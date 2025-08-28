Americans With $100,000 (or more) in Savings Need to Make These Five Strategic Moves Next AscentXmedia / E+ via Getty Images

Congratulations! If you’ve managed to save $100,000 you’ve made it to an elite tier of Americans. According to recent data from The Federal Reserve, the median account balance in the United States is only $8,000.

But now, things start to change.

The careful strategies you used to build those savings are not the same ones that will grow into true, lasting wealth. But they can help.

You may have already noticed a subtle shift in your thinking, from making money yourself, to a realization that your money can make you money. And, the realization that all that hard work could come undone with a few poor decisions, high interest debt, or a missed opportunity.

Most people get frozen here. They’ll keep saving but fail to shift gears into real wealth building and expense cutting that helps them go from $100,000, to $1M.

This report is the blueprint you’re looking for. It’s not just about ‘cutting back’. The following five moves are for savvy Americans ready to take the next step. You can not only grow your savings, but multiply it, and make sure you avoid the traps that separate millions of Americans from their savings. Let’s get started.

Move #1: Erase High Interest Debt Immediately

High interest debt is a wealth killer, a vampire worse than inflation. A 20% APR credit card is guaranteed to lose you 20% per year, but the real cost is much higher than that. As you know, every dollar you pay in interest could have gone to something else like extending your lead in savings, a an early retirement, gift for a friend, or treat for yourself.

You’ve built your savings and assets to an impressive level, but even a little bit of debt can grow like a wildfire and destroy your hard work. Wealthy Americans have figured out that the best way to fight fire, is with fire. That’s right, odd as it may seem one of the best ways to get out of debt is to actually… use a credit card.

Let me explain.

Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret. It's the '0% Intro APR' card hack. Here's how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly.

Don’t let a smoldering level of debt reignite into a fire that eats away at your money, extinguish it for good.

Move #2: Speak With a Fiduciary Financial Advisor (it’s free)

Now that you have a meaningful level of savings things are starting to get more complicated. Have you optimized for taxes? What should your investments look like to secure a comfortable retirement? What about a withdrawal strategy? Stocks, bonds, crypto, ETFs, how much should you have in each?

Guesswork is dangerous at this stage. Most Americans simply don’t have a clear picture of how to manage large sums of money. But now that you’ve saved up $100,000, you have options.

A financial advisor can do more than help you create a budget, track your spending, and make a plan for your future. They can also boost your returns. One Vanguard study showed a normal $500,000 portfolio over 25 years would grow to $1.7m, not bad. But working with an advisor cranked that up to $3.4 million, an enormous difference.

You can take this simple quiz and get connected with three today at absolutely no cost. It only takes a minute, and can help you see if you are ahead, or behind on your financial goals. Click here to get started

Move #3 Get Paid For Your Spending

The average American spends $17,274 on debit cards a year, and it’s a HUGE mistake. First, debit cards don’t have the same fraud protections as credit cards. Once your money is gone, it’s gone. But more importantly, you can actually get something back from this spending every time you swipe.

Issuers are handing out wild bonuses right now. With some you can earn up to 5% back on every purchase. That’s like getting a 5% discount on everything you buy!

Issuers are handing out wild bonuses right now. With some you can earn up to 5% back on every purchase. That's like getting a 5% discount on everything you buy!

Move #4 Don’t Miss The Next Nvidia

Nvidia just became the first $4 trillion company. It’s turned even small investments in to multigenerational wealth.

But be clear, this is one a flash in the pan. Artificial intelligence is here to stay and there is a new wave of companies that look a lot like Nvidia did just a few years ago, perfectly positioned to ride the wave of the next megatrend.

But don’t take my word for it. The leading tech analyst who called Nvidia “The Best Stock for 2010‘, pounded the table on the company in 2016, and then again in 2019, naming it “Top Tech Stock for 2019” has released a new report profiling the next three companies that they believe are set to become ‘The Next Nvidia’ stocks.

The list includes one company that has a near monopoly on the critical chip making process, one perfectly positioned for the next generation of military tech, and a third that has patents on some of the most important technology today.

It doesn't take an AI bot to see with just a few investments like that small investments become enormous.

Move #5 Invest In Pre-IPO Companies, And Get Paid For It?

Most people never get the chance to invest in IPOs before they go public. Through certain platforms, you can get early access to upcoming IPOs, plus trade stocks and ETFs with zero commissions.

Some platforms are offering complimentary stock for Active Invest accounts when you open and fund your account with as little as $50

It's a smarter way to invest with powerful tools, simple navigation, and $0 commission.

Open your SoFi Active Invest account today!