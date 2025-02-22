Walmart Is the World's Biggest Retailer and These Are It's 10 Most Impressive Locations JannHuizenga / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As arguably the world’s most popular retail store, Walmart is seemingly everywhere you look and turn. With more than 10,600 stores operating worldwide, Walmart isn’t just popular but the world’s largest retail store by market cap. This is primarily a result of Walmart becoming a one-stop shop for everything you need, including food, medicine, clothes, electronics, toiletries, and more.

Unfortunately, Walmart stores have also been criticized for forcing out small retailers in towns where mom-and-pop businesses might have operated for decades. As a result, Walmart has grown more profitable, and its stores have become more attractively designed to help customers spend their hard-earned money more effectively.

10. Mexico City

Store size: 180,000 square feet

Highlights: Three-stories, rooftop parking, full-service restaurant

Store hours: 24 / 7

Walmart Tepeyac

As this store is located in a very urban environment in one of the largest cities in the world, you know its designers are looking to maximize space. As a result, this three-story location includes plenty of shopping space and rooftop parking. This location is also recognized as the largest in Mexico and Latin America, with 24 hours a day operating, 20 separate self-checkout stations, and 30 staffed registers manned around the clock.

9. Pineville, Missouri

Store size: N/A

Highlights: Updated store design, testing ground for future Walmart location changes

Store hours: 6 AM – 11 PM

Updated Logo

As Walmart recently revealed a new, thicker logo, there is a definite belief this logo transition will come to its stores. This is already happening in Pineville, Missouri, which is notable for being a test case for future Walmart location changes. Instead of the traditional Walmart logo on the outside, you have the “spark” logo and a refreshed interior that make it easy for customers to get in and out of the store quickly.

8. Victoria, Canada

Store size: N/A

Highlights: Victorian shopping center entrance is the most stylish of all Walmarts

Store hours: 7 AM – 10 PM

Beautiful Entrance

If you’re looking for a Walmart with the most spectacular entrance, it’s in Victoria, Canada. This “Uptown” location has a water fountain near the entrance and outdoor places to eat. This is mainly related to the shopping center itself, but as the Walmart entrance is mere feet away, it gets all of the beauty of this shopping center to itself as the anchor store for this mall.

7. Zhuhai, China

Store size: 1.2 million square feet

Highlights: Eight times larger than the average Costco

Store hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Million Square Feet

Four times larger than the largest Walmart location in the United States, it’s hard to imagine a million-square-foot location. However, the Zhuhai, China location is more than 1.2 million square feet after opening up in 2016. About eight times larger than the average Costco, this store is technologically advanced with the company’s scan-and-go technology. This tech allows Chinese shoppers to use a smartphone app to check out from their mobile device and cut down on lines.

6. Shanghai, China

Store size: 165,000 square feet

Highlights: Full-service seafood with live fish tanks, Chinese medicine counter, and the latest Chinese technologies in the electronics department

Store hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Moving Escalators

A two-story Walmart located in Shanghai, China, is praised for its immersion into Chinese culture. In addition to having a two-story design with moving cart escalators, the centerpiece of this store is its live fish tanks, with which you can purchase full-service seafood products. As this isn’t something you can find in America, it’s a definite move as part of Walmart’s deep integration into China’s culture as one of its flagship locations.

5. Shenzhen, China

Store size: 170,000 square feet

Highlights: First store in China,

Store hours: 8 AM – 10 PM

Digital Displays Everywhere

Another flagship location for Walmart in China, this Shenzhen location is highlighted by its unique placement of interactive digital displays. As Walmart looks to ingrain itself into Chinese culture, this store is a testament to Walmart’s showing off its technological strengths in retail. These displays allow customers to scan and go while shopping in the store, which leads to a faster checkout process.

4. Kodiak, Alaska

Store size: N/A

Highlights: Most remote location in the country and requires a cargo ship for replenishment

Store hours: 6 AM – 11 PM

Available By Boat

If you ever want to visit the most remote Walmart location in the United States, book a trip to Kodiak, Alaska. Serving Kodiak’s 5,300 residents and neighbors from surrounding areas like Womens Bay, Chiniak, and Ouzinkie, Walmart has to ship everything to this location by container ship. Of course, considering almost 90% of Kodiak Island is designated brown bear territory, visiting the local Walmart is probably much safer.

3. Doral, Miami

Store size: 233,258

Highlights: One of the busiest stores in the country

Store hours: 6 AM – 11 PM

Thousands of Customers Daily

If you’re looking for the ultimate Walmart experience and to see why this company is the most impressive retailer in the world, come to Doral, Florida. With over 15,000 customers daily, the Doral, Miami location had to expand by over 100,000 square feet in 2012 after opening in 1994 and earning the title of the busiest Walmart location in the United States.

2. Albany, New York

Store size: 260,000 square feet

Highlights: Largest Walmart Supercenter in the United States, two stories

Store hours: 6 AM – 11 PM

The Two-Story Giant

One of only a handful of Walmart Supercenters with two stories (with an escalator!), this Albany, New York location is widely considered the largest supercenter in the nation. Measuring a massive 260,000 square feet, the store is also surprisingly praised for feeling “calm” at all hours, as shoppers are not rushed or busy trying to buy electronics, baby items, groceries, toys, and more. The history of the second story is that one story was a Sam’s Club above the Walmart before the two stories were combined.

1. Monument, Colorado

Store size: N/A

Highlights: Community engagement, #1 rated Walmart Supercenter

Store hours: 6 AM – 11 PM

The “Best” Walmart

If you’re looking for the absolute “best” Walmart on the planet, it’s in Monument, Colorado. According to a survey of 5,000 Walmart managers and store associates who attended the company’s most recent “Year Beginning Meeting,” it’s the top choice. Most importantly, this ranking isn’t based on profitability but on various criteria, including community engagement and customer feedback. This is the store’s second year in a row winning this award.

