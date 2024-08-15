The Best Things at the Costco Bakery jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco offers a variety of amazing bakery items.

We researched some Costco bakery customer favorites.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) offers a variety of delicious snacks, meals, and ingredients — often in bulk — to its loyal customers. Members can save a ton of money by shopping at this wholesale club, all while accessing exclusive items.

Regardless of which Costco membership you have, if you have a sweet tooth, you’ll want to take advantage of all the goodness the club’s bakery has to offer. Here are the best items at the Costco bakery.

1. Carrot Cake

If you’re a fan of carrot cake, you have to try Coscto’s version of the signature dessert. This spiced cake is filled with thick, delicious cream cheese frosting and topped with vanilla buttercream frosting. The dessert packs a sugar high you’ll never want to come down from. Bring it to a family celebration or friendly gathering, and you’ll sure be the life of the party.

Customer reviews:

“Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it’s a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese.” — jednaz

“Don’t be fooled by the single bite.. I’ve eaten four of these. Absolutely my favorite cake. Nutty, moist, and not too sweet, with the best cream cheese frosting I’ve ever had. Will be getting more 🛒” — pomecals

2. Almond Danish

All of Costco’s danishes are arguably incredible, but the almond one is especially tasty. The crisp, flaky pastry contains a rich, buttery filling that’s hard to resist — especially if you warm it slightly. Start your morning right with this mouthwatering breakfast classic, or treat yourself to the dessert throughout the day — whenever your heart (and taste buds) desire.

Customer reviews:

“The new almond danishes are the best thing Costco’s bakery has ever made, convince me I’m wrong…Wait, you can’t. If you’re on the fence about trying them, jump over, grab two packs, and run to the checkout! The outside part of them, the edge around the filling, is so flakey and crunchy! Nothing like Costco’s other danishes. The texture when you bite into them is so great, plus the flavor is buttery and rich! But it’s the inside, the filling part, that knocks the whole thing out of the ballpark.” — ChaserNeverRests

I just discovered them at our store and I did buy 2 packages. Took one to work, just me and my boss in our office and we’re both almond fans. We were dumbfounded at how GREAT they are. I had her take the other 2 home since I have another package. I SURE HOPE THESE ARE HERE FOREVER!!! — julznlv

3. Lemon Blueberry Loaf

This delicious dessert combines the sweetness of blueberries with the slight citrus flavor of lemons — and is topped with sugary icing for an irresistible bakery item. One Reddit user even joked that they couldn’t purchase another loaf, as they ate half in just one day. The moist cake boasts of tangy berries and a buttery crumb topping, making it the perfect summer delicacy. Bring it to your next outdoor BBQ or simply have a slice for breakfast — you can’t go wrong with the sweet treat.

Customer reviews:

“It’s the best. I’ve made this from scratch and Costco won. I mean yes it got all other stuff than homemade. If I cannot make it taste better and cost wise, I’ll trust Costco.” — tootsieroll19

“It has that coffee cake crumble on top. basically a lemon/blueberry version of a coffee cake.” — cosinedLoan

4. Morning Buns

Costco’s Morning Buns are the perfect way to start your day. With a gentle hint of cinnamon and a surprising zest of orange, these sugary treats strike the perfect balance of sweet and fruity. Have one with your morning coffee, as an afternoon pick-me-up, or for a midnight snack. (Despite their name, these morning buns are good at any time of the day.)

Customer reviews:

“These are basically orange-flavored apple cider donuts. Love them 10/10 just gotta heat them up for the love of God.” — Spacelord_MothaMotha

“I bought those yesterday and they are really good. My cashier told me they were brand new. I’m hoping they freeze well as I can’t eat 9 while they’re fresh. Well, at least I shouldn’t.” — julznlv

5. Cheesecake

Costco’s cheesecake is yet another customer favorite, bursting with rich flavor and a crisp crust. While the bakery typically has plain cheesecakes available, it sometimes offers flavored ones like strawberry cheesecake. Most reviewers on Reddit recommended freezing the cake, however, since it tends to be quite large. On the other hand, it makes the perfect party dessert option — especially if you top it with fresh fruit.

Customer reviews:

“I LOVE their cheesecake, but never finish it. The cookie part is amazing, it’s nice and crumbly and not soft and soggy. I didn’t know you can freeze it like others have suggested so I will give that a try next time. The only bad thing is each of those lines you see on top is considered a slice, and let’s just say you don’t want to look up how many calories are in a slice. They sometimes sell a strawberry cheesecake which [in my opinion] is even better.” — ThatIntention1

“It’s so, so, so good. I bought one last weekend for my parents and me and I took home a quarter for myself. PRO TIP: The cheesecake is delicious on its own but level up by getting some raspberries or quartering some strawberries, dress them with a bit of sugar and some lemon juice, let them macerate, and spoon the fruit over a slice.” — ReginaldStarfire

6. Mini Raspberry Cakes

If you have a sweet tooth and a craving for fruity treats, look no further than Costco’s mini raspberry cakes. Not only are they moist and full of flavor, but they also include chunks of fruit and are topped with rich buttercream icing. Purchase for a gathering or keep them on the counter for an indulgent snack.

Customer reviews:

“The mini raspberry cakes come in a pack of six and are delicious. They are bigger than a cupcake and one cake could serve two but I ate the whole mini cake! I usually bake for holidays but could not resist raspberry.” — suzyjane14

“My favorite of all of the mini cakes. Purchased two packages so far this year.” — MakmudP

7. Artisan Rolls

Costco’s Artisan Rolls are a fan-favorite, with many customers loving both the taste and texture. This bakery item boasts a crusty outside and a soft, fresh inside, as well as a slightly tangy flavor. Including several in a pack, they’re the perfect rolls for sandwiches or burgers; but they can also be eaten alone with butter or another spread.

Customer review:

“They are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust. They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns/breads offered. Best kept secret from the Bakery.” — NookinFutz

“That’s my breakfast four or five times a week. Butter it, stick it in the air fryer. It turns out like deep-fried bread. SO GOOD.” — ChaserNeverRests

Costco is known for its delicious and affordable desserts. We scoured the internet and read countless reviews to determine the best ones to try.