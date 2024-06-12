13 Life Lessons From Yogi Berra Everyone in Their 70s Should Hear Getty Images / Getty Images

Yogi Berra. The name conjures images of a stocky catcher in pinstripes, a clutch hitter with a mischievous glint in his eye. A baseball legend, no doubt. But Yogi Berra’s legacy is far more than just baseball. Hidden in some of his nonsensical quotes, you can find deep wisdom.

Yogi’s homespun philosophy, dubbed “Yogi-isms,” offers a humorous and insightful perspective on life and navigating the unexpected curveballs life throws our way. If you’re in your 70s and haven’t heard these insightful quotes, you absolutely should!

We’ll examine 13 of Yogi Berra’s most important life lessons that everyone should hear, especially those in their 70s. You should also look at our article on life lessons from Warren Buffett for people in their 70s.

Why We’re Covering This

Many people talk about how to prepare for retirement, but very few discuss what to do afterward! We’ll look to cover common financial and personal problems that pop up in many people’s later years, using quotes from Yogi Berra.

1. Embrace the Unexpected

Life in your 70s is a bit of a paradox. You’ve accumulated plenty of wealth (hopefully), but the future is as unpredictable as ever! You never know what health complications or family drama is going to rear its head, and you don’t have much control over what’s happening around you!

Yogi Berra captured this sentiment perfectly with his famous quote, “The future ain’t what it used to be.”

It’s easy to lament about lost youth. But you can also look at it as a celebration of the surprises that continue even into your senior years.

Adaptability

Rigidity rarely works in life, especially if you’re older. Instead, it’s important to be adaptable. Approach all your experiences with an open mind, and don’t let overturned plans upturn your life.

Whether it’s unexpected health problems or financial difficulties, you don’t have to fear the unknown. The future might not be what it once was, but you don’t have to let that overturn your last few decades.

2. Never Stop Learning

Yogi Berra once said, “Baseball is ninety percent mental. The other half is physical.” While this is especially true for practically all sports, it’s also important to remember into your 70s. Yes, physical limitations become more obvious as you age, but that doesn’t mean your mind has to follow suit.

Staying mentally sharp is crucial for maintaining a fulfilling life. If your mind is good, you can often overcome physical limitations and health problems.

Lifelong Learning

Learning is a lifelong journey, and the end of your life should be no different. Your 70s isn’t too late to learn something new. There are many ways to learn, whether by reading books on various topics or attending classes. You may even consider learning a foreign language.

The important thing is that you continue to engage your mind and grow. Don’t be stagnant.

Remember, Yogi wasn’t just a great baseball player; he was also a keen observer of baseball.

3. Focus on What Matters

Yogi Berra was a Hall of Famer, but he once also said, “Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” He was referencing the hit favorite restaurant, and we can safely assume that he stopped going there after that!

While celebrating achievements is important, Yogi reminds us to savor what really matters, too. Don’t spend time in a crowded restaurant, even if you’re met with a crowd of admirers every time you enter!

Reflect the Right Way

Yes, it’s right to reflect on your life in your golden years. You should consider how you got to where you are and share your experiences with others. But don’t get so caught up in your reflection that you forget to enjoy the now.

Also, don’t feel like you should constantly have to stop and reflect, either. Some people are naturally more reflective than others. It can be nice for family members to hear about your early life, but don’t let others constantly suck you out of the now.

4. Celebrate the Simple Things

Yogi Berra’s iconic quote, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over,” takes on a new meaning in your 70s. While it originally referred to never giving up during a baseball game, it also applies beautifully to the art of finding joy in life’s everyday moments in your latter years.

Yes, you’re 70, but that doesn’t mean you should stop enjoying life now! Your 70s probably won’t be full of the thrill of chasing grand achievements. It’s important to remember to stop and enjoy the little things, especially as you get older.

Simple Joys

You won’t be chasing grand accomplishments in your 70s. However, you will be able to enjoy the warmth of the sun and the comfort of your favorite meal. Plus, if you take our “lifelong learning” advice to heart, you should be able to spend plenty of time enjoying a job well done.

As Yogi said, your life isn’t over until it’s over. It’s important not to get sucked down into mediocrity.

5. Celebrating Others

Yogi Berra’s seemingly simple quote, “You can observe a lot by just watching,” also has a lot of hidden wisdom. It’s a testament to the importance of reflection, which we’ve discussed a little bit.

However, there’s also other wisdom you can gain from this quote. When you’re in your 70s, you likely aren’t in the center of the stage anymore. Instead, you may find yourself sitting on the sidelines more and more. Learning how to celebrate others and not get jealous or feel set aside is important.

Reminiscing

Others are graduating, getting promotions, and buying new houses. Learn how to celebrate their accomplishments and not get so caught up that yours are in the past.

Of course, you’ve had a lot of practice learning to celebrate others throughout your life. But if this isn’t a skill you’ve mastered, now is the time to practice it.

You should take time to reminisce on your old memories, too. Flick through old photo albums and share stories with loved ones. Don’t feel the need to always one-up other’s accomplishments with your own stories, though. It’s okay for others to be happy for themselves without getting sucked into your old life, too.

6. Find Your Compass

Yogi Berra’s seemingly playful quote, “You’ve gotta be careful if you don’t know where you’re going because you might not get there.” While you’ve probably accomplished many of your plans by the age of 70, that doesn’t mean you should stop planning.

After all, if you don’t set a destination for your last few decades, life is going to set a destination for you! Even if your career is over and your days are filled with routine, you should remember the importance of setting goals, even in your golden years.

Finding Your Path

Yes, even in your 70s, you still need to find the path you’re supposed to be on. Your 70s are a time of freedom and possibility. Your retirement has probably led to more free time than you’ve ever had, and your children are likely grown and out of the house. Don’t let all this extra time get swallowed up by nothing, though.

Put that time to work. This doesn’t have to be a rigid five-year plan. Your goals can be flexible, evolving with your interest. The important thing is that you have goals.

7. Don’t Dwell on Regrets

Yogi Berra’s seemingly self-deprecating quote, “We made too many wrong mistakes,” offers a surprisingly profound lesson for your 70s: let go of regrets and focus on the present.

While this quote might sound like Yogi is blaming his team, you can also interpret it in reference to your 70s. Because you’re probably doing plenty of reflection in your 70s, your mistakes may come back to you, too. However, it’s important not to dwell on them. We all make mistakes and plenty of wrong mistakes.

Accepting Your Mistakes

Avoiding your mistakes doesn’t work. Instead, you should be sure to accept your mistakes, too. Yogi never dwelled on his mistakes. Even when he lost, he kept going.

Instead of dwelling on your mistakes, consider what you learned from them. This information can make your mistakes worth it and even provide wonderful anecdotes for you to pass on to the next generation.

8. Just DO Something

Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” This quote seems a little nonsensical at first. However, it emphasizes the importance of just doing something. Many people get decision fatigue, which often leads to them just not making any decisions at all.

However, sometimes the important thing isn’t making the right choice but just choosing to make a choice. Retirement, changes in health, and a shift in family dynamics can all present forks in the road. Yogi’s advice is to not shy away from these crossroads; embrace them as opportunities for growth and exploration.

Don’t avoid crossroads and refuse to make a choice when you have to.

Starting Now

This advice also goes back to our life lesson on learning. You could literally spend the rest of your life trying to figure out what hobby you should take up or the language you should learn. However, the important part isn’t that you choose the perfect thing. It’s that you choose something.

Whenever you come to a fork in the road, choose an option and commit to it!

9. Recharge

When you reach your 70s, many people feel the need to shove everything in. However, that isn’t often the best option. It’s important to prioritize rest and rejuvenation, even if you tend to be more of an adventurer. Even Yogi took a rest regularly. He said, “I usually take a two-hour nap from one to four.”

Your 70s probably aren’t a time of boundless energy, either. But you don’t need to slow down completely. In fact, that can be just as bad for your health as never slowing down.

Rest Regularly

Schedule periods of rest just like Yogi. This could be a two-hour nap, but it doesn’t have to be. Even a short nap or taking some time to read quietly is more than worth it. The purpose is that you purposefully rest.

Of course, there are many “restful” activities that don’t recharge your batteries. For instance, you should avoid bingeing anxiety-inducing shows or scrolling through social media. These activities can leave you feeling more drained.

10. Protect Your Privacy

Yogi Berra once recommended, “Never answer an anonymous letter.” While you probably aren’t a celebrity, it’s still important to protect your privacy and time! There are just some people who aren’t worth your time, and anonymous letter-senders almost always fall into this category.

Your 70s can be a time of increased financial and emotional vulnerability. Scammers often target this demographic with misleading tactics. Many people may assume you’re free to help them now that you’re no longer working.

It’s important to protect your time and money from those who’d like to take advantage of it.

Boundaries

Boundaries aren’t a bad thing. You should have boundaries with your mail, of course. Don’t respond back to anyone pressuring you to act quickly or send personal information. Don’t waste your time with scams.

You should also have boundaries with your friends and family. You probably have plans for your retirement, and your plans don’t need to change. That’ll probably mean saying no quite a bit, but that’s often what boundaries look like.

11. Embrace Authenticity

Yogi Berra’s infamous quote, “I didn’t really say everything I said,” has some surprising implications for your 70s. It’s important to embrace authenticity, especially as you get older.

Your 70s are a time of liberation. You’ve likely shed societal pressures and expectations, allowing you to focus on who you truly are. Yogi’s quote reminds us not to get caught up in portraying a certain image or living by other people’s definitions of success.

Now that you’re 70, that’s even more true than before.

Being Yourself

The world benefits most when we are all ourselves. Now, that doesn’t mean doing whatever we want to. Sometimes, social boundaries are there for a reason! However, that does mean embracing your unique voice to help others and improve your little piece of the world.

The world needs the wisdom and perspective that you’ve developed after a life well-lived.

12. Find Joy in Your Must-Dos

We all have things that we have to do. These things can often weigh on our time and happiness. No one likes running errands or paying bills. However, it is possible to find joy in your must-dos.

Yogi once said, “I want to thank you for making this day necessary.” Some things are necessary. However, that doesn’t mean you have to slog through them. Often, these necessary things are there because you have been blessed. You may not like paying your bills, but having bills means you have clean water and a roof over your head.

Dirty dishes mean that you have food to enjoy, and muddy footprints mean you have someone around to leave dirty footprints!

Appreciate the Everday

Of course, we often overlook these small things. If you’ve always had a roof over your head, it’s easy to take advantage of that. It’s important to take a step back and consider that your must-dos represent things for which you can be grateful.

13. Cherish the Present

Yogi Berra’s seemingly nonsensical quote, “It gets late early out there,” offers some interesting advice for those in their 70s. Time is a precious commodity, especially for those in their golden years.

On the surface, the quote might be a humorous observation about a long baseball game. However, for someone in their 70s, life can seem like a long baseball game. Often, life in your 70s feels like it’s accelerated. You may be traveling a lot or spending plenty of time enjoying your favorite activities.

Enjoy Now

You also shouldn’t let the fear of “it getting late” hold you back. If there’s a trip you’ve always wanted to take or a skill you’ve longed to learn, you can still do that now. Yogi’s advice is to act now while you still have the time.

Life in your 70s may not be about waiting for the future. However, you can make the most of what you have now. After all, as Yogi reminds us, time is fleeting, so cherish every precious moment “out there.”

