This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive

compensation for actions taken through them.

Have you ever made over $1000 with just 10 minutes of work? I have — let me explain.

I always thought I was good with money. I had a solid savings account with one of those big national banks – you know, the ones with branches everywhere. Plus a decent-sized brokerage account. I figured my money was working hard enough for me.

Then one day, I saw something that stopped me in my tracks: an FDIC insured company named SOFI offering 4% on their checking and savings accounts. That number hit me like a ton of bricks because I suddenly realized… I had no idea what my bank was paying me.

I logged into my account right there on my phone. Had to dig around a bit, but I finally found it buried in the fine print: 0.15%.I nearly dropped my phone. 0.15%? I grabbed my calculator and did some quick math on my $27,843 in savings. At my bank’s rate, I was earning about $41.76 a year. If I had that same money at 4%, I’d be earning $1,113.72.

And that’s just one account! For someone who keeps $100,000 in their bank account, the difference is mind-blowing.

At 0.15%, they’re earning $150 a year. But at 4%, they could be making $4,000 annually – that’s over $3,850 in extra money they’re missing out on every single year. It’s like leaving a monthly paycheck on the table, just because they haven’t taken 10 minutes to switch banks.

When I told my friend about this, he couldn’t believe it. He’s the kind of person who drives across town to save 10 cents per gallon on gas and makes his coffee at home to save $4 on Starbucks. He even clips coupons and waits for sales. When I showed him that I was leaving over $1,000 on the table every year just by keeping my money in the wrong account, he almost fell out of his chair. As he pointed out, that’s like throwing away a year’s worth of his homemade coffees or enough gas savings to drive across the country. And again, that’s just on a $27,843 account!

What really gets me now is how my bank was basically counting on me doing nothing. They knew most people wouldn’t bother checking their rate or would think switching banks was too much hassle. I used to be satisfied with them just because they were convenient and “safe.” Now I realize they were taking advantage of my own inaction.

The kicker? It took me just 10 minutes to open a SoFi account. That’s right – 10 minutes of effort for over $1,000 extra per year. They even gave me a $300 bonus for setting up direct deposit, see for yourself. It’s 100% true. Now my money earns 26 times more than it did at my old bank, and I can actually watch my savings grow at a rate higher than inflation.

So what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t one. They charge NO FEES and the have the same (or even better) FDIC insurance that your old bank has — up to $2 million in fact.

Looking back, I can’t believe I left so much money on the table. But I’m not alone — most Americans are like I was — still earning nearly nothing on their savings.

If you haven’t checked your interest rate lately, you need to take a look right now. It was eye-opening for me, and switching to a better account was one of the smartest money moves I’ve made.

So take 10 minutes, open a Sofi account right now by clicking here now. They’re currently offering a $300 bonus when you setup direct deposit on top of the incredible interest rates they’re offering.