. Downtown areas were defined as the census tracts that fall at least 50% within the 1.8-mile radius around a city hall. Non-downtown areas were defined as the census tracts that fall at least 50% within a city’s boundaries, yet less than 50% within the 1.8-mile radius around city hall. Boundary definitions are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2022. Only principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas were considered. City hall coordinates, as well as supplemental data on income, are also from the Census Bureau.
Why This Matters
American downtowns and city centers have an overall impact on the health of the local economy. When downtowns are thriving; property values go up, jobs are plentiful, and tax revenues are generated. Furthermore, urban sprawl is reduced and people can rely on walking or public transportation to get to jobs, schools, parks, and restaurants.
Here are 40 American cities with shrinking downtowns:
40. San Angelo, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.7%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.3%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.5%
39. San Antonio, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.6%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.5%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.0%
38. St. Joseph, Missouri
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.9%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.7%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.5%
37. Springfield, Illinois
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.9%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.0%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.2%
36. Youngstown, Ohio
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.1%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.2%
35. Canton, Ohio
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.8%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.6%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.1%
34. Brownsville, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.5%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.8%
33. Johnstown, Pennsylvania
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.6%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.9%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.5%
32. Amarillo, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.6%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.8%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +14.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +6.2%
31. Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.7%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.2%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.2%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.8%
30. Valdosta, Georgia
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.6%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.5%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +26.0%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.0%
29. El Paso, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.7%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -3.2%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.9%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.5%
28. Jackson, Mississippi
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.2%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +33.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.4%
27. Casper, Wyoming
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.2%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.5%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.6%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -3.6%
26. Gadsden, Alabama
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -6.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.2%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.4%
25. Abilene, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.3%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.8%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.5%
24. Cumberland, Maryland
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.4%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +14.8%
23. Panama City, Florida
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.8%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.9%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +20.6%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.1%
22. Decatur, Illinois
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -14.7%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.4%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +6.2%
21. Kankakee, Illinois
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -14.9%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.4%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.7%
20. Naples, Florida
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.0%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.3%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +31.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +29.3%
19. Laredo, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.4%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +27.8%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +22.2%
18. Evansville, Indiana
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.6%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.2%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +10.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.6%
17. Lima, Ohio
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -16.0%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.3%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.7%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.3%
16. Flint, Michigan
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -16.9%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.0%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.1%
15. Yuma, Arizona
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.0%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -5.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.6%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.6%
14. Bangor, Maine
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.2%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.4%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +25.7%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +16.7%
13. Victoria, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.8%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.7%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -6.3%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.1%
12. Topeka, Kansas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -18.4%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.2%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +33.2%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.0%
11. Savannah, Georgia
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -18.4%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.8%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +76.9%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.2%
10. Texarkana, Texas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -19.9%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.2%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.7%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.3%
9. Saginaw, Michigan
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -20.2%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.8%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +26.4%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -0.6%
8. Sumter, South Carolina
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.0%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -9.5%
7. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.0%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -8.9%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +92.2%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.2%
6. Alexandria, Louisiana
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.0%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +29.3%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.3%
5. Anniston, Alabama
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.2%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.9%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +10.5%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.9%
4. Birmingham, Alabama
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.5%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -9.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.7%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.6%
3. Columbus, Georgia
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -25.4%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.6%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +41.4%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.0%
2. Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -30.5%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.0%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.1%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.4%
1. Albany, Georgia
- Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -39.3%
- Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -4.0%
- Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.7%
- Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.9%
