Why Some Investors Get Rich While Others Struggle
Every investor wants financial freedom, but most never get there because they don’t know about the two investment paths they can take. Both are important, and many people need to start with one and then move to the other. But without this basic information they get completely lost and their portfolios struggle. But here is the reality,
Then, it’s about protecting what you’ve built. Managing for retirement, travel, inheritance, and thinking more about taxes and risk.
The good new is that once you know this, there are incredibly powerful tools and solutions for both that make building real wealth closer than ever. Let’s take a look at each:
Part One: Growth Mode Investing
If you’re a growth mode investor you probably check the market news every morning. You like knowing where your money is, what it’s doing, and how fast it’s growing. You might follow a few breakthroughs, have some investments in stocks, ETFs, maybe some crypto and events contracts.
You’ve got a hunch on a few good investments, now it’s all about speed. Don’t wait for someone to tell you what to do, open your phone, and trade. That’s exactly what SoFi was designed for, investors who are confident, curious, and ready to act.
Inside SoFi, you can trade stocks, ETFs, crypto, and even fractional shares all in one app. You can set up automatic investing or go fully hands-on. You’re in charge of how you build and manage your portfolio, not someone else’s process or fees.
SoFi fits the lifestyle of people who:
- Check their portfolio as easily as checking their texts
- Want flexibility and low friction when they invest
- See market dips as opportunities, not threats
- Like having a sleek, powerful app that keeps them connected to their money
And when it comes to value, SoFi delivers real advantages:
- Earn up to a $1,000 bonus when you open and fund a new account
- Enjoy up to 4% APY on uninvested cash
- Learn from in-depth tools, insights, and a community of millions of investors who share your drive
If you’re in growth mode, still hungry to multiply what you have, still excited about finding the next big opportunity — SoFi gives you the platform, the tools, and the rewards to make it happen.
Part Two: Protecting What You’ve Built
If you’ve already built real wealth, you know the game changes. The stakes are higher. The numbers are bigger. And the decisions you make now will shape not just your lifestyle, but your legacy.
You’ve done the hard part — building your portfolio, buying the home, saving diligently, investing through market ups and downs. Now, your focus has shifted. It’s not just about chasing growth anymore. It’s about making sure what you’ve built keeps working for you, your family, and the next generation.
You’re starting to think more about how to draw income efficiently. How to minimize taxes. How to balance market growth with safety. Maybe even how to make sure your estate is organized and your loved ones are taken care of.
That’s where SmartAsset comes in.
SmartAsset connects you with vetted fiduciary financial advisors who help you create a complete financial plan — not just an investment strategy. These are professionals who specialize in working with investors like you, people who have accumulated assets and now need to manage them wisely.
Your SmartAsset advisor can help you:
- Build a tax-smart withdrawal plan that stretches your savings further
- Coordinate retirement income and Social Security timing for maximum efficiency
- Create a structured plan for inheritance, trusts, and estate management
- Balance growth and protection to weather market shifts without losing sleep
This isn’t about giving up control. It’s about getting clarity — having a professional in your corner who understands how every piece of your financial life fits together.
SmartAsset makes the process simple. You answer a few questions about your goals, and you’re matched with up to three fiduciary advisors near you. You can interview them, compare their plans, and choose who fits you best.
It’s for investors who want confidence, not chaos. Who would rather have a strategy than a spreadsheet. Who know that wealth is about more than returns — it’s about what that wealth allows you to do next.
