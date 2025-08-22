5 Insane Insurance Mistakes Americans Keep Making 2011 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Car insurance is one of those monthly bills most Americans pay without a second thought. But the truth is, millions of drivers are overpaying simply because they’ve fallen into common traps the insurance industry hopes you never discover. From sticking with the same provider for too long to ignoring easy discounts, these mistakes can cost you hundreds, even thousands, of dollars every year.

And with insurance premiums continuing to skyrocket compared to last year (I’ve seen reports of 12% to 25% in a single year!) frankly it’s irresponsible to just absent-mindedly continue making these mistakes. With 10-15 minutes you could save yourself hundreds, or thousands a year depending on your state, driving history, and vehicle type.

Here are the five most common insurance mistakes drivers make, and how you can avoid them. If you spot yourself in one of these, don’t worry. The fix is simple: take two minutes to compare quotes and see if a better deal is waiting for you.

#1: Sticking With the Same Provider for Years

Loyalty feels safe, but when it comes to car insurance, it often means paying more than you should. Insurers know many drivers rarely switch, so they raise rates gradually. Over time, you end up paying far more than a new customer would.

Bankrate and Kiplinger report a 12% increase on average from 2024 – 2025. That’s way ahead of inflation. And which customers are the easiest to pass those price hikes on to? The ones who stick with the same company and don’t bother shopping around because it’s easier.

The Fix: Don’t assume your current insurer is giving you the best deal. Even if you’re happy with your service, comparing quotes regularly is the smartest way to keep your costs in check. Use the form at the bottom of this article to see if another provider can lower your bill without sacrificing coverage.

#2: Ignoring Bundling Opportunities

If you own a home or insure multiple cars, failing to bundle your policies is like leaving money on the table. Most major insurers offer discounts when you combine auto, home, and other coverages.

I was blown away how much I saved by bundling. My home insurance and auto insurance used to be with different providers, but I was able to save $530 a year just by combining.

#3: Overlooking Safe-Driver and Usage Discounts

From safe-driver programs to low-mileage discounts, insurers offer plenty of ways to save. Yet many Americans never ask about them—or worse, they assume they don’t qualify.

We all know insurance rates are higher when you’re a young, inexperienced driver. But how many people realize the opposite is also true? If you have a safe, multi-year driving history without claims or incidents you can often save big money just by asking.

The Fix: Even if you think your driving habits don’t make you eligible, it’s worth checking. Many companies offer easy ways to save that take just minutes to confirm. A quick quote comparison will show if another provider values your driving record more.

#4: Not Updating Coverage After Life Changes

Did you move? Pay off a loan? Add a second car? Major life changes can affect your rates—but many people never update their policies. As a result, they keep paying for coverage that no longer matches their situation.

I recently moved to a different state and was able to save hundreds on my insurance after the move. There are plenty of reasons, from lower crime to less congested areas (fewer accidents!), safer roads, you name it. Make sure you call your insurance company and confirm they have your most recent information on file to give you the best rate possible.

The Fix: Review your policy at least once a year. If your life circumstances have changed, you may qualify for a lower rate. Fill out the form below and see if your updated profile earns you better offers.

#5: Assuming All Providers Charge the Same

One of the biggest myths about car insurance is that prices are basically the same everywhere. In reality, rates can vary by hundreds of dollars per year between companies, even for the exact same driver. This rang true for me recently. We have an EV, which some providers don’t have as much experience underwriting. When we called around to a new provider that had been writing policies for years we were able to save close to half compared to our old provider.

The Fix: Never settle for the first quote you see. A little comparison shopping goes a long way. Use the quick form below to check today’s rates and discover how much you could save with a top-rated provider.

Avoiding these five mistakes doesn’t require complicated strategies—just a willingness to take a couple of minutes and shop smarter. Whether you’ve been with your insurer for years or you just signed up last month, checking your options regularly is the simplest way to protect your wallet.