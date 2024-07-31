12 Weirdest Things You Can Buy at Costco That You Might Actually Need Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Costco stands out for its bulk deals on everyday items like groceries and apparel.

The company also offers some weird items including caskets.

Costco is known for its low prices and variety of items. You can find all the essentials like groceries, hygiene products, clothes, and more across its large warehouses around the country and abroad. And there’s even more room in the vastness of cyberspace via Costco online.

But there are some items and services you may not expect to find at Costco. They can actually help you get your eyes checked, book a vacation, and get in shape.

But it can also get a little weird. Costco can hook you preppers up with a 150 serving food bucket with a 25-year shelf life. And it even sells caskets in case the end really is near.

So let’s dig deeper into the weirdest things you can buy at Costco that you may actually need.

Swimming pools

Daniel Ramirez/Wikimedia Commons

Early into summer 2024, most of the U.S. found herself blanketed by major heat waves. And if your AC and fans (also available at Costco) still aren’t cutting it, you may want to just dive into a cool body of water. But no need to spend your gas money to drive to the beach or pool.

Costco sells outdoor swimming pools.

You can jump into a Bestway Steel Pro MAX 13’ x 30” Round Above Ground Pool Set. There’s no tools required for assembly and it holds 2,084 Gallons, according to the website. It also comes with a 530 gallon filter pump.

And to keep it running year-round, Costco also sells pool accessories and maintenance supplies.

Stay cool.

A vacation

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Costco offers its members discounted flight tickets, hotel bookings, and travel packages so you could take your getaway on a budget. And if you’re not too cool with flying, Costco also offers rental car services. They can also help you book a cruise ship.

And those with executive memberships get exclusive deals plus an annual 2% reward on Costco Travel purchases.

Engagement rings

blackred / iStock via Getty Images

The smell of $1.50 hot dog combos and love is in the air at Costco. Whenever you’re ready to pop the question, you can check out Costco’s assortment of engagement rings with price tags that run from $200 to $10,000.

But hey, you can’t put a price on love.

Still, if things go south, Costco has its own jewelry return and refund policy.

Gym equipment

Anna Nahabed / Shutterstock.com

Feeling a little worn out after lugging around those giant tubs of Nutella and sacks of rice? Costco can help you boost your gains with all sorts of gym equipment.

You can find everything from dumbbells and mats to treadmills and home gym equipment. So you’ll always be ready to burn off those Costco hot dogs.

Musical instruments

BrianAJackson / iStock via Getty Images

You can bring home jars of jam and the jams from Costco. The retailer sells guitars, drum sets, and saxophones. You can pick up a Keith Urban Guitar by Yamaha for $99.97.

So you and your friends can start a band and play outside the Costco. (They may call the cops).

Optical services

Portra / E+ via Getty Images

It may sound weird to get your eyes examined by a licensed professional in the same place people are shopping for groceries, TVs, and hot dogs.

But you can actually get your eyes examined by a professional optician and pick up prescription eyeglasses or contacts on site at many Costco locations.

You can visit the official website to find the nearest Costco vision center. And you can call the location to schedule an appointment. Costco accepts most vision insurance plans.

Indoor and outdoor saunas

Igor Efremychev / Shutterstock.com

After a long day’s work or just a long day living, you can relax and steam it out in a nice sauna. But you don’t even have to leave your house if you get one through Costco. Yes, they even sell both indoor and outdoor saunas.

Prices range from $1,700 to $5,000.

Hot tubs and spas

Sheila Say / Shutterstock.com

When the scorching summer is over, you may want to seek refuge from the cooler seasons. Why not hop into a relaxing hot tub. Costco has those too and for various budgets.

You can get a Costco hot tub anywhere from $600 to $9,000.

Playground sets

Lokibaho / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Wanna turn your backyard into a playground for your kids and their friends? Costco can help. The retailer offers sets complete with slides and swings.

Set prices range from around $1,000 to $2,800.

A credit card

Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com

Costco members may want to consider signing up for the company credit card. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi offers some impressive cashback features like the following.

4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases (up to $7,000, then 1% back after)

3% cash back on eligible restaurants and travel

2% cash back on Costco and Costco.com purchases.

1% cash back on all other purchases

However, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi may not be right for everyone. Check out our detailed review of the Costco credit card to see if it may suit your needs.

Apocalypse-ready food bucket

WS-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Headlines about war, geopolitical turmoil, and natural disasters may have some thinking we’re approaching the end of days. But it seems Costco may have planned for doomsday with what some on social media are calling the Apocalypse Bucket.

It’s a nickname given to the Readywise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket.

With its 25-year shelf life, you can ride out Armageddon with some tasty meals. It includes pasta alfredo (12 servings), cheesy macaroni (12 servings), and vanilla pudding (16 Servings).

You can pick this up at Costco for $99.99. Just add water.

Caskets

kzenon / iStock via Getty Images

This is something no one ever wants to buy. But unfortunately, it may be something we’ll all need one day: a casket. And the price tags can be hefty. The average cost of a casket in the U.S is $2,000 to $5,000.

But believe it or not, Costco has also made its way into the funeral business by selling caskets. At Costco, you can find caskets starting at $1,150.

Why we covered this

rjw1 / Flickr

Costco is one of the largest wholesale retailers in the country and it has millions of cardholding members. They’re known to supply the basics like food, clothing, and electronics. But their inventory goes far beyond. So we thought we would let you know about some weird things you can get at Costco and may actually need.

