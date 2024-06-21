Surprisingly Good Target Products Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We all know Target is a breeding ground for unwarranted purchases. However, there’s no denying that the department store offers incredible items at discounted prices — especially amid Target’s price cuts.

If you’re planning a “Target run” sometime soon, you’ll want a clear idea of what you need and don’t need — otherwise, you might spend more money than you anticipated. (It’s a rite of passage).

Here are 10 surprisingly good Target products to add to your shopping list.

1. Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap

Source: Rawpixel / Getty Images

Price : $4.89 ($0.39/fluid ounce)

Category : Personal Care

Product link : Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Soap – Compassion Flower

Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap is made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other natural ingredients, all while being free of parabens, phthalates, and artificial colors. This moisturizing hand soap, specifically the compassion flower-scented one, thoroughly cleans hands without overdrying them, leaving a lasting, alluring aroma on your skin.

Mrs. Meyers Hand Soap Reviews

Source: Benjamin Clapp / iStock via Getty Images

”The smell is absolutely amazing and would love to wear it as a perfume. Smell lingers which I love!!”

“This soap is great! It is not harsh or drying. I love the scent! I also like the packaging. A little goes a long way. I describe the scent as a fresh clean girly scent”

“I love how it smells and I also like the fact that this doesn’t flare my eczema up like other hand soaps do. This size lasts for a while and I can keep refilling my soap dispenser about three or four more times.”

2. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Source: Yulia Lisitsa / Getty Images

Price : $39.99 ($2.00/ounce)

Category : Health

Product link : Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Unflavored Powder

Collagen peptides are known for their benefits to our skin, hair, nails, joints, and bones. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder in particular is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. Not only that, but it’s relatively tasteless, meaning it won’t be too overpowering of a flavor should you mix it with your favorite hot beverage.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Reviews

Source: Madeleine Steinbach / Shutterstock.com

“After using this product, I noticed my hair getting thicker and my skin getting clearer. I originally started to take this collagen for my skin and although it’s not perfect I have seen improvements since I started using this product.”

“I really like this powder. It’s easy to use in so many different things. I use it primarily to make sure I get enough protein every day, but I love the benefits of the collagen and the fact that it’s not packed with sugar..”

“Great product, mixes well with hot drinks. Noticed positive results in my hair, nails, and skin. I see reviews about the can being half empty but most fail to realize after distribution the powder does settle. All and all good value for the quality.”

3. MightyPatch

Source: sergey kolesnikov / Shutterstock.com

Price : $7.99

Category : Beauty

Product link : Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Acne Pimple Patches

Mighty Patch is the perfect solution for acne struggles. Used as a spot treatment, this product helps absorb the gunk to help heal pimples more quickly, so you can wake up with smaller, non-irritated blemishes. Not only that, but the product is non-toxic and made of premium medical-grade hydrocolloid.

MightyPatch Reviews

Source: sergey kolesnikov / Shutterstock.com

“So far these little might patch pimple stickers seen to be working good for my teenager. They’re ultra-thin stickers with a translucent matte finish that keeps your pimple under wraps day or night and blend onto your skin to where they don’t stand out. My teen has used 3 already on pimples and they do pull the gunk out. He’s so impressed with these that he went to Target to buy a larger pack. I received this as a gift to review for my honest opinion.”

“There has been this deep pimple on my nose for about a week now. I tried one of these patches last night. I woke up this morning to take it off, and it really brought out the pimple and popped right away!”

“This product is amazing, seriously my favorite hero product. These pimple patches are like no other, they stick on very well compared to other patches. They are a great size as well not too big not too small. These absorb the gunk in your pimple and really clear and flatten it out. They are also really clear and not noticeable as well when you wear them, love these!”

4. Dog Water Bottle

Source: Stephm2506 / Shutterstock.com

Price : $9.99

Category : Pets

Product link : Dog Water Bottle – Boots & Barkley

Especially during the summer, it’s crucial that your dog stays hydrated. Just like humans need water throughout the day, so do our furry friends. This dog water bottle features a single-handed watering mechanism with an easy side lock that allows for convenient flow as well as leakage prevention. It’s also easy to carry it around by hand or to store in a cup holder.

Boots & Barkley Dog Water Bottle Reviews

Source: Gartland / Shutterstock.com

“I love that this water bottle doesn’t drip and it allows the water to flow back in if my dog doesn’t want anymore.”

“Bought this for my mom’s dog. He likes it and figured out how to use it quickly. I like that the water bottle part is dishwasher safe.”

5. STEM Flying Insect Light Trap

Source: Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com

Price : $19.99

Category : Outdoor Living & Garden

Product link : STEM Light Trap Starter Kit

If your home gets buggy during certain months, the STEM Flying Insect Light Trap is the perfect option for you. This trap attracts flying insects like fruit flies, gnats, mosquitoes, and moths to its sticky surface, from where they ultimately cannot escape. You can place the trap in an indoor room near any problem area for 24/7 protection. Simply replace the cartridge every two weeks or when it’s full of bugs.

STEM Flying Insect Light Trap Reviews

Source: rukawajung / Shutterstock.com

“I’ve tried products like this in the past and they’ve only worked moderately well. I cannot believe how many bugs this one has caught! We had a few flies I wanted to take care of but this thing has caught so many gnats that I didn’t know we had, it’s unreal. Will definitely be buying more refills.”

“This was a game changer. I saw a bunch of reviews saying it didn’t do anything… but there was a coupon and I was so frustrated with my fruit fly issue. Check out these results pictures, this is what it caught in 24 hours! I’m pleased and am not seeing any fruit flies around!”

“We had what looks like flying ants in our house. No idea where they came from. They come around during dry season here in Florida. This light trap worked like a charm! I highly recommend!”

6. Ninja Air Fryer

Source: rafa jodar / Shutterstock.com

Price : $89.99

Category : Kitchen & Dining

Product link : Ninja 4qt Air Fryer – Black AF101

Air fryers are known for their convenience and efficiency. Rather than waiting for your oven to preheat or slowly cook your meals, toss your ingredients into an air fryer for a thorough, quick, and perfectly crisped meal. The Ninja air fryer from Target is one of the best options on the market, with its wide temperature range, 4-quart, ceramic-coated, nonstick basket and crisper plate, and easy-to-clean parts.

Ninja Air Fryer Reviews

Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

“Easy to clean basket, quick and easy cooking. Plastic smell is going away. I love this thing!”

“So far so good and would definitely recommend. Saves time and cleanup, and some foods seem to taste better.”

“Wish I had bought one years ago. Makes life easier and tastier.”

7. Mindful Mediations Coloring Book

Source: Tutatamafilm / Shutterstock.com

Price : $7.99

Category : Movies, Music & Books

Product link : Crayola Mindful Mediations Mandala Coloring Book

If you’re looking for an adult coloring book to help ease your stress, the Mindful Mediations Coloring Book is the perfect one for you. With intricate, peaceful mandala designs, the book will keep you occupied and distracted from life’s woes for as long as you’re willing to participate.

Mindful Mediations Coloring Book Reviews

Source: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

“Nice pages, beautiful artwork. I like coloring mandalas, so peaceful and great stress relief.”

“Very much enjoying this coloring book! Plenty of options depending on your preference. Pages are thicker and do not bleed through using prismacolors.”

“Bought for my 7-year-old, she wanted a ‘grown-up’ coloring book. Pictures/designs made her feel grown up, but are simple enough she can color nicely!”

8. Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Source: Shyntartanya / Shutterstock.com

Price : $199.99

Category : Luggage

Product link : Travel Select Snow Creek Matte 3pc Hardside Spinner Luggage Set with USB Port

Just in time for the summer, you can invest in this durable, impact-resistant, hardshell luggage set to safely travel with your clothing and other prized possessions. The luggage even comes with a USB port and power bank slot to charge your phone throughout your travels. The 360° spinner wheels ensure an easy rolling experience, and the 2-inch expansion gusset accommodates any additional items you might need to pack.

Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Reviews

Source: Song_about_summer / Shutterstock.com

“Absolutely love this set! They are lightweight and durable. Love that the wheels spin 360°. There is plenty of room to pack all the necessities to enjoy your vacation. The smallest carry-on has a place that you can connect a portable power bank on the inside of your bag so your devices can charge on the outside.”

“I’ve had several luggage sets throughout the years and this has to be my favorite. A lot better than cloth material ones and very sturdy. I love that they come in 3 different sizes to choose for various travel needs. The wheels turn great and roll smoothly.”

9. Bugaboo Dragonfly Stroller with Bassinet

Source: BGStock72 / Shutterstock.com

Price : $1,099.00

Category : Baby

Product link : Bugaboo Dragonfly Easy Fold Full Size Stroller with Bassinet

The Bugaboo Dragonfly stroller is a convenient, innovative stroller with a bassinet and multiple configurations. With precision steering, smart suspension, flexible storage, and one-hand adjustments, the stroller is both practical and easily customizable. It’s also made with bio-based materials that help reduce CO2 emissions.

Bugaboo Dragonfly Stroller Reviews

Source: Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com

“We are beyond satisfied. This stroller is super easy to maneuver, it’s lightweight and pretty narrow. It doesn’t take much space in the apartment, and it’s definitely the most stylish stroller in Central Park.”

10. Dr Teal’s Foaming Bubble Bath

Source: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Price : $5.89 ($0.17/fluid ounce)

Category : Beauty

Product link : Dr Teal’s Soothe & Sleep Lavender Foaming Bubble Bath

Unwinding with Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bubble Bath is the perfect way to end your day. Not only does it offer a sweet aromatic experience, but it also helps soothe muscle aches and alleviate stress. The Soothe & Sleep Lavender variation of this product combines Epsom salt and essential oils that elevate your bath to the next level, cultivating a heavenly nighttime ritual.

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bubble Bath Reviews

Source: Olha Yefimova / Shutterstock.com

“I love these Dr. Teals bubble baths! I almost fall asleep in the bath when I use these. It is amazing when you pair it with the bath salt!”

“Absolutely love the smell, makes tons of bubbles, very relaxing before bedtime.”

“I’m not the biggest lavender person but when it comes to this product I am all in! I usually just fill up the cap twice and then put it under the faucet then the water! Smells so relaxing and really makes me feel at peace great price for what it’s worth.”

Why We’re Covering This

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Target is a popular discount department store that sells great products across a variety of categories. Based on ratings and reviews, the above items are surprisingly good Target products to consider purchasing.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.