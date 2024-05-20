Cities Where the Most Seniors Are Still Working Ruslan Huzau / Shutterstock.com

These days, you can become eligible for partial Social Security retirement benefits at age 62 and reach full retirement age for 100% benefits at 66 to 67 years old, depending on the year you were born. Full retirement age used to be 65 for the longest time, traced back to a German program that set that age in 1916, and later used as the retirement age in the U.S. when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. With people living longer, however, Congress passed a law to gradually raise the age in 1983. Of course, not everybody retires at 65, or at 67.

For some retiree-aged people, they need to work to supplement their income. For others, they simply prefer to remain in the workforce. In fact, 18.3% of 65+ Americans were in the labor force in 2023, nearly double the share 35 years ago. What’s more, 62% of older workers are working full time, compared with 47% in 1987, according to Pew Research.

So where in the country are the most older Americans still working? To find that, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on age and employment status from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns and census-designated places were ranked based on the percentage of the population 65 years and over that is in the labor force, either as employed workers or unemployed workers seeking jobs. Supplemental data on median household income for householders 65 years and over and the percentage of the population that is 65 years and over.

In the 50 cities on the list, at least one in four of the 65 and older population are in the labor force. These cities are mostly wealthy — 41 have median household incomes above the comparable national median of $75,149. Similarly, in 45 of the cities, the median income among the 65+ population is higher than the comparable national median of $54,699. Many of these cities tend to have a large share of white collar jobs that are not physically demanding. Also see: This Is The Best Place To Retire: Every County in Your State, Ranked.

While these cities are located in every region, the most are in the South. For example, eight are in Texas, seven in Maryland, and five in Virginia. In the West, California leads with six cities on the list, while Massachusetts in the Northeast has four. In most of the cities, the share of the 65+ population is smaller than the national average of 16.5%. (If you do plan to work after retirement, make sure to understand any possible financial repercussions.)

50. Nashua, New Hampshire

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $57,993

$57,993 Median household income overall, 2022: $88,766

$88,766 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,953 or 16.4% of total pop

14,953 or 16.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 90,943

49. Centennial, Colorado

Source: Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $88,530

$88,530 Median household income overall, 2022: $124,617

$124,617 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 19,244 or 17.9% of total pop

19,244 or 17.9% of total pop Total population, 2022: 107,702

48. Wichita Falls, Texas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $45,617

$45,617 Median household income overall, 2022: $55,584

$55,584 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,382 or 14.0% of total pop

14,382 or 14.0% of total pop Total population, 2022: 102,482

47. Richardson, Texas

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.8%

25.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $70,627

$70,627 Median household income overall, 2022: $94,362

$94,362 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,931 or 12.6% of total pop

14,931 or 12.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 118,063

46. Kenner, Louisiana

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $49,223

$49,223 Median household income overall, 2022: $60,557

$60,557 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 11,469 or 17.4% of total pop

11,469 or 17.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 65,785

45. Irvine, California

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $90,158

$90,158 Median household income overall, 2022: $122,948

$122,948 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 31,799 or 10.4% of total pop

31,799 or 10.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 304,527

44. Columbia, Maryland

Source: Dot Slash Digital / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $101,563

$101,563 Median household income overall, 2022: $124,537

$124,537 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 17,359 or 16.3% of total pop

17,359 or 16.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 106,600

43. Costa Mesa, California

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $66,155

$66,155 Median household income overall, 2022: $104,981

$104,981 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,448 or 13.0% of total pop

14,448 or 13.0% of total pop Total population, 2022: 111,490

42. Allen, Texas

Source: DronePhotographer, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $74,283

$74,283 Median household income overall, 2022: $121,259

$121,259 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 10,980 or 10.4% of total pop

10,980 or 10.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 105,444

41. Norwalk, Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.1%

26.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $65,934

$65,934 Median household income overall, 2022: $97,879

$97,879 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,373 or 15.8% of total pop

14,373 or 15.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 91,050

40. Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Source: Raj A. Upadhyaya / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $85,291

$85,291 Median household income overall, 2022: $107,428

$107,428 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 6,917 or 13.4% of total pop

6,917 or 13.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 51,744

39. Miami Beach, Florida

Source: LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.4%

26.4% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $35,881

$35,881 Median household income overall, 2022: $65,116

$65,116 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,986 or 18.2% of total pop

14,986 or 18.2% of total pop Total population, 2022: 82,400

38. Metairie, Louisiana

Source: BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $61,017

$61,017 Median household income overall, 2022: $72,070

$72,070 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 30,139 or 21.5% of total pop

30,139 or 21.5% of total pop Total population, 2022: 140,046

37. Euless, Texas

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $69,134

$69,134 Median household income overall, 2022: $77,403

$77,403 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 6,427 or 10.6% of total pop

6,427 or 10.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 60,360

36. Harrisonburg, Virginia

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.6%

26.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $59,409

$59,409 Median household income overall, 2022: $56,050

$56,050 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 4,975 or 9.6% of total pop

4,975 or 9.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 51,784

35. Santa Monica, California

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.6%

26.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $56,928

$56,928 Median household income overall, 2022: $106,797

$106,797 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 17,340 or 18.8% of total pop

17,340 or 18.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 92,168

34. Reston, Virginia

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $99,727

$99,727 Median household income overall, 2022: $135,503

$135,503 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 10,378 or 16.6% of total pop

10,378 or 16.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 62,339

33. Bowie, Maryland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $88,328

$88,328 Median household income overall, 2022: $138,797

$138,797 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 8,579 or 14.8% of total pop

8,579 or 14.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 57,922

32. Alpharetta, Georgia

Source: rodclementphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $58,237

$58,237 Median household income overall, 2022: $141,402

$141,402 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 7,111 or 10.8% of total pop

7,111 or 10.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 65,884

31. Lafayette, Louisiana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $49,795

$49,795 Median household income overall, 2022: $58,850

$58,850 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 20,336 or 16.7% of total pop

20,336 or 16.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 121,706

30. Newport Beach, California

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.0%

27.0% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $120,214

$120,214 Median household income overall, 2022: $149,471

$149,471 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 19,825 or 23.3% of total pop

19,825 or 23.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 85,159

29. Lakewood, New Jersey

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $40,776

$40,776 Median household income overall, 2022: $54,826

$54,826 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 3,651 or 5.3% of total pop

3,651 or 5.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 68,555

28. Arlington, Virginia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.1%

27.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $97,795

$97,795 Median household income overall, 2022: $137,387

$137,387 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 26,573 or 11.3% of total pop

26,573 or 11.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 235,845

27. Stamford, Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.3%

27.3% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $69,187

$69,187 Median household income overall, 2022: $100,718

$100,718 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 20,725 or 15.3% of total pop

20,725 or 15.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 135,413

26. Collierville, Tennessee

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $84,339

$84,339 Median household income overall, 2022: $129,729

$129,729 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 7,496 or 14.6% of total pop

7,496 or 14.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 51,170

25. Plano, Texas

Source: Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $75,838

$75,838 Median household income overall, 2022: $105,679

$105,679 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 38,963 or 13.7% of total pop

38,963 or 13.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 284,948

24. Gaithersburg, Maryland

Source: Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $96,250

$96,250 Median household income overall, 2022: $104,544

$104,544 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 9,160 or 13.3% of total pop

9,160 or 13.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 69,016

23. Palatine, Illinois

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $72,563

$72,563 Median household income overall, 2022: $93,383

$93,383 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 10,420 or 15.5% of total pop

10,420 or 15.5% of total pop Total population, 2022: 67,223

22. Plainfield, New Jersey

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $68,005

$68,005 Median household income overall, 2022: $70,712

$70,712 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 5,846 or 10.8% of total pop

5,846 or 10.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 54,358

21. Framingham, Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.8%

27.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $71,250

$71,250 Median household income overall, 2022: $94,909

$94,909 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 11,914 or 16.6% of total pop

11,914 or 16.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 71,805

20. Irving, Texas

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $57,727

$57,727 Median household income overall, 2022: $76,686

$76,686 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 21,229 or 8.3% of total pop

21,229 or 8.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 254,962

19. Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.0%

28.0% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $85,446

$85,446 Median household income overall, 2022: $129,345

$129,345 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 9,117 or 14.3% of total pop

9,117 or 14.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 63,623

18. Wheaton, Maryland

Source: Noah Sauve / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $89,688

$89,688 Median household income overall, 2022: $101,229

$101,229 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 6,418 or 12.2% of total pop

6,418 or 12.2% of total pop Total population, 2022: 52,775

17. Doral, Florida

Source: Roccoad / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.2%

28.2% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $57,381

$57,381 Median household income overall, 2022: $83,823

$83,823 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 6,029 or 8.1% of total pop

6,029 or 8.1% of total pop Total population, 2022: 74,891

16. Grapevine, Texas

Source: grapevinetxonline / Flickr

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.8%

28.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $68,601

$68,601 Median household income overall, 2022: $107,165

$107,165 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 6,628 or 13.1% of total pop

6,628 or 13.1% of total pop Total population, 2022: 50,763

15. Minnetonka, Minnesota

Source: nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $81,355

$81,355 Median household income overall, 2022: $114,867

$114,867 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 11,445 or 21.4% of total pop

11,445 or 21.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 53,529

14. Lawrence, Kansas

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $64,902

$64,902 Median household income overall, 2022: $59,834

$59,834 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 11,754 or 12.4% of total pop

11,754 or 12.4% of total pop Total population, 2022: 95,103

13. Sandy Springs, Georgia

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 29.2%

29.2% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $77,395

$77,395 Median household income overall, 2022: $93,303

$93,303 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 15,195 or 14.2% of total pop

15,195 or 14.2% of total pop Total population, 2022: 107,221

12. Centreville, Virginia

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 29.5%

29.5% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $94,207

$94,207 Median household income overall, 2022: $136,679

$136,679 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 7,711 or 10.6% of total pop

7,711 or 10.6% of total pop Total population, 2022: 72,680

11. Evanston, Illinois

Source: pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 30.0%

30.0% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $85,567

$85,567 Median household income overall, 2022: $93,188

$93,188 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 13,333 or 17.3% of total pop

13,333 or 17.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 77,181

10. Laguna Niguel, California

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 30.6%

30.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $109,317

$109,317 Median household income overall, 2022: $135,822

$135,822 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 13,063 or 20.3% of total pop

13,063 or 20.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 64,259

9. Bethesda, Maryland

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $161,932

$161,932 Median household income overall, 2022: $185,546

$185,546 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 12,410 or 18.7% of total pop

12,410 or 18.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 66,316

8. Alexandria, Virginia

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $94,017

$94,017 Median household income overall, 2022: $113,179

$113,179 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 19,445 or 12.3% of total pop

19,445 or 12.3% of total pop Total population, 2022: 157,594

7. Aliso Viejo, California

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 31.8%

31.8% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $74,671

$74,671 Median household income overall, 2022: $131,708

$131,708 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 5,054 or 9.7% of total pop

5,054 or 9.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 51,896

6. Newton, Massachusetts

Source: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 32.6%

32.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $116,518

$116,518 Median household income overall, 2022: $176,373

$176,373 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 16,540 or 18.7% of total pop

16,540 or 18.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 88,453

5. Carrollton, Texas

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 32.9%

32.9% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $65,048

$65,048 Median household income overall, 2022: $95,380

$95,380 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 17,122 or 12.9% of total pop

17,122 or 12.9% of total pop Total population, 2022: 132,284

4. Brookline, Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 33.3%

33.3% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $96,643

$96,643 Median household income overall, 2022: $130,600

$130,600 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 9,931 or 15.8% of total pop

9,931 or 15.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 62,698

3. Silver Spring, Maryland

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $86,200

$86,200 Median household income overall, 2022: $95,213

$95,213 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 9,683 or 11.8% of total pop

9,683 or 11.8% of total pop Total population, 2022: 81,808

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $85,079

$85,079 Median household income overall, 2022: $121,539

$121,539 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 14,020 or 11.9% of total pop

14,020 or 11.9% of total pop Total population, 2022: 117,962

1. Germantown, Maryland

Source: Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Population 65 years and over in labor force, 2022: 35.6%

35.6% Median household income 65 years and over, 2022: $84,447

$84,447 Median household income overall, 2022: $109,268

$109,268 Population 65 years and over, 2022: 9,617 or 10.7% of total pop

9,617 or 10.7% of total pop Total population, 2022: 90,210

