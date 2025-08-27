This App Gives You Up to $1,000 in Stock Just for Getting Started Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to start investing, this could be it. SoFi Invest is making headlines by giving new members up to $1,000 in stock when they open and fund a new Active Invest account.

But the stock is just the beginning. SoFi has built an all-in-one platform that’s changing the way everyday people invest. Whether you want a hands-off approach with automated portfolios, or you want to pick your own stocks and even jump into IPOs, SoFi makes it easy.



Get Up to $1,000 in Stock : When you fund a new Active Invest account, you’ll get a guaranteed piece of stock — worth anywhere from $10 to $1,000.



No Commissions, No Minimums : Trade stocks and ETFs with zero commissions. You can start with as little as $5.



Fractional Shares : Buy into companies like Tesla, Amazon, or Apple without needing hundreds of dollars upfront.



Access to IPOs : Unlike most brokerage accounts, SoFi gives members the ability to invest in IPOs at the offering price.



Automated and Self-Directed Options : Choose hands-off Robo Investing portfolios curated by SoFi and BlackRock experts, or take full control with self-directed trading.



Retirement Ready : Open a Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRA — and SoFi even offers a 1% match when you roll over an old 401(k).



A Platform Designed for Everyday Investors

SoFi started as a fintech disruptor, and today its investing platform has become a one-stop shop for people who want simplicity, transparency, and control. You don’t need to be an expert trader. The app is designed for beginners but powerful enough to satisfy experienced investors.

According to The Smart Wallet, SoFi’s user-friendly approach and zero-commission trading make it one of the best platforms for building a portfolio quickly and affordably. The Penny Hoarder also highlighted SoFi’s unique “digital claw game” promotion, where new users can score free stock worth up to $2,000 just for signing up.

How to Claim Your Free Stock

Download the SoFi app or sign up online.

Open a new Active Invest account.

Fund it with at least $50 (depending on the promotion).

Play SoFi’s “claw game” to reveal how much free stock you’ve won.

It takes just minutes to set up, and you’ll walk away with stock you can hold, trade, or build on.

The Bottom Line

Social Finance (SoFi) has created a modern investing platform that gives you choice, flexibility, and value that traditional brokers simply can’t match. Between the free stock welcome bonus, no-commission trading, fractional shares, and even access to IPOs, SoFi Invest delivers real advantages.

If you’ve been on the fence about starting your investing journey, this is your sign. With up to $1,000 in stock waiting for you, there may never be a better time to start.

