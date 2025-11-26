Thousands of Retirees Are Flooding Into These Sections of America

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

An estimated 28 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and retirement age adults accounted for nearly one in four of those moves.

The reasons older Americans decide to move to a new home often differ from the factors that motivate younger age groups — and as a result, certain parts of the country have become magnets for retirees.

The U.S. population is aging rapidly. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 17.3% of the population — about 57.8 million people in total — are over the age of 64. In 30 years, the number of Americans in this age group is projected to reach 84 million, accounting for 23% of the population. Many within the rapidly growing demographic group are geographically mobile, and every year, millions of Americans aged 65 and older pack up and move to a different part of the country.

Estimates from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey show that nearly 41 million Americans relocated to a new home in 2022 — and according to the Census’ American Community Survey, nearly 3.2 million of them were senior citizens.

While the largest shares of Americans who move do so for reasons related to housing, family, or employment, older Americans are often motivated by different factors. Many Americans over the age of 64 who moved in 2022 did so to live in a warmer climate or in a walkable community with reliable public transit. Additionally, because a significant share of retirees in the U.S. are living off of savings and Social Security, areas with lower taxes or a below average cost of living are also popular destinations.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties retirement age Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked by the number of adults 65 and older who moved there in 2022 from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places older Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 5,000 retirement age adults in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 27,000 adults over the age of 64 that year. Major cities are typically well equipped to accommodate large influxes of new residents, and every county on this list is part of a major metropolitan area. (Here is a look at the factors to consider when buying a home for retirement.)

The vast majority of counties on this list — 39 out of 45 — are located in Sun Belt states, places that offer warm climates for much of the year. These counties include 16 in Florida, eight in Texas, and one in Nevada. Many retirees are drawn to Sun Belt states due to a mix of nice climate, cost-of-living advantages, and retiree-friendly tax laws. Warm winters and tons of sunshine offer an appealing contrast to snowy northern states, making places like Florida and Arizona especially popular. Some Sun Belt states also offer no or very low state income tax and beneficial exclusions for retirement income, which can help stretch fixed savings. Additionally, many of these states provide a wide variety of medical-care facilities and active lifestyle communities.

Several counties outside of the Sun Belt, like Cook County, Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, King County, Washington, home to the city of Seattle, as well as two counties in New York City, are largely walkable places with expansive and reliable public transportation networks.

The popularity of many of these places among older Americans is nothing new, as many counties on this list are already home to large populations of adults in retirement age. (Here is a look at America’s 15 most luxurious retirement communities.)

Editor’s note: Due to a data processing error, the migration estimates reported in an earlier version of this story were incorrect. These figures have been updated.

This post was updated on November 26, 2025 to clarify the percentage of people in America over 64 and the appeal of Sun Belt states for older individuals.

Why It Matters

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Nearly 3.2 million Americans aged 65 and older moved to a new home in 2022. While retirement age adults are spread across the country, retirees who have the means to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 45 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 5,000 adults over the age of 64 in 2022.

45. Fort Bend County, Texas

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,059 (0.6% of current population)

5,059 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 36.1% from different county in state; 27.7% from a different state; 36.1% from abroad

36.1% from different county in state; 27.7% from a different state; 36.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 97,857 (11.9% of population)

97,857 (11.9% of population) Median age in county: 37.2 years old

37.2 years old Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

44. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,072 (0.5% of current population)

5,072 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 31.3% from different county in state; 60.5% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad

31.3% from different county in state; 60.5% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 129,089 (11.7% of population)

129,089 (11.7% of population) Median age in county: 35.8 years old

35.8 years old Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area

43. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,092 (0.4% of current population)

5,092 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 43.8% from different county in state; 39.1% from a different state; 17.2% from abroad

43.8% from different county in state; 39.1% from a different state; 17.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 133,532 (10.5% of population)

133,532 (10.5% of population) Median age in county: 35.4 years old

35.4 years old Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area

42. Sacramento County, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,158 (0.3% of current population)

5,158 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 65.2% from different county in state; 22.3% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad

65.2% from different county in state; 22.3% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 230,399 (14.7% of population)

230,399 (14.7% of population) Median age in county: 37.2 years old

37.2 years old Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area

41. Wake County, North Carolina

John Couture / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,299 (0.5% of current population)

5,299 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 35.6% from different county in state; 54.9% from a different state; 9.5% from abroad

35.6% from different county in state; 54.9% from a different state; 9.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 138,567 (12.4% of population)

138,567 (12.4% of population) Median age in county: 37.4 years old

37.4 years old Location: Raleigh, NC metro area

40. Collin County, Texas

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,320 (0.5% of current population)

5,320 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 50.5% from different county in state; 33.6% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad

50.5% from different county in state; 33.6% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 121,023 (11.3% of population)

121,023 (11.3% of population) Median age in county: 37.4 years old

37.4 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

39. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,325 (0.3% of current population)

5,325 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 40.4% from different county in state; 32.8% from a different state; 26.7% from abroad

40.4% from different county in state; 32.8% from a different state; 26.7% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 255,404 (15.9% of population)

255,404 (15.9% of population) Median age in county: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

38. Denton County, Texas

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,418 (0.6% of current population)

5,418 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.2% from different county in state; 41.0% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

48.2% from different county in state; 41.0% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 99,654 (11.0% of population)

99,654 (11.0% of population) Median age in county: 36.9 years old

36.9 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

37. Oakland County, Michigan

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,531 (0.4% of current population)

5,531 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 59.7% from different county in state; 23.4% from a different state; 17.0% from abroad

59.7% from different county in state; 23.4% from a different state; 17.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 222,540 (17.7% of population)

222,540 (17.7% of population) Median age in county: 41.6 years old

41.6 years old Location: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area

36. Brevard County, Florida

Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,604 (0.9% of current population)

5,604 (0.9% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 31.2% from different county in state; 61.9% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

31.2% from different county in state; 61.9% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 146,692 (24.2% of population)

146,692 (24.2% of population) Median age in county: 47.4 years old

47.4 years old Location: Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL metro area

35. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,669 (0.3% of current population)

5,669 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 32.8% from different county in state; 18.5% from a different state; 48.7% from abroad

32.8% from different county in state; 18.5% from a different state; 48.7% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 269,943 (14.2% of population)

269,943 (14.2% of population) Median age in county: 38 years old

38 years old Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area

34. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,681 (0.3% of current population)

5,681 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.9% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 27.2% from abroad

48.9% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 27.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 243,239 (14.8% of population)

243,239 (14.8% of population) Median age in county: 38.7 years old

38.7 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

33. New York County, New York

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,840 (0.4% of current population)

5,840 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.2% from different county in state; 34.5% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad

48.2% from different county in state; 34.5% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 284,256 (17.4% of population)

284,256 (17.4% of population) Median age in county: 38.8 years old

38.8 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

32. Queens County, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,884 (0.3% of current population)

5,884 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 48.1% from different county in state; 9.4% from a different state; 42.5% from abroad

48.1% from different county in state; 9.4% from a different state; 42.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 389,399 (16.7% of population)

389,399 (16.7% of population) Median age in county: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

31. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 5,973 (0.3% of current population)

5,973 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 40.9% from different county in state; 46.7% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad

40.9% from different county in state; 46.7% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 248,631 (12.5% of population)

248,631 (12.5% of population) Median age in county: 34.6 years old

34.6 years old Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area

30. Contra Costa County, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,006 (0.5% of current population)

6,006 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 62.0% from different county in state; 22.2% from a different state; 15.8% from abroad

62.0% from different county in state; 22.2% from a different state; 15.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 190,307 (16.5% of population)

190,307 (16.5% of population) Median age in county: 40.4 years old

40.4 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

29. Marion County, Florida

scampj / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,126 (1.6% of current population)

6,126 (1.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 37.4% from different county in state; 58.1% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad

37.4% from different county in state; 58.1% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 109,251 (29.1% of population)

109,251 (29.1% of population) Median age in county: 49 years old

49 years old Location: Ocala, FL metro area

28. Pinal County, Arizona

Zane Lewis / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,387 (1.5% of current population)

6,387 (1.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 29.9% from different county in state; 63.1% from a different state; 7.0% from abroad

29.9% from different county in state; 63.1% from a different state; 7.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 89,957 (21.0% of population)

89,957 (21.0% of population) Median age in county: 40.1 years old

40.1 years old Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area

27. Lake County, Florida

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,433 (1.7% of current population)

6,433 (1.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 34.6% from different county in state; 58.0% from a different state; 7.4% from abroad

34.6% from different county in state; 58.0% from a different state; 7.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 103,276 (26.9% of population)

103,276 (26.9% of population) Median age in county: 47.3 years old

47.3 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

26. San Bernardino County, California

MudaCom / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,572 (0.3% of current population)

6,572 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 67.8% from different county in state; 18.8% from a different state; 13.4% from abroad

67.8% from different county in state; 18.8% from a different state; 13.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 259,927 (12.1% of population)

259,927 (12.1% of population) Median age in county: 34.3 years old

34.3 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

25. Manatee County, Florida

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 6,789 (1.7% of current population)

6,789 (1.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 24.5% from different county in state; 64.7% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

24.5% from different county in state; 64.7% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 114,243 (28.4% of population)

114,243 (28.4% of population) Median age in county: 49.7 years old

49.7 years old Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area

24. Volusia County, Florida

Ken Badgley / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,000 (1.3% of current population)

7,000 (1.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 49.4% from different county in state; 44.9% from a different state; 5.7% from abroad

49.4% from different county in state; 44.9% from a different state; 5.7% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 138,757 (25.0% of population)

138,757 (25.0% of population) Median age in county: 46.9 years old

46.9 years old Location: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL metro area

23. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,041 (0.3% of current population)

7,041 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 52.6% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 20.1% from abroad

52.6% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 20.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 290,461 (11.3% of population)

290,461 (11.3% of population) Median age in county: 34.2 years old

34.2 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

22. Tarrant County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,044 (0.3% of current population)

7,044 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 52.4% from different county in state; 36.5% from a different state; 11.0% from abroad

52.4% from different county in state; 36.5% from a different state; 11.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 247,826 (11.9% of population)

247,826 (11.9% of population) Median age in county: 35.3 years old

35.3 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

21. Polk County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,181 (1.0% of current population)

7,181 (1.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 25.6% from different county in state; 62.8% from a different state; 11.6% from abroad

25.6% from different county in state; 62.8% from a different state; 11.6% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 146,515 (20.1% of population)

146,515 (20.1% of population) Median age in county: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area

20. Pasco County, Florida

Feng Cheng / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,228 (1.3% of current population)

7,228 (1.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 40.9% from different county in state; 45.7% from a different state; 13.3% from abroad

40.9% from different county in state; 45.7% from a different state; 13.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 126,195 (22.4% of population)

126,195 (22.4% of population) Median age in county: 44.2 years old

44.2 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

19. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,285 (0.3% of current population)

7,285 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 34.5% from different county in state; 39.5% from a different state; 26.0% from abroad

34.5% from different county in state; 39.5% from a different state; 26.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 306,055 (13.7% of population)

306,055 (13.7% of population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

18. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,545 (0.5% of current population)

7,545 (0.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 29.0% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 21.6% from abroad

29.0% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 21.6% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 214,615 (14.8% of population)

214,615 (14.8% of population) Median age in county: 38 years old

38 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

17. Collier County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,738 (2.0% of current population)

7,738 (2.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 13.7% from different county in state; 73.5% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad

13.7% from different county in state; 73.5% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 124,784 (33.1% of population)

124,784 (33.1% of population) Median age in county: 52.5 years old

52.5 years old Location: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL metro area

16. Miami-Dade County, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 7,939 (0.3% of current population)

7,939 (0.3% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.9% from different county in state; 34.2% from a different state; 48.9% from abroad

16.9% from different county in state; 34.2% from a different state; 48.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 446,559 (16.8% of population)

446,559 (16.8% of population) Median age in county: 40.9 years old

40.9 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

15. Orange County, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 8,849 (0.6% of current population)

8,849 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.1% from different county in state; 38.9% from a different state; 31.0% from abroad

30.1% from different county in state; 38.9% from a different state; 31.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 177,634 (12.6% of population)

177,634 (12.6% of population) Median age in county: 36.2 years old

36.2 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

14. Pima County, Arizona

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 9,132 (0.9% of current population)

9,132 (0.9% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.6% from different county in state; 75.1% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad

16.6% from different county in state; 75.1% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 212,565 (20.6% of population)

212,565 (20.6% of population) Median age in county: 39.4 years old

39.4 years old Location: Tucson, AZ metro area

13. Cook County, Illinois

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 9,991 (0.2% of current population)

9,991 (0.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 30.5% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 33.1% from abroad

30.5% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 33.1% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 793,931 (15.4% of population)

793,931 (15.4% of population) Median age in county: 37.9 years old

37.9 years old Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area

12. Pinellas County, Florida

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 10,794 (1.1% of current population)

10,794 (1.1% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 27.4% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 15.0% from abroad

27.4% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 15.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 245,332 (25.8% of population)

245,332 (25.8% of population) Median age in county: 49.1 years old

49.1 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

11. Sarasota County, Florida

Ryan McGill / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 11,058 (2.5% of current population)

11,058 (2.5% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 22.2% from different county in state; 72.6% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad

22.2% from different county in state; 72.6% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 163,928 (37.5% of population)

163,928 (37.5% of population) Median age in county: 57.3 years old

57.3 years old Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area

10. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 11,340 (0.2% of current population)

11,340 (0.2% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 41.9% from different county in state; 32.2% from a different state; 25.9% from abroad

41.9% from different county in state; 32.2% from a different state; 25.9% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 521,651 (11.2% of population)

521,651 (11.2% of population) Median age in county: 34.5 years old

34.5 years old Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

9. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 11,671 (0.6% of current population)

11,671 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 32.9% from different county in state; 37.7% from a different state; 29.4% from abroad

32.9% from different county in state; 37.7% from a different state; 29.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 335,342 (17.5% of population)

335,342 (17.5% of population) Median age in county: 41.3 years old

41.3 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

8. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 11,732 (0.4% of current population)

11,732 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 46.6% from different county in state; 37.0% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad

46.6% from different county in state; 37.0% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 481,993 (14.8% of population)

481,993 (14.8% of population) Median age in county: 37.1 years old

37.1 years old Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area

7. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 11,930 (0.4% of current population)

11,930 (0.4% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 54.4% from different county in state; 24.6% from a different state; 21.0% from abroad

54.4% from different county in state; 24.6% from a different state; 21.0% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 488,359 (15.5% of population)

488,359 (15.5% of population) Median age in county: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

6. Lee County, Florida

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 12,395 (1.6% of current population)

12,395 (1.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 16.4% from different county in state; 71.8% from a different state; 11.8% from abroad

16.4% from different county in state; 71.8% from a different state; 11.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 223,302 (29.2% of population)

223,302 (29.2% of population) Median age in county: 49.5 years old

49.5 years old Location: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area

5. Clark County, Nevada

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 13,483 (0.6% of current population)

13,483 (0.6% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 2.5% from different county in state; 87.3% from a different state; 10.2% from abroad

2.5% from different county in state; 87.3% from a different state; 10.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 343,754 (15.3% of population)

343,754 (15.3% of population) Median age in county: 38.2 years old

38.2 years old Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area

4. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 14,755 (0.1% of current population)

14,755 (0.1% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 38.4% from different county in state; 32.8% from a different state; 28.8% from abroad

38.4% from different county in state; 32.8% from a different state; 28.8% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 1,415,856 (14.4% of population)

1,415,856 (14.4% of population) Median age in county: 37.7 years old

37.7 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

3. Palm Beach County, Florida

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 14,910 (1.0% of current population)

14,910 (1.0% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 25.7% from different county in state; 56.1% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad

25.7% from different county in state; 56.1% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 365,029 (24.6% of population)

365,029 (24.6% of population) Median age in county: 45.6 years old

45.6 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

2. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

Retirement age residents who moved in in 2022: 16,117 (0.7% of current population)

16,117 (0.7% of current population) Origin of new retirement age residents: 58.3% from different county in state; 27.4% from a different state; 14.3% from abroad

58.3% from different county in state; 27.4% from a different state; 14.3% from abroad Total number of retirement age residents: 359,162 (14.9% of population)

359,162 (14.9% of population) Median age in county: 36.7 years old

36.7 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

1. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images