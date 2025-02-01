The American City That Lost 39% of Its Downtown Population in a Decade

Population and Social Characteristics

American downtowns suffered during the global pandemic when many employees worked from home and downtown buildings were left empty. But even before the pandemic, technological advances created work environments where employees didn’t necessarily need to be physically present in the office. Today we’re taking a closer look at the top American cities with shrinking downtowns. (On the other hand, some American cities are exploding with population growth.)

To determine the cities with shrinking downtowns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on population change from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage change in population in downtown census tracts from 2012 to 2022. Downtown areas were defined as the census tracts that fall at least 50% within the 1.8-mile radius around a city hall. Non-downtown areas were defined as the census tracts that fall at least 50% within a city’s boundaries, yet less than 50% within the 1.8-mile radius around city hall. Boundary definitions are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2022. Only principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas were considered. City hall coordinates, as well as supplemental data on income, are also from the Census Bureau.

Why This Matters

MichaelWarrenPix / Getty Images

American downtowns and city centers have an overall impact on the health of the local economy. When downtowns are thriving; property values go up, jobs are plentiful, and tax revenues are generated. Furthermore, urban sprawl is reduced and people can rely on walking or public transportation to get to jobs, schools, parks, and restaurants.

Here are 40 American cities with shrinking downtowns:

40. San Angelo, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.7%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.3%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.5%

39. San Antonio, Texas

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.6%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.5%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.0%

38. St. Joseph, Missouri

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.9%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.7%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.5%

37. Springfield, Illinois

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.9%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.0%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.2%

36. Youngstown, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.1%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.2%

35. Canton, Ohio

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.8%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.6%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.1%

34. Brownsville, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.5%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.8%

33. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

WilliamSherman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.6%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.9%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.5%

32. Amarillo, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.6%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.8%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +14.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +6.2%

31. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.7%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.2%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +21.2%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.8%

30. Valdosta, Georgia

miroslav_1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.6%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.5%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +26.0%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.0%

29. El Paso, Texas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.7%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -3.2%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.9%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.5%

28. Jackson, Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.2%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -12.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +33.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.4%

27. Casper, Wyoming

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.2%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.5%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +11.6%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -3.6%

26. Gadsden, Alabama

Carol M. Highsmith / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -6.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.2%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.4%

25. Abilene, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.3%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.8%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.5%

24. Cumberland, Maryland

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.4%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +14.8%

23. Panama City, Florida

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -13.8%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.9%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +20.6%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.1%

22. Decatur, Illinois

Westhoff / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -14.7%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.4%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +6.2%

21. Kankakee, Illinois

gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -14.9%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.4%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.7%

20. Naples, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.0%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.3%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +31.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +29.3%

19. Laredo, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.4%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +27.8%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +22.2%

18. Evansville, Indiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -15.6%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +0.2%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +10.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.6%

17. Lima, Ohio

wclaphotography / Flickr
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -16.0%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +8.3%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +17.7%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.3%

16. Flint, Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -16.9%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.0%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +7.1%

15. Yuma, Arizona

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.0%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -5.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.6%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.6%

14. Bangor, Maine

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.2%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.4%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +25.7%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +16.7%

13. Victoria, Texas

kenlund / Flickr
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -17.8%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.7%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -6.3%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +2.1%

12. Topeka, Kansas

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -18.4%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.2%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +33.2%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.0%

11. Savannah, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -18.4%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.8%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +76.9%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.2%

10. Texarkana, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -19.9%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -2.2%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.7%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.3%

9. Saginaw, Michigan

ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -20.2%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -11.8%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +26.4%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -0.6%

8. Sumter, South Carolina

makasana / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.0%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +9.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -7.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -9.5%

7. Shreveport, Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.0%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -8.9%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +92.2%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.2%

6. Alexandria, Louisiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -21.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -1.0%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +29.3%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.3%

5. Anniston, Alabama

jjneff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.2%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +5.9%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +10.5%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +4.9%

4. Birmingham, Alabama

ESB Professional/Shutterstock
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -22.5%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -9.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +28.7%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +15.6%

3. Columbus, Georgia

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -25.4%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +3.6%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +41.4%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.0%

2. Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -30.5%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -10.0%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +19.1%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.4%

1. Albany, Georgia

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -39.3%
  • Population change of non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: -4.0%
  • Per capita income change in downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +23.7%
  • Per capita income change in non-downtown tracts from 2012 to 2022: +1.9%

