Dave Ramsey Says "take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice

Even if you’re older than 62 and have already taken social security, you’re going to want to read this. There are actions you can take TODAY to improve your enjoyment with YOUR money.

Even though I respect him, I don’t always agree with all the advice that Dave Ramsey gives on his show. Nor should you.

Some complex financial scenarios just don’t have a single magic solution that a radio host can offer.

That said, one potentially controversial Ramsey viewpoint that I wholeheartedly agree with is that most people should take social security at age 62. Allow me to explain.

Isn’t delaying a good thing?

Look, delayed gratification is almost always a good in the long-term. By not taking social security at 62, you’ll get a larger annual cash stream coming if you start when you’re older.

That said, the enjoyment or satisfaction you’ll get in your early 60s from some money can be a lot higher than waiting on a larger amount of money later when you can enjoy it less.

Here’s what most advisors won’t tell you about claiming early

The conventional wisdom about waiting until 70 to maximize your benefits ignores three important realities:

Your health and ability to enjoy life typically peaks in your early-to-mid 60s The investment potential of early Social Security payments is often overlooked Financial flexibility in your early retirement years is incredibly valuable

Let’s break down why these factors matter so much:

The Health Factor

Think about it – what good is an extra few hundred dollars per month if health issues prevent you from enjoying it? While many Americans are living longer, the quality of those later years varies dramatically. Taking Social Security at 62 means you can enjoy activities like travel, hobbies, and time with grandchildren while you’re still in your prime.

The Investment Opportunity

Here’s where it gets interesting. If you don’t need the money immediately for living expenses, taking Social Security at 62 gives you a unique opportunity: you can invest those payments. Even modest returns on these investments could potentially outperform the guaranteed increase you’d get by waiting.

Let’s look at a simple example: If you receive $2,000 monthly at age 62 and invest just half of it in a conservative portfolio, by age 70 you could have built a substantial nest egg – all while still having $1,000 monthly for immediate use.

The Flexibility Factor

Life is unpredictable. Having access to Social Security funds earlier gives you options that many retirees wish they had:

Ability to handle unexpected medical expenses

Freedom to help family members in need

Opportunity to take advantage of market downturns

Flexibility to reduce work earlier if desired or necessary

What About the Math?

Yes, the pure mathematics favor waiting – if you live long enough.

But guess what? You and I don’t live inside of spreadsheets. The simple math ignores a crucial concept called “utility value” – the real-world usefulness of money at different life stages. A dollar at 62 might be worth much more to your quality of life than $1.30 at age 70. No spreadsheet is going to tell you that.

Taking Action: Your Next Steps

Whether you’re approaching 62 or already collecting benefits, there are crucial decisions to make about maximizing your retirement income. Here’s what you should do today:

Take this free 2-minute retirement assessment to understand your optimal strategy Connect with a qualified financial advisor who can analyze your specific situation Create a plan that maximizes both your benefits and your ability to enjoy them

The Bottom Line

Dave Ramsey's advice about taking Social Security at 62 isn't just about the money – it's about maximizing your retirement enjoyment while you can best appreciate it. The key is having a solid plan for how to use those benefits effectively.

Remember: The decisions you make about Social Security will impact the rest of your life.