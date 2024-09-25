These Popular 1970s Toys Are Worth a Small Fortune Today Larry Ellis / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Vintage toys from the 70s are special. They have a nostalgic quality, and point to a period in toy manufacturing when die-casting started to become popular. The science fiction genre became popular during this decade which translated eventually into toys.

1970 Hot Wheels “Mad Maverick” Base Mighty Maverick

CTRPhotos / Getty Images

Value : Immeasurable

This Hot Wheels car was designed by Howard Rees, and was originally released as the Mad Maverick, but then changed its name to Mighty Maverick car, because a competitor, The Topper Co., already had a car named Mad Maverick. Because of this, there are an extremely limited number of cars that are decorated as “Mad Maverick,” into the bare metal case. Only four are known among collectors today.

1972 Mego World’s Greatest Superheroes! Action Figures

Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Value : Immeasurable

Mego created action-figure dolls specifically marketed to boys. The first was named “Action Jackson,” and had a stock body, and came with clothes and accessories. Once Mego obtained superhero rights, 34 different superhero characters were made from the same body with different heads and clothes. Mego held the licensing from Marvel Comics and DC Comics at the same time, so superheroes from both could exist in the same playsets. The most rare and valuable part of the line is the Secret Identity Outfits. Each outfit came with a switchable head and an “undercover” outfit. A very limited number was manufactured and a complete superhero in mint condition with its Secret Identity Outfit is priceless, and incredibly rare to find today.

1979 Kenner rocket-firing Boba Fett Prototype

CTRPhotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Value : $525,000

The 1979 Kenner rocket-firing Boba Fett prototype is considered to be one of the most valuable “unproduced toys” in modern history. This sought-after figurine was pulled from production because the fire-able rocket was deemed a choking hazard and unsafe. It was sold at Heritage Auctions in May of this year for $525,000, which was a world record. There are only 70 prototypes in known existence today, the rest were destroyed. Only 5 were hand-painted, and 2 of those 5 were painted in the production color scheme.

1974 Hot Wheels Blue Rodger Dodger

WaddlesJP13/CC0 1.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Value : $38,311

The Blue Rodger Dodger is unique because of its color. Only 7 have survived, and only 3 of those were in complete packaging. These Flying Colors models were sold to different collectors in 1985. Since then, they have been re-sold and re-traded. The last known sale of a full-card model went for $6,000 in 2012.

1979 Knickerbocker Lord of the Rings Action Figures

Jackie.lck / Wikimedia Commons

Value : $500–$2,000

The action figures based on the animated Lord of the Rings film by Ralph Bakshi are extremely rare. They were only sold over a four week period because of the intense criticism the animated film received. There were eight figures in the line, and collectors would pay exorbitant amounts for even the accessories. The figurines in the line include Gandalf the Grey, Frodo’s Horse, Samwise Gamgee, Gollum, Aragorn, Ringwraith, Ringwraith Charger, and Frodo Baggins. The sizes of the figurines range from 3”–7.5”. All figurines came with detachable accessories like swords, capes, battle axes, staffs, scabbards, shields, saddles, reins, and hats. The only figure that didn’t come with accessories was Gollum. Today, the horses are the most difficult to find and can go for over $1,200.

1977 Kenner Double Telescoping Lightsaber Action Figures

BrendanHunter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Value : $2,400

Star Wars was arguably one of the most popular sci-fi films of all time, let alone in the 1970s. Kenner was the lucky company to obtain the rights to the original film. Luke Skywalker was the fastest-selling figure in the telescoping lightsaber line, along with Ben Kenobi, and Darth Vader. The double-telescoping feature (DT) allowed the lightsabers to “open” by extending farther out of the figure’s hand. Luke Skywalker in mint condition and still in packaging can be sold for $2,400 and over.

1976 Fisher Price Kermit The Frog Doll

Matthew Rutledge / Flickr

Value : $2,500

This valuable plush doll from 1976 comes with Velcro ankles and hands, a Jim Hensen tag, and is 18 inches tall. Mint condition Kermits sell for $2,5000 and over. The beloved frog character was created by Jim Hensen in 1955 and has remained an iconic and popular children’s character to this day. Kermit was originally performed by Henson himself and appeared on both The Muppet Show and Sesame Street. Kermit is undoubtedly the most popular Henson character.

1975 Kenner Six Million Dollar Man

2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Value : $1,000

Six Million Dollar Man was one of the very first superhero shows on TV in the 70s. With the large success of the show, Kenner came out with the accompanying 12-inch-tall action figure. It featured interchangeable limbs, a bionic eye, a bionic grip, and a bionic adventure set.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.